Science SARU and Dai Sato 's reimagining of the classic The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is closer to the original story beats than it appears, while also asking viewers to discern what's real and what's imaginary.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Chris

Nicky, I feel like I've been easing in just fine to my new role here on This Week In Anime, you've all been wonderfully welcoming to me. And I think I can make a suggestion for how we could improve the process for this cute little column of ours. It's a brave new digital age after all, so this only makes sense: How about we move all recording for TWIA into the Metaverse?!



Nicky

While a fully interactive digi-scaped TWIA could be appealing, we'll definitely get censored for having too many anime opinions. Honestly, I'm not sure if I'm powerful enough to handle VR chat. So for now, I beg readers to just stick with their imaginations. That's what the power of anime is all about, right?

Yurei Deco , this season's entry from distinguished studio Science SARU .

Well then, in place of utilizing VR ourselves, we can assess the experience through, this season's entry from distinguished studio

Yurei Deco , which premises itself on the people of Tom Sawyer Island staying logged-in 24/7 in both the real and virtual worlds they inhabit.

Yurei Deco just takes that a half-step further to its logical extreme: What if being Always Online wasn't simply a feature you could utilize to interact with some aspects of the world, but was required to even perceive and participate in that society?





I know if my economic value was genuinely tied to how many Likes I got, I'd be even lower-class than I already am.

Science SARU make the world of Tom Sawyer Island feel colorful, friendly, and modern. It's a cleaner and much different aesthetic than the more industrialized cyber-cities of Blade Runner or the more recent video game Stray . It's bright, cute, and pop-ish aesthetics suit the simpler art style and emphasize how commercialized everything is. Every shot is busy with displays of ads and number of Likes. An everyday walk would probably make me feel like my computer got a virus and was being held hostage, but as a viewer it's really creative!



The people also treat technology casually, like we do today. They take selfies, read their iPads, and rely heavily on technology from everything to scheduling medical appointments to self-expression.

Yurei Deco 's overall tone, its candy-coated aesthetic superficially masking a clearly dire dystopia.



It makes it that much more striking once the action moves to the 'outskirts' of the island's civilization, and these 'slums' are more richly-designed and genuinely colorful than the interior of the city.

Dai Sato . He's been around the block, penning episodes on classic series like Cowboy Bebop and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex . As a lead writer, he's also worked on the Eureka Seven franchise and MAPPA 's 2020 rock-music inspired anime Listeners . I've always felt that his voice was unique and interesting in how he's willing to explore topics, but his missteps can be extremely frustrating. I adored about 2/3rds of Listeners as a fun joyride, but the ending completely bombed. Similarly, not all of his speculative opinions as an episode writer have landed. It can be extremely easy to fall into an "Old Man Yells At Cloud" mindset with narratives about tech and trends, but Yurei Deco 's eccentric trappings, like the references to Mark Twain, really add to the idea that you're on an adventure. Going in, I had complicated expectations on the show's potential due to its lead writer. He's been around the block, penning episodes on classic series likeand. As a lead writer, he's also worked on thefranchise and's 2020 rock-music inspired anime. I've always felt that his voice was unique and interesting in how he's willing to explore topics, but his missteps can be extremely frustrating. I adored about 2/3rds ofas a fun joyride, but the ending completely bombed. Similarly, not all of his speculative opinions as an episode writer have landed. It can be extremely easy to fall into an "Old Man Yells At Cloud" mindset with narratives about tech and trends, but's eccentric trappings, like the references to Mark Twain, really add to the idea that you're on an adventure.

Yurei Deco , there's a lot of uncertainty in this one as well in terms of where Sato's ultimately going to go with his explorations and messaging on technology, the internet, and social media . As I mentioned with the setting, from the word "go" the story seems to be taking a very cynical view of tech's impact on society: The world the characters see is an over-commercialized, artificial hellscape. Our lead viewpoint character Berry is only able to peek at the 'real' world because one of her legally-mandated AR contact lenses is glitching out. Social media content moderation has grown to such a degree to be likened to actual government censorship, that sort of thing.



This series is nominally themed after The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and other Mark Twain works, but there's also a lot of the baseline societal cautions made popular by 1984 coming through as well. Or maybe the Laughing Man episodes of GITS: SAC if they were run through a Lisa Frank filter.

