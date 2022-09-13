The Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer anime seems like a monkey paw situation. A cult-favorite manga by a well-regarded creator finally gets its moment to shine only to look like...well this. It's hard to ignore in a visual medium but can this adaptation get by on charm alone?

Nick

Alright Steve. Last time we got to cover your shonen anime about the ennui of growing up of the season. Now it's my turn. Which means we're bringing down the hammer!

Steve

And how apt of you to bring this to me, known enjoyer of both Satan and spunky anime girls with ties to oversized mallets.

manga . You also have an affinity for cursed shows, and if anything matches that description this season, it's this long-awaited and critically compromised adaptation of the cult hit

Planet With , the modern anime classic also written by Satoshi Mizukami . Life, however, gets in the way, and when I heard there'd be an anime adaption, I figured I could just hold out until then. What's the worst that could happen?



(https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/this -week-in-anime/2018-11-27/.139957) is certainly in the Bottom 3. Biscuit Hammer has yet to melt to the truly horrendous degree to which that show did, but it's more a question of when, not if.

Yeah, leaving jokes at the door for a moment, this project's jank was foreseeable practically from the moment it was announced, and it's a symptom of the much larger endemic problems of industry bloat and an overextended workforce. Sure, it's cool that we're getting so many adaptations now, but these are coming at a cost, both behind the scenes and smattered throughout the scenes.

Sisterfucker Infinite Jest show - but it's especially demoralizing when it happens to something a lot of people really love. People had been asking for a Biscuit Hammer anime for over a decade and absolutely nobody wanted it like...this.

It's a real monkey's paw situation that is only more liable to happen in the coming years. It's never a good thing when it happens to any show - even theshow - but it's especially demoralizing when it happens to something a lot of people really love. People had been asking for aanime for over a decade and absolutely nobody wanted it like...this.

Shirobako taught me anything, it's that equines are tough to handle even in the best of times. But that said, I don't think either of us want to spend the whole column kicking the proverbial horse, or horse knight, while it's down. We have to do so a little, of course—that's why we're here on TWIA in the first place—but it's also worth nothing that Biscuit Hammer did somehow dodge being the most disastrous production this season. And for that, I'll thank Uncle From Another World for its ignoble sacrifice.

cour show, so there's still time, but yes it has at least not inadvertently become a Fall 2022 show. But I don't bring this up just because the show is ugly as hell. Anime's a visual medium, and Biscuit Hammer is an action show, so the D-team presentation actively hampers its ability to tell its story and elicit any emotions from the audience. This IS going to be a 2-show, so there's still time, but yes it has at least not inadvertently become a Fall 2022 show. But I don't bring this up just because the show is ugly as hell. Anime's a visual medium, andis an action show, so the D-team presentation actively hampers its ability to tell its story and elicit any emotions from the audience.



On the upside, though, the anime is a font of funky little lizard pictures.





Seriously, though. Even as somebody who loves Mizukami's ouvre and has a pretty high opinion of the original manga, the early material is rough and takes a while to find its legs. An anime adaptation being partially written by its creator sounds like a great opportunity to adjust some of that, but the bunk animation makes it realllllllllllly hard to connect with Yuuhi in the early goings. #NotMyNoiSeriously, though. Even as somebody who loves Mizukami's ouvre and has a pretty high opinion of the original manga, the early material is rough and takes a while to find its legs. An anime adaptation being partially written by its creator sounds like a great opportunity to adjust some of that, but the bunk animation makes it realllllllllllly hard to connect with Yuuhi in the early goings.



Yeah, you can tell he's unlikable from the outset by design. It ties into his later character growth, and that's all well and good. But he does skew a bit too hard in the "geez, dude..." direction with all the nihilism. And skirt flipping.



In that latter regard the anime actually has done some adjustments. Manga Yuuhi had a more consistent Comedic Pervert bent to him that has largely been extricated. To say nothing of the now totally absent panty shots of our heroine.



Oh, well knowing that now, I'd agree that was an adjustment in the right direction. Gives the audience more space to focus on the truly important parts of her character.



Find you a girl who eats and works out like an NFL lineman.

