This sports series starring male office workers got off to a late start, but is it a hidden gem of the Winter 2022 season?

Nick

These are tough times, Jean-Karlo. Gas costs an arm and a leg. Inflation is driving everything up. Why, even our sports anime are having to get a second job to pay the bills.

Jean-Karlo

I can't do it, just leave me to die from a tragic encounter with a hippo

Stay with me man! We've got a whole show to cover and these salarymen aren't going to ogle themselves!

Salaryman's Club .

Alright, alright, I'll do my best as we cover



So this one got overlooked this season, due to starting nearly a month after everything else. But it's an interesting take on two familiar genres—combining a shonen sports anime with an office comedy that, if nothing else, manages to stand out for novelty alone.

Salaryman's Club brings the visual and sonorous impact it needs to make these badminton games gripping.



Oh yeah, because the title isn't very clear about this: this anime about salarymen focuses on badminton, giving us "Badarymen."

Sports anime tend to get unfairly passed over given their subject matter. I can imagine a sports anime where the characters spend moments outside of the court composing SWOT comparisons is a tougher sell to anime fans. But I gotta say, the solid THWOKs of rackets smashing shuttlecocks definitely drew me in. Salaryman's Club brings the visual and sonorous impact it needs to make these badminton games gripping.

Usually your only options are high school sports tourneys or made-up stuff like Keijo!!!!!!!! . Maybe if you're lucky it takes place in college. But here we get to see actual adults working a 9-5, then somehow finding the energy to exercise. It's an interesting peek into a level of semi-pro sports that rarely gets covered in anime.

The Mighty Ducks : pathologically obsessed with winning without any regard for who they have to step on along the way.



The careers of these men is part and parcel with their performance on the court; when the show begins, we find our protagonist Shiratori fired from his position at Mitsuhoshi Bank, partly because he suffers from a serious hang-up that hinders his badminton performance, partly because the guys at Mitsuhoshi are horrible. If this were a sports movie, they'd be the Hawks from The Mighty Ducks : pathologically obsessed with winning without any regard for who they have to step on along the way.

Yeah, so while this show does feature adult characters, it's still very much got the mindset of a school sports show. They're all cartoon "I'm the winner!" sociopaths instead of the more grounded, Kevin Garnett-style sports sociopaths.





The bad news is he's forced into playing doubles with the Riggs to his Murtaugh, Tatsu: a loud, gruff type who lives loud, laughs louder, and could bench press Shiratori in a heartbeat. Guy loves nothing more than getting Shiratori's goat.

The good news is Shiratori is about to bounce back: a stroke of luck gets him a job as a salesman at Sunlight Beverage, a company that makes his favorite natto-flavored soda (also: for those who don't know, natto is fermented soybeans, so yes, the joke is that this weird, nasty, bad-selling drink is this straight-laced guy's favorite thing in the world). His position also allows him to play badminton in the corporate league. The bad news is he's forced into playing doubles with the Riggs to his Murtaugh, Tatsu: a loud, gruff type who lives loud, laughs louder, and could bench press Shiratori in a heartbeat. Guy loves nothing more than getting Shiratori's goat.





Don't you dare just gloss over this weirdo's taste in cola. This man somehow got a job as a soda salesman and his first idea is green onion ginger ale for fucks sake. That this guy basically got the job on a sports scholarship makes me wonder if KFC had a bowling team and their ace was the one who pitched the Double Down. This man is a freak. Like dude, I had a Pepsi with a hot dog the other day that was pretty good, but I'm not about to make a liquid affront to God out of it.





Also, Shiratori is about as good at using a computer as Sailor Moon is; guy types with his index fingers. It's 2022, Shiratori and Usagi Tsukino. Get your crap together!

