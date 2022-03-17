Don't let the cute exterior fool you, this anime series hides tragedy behind its pint-sized protagonist. Nicky and Steve check out Kotaro Lives Alone , a series about a four-year-old with a dark past and the neighbors that try to watch out for him.

Steve

Nicky, there's this weird cryptid with huge dead eyes outside my apartment door right now and I'm scared.



He's just standing there. Menacingly.

Nicky

Kotaro has eyes that pierce the soul. Here to judge us for our anime-related sins.

Kotaro has eyes that pierce the soul. Here to judge us for our anime-related sins.





But in the scant few moments of life I have left, let's talk about this lil' slugger and his new Netflix show.

This week we're binging Kotaro Lives Alone , another series dropping into your home via Netflix !

This week we're binging, another series dropping into your home via

It's a skit-based comedy series with a very normal premise: a 4-year-old named Kotaro Lives Alone (hence the title) in his own apartment, and wacky hijinks ensue between him and his quirky neighbors! Ah, what fun. Oh, you wanna know why a 4-year-old is living on his own? Uhhhhh don't worry about it.





While I expected a cute, fluffy, and perhaps uneventful show about a kid trying to live by himself, Kotaro is more of a life-drama about a community trying to take care of this boy who really doesn't have anyone else. It's surprisingly adult.

While I expected a cute, fluffy, and perhaps uneventful show about a kid trying to live by himself, Kotaro is more of a life-drama about a community trying to take care of this boy who really doesn't have anyone else. It's surprisingly adult.

Tbh, I think labeling this series as a comedy is misleading when all Kotaro does is find news ways to make all the adults in his life (and me, by extension) anxious for his well-being. Any humor that exists is dryer than a box of crackers, often delivered by Kotaro's characteristic deadpan and anachronistic speech. Really, the most humorous thing about Kotaro is just how much of what he says feels like an understatement that you have to carefully unpack.



It definitely makes for an interesting experience when you (like me) are going into the series knowing absolutely nothing about it. Like, the absurdity of the premise alone primes you for something lighthearted, and Kotaro at first is just this weird kid with loud fashion sense and a penchant for speaking like a feudal lord. It screams sitcom. And then it hits you with this stuff.

Yeah, Kotaro, those are just all the people watching the show. I'm the crying adult! This poor kid.

So yeah, the series is still what I'd call a comedy, but it's one that mixes jokes about Kotaro's innocence with much heavier explorations of childhood trauma as seen in and through both kids and adults. It's one hell of a potpourri.

Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan , though not as cynical. It may be a thing that has kids in it, but it's not really intended for them and most of the perspective is provided by adults, who are also going through their own problems while trying to figure out how to best help Kotaro. Chiefly that's Kotaro's extremely depressed mangaka neighbor, Karino, who lives in the apartment next door.



It reminds me a lot of Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan , though not as cynical. It may be a thing that has kids in it, but it's not really intended for them and most of the perspective is provided by adults, who are also going through their own problems while trying to figure out how to best help Kotaro. Chiefly that's Kotaro's extremely depressed mangaka neighbor, Karino, who lives in the apartment next door.

It also kind of reminds me of My Roommate is a Cat in that it's about a fuck-up adult who gets a little better by reluctantly trying to learn how to protect something much cuter than it, only less fluffy (literally).

Kotaro skirts around that label by being more ensemble-driven and more focused on Kotaro, but Karino for sure fills the surrogate dad role.



Much to the chagrin of other apartment dwellers, I might add.

Oh, there are way too many variations of "grown man adopts tiny creature, heart warmth ensues" to name, just in animanga alone. Kotaro skirts around that label by being more ensemble-driven and more focused on Kotaro, but Karino for sure fills the surrogate dad role.

Much to the chagrin of other apartment dwellers, I might add.



Karino also has this uncharacteristically scummy intro where he forgot about his meeting with his girlfriend. His first impression to the viewer is that he's a harsh and uncaring person. I really wasn't sure how likable he'd end up being as a reluctant child guardian, but he turns out to be quite reliable. He and Kotaro have an almost business-like relationship, but he does deeply sympathize with the kid despite finding it bothersome. He's just an eternally depressed 31-year-old artist, so I can't say I don't relate to his extremely terrible vibes.





I dunno, getting bored while watching children's cartoons? Couldn't be me. I mean it literally couldn't or I'd be out of a job. But I think the strange mix of paternal and fraternal feelings he has for Kotaro dig at what the whole show is about. Kotaro doesn't have his birth family anymore, but he has this found one thanks to the people who live with and visit him. It's a found family full of these much fuzzier relationships, and that leads to a lot of conflict, but overall leaves everyone in a much better place.