Planet With . I'm hardly a Mizukami scholar, but from what I've seen so far, he seems to excel at taking and setting up familiar story beats and archetypes, and then knowing how to twist them around in just the right way. Like making our appointed planet-saving heroes vie for the exact opposite.

The premiere just lurches forward until Yuuhi and Samidare finally join forces, and then I started to get an inkling of the magic I had felt from. I'm hardly a Mizukami scholar, but from what I've seen so far, he seems to excel at taking and setting up familiar story beats and archetypes, and then knowing how to twist them around in just the right way. Like making our appointed planet-saving heroes vie for the exact opposite.





He very much likes the idea of his protagonists being the ostensible villains of the story, for a number of different reasons, and it works for me every time. We stan a megalocidal Queen Princess.





And seriously, taking into account the acute threat of apocalypse looming large over the entire planet—an increasingly unabstracted feeling that I think subsumes our demographic more and more—there's something downright cathartic in the idea of taking the reins in your own hands and ending the planet on your own terms. We all have to find ways to wrestle power out of despair, and identifying with a tiny anime girl with a powerful punch is a perfectly valid one.

If a woman with Sami's smile had said any of this to me when I was Yuuhi's age, there's a 100% chance I would've done the exact same thing.And seriously, taking into account the acute threat of apocalypse looming large over the entire planet—an increasingly unabstracted feeling that I think subsumes our demographic more and more—there's something downright cathartic in the idea of taking the reins in your own hands and ending the planet on your own terms. We all have to find ways to wrestle power out of despair, and identifying with a tiny anime girl with a powerful punch is a perfectly valid one.



Granted, Yuuhi's reason for boarding the Sami Express to Doom Town is a little more personal than general encroaching nihilism.



Unsurprisingly, having an emotionally and physically abusive grandfather will in fact fuck you right up. And even amid the janky presentation, the anime does manage to do a decent job capturing the creepiness of the chains of abuse weighing down Yuuhi's heart.



Definitely something necessary to capture if we're going to actually understand and (mostly) like Yuuhi. As blunt a visual metaphor as those chains are, they signify that despite being physically absent from the person who hurt him, and even actively trying to escape the lessons the man forced him to internalize, just walking away isn't that simple.



And I like that the story doesn't make his quest for resolution easy for Yuuhi, who finds his sick grandfather a changed, penitent man. Where is all your pain and anger supposed to go when your abuser begs for forgiveness? How are you supposed to heal? There are no simple answers for any of that. And it's really heavy stuff to tackle for uhh your very first major character arc in a long-running manga.

Satoshi Mizukami runs marathons with the pace of a 100-yard dash. And while the presentation here definitely struggles from cramming so much into barely one episode, I do appreciate that Yuuhi's allowed to be angry at all this. His grandfather apologizing doesn't suddenly fix those scars or shatter those chains - it just means now he can't even feel good about watching the guy die.

Literally episode three and we're in here dealing with the gnarled emotions of trauma and loss, becauseruns marathons with the pace of a 100-yard dash. And while the presentation here definitely struggles from cramming so much into barely one episode, I do appreciate that Yuuhi's allowed to be angry at all this. His grandfather apologizing doesn't suddenly fix those scars or shatter those chains - it just means now he can't even feel good about watching the guy die.

There's an undeniable clumsiness to this part, no doubt exacerbated by the adaptation's weaknesses. But the big heart-on-sleeve emotions and the acceptance of their messiness—those are qualities I always look for in storytelling.



It definitely comes a little too quick and easy, even in the manga, but the way it ends ultimately speaks to Yuuhi's desire to move on and change. So when he uses his wish to cure the man's illness, it's more about him wanting to see if his grandpa can really change, if only as evidence that he can too.







I liked when I could tell which episode I was on by how many eyes the monster of the week had. And he's going to have to change a lot if he doesn't want to get smashed by cryptids who love to obey traffic signals.I liked when I could tell which episode I was on by how many eyes the monster of the week had.



Yeahhhhhhhh so it's pretty clear that Mizukami wasn't really sure what do with this whole shonen battle setup. So the golem fights only barely exist until basically the latest episode. On the one hand, that means the show being unable to animate a fight to save its life is a smaller issue. On the other, it'd make the action feel pointless even if they didn't look like poop.



