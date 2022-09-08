Call of the Night is what we call a "vibe." It's full of beautiful nightscapes, low-key sexcapades, and questionable fashion. What if a vampire was just your gamer friend?

Steve

Nick, my insomniac days are over, because after forging many unholy pacts with beings I shall not and cannot name, I've finally snapped a spirit photograph of my sleep paralysis demon.



Nick

Man you lucked out. My sleep paralysis demon just stands in a corner whispering in backwards Gaelic. He doesn't even have a chibi form. Can we trade?

Hmm, lemme take a raincheck on that. Since you're so sweet on her, though, why don't we spend the rest of the column talking about vampires with ennui and questionable fashion choices?

I mean, isn't that ALL vampires when you get right down to it?

True. I suppose after you've been alive for several centuries, jeans and a graphic tee just don't get the blood pumping the same way that weird leather accoutrement does.



Alternatively you eventually find a style that just works for you and that's your lot for the next several decades. Nazuna there seems to have peaked during the 90's rave scene, which matches her taste in phones.

We gotta go back. You can't browse Twitter on a brick. It'd be a net good for society.



I'm pretty sure this weird ass calculator Ko uses can't either, but he's still an emotional wreck, so maybe it wouldn't be that big of a change.

Call of the Night , as you can see, is chock full of mysteries like this one, and this week in "This Week In Anime," we're gonna get to the bottom of all of them! Or we're just gonna do what we always do and put some funny screencaps together and make bad vampire puns all the while. Either way I'm excited to see where this night takes us.

Tomoyuki Itamura directed series about horny vampire adventures in as many years. One of the few unasterisked highlights of the season that dares to ask the question: what if the Dagashi Kashi girls had fangs?

Sadly not all of us are dedicated Kotoyama aficionados. I, however, was pretty stoked years back when I saw that the mangaka with a penchant for weird girls with well-defined bone structures would be following up the candy gag manga with a vampire one. It just seemed perfectly suited to those aesthetic strengths. So long snack dynasty heiress gremlin, hello deadbeat gamer nightwalker gremlin.



It's a pretty seamless transition, really. A change of scenery and dash of supernatural adds some spice, but otherwise this is much in the same vein (ba dum tish) of casually conversational character work from Kotoyama's previous series. But now instead of the distinct angst of living in a rural town with little to talk about besides candy, these girls and their intensely rendered collarbones are dealing with the ennui of way too much social interaction.



Now now, girls don't get to have all the fun. Boys can have little a social anxiety that they need to sublimate into insomniac adventures, as a treat. And hey, maybe they should all meet up and exchange notes? Or bodily fluids?



Maybe stick to the former for the first few times, fellow night owls. I know finding a goth GF in leatherwear who wants to suck you dry sounds like a dream come true, but bloodborne infections are the REAL nightmare!

Call of the Night begins. Ko starts journeying out at night to deal with all the time and energy he has now that he's stopped going to school. And it just so happens on his first night he runs into Nazuna, who invites him to join her in some wholesome activities to get his mind off of things.



Yeah kids it is very normal to venture out into the city at night and go to a strange adult's apartment. Everyone does it at some point. Anyone who says they didn't is either lying or was a nerd in middle school.





Call of the Night captures that in a way few other pieces of fiction ever have for me.

checks notes..." Creepy Nuts "?



The adaptation itself even indulges in it. There's multiple episodes that feature entirely unnecessary but pitch perfect montages of characters just wandering through the night, basking in the glow of urban light pollution and the dulcet tones of...""?



Hey, they gave the series its name, so they can call themselves Spooky Legumes for all I care. And seriously, before publishing, Kotoyama asked their permission to the use the name of their song as the title of the manga. Now it's the ED of the anime, and the Scary Seeds themselves even have a little cameo as the pool dudes who hit on Nazuna. It's a very cute full-circle thing.

That actually explains a lot, because the show itself operates a lot like a song in the way it lets its characters' emotions paint any given scene. I'm not entirely sure how to describe it in text, but there's an aspect of the writing that operates as much on channeling a specific feeling as it does as more practical dialogue, that I can only describe as "vibes."

I think I've written this in my reviews multiple times now, but the series truly does run on pure vibes for a good long while. Basically the entire first half of the season is all about its characters hanging out, chilling, shooting the breeze, etc. It's also very much about Nazuna necking Ko in particularly lurid ways, but their relationship always feels casual in a way that, as a viewer, feels legit therapeutic. It's also full of excellently dumb humor, including my favorite running gag:







And even that is low key. The inciting incident was only some petty drama and about him being asked out, but it was enough to make him realize he couldn't deal with school anymore. And furthermore, I appreciate that Call of the Night has yet to urge Ko back to class. His friends from school ask him to return sometimes, but as far as the narrative is concerned, it's perfectly valid for him to be hanging out with Nazuna and vying for vampiredom. It's rare you come across an anime that makes a pseudo-moral argument in favor of truancy. It rules.



