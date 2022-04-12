Want to know what all the hubbub is about the superhero series Tiger & Bunny but haven't seen the original season? Fear not, citizens! The recap movie and sequel are on Netflix right now and Jean-Karlo and Nicky are ready to give you the official This Week in Anime™ experience.

Nicky

Hey, everybody, me and Jean-Karlo here, and today we announce that due to recent changes in upper-management This Week in Anime will include regular shout-outs to sponsors!

Jean-Karlo

This week's This Week in Anime was brought to you by Crab! It all comes crawling back to Crab™!

Pepsi sounds like an interesting flavor combo, NGL. But still not as interesting of a combo as the hero duo Tiger & Bunny !

Crab and very regional specificsounds like an interesting flavor combo, NGL. But still not as interesting of a combo as the hero duo

The original Tiger & Bunny anime came out a bit before the massive influx of superheroes became the mono-culture in the U.S. And weirdly enough, it's taken this long for the series to come back with a new season. Netflix is also streaming two movies for the Tiger & Bunny series, The Beginning and The Rising .

Netflix in honor of that hot new second season. The Beginning is half re-cap of the early part of the series and serves as a great re-introduction for our Super Hero Buddy Cops, while The Rising takes place after the series proper with entirely new material.

These two films came out in 2012 and 2014 respectively but have just now been re-released for streaming onin honor of that hot new second season.is half re-cap of the early part of the series and serves as a great re-introduction for our Super Hero Buddy Cops, whiletakes place after the series proper with entirely new material.

Yatterman , Gatchaman , Kamen Rider , Casshern , Ultraman , that stuff. And I was always interested in how Japan would handle a take on more Americanized superheroes. Tiger & Bunny has been beloved by fans since its premiere, and not just because of the wave of heroes the Mouse of House churns out on a daily basis. It's a fascinating show, all the way down to the folks wearing those fancy sponsored CG costumes. Now, I love me some Japanese superheroes, especially the old blood., that stuff. And I was always interested in how Japan would handle a take on more Americanized superheroes.has been beloved by fans since its premiere, and not just because of the wave of heroes the Mouse of House churns out on a daily basis. It's a fascinating show, all the way down to the folks wearing those fancy sponsored CG costumes.

Tiger & Bunny is rich as a concept because it fully breaks down the concept of commercialized heroing as an industry, including real company sponsors (which leads to some funny dissonance). The heroes of Sternbild are covered via live TV and toe the line between being enforcers, performers, and public motivators. Along with everything else that life throws at them, on and off the cameras. The focus on the corporate inner workings is part of what makes it feel more mature. It's not just some kids fantasy of saving people but more of what would happen if someone really tried to make this their job. is rich as a concept because it fully breaks down the concept of commercialized heroing as an industry, including real company sponsors (which leads to some funny dissonance). The heroes of Sternbild are covered via live TV and toe the line between being enforcers, performers, and public motivators. Along with everything else that life throws at them, on and off the cameras. The focus on the corporate inner workings is part of what makes it feel more mature. It's not just some kids fantasy of saving people but more of what would happen if someone really tried to make this their job. Normally, all the heroes compete for points with each other. But when veteran Wild Tiger, real name Kotetsu Kaburagi, moves to a new company after his previous one folds, he's paired with the young and ambitious Barnaby Brooks Jr., to which he affectionally nicknames Bunny, much to his new partner's annoyance.



What makes Tiger & Bunny work unlike a lot of "these heroes are realistic!" joints like The Boys is that it's not relentlessly dour. The characters aren't irredeemable louts or psychopaths, they're just people trying to make an honest living while living under the whims of an unfeeling, uncaring management system. These people live or die by their sponsors. It's more Mystery Men than anything else, and that's a damn original place to start from when you're making a superhero movie.



It also leans heavily into the showbiz stuff more than any other cape thing I had watched before, but if anything its core is its ensemble cast of heroes and trying to build the companionship between the two main characters. Like many stories about manly bonds, the two of them start out pretty prickly at first, but both have also suffered severe losses of love in their lives. Kotetsu has a 10-year-old daughter he keeps his work secret from, and has previously lost his wife. Barnaby lost his family to a tragic (extremely plot related) incident that left him traumatized. Just knowing this, you can see how much they could benefit from having someone else to call family in their life. Y'know, assuming you could get one of them to open up.