At the same time, though, you can also feel Mizukami playing with structure and expectations like I mentioned earlier. Like he skips over the six-eyed golem, which ends up being relevant later. And you anticipate the monsters just getting bigger and more ocular until all of a sudden he makes a dude in pajamas crawl out of one.

Biscuit Hammer sing in either iteration. Even the weird mullet man.

It's certainly a turn to go from some of the most perfunctory shonen action I've ever seen to suddenly dumping the whole second half of the premise and an entire ensemble cast on us in like one and a half episodes. But I can't complain since the larger cast is kind of what makessing in either iteration. Even the weird mullet man.



The mulleted dog lover actually makes a pretty sound introduction. He's an eccentric mentor who Shu begrudges but eventually warms up to. And then of course he dies. That's standard shonen stuff. But then yeah, the floodgates open and we experience everything from horse men to snake girls to birdo-to-birdo communication.





But before we dive into the 10 (!) new knights, I do want to comment on Hangetsu himself, since he hits the central theme of Biscuit Hammer right on its head during his short time on screen.



I sure hope they both wash their hair regularly, but we know enough about Mikazuki to know he doesn't.But before we dive into the 10 (!) new knights, I do want to comment on Hangetsu himself, since he hits the central theme ofright on its head during his short time on screen.





Hangetsu, naturally, took those pearls of wisdom from the adults who helped raise him.





He passed on a lot of important wisdom alright. Who else was gonna teach our hero how to get drunk while watching magical girl anime?



That tension from trying to define—let alone achieve—"adulthood" is another good pet theme I really enjoy in anime. And it's especially good here, since part of Sami's whole deal is she can't imagine a future for herself as an adult, because she'll be dead by then.



Anime characters have certainly had worse reasons for destroying the world, and it creates a really fascinating dichotomy. Hangetsu is in many ways still a child at heart - he basically dies trying to achieve his ideal of a TV superhero - but his determination to build a future for the next generation and give them a reason to do the same is what separates him from our teen (ok, Yuuhi's 20, but still) heroes. Not that they really understand that lesson yet.



No worries, I'm sure through Hangetsu's heroic sacrifice, Sami and Yuuhi will have plenty of time and space to really ponder the implications of their own mortality and oh no Hangetsu's brother is here and he's very loud and has shark teeth.



Sorry Yuuhi, your suicide mission is being interrupted to introduce you to an entire cavalcade of shonen protagonists. Enjoy babysitting all of them. No, they have not had all their shots.

Biscuit Hammer has their animal familiar perched on or around them at all times, the show is about to look a lot funnier.



The most important thing here is that, because everyone inhas their animal familiar perched on or around them at all times, the show is about to look a lot funnier.



Mostly because this is the absolute worst production to be tasked with regularly drawing a horse.



Sure, some of that is inevitable, but I also mean that Mizukami is very good at bringing the humor out of naturally absurd situations. Like I love the horse parking.



While the delivery isn't always perfect, the anime has managed to catch Mizukami's particular brand of humor pretty well. I can't even explain why this is so funny to me, but it is.



That's so based of him. This too.



I dunno if I'd call being Anime Mike Pence "based" but Nagumo is consistently hilarious in a way that nobody else is, which might just make him my favorite. Though I'm also partial to the Good Vibes Tortoise.

Like you said earlier, the real strength here is in how Biscuit Hammer introduces all these characters in short succession, but somehow makes them each stand apart from each other, form their designs to their personalities. There are series that have enough trouble making a single guy stand out, Biscuit Hammer has a frim grasp on how to wield even its broadest archetypes with precision.





It's also aware of how quick it's doing all this, to the point where finding the last two is almost a parody.

Mari Okada and her consistent rib-jabbing extolling of clichés.





"80s romcom bastard" is also just a very good insult. I can definitely sense some camaraderie with fellow writing geniusand her consistent rib-jabbing extolling of clichés."80s romcom bastard" is also just a very good insult.

Urusei Yatsura comes back. Though now that you mention Okada, I can also see a bit of her style in these characters too.