It's not like, aggressive about it, but there's a consistent underpinning of counterculture to it all. The structures and norms and security of "normal" society can be perfectly fine for most, but there are people who chafe against those norms - who want to escape or abandon them entirely because those strictures make them unhappy. It's a broad emotional metaphor you can apply a lot of different ways, but it really does click with me.





Yeah I love the part with overworked office lady Shirakawa for that reason. It's kinda the first time the series truly addresses the friction between Ko/Nazuna's world and regular ol' shitty adult responsibilities. And there's no clean resolution to it.





Ironically, prowling the graveyard hours turns out to be the best thing to ever happen to Ko's emotional intelligence. He even reconnects with his childhood friend Akira thanks to Nazuna. And like the rest of their adventures, it's totally normal.



Nothing mends an atrophied childhood friendship like a little MFF.



Can you even say you're friends if you can't get your jugular sucked like a Capri Sun pouch in front of them?



Yet somehow the horniest part of that whole scene is this single frame of Akira's socks. That's how you know we're dealing with Grade A anime perverts.

Call of the Night hand shots. PhD-level horny.



Meanwhile I've got an entire folder containing onlyhand shots. PhD-level horny.



You really gotta...hand it to 'em, eh?

SHAFT alumni status certainly shows stronger here than it did in The Case Study of Vanitas , and I imagine the sometimes invasive levels of horny will be off-putting to some. But considering I've seen all of Monogats , I'm just thankful this show has yet to dedicate an entire episode to implied incest via oral hygiene. Comparatively the cheesecake here is downright chaste.

Call of the Night is a chiller series. For one, it makes it that much easier to recommend, and that's important when we have to cherish as much fresh gal content as we can get.

We do have a lot to appreciate with these new additions to the cast, it's true.



So as good as the pure vibes were, Kotoyama eventually realized that the series would need something resembling a plot. And obviously, the best way to do that was to supplement Nazuna and introduce an entire secret society of hot vampires who can torment Ko too. Brilliant, and I don't say that lightly.

Dagashi Kashi After Dark, so thrusting actual stakes seemed like it could derail it. But thankfully this group of darkstalkers are mostly here to be perplexed by Ko's borderline demisexuality.



Yeah I think the key is that their presence actually just illuminates how much Nazuna is a weirdo even compared to other vampires. She's an outcast among outcasts, which makes her camaraderie with Ko that much more meaningful. Though she could work on being a tad more responsible, maybe.





Which dovetails nicely into Seri's arc in this week's episode. Bubbly on the outside, but worn down on the inside by those societal pressures and obligations, she's a gal with ennui dreaming of the infinite possibilities of casual friendship. Needless to say I love her a lot.



She's a gal looking for a pal, if you wi-





I'm just very stoked to see anime continue to blaze new frontiers in gal technology. Like, yes, gals can have depression. Gals can have visible roots. Gals can dye the universe hot pink before they murder you. It's so important for these stories to be told.



For real though, Seri's whole deal is fascinating. She's spent some untold years following the vampire handbook of seduction and predation, and that's slowly lost its appeal. So now she finds herself trying to break out of that rut with no guidelines for how to handle it.

I'm a sucker for romance. I have consumed a truly unseemly amount of romcom anime and will continue to until I'm in the grave, and quite possibly for a while after that. I love nothing more than watching awkward anime characters fall in love. But I also think there's a vast spectrum of meaningful relationships and connections outside of pure romance that's worth exploring, and it's wild to me that the horny vampire clavicle show is one of the only pieces of media I've seen broach the topic.

Ko's trying to find out what romance is so he can fall in love with Nazuna, but part of that involves learning what romance isn't, and learning that there's an entire beautiful universe outside and adjacent to whatever the hell "romantic love" is. And what is the night for if not for exploring all those mysterious alleyways with somebody you trust.



It's a remarkably weighty subject that the show somehow manages to swing with the same lax, chill vibes it handled Ko getting blushy over a first kiss. And that's what really makes this thing feel special. It has something to say, is proud to say it loudly, but does it all in a way that feels effortless and relaxed. It's lo-fi hip-hop beats to contemplate the nature of human interaction to, and I love it.



My only major complaint is that it's taking agonizingly long for the story to introduce the hottest character, but she'll be here before the season ends. And you'll know exactly when, because I won't stop hollering about her.



Rest up until then. I can tell you'll need the energy.