The show agrees with you—a major chunk of the first few episodes is getting Shiratori's proposed drink to even taste good outside of him having to go through the logistics of proposing the product and pitching it as viable. It's not enough to put a wacky drink out for giggles, it needs to make money. It's not enough to just slap it into a ramune bottle to appeal to nostalgia, you need to find a specialty manufacturer that'll produce glass bottles for you. Shiratori is put through his paces off the court just as much as on the court. Also, Shiratori is about as good at using a computer as Sailor Moon is; guy types with his index fingers. It's 2022, Shiratori and Usagi Tsukino. Get your crap together!



I'll be honest, the office party half of this show is definitely the weaker one for me. I can get into some well-animated sports action, but when they spend a whole episode filing paperwork and doing presentations for Vomit-Cola I tune out pretty hard.

My Senpai Is Annoying . It's enough for us to know Futaba messed up an order slip; we don't need to know the ins and outs of how the order slip was messed up. We do get some bits of genuine humor from Shiratori's job as a salesman (like when he bangs up a client's fancy car), but half the show is nevertheless Valium.

As I'd expect it would for a lot of people. There is a reason most office comedies skip over the minutiae of the daily grind, like My Senpai Is Annoying . It's enough for us to know Futaba messed up an order slip; we don't need to know the ins and outs of how the order slip was messed up. We do get some bits of genuine humor from Shiratori's job as a salesman (like when he bangs up a client's fancy car), but half the show is nevertheless Valium.



There's also a weird teamwork building bit where Shiratori and Tatsu...stop a shoplifter? Which I don't really get. Good job protecting that 20 dollars in canned food, I guess. Glad y'all learned a lesson about trust or whatever.

Yeah, that scene also left a sour taste in my mouth. The guy is clearly destitute, you could have found a better solution to this than tackling the guy.



It's just a strange way to flesh out Shiratori's whole "foresight" sports superpower. Like surely there's a better way to show off his ability to read body language besides playing cops with a petty thief, yeah?





This is where the dynamic between Shiratori and Tatsu comes in; Shiratori's foresight is keen and makes him a terror on the court... when he guesses right. He can still get juked by opponents because even if you know how a guy's gonna move, the shuttlecock can go several ways. At the end of the day, Shiratori needs someone who can back him up in the eventuality that he guesses wrong. Tatsu is perfect: he's big enough to cover the whole court along with Shiratori, and he's strong enough to just demolish any spike Shiratori sets up for him. Shiratori only accepts Tatsu's partnership begrudgingly: he'd much rather play badminton as a singles player, and his foresight would make him good enough for it... if it didn't have a 50/50 success rate. This is on top of his PTSD making him incapable of jumping, which was what cost him his career with Mitsuhoshi in the first place.

And this is definitely where the story's at its most compelling. It's fairly standard stuff for sports stories, but it's delivered through some excellently, frenetically animated games that capture the speed and intensity of pro-level badminton.





Shiratori's team wins some games and loses some games, and the show never gets dull no matter the outcome. Again, the heavy sounds of shuttlecocks getting smashed by rackets rings in my head even now. These games are kinetic and heavy and gripping—everything you need out of a sports anime.



Honestly, I wish the show would just focus on those. They're what it's best at. Like throw out the ginger ale subplot and just let us enjoy these games rather than rushing through an entire tournament arc in two episodes. Maybe let us get more time with the rival and opponent characters so we can really get invested in matches!

I'd argue in favor of the businessman stuff if only because it did give us some good comedy bits ending with a shot of some killer decotora trucks—and if there's something I wish appeared more often in anime, it's decotora culture!



I mean you could still have that. We'd just also get more time to flesh out and resolve Shiratori's baggage with his former teammate instead of cramming it into a single episode.





Shiratori manages to overcome his trauma and prove himself to Azuma, and the two even make up after the fact. It's a nice thing, but yeah, it should have taken more than just one episode.

See, we do find out why Shiratori can't jump: he has PTSD after having hurt his old doubles partner in high school, Azuma, with a mistimed jump. The resulting injury to Azuma's elbow put Azuma's badminton career in jeopardy; Shiratori couldn't even face Azuma after the fact. So he resigned to singles play, where he struggled until meeting Tatsu. Shiratori manages to overcome his trauma and prove himself to Azuma, and the two even make up after the fact. It's a nice thing, but yeah, it should have taken more than just one episode.





