Sure, maybe it's just a glorified mini-episode arc and not really a "film," but we'll take more Kaguya-sama however we can get it. Steve and Chris tune in to The First Kiss That Never Ends and discuss the painfully relatable moments of teen love and the masks we all wear in our lives.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Chris

Steve, I know we just talked about the dangers of gacha last week, but I can't be strong all the time. Unfortunately, those peddlers of pulls finally got me, and I couldn't help but whale for the unique, the elusive...



...the rare Little Kaguya. Steve, I know we just talked about the dangers of gacha last week, but I can't be strong all the time. Unfortunately, those peddlers of pulls finally got me, and I couldn't help but whale for the unique, the elusive......the rare

Steve

If there's one thing that Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- has taught me (besides how to pad your word count with a verbose title page), it's that Smol Kaguya is a dynamo to be reckoned with, and a worthy gacha pull by any measure.



You can feel the power radiating off her. If there's one thing thathas taught me (besides how to pad your word count with a verbose title page), it's that Smol Kaguya is a dynamo to be reckoned with, and a worthy gacha pull by any measure.You can feel the power radiating off her.

Crunchyroll . A cause for celebration if there ever was one!



Well, I say that as if The First Kiss That Never Ends wasn't a four-episode TV mini-series that just got a conjoined theatrical run, but that is exactly what it is. Which, in hindsight, is obvious when you watch the movie. Not that I'd ever argue with more Kaguya, itty-bitty, or otherwise.

Yes, the power of Kaguya-sama in all her myriad forms can no longer be contained to the theater. The movie outing for the Shuchiin Academy Student Council gang is at last available streaming on. A cause for celebration if there ever was one!Well, I say that as ifwasn't a four-episode TV mini-series that just got a conjoined theatrical run, but that is exactly what it is. Which, in hindsight, is obvious when you watch the movie. Not that I'd ever argue with more Kaguya, itty-bitty, or otherwise.

Kaguya-sama's three-season run has skyrocketed it into the echelon among my favorite comedy series of all time, so I'm not inclined to turn my nose up at any continuation no matter the manner of delivery (well, maybe excluding a pachinko machine). Having watched it now, I think the most immediate question is, "Did this warrant a theatrical run?" And the answer is probably not. three-season run has skyrocketed it into the echelon among my favorite comedy series of all time, so I'm not inclined to turn my nose up at any continuation no matter the manner of delivery (well, maybe excluding a pachinko machine). Having watched it now, I think the most immediate question is, "Did this warrant a theatrical run?" And the answer is probably not. For starters, it only plays with the theatrical format in the OP, which gives the series the red-carpet treatment in many fun and creative ways.





Incidentally, the third image there means we will have to re-cancel Ishigami. Again.

Kaguya-sama than skim through Ishigami's 3,000-word diatribe where he misunderstands what "Death of the Author" means. In hindsight, I'd much rather watch four episodes of comedically consistentthan skim through Ishigami's 3,000-word diatribe where he misunderstands what "Death of the Author" means. That the concept at the center of this battle is love at least feels like an escalation worthy of being cordoned off into a special presentation like this. What happens when you've built your entire story around two characters who do not confess to each other, actually confess to each other?





True, and as a whole, it functions as a nice, thoughtful postscript to the third season's steamy climax. This is the true test of any rom-com's mettle: can you still function as a rom-com once the "will they won't they" becomes "they did and with extra tonsil hockey?"

Kaguya-sama has reached its next echelon. The movie's opening is Aoi Koga already in full pitched-up mode, enthusiastically declaring how she prepared for the upcoming Christmas holiday by sliding into her boyfriend-to-be's chimney.

This is how you knowhas reached its next echelon. The movie's opening isalready in full pitched-up mode, enthusiastically declaring how she prepared for the upcoming Christmas holiday by sliding into her boyfriend-to-be's chimney.

