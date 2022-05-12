It's time to party like it's 229! Ya Boy Kongming! is on the scene to inject some surefire strategies into one girl's aspiring EDM music career. See why everyone is talking about the comedy series (and its catchy OP)!

Nicky

Hey, there all you sweet This Week in Anime readers out there. It's your favorite DJs, Nicky, and my brother-in-anime Jean-Karlo, and this week we're laying down the beat on one of the most viral anime of the season. Everyone put on your best drip and get ready to dance 'til dawn because we're going to break it down like it's the year 229. The party starts now!

Jean-Karlo

There's a lot of anime to watch, and there's a lot of stuff to enjoy out there. But today, Nicky and I are gonna talk about some of that good-good. We're gonna go back to the Three Kingdoms, where wise men dare not pursue Lu Bu, and we're gonna rock all night long with Ya Boy Kongming!

Can I just start us off that the title Ya Boy, Kongming is like my favorite localization of an anime title I've seen in a long time and part of why it caught my attention so much? It's the exact kind of energy it needs. It's one thing to say that this particular ancient Chinese historical figure and strategists who dies and gains a new life in modern day Japan has become a true "Party Person" lit. ParaPi. But there's something more hip, energetic, and affectionate by acknowledging Zhuge Liang, courtesy name Kongming as "Ya Boy."

Dynasty Warriors games. But the Romance of the Three Kingdoms is a big deal in Japan, detailing the many larger-than-life battles between various dynasties in ancient China. Kongming was a famed tactician who worked under Liu Bei. And yes, in all depictions he looks like that: curled hat, mustache and goatee, little feather fan. It's like summoning George Washington with a tricorne. At any rate: the story begins with Kongming at his deathbed, with only one desire as he leaves this mortal coil. His soul heavy from all the death and devastation wrought by the attempts at unifying China, he wishes to be reborn in an era of peace and prosperity.



The Three Kingdoms before watching this. But that didn't affect my ability to be charmed by the character of Kongming. The premise of this mythic figure getting dragged from the battlefield to the dance floor and becoming enamored with the singing of a young amateur club singer named Eiko is just strange and sincere enough that it somehow works even if I don't have any other previous investment. But, it also helps that Ya Boy can also be pretty clever at introducing just enough information when Kongming's experiences of his past life come into play.

Red River and Inuyasha aren't isekai), he's of course marveled by modern objects like humidifiers and tequila, but the modern era's entertainment also brings tears to his eyes. Kongming may not know EDM but he knows what he likes, and he likes Eiko's music a lot. A world where a woman like her can have the kind of voice she has is the very thing he and his comrades fought for, after all.



Ya Boy Kongming! intro has been stuck in my head since I first heard it several weeks ago. As it turns out, it's a cover of a Hungarian song, so now Hungary has a second fantastic contribution to anime that isn't that girl from Hetalia ! Kongming is intelligent, and believably so. He's not some inherently-better-than-you super-genius that understands things at a glance; he's a quick study and a Renaissance man who applies himself to as many fields as he can. If he's good at something, it's because he's put time and effort into it. So if he can party hardy, it's because this guy has learned the ins and outs of clubbing in the modern day. Also: theintro has been stuck in my head since I first heard it several weeks ago. As it turns out, it's a cover of a Hungarian song, so now Hungary has a second fantastic contribution to anime that isn't that girl from





It can be a little boring to watch a character if their gimmick is just that they're perfect and good at everything, though. Some anime only have one joke and whether it lasts a full series depends entirely on the execution. But there are other nuances about Ya Boy that make me like it and the character of Kongming so much. First being Kongming's friendship with Eiko.

Her background is touching: once upon a time, Eiko was suffering from terrible depression and on the verge of ending it all when a chance encounter with her current boss led to her going to a concert. Inspired by the performance, Eiko wants to give people that same kind of inspiration. She's got the chops for it, but she's got no internet presence so she's just shouting into a void. Kongming knows Eiko has what it takes to take the stage worldwide, and so he puts his skills to work to bring her fame and acclaim.

P.A. Works does some good comedic cuts and they occasionally really highlight her wonderful singing and dancing. She's also complicated in that her low self-worth is often the thing that keeps her from reaching more people even though she's plenty passionate and talented.



What makes her and Kongming's friendship so sweet is that Kongming just genuinely believes in her and wants to help her be her best self. He seems to have a deep appreciation for all comrades from his past life, even ones that he's had to punish in the name of duty. His historic loyalty has even been well documented as his previous warlord Liu Bei once referred to their relationship as that of a fish and water, that is to say, inseparable. Now, being a time and a life apart from his once dear companions, he doesn't want to let any of his appreciation towards his new friend to be unknown. He's never afraid to give her a deserved compliment and it's never one bit creepy or insincere.

Even Eiko is taken aback by it all. In one episode, Kongming vanishes on her for a few days, seemingly to go clubbing. As it turns out, following on a clubbing escapade helps Eiko remember to live in the here and now (which is always an important lesson for people). Also, as it turns out, Kongming wasn't just partying—he was doing reconnaissance, building networks, and amassing resources, all at once. But I'm getting ahead of myself... The first thing Kongming does to help Eiko get noticed is help her stand out at a music festival. Mia, a petty harpy of an Instagram singer, tries using Eiko's relative obscurity to help ensure her performance is fully booked. With some creative floor planning, Kongming successfully funnels all of Mia's audience-goers to Eiko's stage, while Eiko's performance keeps them there. The results boost Eiko's internet followers tenfold, overnight.





Three Kingdoms geek. Even somewhat idolizing him after interrogating Kongming in a way only true otaku would. Everyone else just thinks he's a cosplayer doing a bit and brushes it off.

Ya Boy Kongming! has some amazing comedic timing, the likes of which I haven't seen much of in anime. It's not balls-out wackiness, just subtle sight gags. Chief among them: Eiko's boss rushing the bar and inserting himself into a conversation when he thinks they're discussing The Three Kingdoms . I'm also a huge fan of Kongming being such an amazing bartender, he gets a fuzzy navel ready for a patron before they're even finished ordering.



Though, he does say that if things were anything like the past he would've morbidly used them as a display.

Not to say Kongming didn't also totally dupe these guys; he nevertheless took advantage of the lead singer's sore throat while faking tech problems with Eiko's equipment in order to draw people to her performance at a music festival at just the right moment. "All's fair," as they say...



Also, I support Kongming's laundry tracksuit.

Ya Boy Kongming! 's great emotional writing comes to light. Kabetaijin is a well-known rapper, famed for having won three title bouts. However, the stress of it all led to him collapsing from a stomach ulcer, and Kabe retreated from rap out of fear. Everyone around Kabe wants to see the guy come back to the limelight—it takes Kongming challenging him to a rap battle to remind Kabe of how much he loves what he does and to end his retirement.



Kabe also seems to have pretty bad anxiety. He got into rapping because he saw how much fun other people were having and his admiration for other freestylers, some of which he even rivals and defeated. But he's deeply afraid of rejection and dislikes when he starts getting boos from his opponent's fans. However, even one of his rivals keeps telling him he shouldn't run from what he built for himself.





It's this kind of attention to detail that makes me think Ya Boy Kongming! is one of, if not the best, anime airing this season. In the first episode, there's even a nice animation flourish where after a scene cut where Eiko is wigging out, you see her adjust her jacket. It's an attention to her bodily details that anime normally would skip over, the kind of thing that humanizes characters and makes them feel like people on screen and not just drawings.

HypMic , I can't imagine how hard it must've been to translate so many bars and have it still flow nicely in the subs as well (shout out to Jake Jung !).