.hack , while an experienced mischief maker, is literally "off-the-grid." For one, .hack isn't a registered citizen, the government deems them a ghost. Secondly, an average person like Berry has to use Deco to both perceive and present in their world, .hack uses a pair of cool goggles and wears a tangible outfit compared to everyone's holographically colored onesie. While Berry is clearly more privileged compared to .hack , it's hard not to be envious of .hack 's free spirit. It's by meeting .hack that she begins to gain perspective and agency. Berry and .hack 's dynamic deeply emulate that of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, respectively. Berry even has Tom's red hair and .hack copies Huck's unrefined speech patterns of silly rhymes. They may come from different worlds, but they're relying on each other to navigate and have fun with it.



.hack doesn't totally eschew technology; they still operate using the social-media currency others do (though by scamming others out of it, in their case), and traverse the virtual-reality 'Hyperverse' of this setting for work and/or mischief. The writing seems to acknowledge those online elements as useful, as well as visually interesting and cool, parts of the conceptual composition. And on some level I can get behind that: I can kill a lot of time on my Twitter feed, but I'd probably like it less if I was required by law to be plugged into it at all times. And I'd like it a lot less if any crimes I was accused of had to have their trials livestreamed through it.



But as much as I enjoy the visual execution of the contrast between the 'virtual' inner city and its 'real' outskirts, I can also see it as heavy-handed when the show preaches about the inherent superiority of physical information and experiences.





.hack but doesn't fully perceive all of the risks of her situation when in reality, both ways of living have positives and negatives. Our opening scene tells a story of the network as an all-seeing but ultimately non-malicious giant (based on Argus Panoptes) who was once stigmatized but transformed into the more friendly peacock. I'm constantly wondering how truthful that fable is. Their current state functions by controlling information that would deter the citizen's happiness. Which even goes as far as brainwashing away negative experiences. It's hell but it implies that there were once possibly "good intentions." Even Berry's parents, who work as mods, know that our treasures can't simply be dragged to the recycle bin.

Like I said, nuance. It's an idea the series has been consistent about playing with all the way through: What counts as the 'truth', whether it's as simple as what our eyes show us, or if there's a deeper understanding needed to validate it, and how that might vary per person. Heck, Berry's 'death', which is achieved by hacking and falsifying online records, is a fake occurrence that nonetheless allows her to start living in the 'true' world. And much like Tom and Huck's false-pretense funeral allowing them to hear what others truly thought of them, this fake event provides an opportunity for Berry to hear some genuine sentiments from her parents, even as information-oppression is literally their job.Like I said, nuance. It's why I think the show has worked better after those initial setup episodes, loaded down as they were with (admittedly necessary) world-building infodumps and "These kids these days with their phones" grumbling. And because the shift to one-off detective adventures has let the plots stretch their legs a little more.







And with that we get a better look at how other average citizen feels about their lives. Their first client is a guy who lost his VTuber avatar and while it's kind of creepy, it's clear his love for his own creation and the happiness he receives from this persona is sincere.

After being taken in by the traditionally dressed Finn and his strange yet competent team the show definitely feels more balanced. It doesn't bring them closer to the phantom, the spooky witch they encountered, or the mystery of the disappearing love called the "Zero Phenomenon." These things are certainly all connected, but it does give the two children a means of engaging with complex social issues themselves.And with that we get a better look at how other average citizen feels about their lives. Their first client is a guy who lost his VTuber avatar and while it's kind of creepy, it's clear his love for his own creation and the happiness he receives from this persona is sincere.





Seriously though, there's definitely a point to the idea that Berry, the one in the gang with the most recent connection to Tom Sawyer Island's capitalist cyber-cornucopia, was the only one who saw value in searching for the avatar even as everyone else blew off the job. But it pays off for the group in the long run because this guy's story actually happens to intersect with some nuggets of information that are valuable to their overall Zero Phenomenon quest. That's a thesis that's only just started emerging in Yurei Deco : Yeah, monetizing your social media feed to pay for microtransactions is stupid, but the collaborative efforts of so many people's stories being able to connect is a generally worthwhile resource. Just think, they could have sold us so much more effectively on unique NFT avatars had they just made them cute anime girls and not gnarly apes.Seriously though, there's definitely a point to the idea that Berry, the one in the gang with the most recent connection to Tom Sawyer Island's capitalist cyber-cornucopia, was the only one who saw value in searching for the avatar even as everyone else blew off the job. But it pays off for the group in the long run because this guy's story actually happens to intersect with some nuggets of information that are valuable to their overall Zero Phenomenon quest. That's a thesis that's only just started emerging in: Yeah, monetizing your social media feed to pay for microtransactions is stupid, but the collaborative efforts of so many people's stories being able to connect is a generally worthwhile resource.