Kotetsu is a really compelling character, and not just because he's a handsome fail-dad with a stylish outfit. He just needs some loving heart to make him better, or worse, that's a fantasy, too. He's goofy and his sense of heroism really doesn't jive with the mercenary world he's in, but rather than feeling like an idiot he just feels quaint. He's not wrong to want to help people, he's just shouldering more weight than he can carry because he just cares about people that much.



He's definitely meant to appeal to an older audience, a rarity for anime, and he's the the heart of the show despite being a lame guy who struggles to keep up with the younger competition. He constantly lets people down, including his own daughter, but you can tell he really values people's feelings just as much as being a hero.

As if to underline it all: his is the only "conventional" superhero outfit among all the other heroes. Everyone else has a fancy suit of armor, Wild Tiger insists on a cape, a themed cowl, and a strongman suit. Even when he gets his updated power suit, he still wears his old one underneath. You can see him wearing the mask inside his helmet.



Barnaby however is the complete opposite, all suped up in the latest tech and uses his real name and face. He instantly saves Kotetsu's sorry ass and is eager to climb up the ladder. They also both happen to share the same type of power, including the fact that both of them have a time limit to use it.

Where Kotetsu wants to be a hero out of a genuine-to-a-fault desire to help people, Barnaby is wholly self-interested... or so he tells himself. He's convinced that putting his identity out there and acting as a hero can get him the funds and recognition he needs to track down the Oroboros group, the crime ring involved with the murder of his parents. He may not want to care about other people, but he still cares nevertheless. Not that he'd ever admit it to such an embarrassing dad like Kotetsu. Also, in a twist of fate, Barnaby Brooks Jr is Kotetsu's daughter's favorite superhero. Not even Wild Tiger. Eesh.





Kotetsu's old school ways doesn't make him popular, even with his own daughter. He was inspired by the King of Old Timers, Mr. Legend, so it makes sense that he clings to those ideals. Many people with super powers in this world, referred to as NEXT, don't always fit in when their powers are fresh and new, and even so, not everyone is fit to be a hero.

The Rising , but a lot of NEXTs have powers that just skirt the line of being useful. Stuff like producing a toxin that just makes you really itchy. Or making your hand grow really, really big. Or, like... being really good at swimming. Kotetsu himself rides that line, partially because of his shtick, partially because his power on its own isn't the best (he can make himself one-hundred times stronger for a short period of time), and partially because he tends to leap before he looks. Like My Hero Academia and its many characters that have wholly-pedestrian Quirks, a lot of heroes in Tiger & Bunny just aren't meant for the big leagues. This is explored a bit more in, but a lot of NEXTs have powers that just skirt the line of being useful. Stuff like producing a toxin that just makes you really itchy. Or making your hand grow really, really big. Or, like... being really good at swimming. Kotetsu himself rides that line, partially because of his shtick, partially because his power on its own isn't the best (he can make himself one-hundred times stronger for a short period of time), and partially because he tends to leap before he looks. Likeand its many characters that have wholly-pedestrian Quirks, a lot of heroes injust aren't meant for the big leagues. When the series begins, Kotetsu is at least doing well enough to stand alongside the biggest heroes in the city: the immovable Rock Bison, the scaredy-cat ninja Origami Cyclone, the thunder-wielding Dragon Kid, the literally-flaming Fire Emblem, the King of Heroes Sky High, and the ice-wielding idol Blue Rose.



And even in The Beginning we really see how Kotetsu helps bring these people together. At first they don't really have much comradery with each other, they might even get in each other's way, something the villain of the first movie actively uses against all of them. But by the time The Rising happens you can really feel how they've grown close.





This is also part of why Kotetsu is such a bomb in the ratings: much to his producer's chagrin, he values people's lives over ratings or network shares, so instead of waiting for a commercial break to let the audience get excited he goes and just tries to save people anyway.

As always, the villain is capitalism. Because all of the heroes are part of Hero TV, a superhero reality tv show, they're all rated on their actions. You earn points for saving citizens and preventing disasters, but lose points if you fail to capture criminals or if they give you the slip. Getting points is important because you cannot become a hero without a sponsor, and doing well means your sponsor is happy. Happy sponsors, happy network, happy hero. Thus, it's against their best interests to help each other out: each hero scrambles for as many points as they can get.This is also part of why Kotetsu is such a bomb in the ratings: much to his producer's chagrin, he values people's lives over ratings or network shares, so instead of waiting for a commercial break to let the audience get excited he goes and just tries to save people anyway.