Like, one of the appeals of sports shows is that you can get a broad, diverse group of characters and use them to explore different perspectives on competition. But a lot of the time it feels like that stuff has to be rushed through. There's a lot to unpack from it all, and that's before we even see Azuma's side of things, where part of what led to that injury was overtraining while trying to keep up with his "prodigy" teammate. It's some interesting, nuanced character writing that I wish had more room to breathe.





Tomari Transport has an entire fleet of the things, which makes me ask: how did Azuma end up with these wild freaks?

There's a phenomenal payoff when Tatsu calls in a favor to help keep Shiratori's taste-test for his green onion ginger ale from failing before it begins: the favor is carried out by Tomari Transport, with bookish Azuma himself driving a tricked-out decotora to save Shiratori. Tomari Transport has an entire fleet of the things, which makes me ask: how did Azuma end up with these wild freaks?



I mean, there's a lot to like about Azuma. He seems like a real nice guy. He even did his work with physical therapy and took care of himself to get back into playing form responsibly. Get this guy to start coaching the Horse Girls please.

Takehiko Inoue 's Real! . There are also some snatches of last year's water polo anime RE-MAIN , which also focused on athletes recognizing their limits and adjusting their playstyle to accommodate to their new needs.

Tatsu's no stranger to physical therapy either; being in his 30s, his knee is getting to the point where a wrong move could end his badminton career. It happens to any athlete sooner or later, no matter how much care you take. He goes so far as to take training from a badminton trainer who specializes in disabled athletes, and he's even got a prosthetic leg. It's wonderful to see diversity like this in anime, especially in anime. Made me think of Takehiko Inoue 's Real! . There are also some snatches of last year's water polo anime RE-MAIN , which also focused on athletes recognizing their limits and adjusting their playstyle to accommodate to their new needs.



Honestly that's my favorite beat in this whole show, and where its premise shines the most. Tatsu's not old by regular person standards, but your 30s is where your body generally hits a wall with high-level athleticism. And I love that it acknowledges that without insisting Tatsu needs to retire or give up. Adjusting as an aging athlete takes time and hard work, but it can be done and can keep people as invaluable competitors for years to come.

Also, it's extremely rare for disabled athletes to get any kind of representation in media, outside of anime or in. Kudos to Salaryman's Club .



It's also pretty rare to get a sports show where our main character gets blitzed on the regular.





Turns out, there's a reason Shiratori sticks to fermented bean-flavored soda: guy's got no filter once he's drunk. Also, sweet Ultraman pose.

Haikyu!! is it'll never have a scene with a drunk Hinata praising Kageyama.



Just saying, for as great as Haikyu!! is it'll never have a scene with a drunk Hinata praising Kageyama.





We touched on older badminton players earlier; Usayama is vital to that. Formerly a player for Shiratori's team, he's a hard-assed member of the Quality Assurance team. He's currently a dedicated husband and father who feels he can't in good faith continue to pursue badminton because of his responsibilities to his family. He loves badminton, but he also wants to help his wife's career as an author. That, and the guy really does love his family.



I'll give Usayama this: his retirement lasted a hell of a lot longer than Tom Brady's. I also really dig the show's insistence that your life doesn't suddenly have to lose meaning or direction once you're a parent. So often adulthood is defined by misery, and it's nice to remember age isn't strictly about diminishing returns.

This is another thing I think would make Salaryman's Club a hard sell for anyone under the age of 30; a lot of older folks, regardless of whether they start families or not, struggle with enjoying their hobbies. But you don't just trade your hobbies for income tax forms when you hit 30—and it wouldn't be healthy to do so anyway. Just saying, all you young anime fans are gonna have to confront being fans of Black Clover when your 30s roll around.