We never got to talk about the ending of the third season here, so I'll take this opportunity to praise how perfectly in character it was for Kaguya to bull-rush into Frenching. It reminds me of that ancient viral clip from one of those awful TLC reality shows, where two virgins saved their first kiss for their wedding day and then gratuitously sucked face for 30 seconds in front of their families and the Lord. That's Kaguya and Shirogane to me.





Not that we'd ever want to accuse any of these kids of being repressed.



Never.

The First Kiss That Never Ends is about, though. There are two people in this story with half-decent healthy relationship experience, and because they've given terrible advice to everyone else, our heroes are ill-equipped to deal with such an escalation.



For some, that means sinking into an unhealthy amount of repression; for others, it means manifesting a complex internal trial dialogue between multiple dueling personalities.



You know, regular high-schooler stuff. That does get to the heart of whatis about, though. There are two people in this story with half-decent healthy relationship experience, and because they've given terrible advice to everyone else, our heroes are ill-equipped to deal with such an escalation.For some, that means sinking into an unhealthy amount of repression; for others, it means manifesting a complex internal trial dialogue between multiple dueling personalities.You know, regular high-schooler stuff.





The upshot is that Kaguya decides to go all-in, as it were, and embrace her icy, vindictive side once more. If Shirogane can love that side of her, she figures, then he can love all of her. Or maybe he'll find out he's a masochist. That would also work.



And I love the over-the-top ice motif in these moments. This is the Shaft school of in-your-face visual direction that Mamoru Hatakeyama continues to bring to this adaptation. The mind palace court is a rote-enough trope that I'm a little disappointed in such a visually imaginative series dipping into that well. Or I would be if it weren't so good at making it funny, regardless.The upshot is that Kaguya decides to go all-in, as it were, and embrace her icy, vindictive side once more. If Shirogane can love that side of her, she figures, then he can love all of her. Or maybe he'll find out he's a masochist. That would also work.And I love the over-the-top ice motif in these moments. This is the Shaft school of in-your-face visual direction thatcontinues to bring to this adaptation.

Resident Evil cutaways in these episodes, don't let that make you think that The First Kiss That Never Ends can't still throw out a scene or two.





Like theoretically, I could criticize the visuals for not feeling sufficiently leveled up for what was sold as a "movie," but that would primarily be a testament to how consistently good Kaguya-sama already looked. Oh yeah, even if there are no absurd dance party guest spots orcutaways in these episodes, don't let that make you think thatcan't still throw out a scene or two.Like theoretically, I could criticize the visuals for not feeling sufficiently leveled up for what was sold as a "movie," but that would primarily be a testament to how consistently goodalready looked.

Kaguya-sama can have a little box office treat, given those circumstances.

That's why I also forgive the extraneous theatrical run. Plus, the timing of it. Japan got the film over Christmas, which is contemporaneous with the events of this arc, and we in the States got it on Valentine's Day, which is self-explanatory.can have a little box office treat, given those circumstances.





Forget advancing Kaguya and Miyuki's relationship. The real escalation for Kaguya-sama is finding new vectors to make Chika even weirder.

Hell, I'll even be more forgiving than usual of the displaced holiday framing for this streaming release since the gag of the Fujiwara family's dissonant Christmas/New Year's celebration chimera makes for one of the best laughs in this whole thing.Forget advancing Kaguya and Miyuki's relationship. The real escalation foris finding new vectors to make Chika even weirder.





Moeha, arguably, is the real heroine here.



Not enough Chika content to my liking (understandable, given the focus on the main couple), but the Chika content available is top-tier.Moeha, arguably, is the real heroine here.

First Kiss here: Not nearly enough space for the rest of the cast to do anything. Chika (and Moeha) at least put up some points in this ChristmaNewYear party, but Ishigami and Iino are relegated to bit parts through the whole thing.