But extremely messy individuals who come together to support each other is one of my favorite story types! And it's not one-sided, you can see how everyone is easily disarmed by this little adult-boy and how they're enriched by supporting him.

And they aren't devoid of their own issues either. Karino is struggling with his manga career, his nice female neighbor Mizuki works at a hostess club and has a shitty boyfriend who hits her up for money, and their other neighbor is an overly affectionate yakuza who misses his own son. Even Kotaro's more casual acquaintances, like his teacher, a lawyer, and a detective, all have their own issues but nonetheless recognize what he's going through.But extremely messy individuals who come together to support each other is one of my favorite story types! And it's not one-sided, you can see how everyone is easily disarmed by this little adult-boy and how they're enriched by supporting him.







I'm a big sucker for found families, too. In addition to their traumas, each character also interacts with Kotaro in their own way, which helps add variety to the skits that make up each episode.

That said, the show definitely has a formula that it hews closely to: Kotaro does a weird thing, five minutes pass, and it turns out he does the weird thing is due to something extremely depressing from his past.



Kotaro is fiercely independent and runs on his own logic. The adults in his life don't always understand him but what's nice is how they don't really try to judge or pry because they know doing so might hurt him in a way they don't understand. Kids in real life are extremely particular and it's not really recommended to force adult logic in a way that tramples their feelings. They can't just step in because they ultimately respect Kotaro.

Kotaro acknowledges how perceptive even very little kids can be. It's the kind of character writing you don't see a whole lot of in fiction (or see dumbed down a lot more often), but like, you're definitely a person with your own thoughts and personality by his age. And kids do say the darnedest things.

And in addition to that, while a fouor-year-old owning and maintaining his own apartment is maybe just a tad unbelievable, I like that Kotaro acknowledges how perceptive even very little kids can be. It's the kind of character writing you don't see a whole lot of in fiction (or see dumbed down a lot more often), but like, you're definitely a person with your own thoughts and personality by his age. And kids do say the darnedest things.





Also shout-out to Karino's editor's extremely harsh and robotic laugh. Makes me miss Fenneko.

YMMV how realistic Kotaro is at just four years old who cooks a better spread for himself than me and is able to read the emotions of people better than most adults. But it is compelling to watch the little unblinking fella.

Also shout-out to Karino's editor's extremely harsh and robotic laugh. Makes me miss Fenneko.

Netflix Original Anime Extended Universe. The one stop shop for all your favorite characters where you can watch the protagonists of B: The Beginning and Hero Mask make out. Oh maybe Fenneko is his wife! We never actually see her, and I can imagine them bonding over how their laughter reveals the extent to which they feel dead inside. This would also be the perfect opportunity to start testing the waters for aOriginal Anime Extended Universe. The one stop shop for all your favorite characters where you can watch the protagonists ofandmake out.

Stop making me have flashbacks to 2012 Tumblr edits, Steve! I don't wanna go back!





And back to my other point, even this sketch ends with the precocious tyke going up to his kindergarten teacher and telling her he can see through her depression mask because he's been there too. Like, it's a little much.

You're right, I shouldn't joke about that. Worse evils have been ushered into existence based on flimsier shitposts. Anyway, back to the matter at hand, if the boy's blank stare bothers you, trust me, the alternative is much, much more cursed.

And back to my other point, even this sketch ends with the precocious tyke going up to his kindergarten teacher and telling her he can see through her depression mask because he's been there too. Like, it's a little much.





This show has many nice laidback and even cathartic moments. There are times where Kotaro feels like he's having genuine fun and not just putting on a façade for the adults' sake.

But those light moments feel rare. A majority of the show is actually somewhat heavy and there's some parts that are genuinely hard to watch! It might not be the most ideal for casual-viewing or relaxing like most people would think. Bingeing this show was sometimes hard for me, as someone who could sometimes relate to internal processes of Kotaro.

Yeah, the binge format really does Kotaro no favors. Slamming one episode after another makes its tonal shifts feel more formulaic, with lots of stories following pretty much the same arc. This diminishes the effectiveness of the parts that blend their elements together better than the others, because you've already been desensitized to the "twist" element. And then there's the opposite problem, where the heaviness of the subject matter compounds and wears you down so much more quickly. Obviously, that's an avoidable problem if you just space out the episodes, and I recommend you do so. But if there's one agenda I have in this column, it's taking all the opportunities I can to complain about Netflix 's anime distribution model.



I wouldn't recommend bingeing even more casual shows since the daily life elements get stale fast. Savoring those simple and mundane elements is a big benefit of having something as a week-to-week ritual. A show like this I would normally watch before bed, prepared with tissues.