The Beginning is that someone nabs the city's very important golden statue of justice and nobody can catch the crook. All the heroes run around, get bamboozled by his power to swap places, and it's really just fun excuse to be able to see the cast run around and interact. Anime movies often feel bad for being superfluous but since Tiger & Bunny the series has quite a few episodes dedicated to just building up the characters, it doesn't really feel out of place for the franchise.

Other than the recap portion of the movie, the plot ofis that someone nabs the city's very important golden statue of justice and nobody can catch the crook. All the heroes run around, get bamboozled by his power to swap places, and it's really just fun excuse to be able to see the cast run around and interact. Anime movies often feel bad for being superfluous but sincethe series has quite a few episodes dedicated to just building up the characters, it doesn't really feel out of place for the franchise.



It helps that the other heroes aren't terribly complicated and nevertheless get plenty of scenes to themselves. When the team is called out to arrest thief Robin Baxter, they all go their separate ways... together. Dragon Kid and Blue Rose talk about earrings. Fire Emblem... flirts with Rock Bison. Sky High shows off his wind-control powers to Origami Cyclone, showing an uncharacteristically-fun-loving side of himself. It's good stuff that does a good job of letting the cast start to see themselves as more than just competitors.

They each get their moments whether it's Sky High being a little "up in the clouds" even though he's currently the top-rated hero, Rock Bison and Kotetsu being Old Guys together as pals at the bottom of the rankings, or Blue Rose's hilariously cheesy mandated catchphrase.

Tiger & Bunny . It's not just Kotetsu's fancy outfits or Barnaby's flowing locks, everyone in this series looks amazing. Masakazu Katsura was brought onboard to handle character designs; he'd also done the superhero-flavored Zetman but he's also known for the romantic comedies D.N.A.², Video Girl Ai , and I''s . His charming character designs are fantastic. I also wanna point out that I love the character designs in. It's not just Kotetsu's fancy outfits or Barnaby's flowing locks, everyone in this series looks amazing.was brought onboard to handle character designs; he'd also done the superhero-flavoredbut he's also known for the romantic comedies, and. His charming character designs are fantastic. ... Also, he did a manga called Wingman about a toku-themed superhero and I'm dying to see that get brought back someday.



They're also more semi-realistic than most anime even ten years ago and it works better since most of the characters are older. It makes them harder to animate too though so expect them to look off-model in places but I think overall the movies especially look good even compared to today's standards, including the heavy use of CG for the suits and the action.

T&B's source of T&A.

As it turns out, the CG is on purpose: because many of the costumes would otherwise have to be redrawn if sponsors for the heroes changed (or if the sponsorship brands had to be removed for foreign markets), it's just easier to render them as CG models. The only one who gets traditional animation is Blue Rose, partly because it's hard to shove a logo on her skimpy outfit, partly because she'ssource of T&A.

Which becomes upsetting when you remember she's supposed to be in high school still, for some reason. Why are there no adult female superheroes?!



Nobody said idol culture was healthy... A detail the movies leave out from the series is that Blue Rose might have romantic inclinations towards Kotetsu, who's like... twice her age. Thank goodness. Also, because let's be honest, Kotetsu and Barnaby all the way. A family can be a little girl and her two bickering superhero dads.

The Rising the whole plot is just about them breaking up and trying to get back together. It's classic.

That's touched on in the series but I prefer to see it as a "hero crush" rather than just being hot for a single dad since she obviously takes Kotetsu's ideals to heart after a point. But it's not strong enough to get in the way of Kotetsu and Barnaby's intense married couple energy. The series very much leans in on the "partner" thing in more than just a joke or tongue-in-cheek way, they really are each other's emotional support. Which is why inthe whole plot is just about them breaking up and trying to get back together. It's classic.

The Beginning before we get into The Rising : it ends with a really big show of trust for Barnaby from Kotetsu. Barnaby manages to trick Robin Baxter into imprisoning himself, but later finds that Kotetsu specifically went out of his way not only to let the other heroes allow Barnaby to do this alone, but also made sure to hang in the background to make sure Barnaby's plan went off. As much as Kotetsu chafes at Barnaby's antics, he still wants him to feel like a member of a team.

I wanna touch on one more thing frombefore we get into: it ends with a really big show of trust for Barnaby from Kotetsu. Barnaby manages to trick Robin Baxter into imprisoning himself, but later finds that Kotetsu specifically went out of his way not only to let the other heroes allow Barnaby to do this alone, but also made sure to hang in the background to make sure Barnaby's plan went off. As much as Kotetsu chafes at Barnaby's antics, he still wants him to feel like a member of a team.