"Teehee, I've accepted and internalized the inevitable mortality of the world. Uwu" Gotta save that one for next season whencomes back. Though now that you mention Okada, I can also see a bit of her style in these characters too."Teehee, I've accepted and internalized the inevitable mortality of the world. Uwu"





Though I must defend her taste in characters. She has the Eye, for sure.

Typical weeb.Though I must defend her taste in characters. She has the Eye, for sure.





Though perhaps Nagumo's true sign of maturity is that he quit being a cop to become a horse girl. Mizukami's ultimate sign of emotional maturity: really liking kids shows.Though perhaps Nagumo's true sign of maturity is that he quit being a cop to become a horse girl.





But sadly, for everything that's based, there is its equal and opposite: cringe.

I told you he was based.But sadly, for everything that's based, there is its equal and opposite: cringe.

I do love that Animus, our ultimate villain, just hangs out like he's wandering around the old folks home, PJs and all. He may be plotting to end that world but that's no reason to get dressed.

Biscuit Hammer's oddball take on stopping the apocalypse. Though he does also indulge in some more typical villain blowhard behavior. We all have our vices, I suppose.

He has an uncannily disarming presence that feels right at home with the rest ofoddball take on stopping the apocalypse. Though he does also indulge in some more typical villain blowhard behavior. We all have our vices, I suppose.



That sure is a lot of 10-dollar words, mister, but I'm pretty sure all it amounted to was "I'm a time-travelling asshole" which is all we really need. Thankfully the Cat Knight (aka the best Beast in the bunch) is ready to tell him to fuck off in the most chuuni way a man in his late 20s can.

This is why you can always trust cat people.





Like I said, basically everyone here is their own flavor of Shonen Protagonist, to the point where you could easily build the whole story around them. Even in this very condensed form it rules. He came here to attack and dethrone God and to pet cats, and luckily he has two hands.Like I said, basically everyone here is their own flavor of Shonen Protagonist, to the point where you could easily build the whole story around them. Even in this very condensed form it rules.

Biscuit Hammer will just toss out a saga about a 500-year-old mountain sage on a whim, weeks after he's already kicked the bucket. And it gives him a cool hat.

will just toss out a saga about a 500-year-old mountain sage on a whim, weeks after he's already kicked the bucket. And it gives him a cool hat.



Somebody please give me a whole 5-volume series about this guy and his destiny of teaching children how to kill.



And I guess that is one of the downsides of Mizukami's breakneck kitchen sink approach. I do wish some of these characters had more room to breathe and stretch out beyond their archetypical duties. I also wish we got more floating swordfish content.







I have no idea if ONE ever read Biscuit Hammer , but let's just say it wouldn't surprise me if he did and that helped spur some of the core ideas of Mob Psycho 100 . At the same time, I do think there's appeal to letting each character serve their purpose and move on. Especially in Akitani's case where he's basically laying out one of the fundamental themes of this whole shebang.I have no idea ifever read, but let's just say it wouldn't surprise me if he did and that helped spur some of the core ideas of



Now that you mention it, I wouldn't be surprised! Maybe he also picked up Mizukami's weirdness with leafy vegetables.

NAZ building and take over, that'd be cool too. I'd really like it if this anime wasn't covered in asterisks when I try to recommend it. If next season we see Mob accidentally create a city-sized cabbage, we'll know we've connected the right dots. Alternatively if the crew working on Mob wanted to sneak into the Studiobuilding and take over, that'd be cool too. I'd really like it if this anime wasn't covered in asterisks when I try to recommend it.

I can only empathize with how longtime Biscuit Hammer fans must feel. I've had some anticipated adaptations whiff stuff for sure, but there's no getting around how all-around lackluster this one is. There's still plenty of greatness baked into the series that shines through—that's why I can say I had a genuinely good time watching it for this column. But if you have the manga available to you, even sight unseen, I can't imagine not recommending it over this anime.





If nothing else, I can take solace that even with a terrible adaptation that kneecaps itself at every turn, fueled by the short-sighted goals of an apathetic industry that does its passive best to grind the passion out of art, some light still shines through. Truly, nothing can stop this girl.

Kenjiro Tsuda voices a talking lizard. Maybe that's the only selling point any anime ever needs.

Plus, I mean,voices a talking lizard. Maybe that's the only selling point any anime ever needs.