And honestly, even a properly-spaced version of the show is going to have some issues with emotional whiplash. It's unavoidable when you're placing examples of learned self-loathing alongside silly capers about cats stealing underwear. Or, like, the stories about kids who have it even worse off than Kotaro.

As long as you're not eating the tissues.

And honestly, even a properly-spaced version of the show is going to have some issues with emotional whiplash. It's unavoidable when you're placing examples of learned self-loathing alongside silly capers about cats stealing underwear. Or, like, the stories about kids who have it even worse off than Kotaro.

And not all of these stories have happy endings. Some of them might be able to temporarily escape their situations but that doesn't necessarily solve them. Even Kotaro may not be safe the way he is now with his extremely shitty dad acting as a looming threat.

The show's been deliberately vague about what exactly caused his family to fall apart, so there's that tiny uncomfortable mystery element to it too. Though in general the writing is more concerned with the effects of trauma and abuse, as opposed to their causes, which is probably the right way to go.



Kotaro has people to protect him, at the very least. I enjoyed the episode where the detective hired by his dad ended up deflecting him, as an abuse victim himself. But it also revealed that Kotaro carries an extreme amount of guilt. You see how he blames himself for both his mom and his dad's failings, even though none of that is his fault. And that reflects his general reluctance to rely on others.



Oh god yeah, hearing stuff like this come out of his mouth is devastating, because you can absolutely believe how a child's logic could come to that conclusion. Hell, adults think like this all the time too.

If you've ever had someone where you'd have to twist their arm before they except even the slightest crumb of help, then you probably know how it is with Kotaro.





Like, some of the show's most understated humor comes from comparing Kotaro's woes to those of the "normal" kids in his class.

On the other hand, Kotaro's search for strength leads to some cute interactions with other kids, where he tries to impart on them the code of bushido in various ways with varying degrees of effectiveness.

Like, some of the show's most understated humor comes from comparing Kotaro's woes to those of the "normal" kids in his class.

Anpanman parody called Tonosaman . And how it's not popular but he loves it anyways for reasons.

My favorite joke is just that Kotaro's favorite anime is a super lame samurai-themed Anpanman parody called Tonosaman . And how it's not popular but he loves it anyways for reasons.

Kids love things that suck. It doesn't get more authentic than that.

reasons. Never lose your childlike sensibilities. You're only as young as you think you are, folks! Like how sometimes Karino is just a big child in adult clothes, and Kotaro is his guardian.

I also love things that suck for reasons. Never lose your childlike sensibilities. You're only as young as you think you are, folks! Like how sometimes Karino is just a big child in adult clothes, and Kotaro is his guardian.

Tonosaman thing even funnier is that Kotaro has discerning aesthetic taste in some avenues.



Though sometimes Kotaro can certainly be a little too adult for his own good.

And on the clothes note, I think what makes the Tonosaman thing even funnier is that Kotaro has discerning aesthetic taste in some avenues.

Though sometimes Kotaro can certainly be a little too adult for his own good.





Sometimes he out-adults the adults. Don't take beer from strange kids! And especially don't get drunk and start stripping and laughing/crying.

Again, another example of how I wouldn't really show this to kids. I don't think they would get anything about it.



I thought it was funny enough to screencap when the first episode opened with a TV-14 rating, but it put me in my place soon enough.

Crayon Shin-chan which is an ACTUAL kid's show in Japan that happened to get a dub marketed towards adults. It's like the reverse of awhich is an ACTUAL kid's show in Japan that happened to get a dub marketed towards adults.

seinen magazine. Don't let its cute exterior fool you. And it can be a very cute exterior.

Needless to say, I was very unsurprised once I actually did research and learned the manga was serialized in a seinen magazine. Don't let its cute exterior fool you. And it can be a very cute exterior.

Kotaro Lives Alone might be perplexing at first, but like the adults who encounter him, it's very hard for the audience to not feel at least slightly charmed by its earnestness.

Very. People who can properly sleuth out whether or not they're the audience for this show will probably find it okay. It's not great. Even though it's sometimes heavy I wouldn't call the show highly ambitious or super artful. Occasionally I'd get a tear or a chuckle, but that variety is enough.

Kotaro Lives Alone might be perplexing at first, but like the adults who encounter him, it's very hard for the audience to not feel at least slightly charmed by its earnestness.

I feel about the same. Kotaro Lives Alone attempts an extremely delicate balancing act without enough finesse in any department to really pull it off. But its heart is ultimately in the right place, and mine was warmed when it wasn't wearied by it.