When Ishigami was at the center of arguably the funniest bit in all of Ultra Romantic last season, that resulted in feeling like something was missing here. Understandably, so much of these episodes focus on Miyuki and Kaguya navigating their feelings (poorly), leading to my chief issue withhere: Not nearly enough space for the rest of the cast to do anything. Chika (and Moeha) at least put up some points in this ChristmaNewYear party, but Ishigami and Iino are relegated to bit parts through the whole thing.When Ishigami was at the center of arguably the funniest bit in all oflast season, that resulted in feeling like something was missing here.





My main evidence is this spicy glimpse of Ishigami and Tsubame, presumably on Christmas. I need to know more. My assumption—based all on intuition and zero actual familiarity with the manga—is that they restructured things so that these episodes would work better as a unit that gives Kaguya's and Shirogane's arcs some closure. I imagine there's plenty of stuff they skipped over with the secondary cast that'll get adapted if/when the fourth season rolls around.My main evidence is this spicy glimpse of Ishigami and Tsubame, presumably on Christmas. Ito know more.







Though, hey, Mr. Shirogane puts in an appearance, so First Kiss can't be all disappointing in how it uses its supporting cast! Hard same; that flashback during Tsubame's wrap-up fortune-telling visit with Miyuki's dad was tooooorture. Confirmation of a Season 4 can't come soon enough.Though, hey, Mr. Shirogane puts in an appearance, socan't be all disappointing in how it uses its supporting cast!



Look at him, scamming high schoolers out of their hard-earned money. He'd make Kaiki Deishu proud.





Small wonder she's got issues. Hey, he's better than Kaguya's parents.Small wonder she's got issues.

Yeah, I like how both Kaguya's and Shirogane's issues stem from the burden of familial expectations. Kaguya was born into this cutthroat crucible of elites that shaped her worldview, while Miyuki's obsession with elevating his status started with him trying to appease his mother. Even though these traumas manifest differently in each of them, it's a point of commonality that reveals why they might have been subconsciously drawn to each other in the first place.

Kaguya-sama was always about how its duo of dueling "geniuses" were so similarly thick-headed in their confession-coaxing approaches. So it makes sense to center a movie-length conflict starring them, post-confession, still unable to open up to each other for the same reason.



There are still plenty of examples of more standard thick-headedness. I was screaming at Miyuki through several segments of this story.

The core appeal ofwas always about how its duo of dueling "geniuses" were so similarly thick-headed in their confession-coaxing approaches. So it makes sense to center a movie-length conflict starring them, post-confession, still unable to open up to each other for the same reason.There are still plenty of examples of more standard thick-headedness. I was screaming at Miyuki through several segments of this story.



I was kicking, screaming, and cringing—mostly because he reminded me of myself in high school, lol. Just the right amount of neurosis to somehow land a girlfriend and subsequently think yourself into a 404 error every time a romantic opportunity presented itself.



The boy straight-up bluescreens into a coma when his girlfriend formally asks him for another tongue session. Maybe Miyuki just wasn't built for the dating life.



Literally, the week before senior prom, I managed to hospitalize myself. And then, the day of, I got a once-in-a-lifetime allergic reaction from the cologne I tried to use. I am this man.



You gotta be careful with the cologne.



If only I had a cute doctor-in-training there to bestow this valuable pearl of wisdom.



A knowing declaration from one of the bittiest of bit characters that winds up forming... the heart of this whole movie? Kaguya rotates through several of her unembellished personas, like Man-E-Faces, while Miyuki is stuck with everything wrapped up like a Christmas present you decide not to give at the last minute.





As usual, Kaguya-sama depicts these internal conflicts beautifully. I especially like the gory treatment given to Kaguya's hedgehog dilemma. It's rawer imagery than the show usually uses, making the emotions behind it hit much harder.

It all boils down to the fact that a relationship necessitates closeness, which means exposing sides of yourself you keep a secret from most people, let alone the people you're trying to woo. This is a normal part of human nature—we all wear all kinds of masks in all kinds of situations—but this is the scary part of romance. And the fun part! Intimacy is much more complicated than a two-way street. It's a neural network woven out of feints and jabs, but it's one of the most exhilarating and rewarding ways to grow close to someone else and learn more about yourself.As usual,depicts these internal conflicts beautifully. I especially like the gory treatment given to Kaguya's hedgehog dilemma. It's rawer imagery than the show usually uses, making the emotions behind it hit much harder.