To be clear, there's no shame in being a 30-something anime fan. But there is definitely shame in being a Black Clover fan. What are you doing with your life?



There is also a good twist in that Shiratori teaming up with Tatsu is actually quite fated: it's revealed later that Shiratori's interest in badminton had been kickstarted by meeting a younger Tatsu as a child. When Tastsu saw Shiratori was a free agent, he pulled a lot of strings to get him hired at Sunlight Beverages.



That bit's actually weird to me, too. I know they're going for the secret past connection thing a lot of these shows love to use, but it's a biiiiiit stranger when it's between an adult man and a nine-year-old.

It's not a sports anime without a degree of homoeroticism, but maybe don't rob the cradle?





Granted, nudity is apparently a recurring theme, in that it makes at least one of the other SunBevi players better at badminton and life in general.

Like it worked out alright this time but maybe Shiratori's parents should have been more concerned about their son devoting his life to something because of a strange man kept visiting him at the playground. Especially when he's dropping lines like this once they meet back up. Granted, nudity is apparently a recurring theme, in that it makes at least one of the other SunBevi players better at badminton and life in general.

That there is Takeda, who apparently has bad performance anxiety. At the suggestion of one of the Tomari Transport players, he starts imagining people in the buff to curve that. It's funny, but it doesn't work enough for him to stay on the team; he soon pulls out to take a position as a coach.



In general Takeda's just kind of a joke character. The entire reason behind his performance anxiety is that as a dumbass teenager he got publicly NTR'd and has never been able to live it down.



With Takeda out of the ring, that leaves Sota and Toya as the other doubles pair in the team. They're brothers and Sota takes the news fairly badly, but Toya looks up to his older brother and that gives him direction.



Sota is also, unfortunately, the weak link in both senses. He's the least intense athlete and the least interesting character, since his conflict resolves around a pretty easily resolved hang-up that gets fixed practically as an afterthought, with the lesson being an incredibly generic "don't ever give up!"

Yeah, it's hard to feel bad for Sota when it just comes off as him being too lazy to even try to catch up to the people around him. Tatsu's looking for a specialized regimen just for his weakening knee; Sota's way younger than Tatsu, what's his excuse?

Haikyu!! , but there it was fleshed out across multiple episodes and had one of the most thrilling resolutions in anime history. Here he helps his little bro pull an all-nighter at the office and decides yeah, maybe I should keep playing badminton. It's not bad, but there so many more interesting things and characters that you could focus on instead. Like these fuckin weirdos who go Dio Brando when they win games:

I get it to a point—it's basically the conflict Tsukishima had in Haikyu!! , but there it was fleshed out across multiple episodes and had one of the most thrilling resolutions in anime history. Here he helps his little bro pull an all-nighter at the office and decides yeah, maybe I should keep playing badminton. It's not bad, but there so many more interesting things and characters that you could focus on instead. Like these fuckin weirdos who go Dio Brando when they win games:



Unisics has some wild players, like this pretty boy who goes around kissing shuttlecocks for Instagram clicks.



That's not a joke. He does that. He macks on a used shuttlecock and gives it a name. He canonically takes shuttlecocks on dates. Why is he like this?

Your average sports anime lives or dies off of the personalities of its cast. It's a real shame that the wild characters are from all the other teams outside of Sunlight Beverages. Like, imagine that guy being in the team instead of Takeda, and Sota has to learn to deal with such an eccentric player; Sota thinks he doesn't take the game seriously, but it just turns out he enjoys the game in a different way.



And I think that ultimately keeps me from really liking this show as much as I could. There's some great, unique elements but they're struggling for time among a lot of uninspired or boring side material. To paraphrase Ron Swanson, it's half-assing two things when it should be whole-assing one.

Yeah, I really want to recommend Salaryman's Club but it's just too dry. RE-MAIN had colorful characters to rely upon. Half of Salaryman's Club is just boring office comedy that could stand to be lighter and breezier. The drama is there, the action is there—but there's not enough of it.