Only his favorite animal, the Nue, is actually a fictional cryptid and not a real animal at all! The latest episode also emphasizes this line of virtual and real with that of truth and lies, or more closely the nature of reality and fiction. I think that's exemplified when the science-dedicated professor asks the crew to help him edit his favorite animal's Wikipedia page to dispel false information.Only his favorite animal, the Nue, is actually a fictional cryptid and not a real animal at all!



It's akin to the hard truth those of us living in the modern world have already had to accept: Birds Aren't Real.

So on one hand, we have a conflict because the control of information means people have no other sources to trust about what's real and true anymore and on the other hand we have a man dedicated to the facts who loves things that are made-up. .hack and Berry have a little fight about it and it brings in the theme of having perspective again. I think both are right in that it's important to trust yourself as much as it is to be able to look outside yourself. The solution is partially reached because the group was able to refer to an old analogue tome, aka another source. But it's still on the characters to determine what they should believe or what they decide is authentic.





Yurei Deco challenging that previous easy espousal of the 'real', provable world. The Nue was never 'real' in a literal, physical sense. It was a mythological creature passed down by oral tradition whose descriptions necessarily varied and changed across that intergenerational game of telephone. But those stories of it still mattered and affected the people whose lives it came into.



Instead of pushing for the idea that 'truth' must always be asserted in all cases, the writing instead posits that jumping into people's mentions to pedantically correct stories that might offer them comfort, even as they aren't even hurting anyone else, might not be the best choice for anybody. It's a bittersweet lesson Berry learns just a couple seconds too late.



And to me, the real conflict within the society of Tom Sawyer island isn't so much that they rely on technology or integrate it as part of their lives, but rather they're forcedly co-dependent with no alternatives and therefore have no real choice. The professor's answer to rid his work of falsehoods comes off as extremely melancholic. The silver-lining is his own passionate feelings. Maybe it's just a bunch of lies but fiction can bring us joy, perspective, and help us arrive at our own conclusions just as much as facts or lived experiences can. Similarly, I predict the virtual and the tangible aren't inherently more valuable than one another as much as what the individual decides it the most authentic. So just like how Berry turns her hat, it's on the audience to evaluate based on what we see and how we see them.And to me, the real conflict within the society of Tom Sawyer island isn't so much that they rely on technology or integrate it as part of their lives, but rather they're forcedly co-dependent with no alternatives and therefore have no real choice.



Right, it's the difference between taking moderated information provided from on-high at face value, versus listening to the accounts of your peers and collating that in-context. In that respect I can see that being an ultimate point Sato might be going for here: That a rigid, corporate-controlled information superhighway is so much more depressing and less valuable than an open, collaborative effort.

Yurei Deco has a lot of potential to speak to someone like me if it manages to chart it's course and steer well.



And since it's not even halfway in yet, I am curious as to where else Yurei Deco will go with its explorations of these ideas. There are definitely going to be some words to be said about the potential for more malicious individuals to spread misinformation online. And given this latest episode's brief visitation on meme culture, and Sato's previous work on the aforementioned GITS: SAC , there's the question of how he might work in theories about the collective unconscious.



Honestly, there's a lot of places we can go. We've barely touched the plot and we're still getting to know most of the cast. There's also a lot about how "Love" relates to having a culture of only positive-feedback loops while avoiding the things that are negative. But I think as long as it keeps up its adventurous spirit and stays aware of its messages, I'll be happy to stick around and ride down wherever the river takes us.

Science SARU 's best shows are as rewarding to chew on as they are unique visual showcases to take in. And Yurei Deco , for as trite as its "This says a lot about our society" opening volleys on the internet are, has proved it can branch out. I can't be certain I'll agree with all its takes as it goes on, but even in those dalliances I suspect it will at least be interesting to argue with.