I'll also take a moment to shoutout to the dub. I found both language tracks to be pretty good, but Tiger & Bunny has a lot of what I miss in anime dubs. The script is adapted really well and fits the more natural and Americanized feel of the show and the more diverse cast. Oh yeah, it's a great moment of just the way Kotetsu quietly supports people even if they didn't ask for it or he doesn't always know how to show it, and the plan wouldn't have worked if Kotetsu never stuck his neck out to the others that way.I'll also take a moment to shoutout to the dub. I found both language tracks to be pretty good, buthas a lot of what I miss in anime dubs. The script is adapted really well and fits the more natural and Americanized feel of the show and the more diverse cast.

Being that I'm more of a fan of older Japanese heroes, I do regret the more-Americanized takes on the recent Japanese superheroes. But this does mean that a lot of life is breathed into them in English dubs. Anyway, Kotetsu starts The Rising out with his breath beaten out of him. Wild Tiger and Barnaby have sunk in the ratings in the time since The Beginning (it's been a few months and later events from the Tiger & Bunny series have transpired). They're knocked down to the "Second League", where a bunch of not-so-great superheroes dwell.



Kotetsu had gotten up in age to the point where he can't use his powers very long and is trying to take a slower pace to accommodate but fears that by doing so he's now drawing down his partner.



The good news is, a mogul named Mark Schneider bought out their old sponsor and pulls the strings needed to get Barnaby back up to the First League, teaming him up with a new hero named Golden Ryan. The bad news is, Schneider had no intention of doing anything for Kotetsu: without a sponsor, he's forced to retire from heroism and take up a job as a cab driver.



Golden Ryan (A pun on "Golden Lion" to Kotetsu's Tiger), is also a bit of a huge douchebag.

Banpresto had a laugh about their logo being emblazoned on such a tool of a hero? I can't see him making any Super Robot Wars cameos anytime soon... You think the guys athad a laugh about their logo being emblazoned on such a tool of a hero? I can't see him making anycameos anytime soon... At any rate, a series of disasters strikes the city. Barnaby puts the clues together and deduces that the disasters are connected to an old legend from the city's history: a goddess, angered by mankind's greed, sends earthquakes, sleeping sickness and a massive chasm to devour the city. The problem is just trying to convince the higher-ups to let the heroes investigate this.



Also compounding issues is Golden Ryan being concerned with just earning points for just him and Barnaby, instead of collaborating with other heroes--a selfishness helped along with Ryan's gravity-powers.



Barnaby may have been eager in the past but he sticks to his ideals plenty compared to Ryan whose' methods may be considered dubious, actively getting in the way of the other heroes, causing collateral damage and putting citizens in danger to get racked up on a point sheet.

The Rising's story. It's here... that we can finally touch on Fire Emblem, because they're an important part ofstory. So... Fire Emblem is self-described as a gay superhero (and he's got fire powers, get it?). Being that they own their own company, they're their own sponsor. But like... Fire Emblem feels like a really bad take on a gay person, more akin to The Crying Game and that era of not differentiating gay men from trans-women or the like.



In a lot of ways, Fire Emblem reminds me of Levin from Tekkaman Blade (I'm going somewhere with this, bear with me). Levin was also swishy, flaming, and very flirty with the protagonist--and there's a very touching episode where Levin talks to a woman about living their truth. There's only one Levin in the world, and they live true to themselves, and Levin contains multitudes that just can't be described by simple binary concepts like "man" or "woman." And in a lot of ways, that's what Fire Emblem is going for: we see in their past that Nathan (Fire Emblem's real name) struggled with their attraction to men or presenting as a woman. Their big climactic moment while stuck in a nightmare of their own worst fears is having a " Persona 4 " moment and embracing their shadow, celebrating what it means to be themselves. This is really good and genuinely compelling and it does loads to keep Fire Emblem from just being a camp joke... if only Fire Emblem weren't always goosing the other men and touching their butts in what's clearly discomforting. Like, Levin also thirsted for D-Boy, but they kept their hands to themselves.





I'm actually really sweet on Fire Emblem for this type of extremely extra character. Anime doesn't have a good track record of portraying openly queer characters, they're often extremely one note, and while there are elements of Fire Emblem that still aid into negative stereotypes like occasionally making predatory statements or bad touching, there's also a lot of sincerity around the character as well. Fire Emblem regularly proves to be mature, competent, and an emotionally supportive character to others. The other characters never shun Nathan for who they are or who they love, and overall I'm glad that the series' writing does seem to take their character seriously even if it's not perfect.

Tiger & Bunny anime is also doing so in the dub. Nathan's pros definitely outweigh his cons and I don't want to give the impression that I think they're an outright bad character; the phrase "problematic" was made for moments like these. They're a great hero, a trusted friend, and honestly the only ding on their journey of acceptance is the fact that they kept goosing the other guys. Nathan is a person of color and that's always a delight to see in anime. Also, I'm using they/them pronouns for Nathan because it's my understanding the newanime is also doing so in the dub. And once Fire Emblem comes back they lend one heck of an assist to Blue Rose and Dragon Kid... Also, Fire Emblem is sponsored by Domino's. That just amuses me.







I also loved Rock Bison's little moment of SEND ME FLYING and throwing up the horns after. He was sitting in dead last point-wise and was even desperate enough to start copying other people's bits in order to make himself more likeable to poor results due to how obvious the imitation was.

Kotetsu also manages to get the go-ahead to jump back in the game while the 2nd League Heroes were helping Fire Emblem recover. It's a good moment for them considering they got canned for not making any company money earlier.I also loved Rock Bison's little moment of SEND ME FLYING and throwing up the horns after. He was sitting in dead last point-wise and was even desperate enough to start copying other people's bits in order to make himself more likeable to poor results due to how obvious the imitation was.

The Fastball Special is a time-honored tradition in superheroism, I salute Rock Bison in return. It's only a matter of time before the MCU makes it utterly obnoxious.





Everyone keeps trying to live up to what they think they should be doing and not necessarily whey they can with their abilities or being true to their feelings. It also goes into some other themes about imitation, like Kotetsu's daughter trying to figure out how to write a good poem for her assignment but running into a wall when she keeps trying to imitate. Kotetsu surprisingly offers some worldly advice, which gets thrown right back at him.Everyone keeps trying to live up to what they think they should be doing and not necessarily whey they can with their abilities or being true to their feelings.





It turns out that none of the disasters have any kind of divine origin: it's all revenge, baby! A man named Virgil is responsible for organizing the NEXTs that kicked the whole thing off. Using Sternbild's mythology against them, Virgil's goal is revenge against Schneider. Years ago, Schneider took advantage of Virgil's father in a business deal, which led to Virgil's father taking his own life. Virgil teamed up with three other NEXTs whose lives had been ruined by Schneider's wheeling-and-dealing in order to take out their revenge.



Which ties into some stuff in the series, long-time villain and villain-killer Lunatic shows up to help Virgil to enact his own sense of justice and stand as Kotetsu's ideological opposite while Barnaby stands against Virgil as his mirror and opposite. Both of them state that it's important to be able to center yourself in the present, move on, and not be stuck in the past.



I can't be the only one who thinks Lunatic resembles a weird cross between Purple Haze and King Crimson. Anyway, Virgil becomes a giant robot crab made out of junk metal and fights off Wild Tiger and Barnaby in an attempt at carrying out his own revenge, claiming justification because Barnaby also took his revenge on the man that killed his parents.



Using Kotetsu's only one minute of power they unleash a big show-stopping team-up climax! Sweet.





With a nice poem from Kotetsu's daughter, the movie closes with the heroes continuing their duty of protecting Sternbild. It's a really solid ending for a solid pair of movies.

The fantastic showing reinvigorates the public's desire for the old Wild Tiger/Barnaby team-up too, and even Golden Ryan helps spur them back into teaming up again.With a nice poem from Kotetsu's daughter, the movie closes with the heroes continuing their duty of protecting Sternbild. It's a really solid ending for a solid pair of movies.

I thought these were both good as a re-introduction but also an epilogue for the series. It doesn't cover everything but it deals with a lot of elements that make Tiger & Bunny stand out.

As a Tiger & Bunny neophyte, I think these movies also serve really well as an introduction to the series. You get just enough of a taste of the other heroes to want to see more, the dynamic between Kotetsu and Barnaby is well-established, and the general feel of Sternbild is introduced. It's a unique world with interesting heroes, and I'm glad it's priming to make a big comeback to the world of anime. I hope Tiger & Bunny reaches a much bigger crowd this time around.

Yeah, I actually missed the initial boat for this one 10 years ago and had to binge the first season shortly before this because I kept putting it off until the second season was just around the corner. But I don't regret a minute of it. I definitely regret the fact that this couldn't be a bigger hit when it came out for a myriad of complicated reasons. That doesn't mean it's too late. Just because it's over a decade now doesn't mean it still can't have its day in the sun!



Nothing would be truer to this fail-dad than being late to his own successful franchise, I tell you what!