It says a lot about Kaguya-sama's abilities: the series can render beautiful visual symbolism and this absolute gut-punch of a framed comedy beat with the same level of panache. Sometimes the catharsis that comes from opening up is a grand, gorgeously animated visual metaphor, and sometimes, it's the beautifully blunt punch-line of a kendama for Christmas.It says a lot aboutabilities: the series can render beautiful visual symbolism and this absolute gut-punch of a framed comedy beat with the same level of panache.

Bocchi the Rock! comes close, IMO. But I still give the edge to Kaguya-sama for having a wider emotional palette. And Chika.

I'm not exaggerating when I call it one of the best-directed comedies of all time. In recent memory, as far as creativity goes, onlycomes close, IMO. But I still give the edge tofor having a wider emotional palette. And Chika.

Kaguya-sama has proven plenty of times before that it can do drama as well as comedy. This series got me to feel feelings over Ishi-friggin'-gami, after all. So First Kiss having fewer belly laughs per capita than its full-season forebears doesn't mean I begrudge its successful swings for the sentimental.



Heck, it's getting ever-stronger at intertwining its tonal elements. Only this show could have Kaguya and Miyuki reach new levels of emotional understanding under the auspices of Hayasaka's roleplay.



(Hayasaka's another character who doesn't get to do much in this movie, but she has this scene and puts in an appearance as Herthaka-kun in the OP, so that's enough for me.)

has proven plenty of times before that it can do drama as well as comedy. This series got me to feel feelings over Ishi-friggin'-gami, after all. Sohaving fewer belly laughs per capita than its full-season forebears doesn't mean I begrudge its successful swings for the sentimental.Heck, it's getting ever-stronger at intertwining its tonal elements. Only this show could have Kaguya and Miyuki reach new levels of emotional understanding under the auspices of Hayasaka's roleplay.(Hayasaka's another character who doesn't get to do much in this movie, but she has this scene and puts in an appearance as Herthaka-kun in the OP, so that's enough for me.)







The parallel dialogue going on between Miyuki and Maki at the same time is another classic comedic setup. Still, it's executed sharply with a keen utilization of these characters and their personalities.

Even when it's not aiming for sheer absurdity, its grasp of framing and timing can make otherwise straightforward dialogue hilarious. Like, the inset of Kaguya here grows gradually larger as she becomes franker with Nagisa. Or the nonchalance of that punchline.The parallel dialogue going on between Miyuki and Maki at the same time is another classic comedic setup. Still, it's executed sharply with a keen utilization of these characters and their personalities.





One of my favorites was showing Nagisa and Tsubasa preparing to consummate their love in true Christmas Eve tradition before swinging around to show Maki making a self-finding pilgrimage to India. Perfect tonal roundhouse kick.

The normalest girl.



At least we can be sure her antics didn't have anything to do with whatever went down between Ishigami and Tsubame that fateful night.





My precious babies learned how to be open and emotionally vulnerable around each other ;_; While I may be dying of anticipation for the foreseeable future, delaying Ishigami's arc was the right call. Giving Kaguya and Miyuki the space they needed to sort out what that kiss meant gave us, in turn, a satisfying conclusion to this chapter of their story and the first page of the next one.My precious babies learned how to be open and emotionally vulnerable around each other ;_;





So yeah, while The First Kiss That Never Ends wasn't quite the roller coaster of the previous seasons, it was still highly satisfying in that way you can only get when you've built up an audience's attachment to characters like this over so much time. And it's neat to have something that followed up on all our questions after the end of Ultra Romantic while priming us with new burning concerns for a prospective Season Four. That marks this as at least a dang sight more deserving of a theatrical release than that recent Demon Slayer compilation. And all it took to start was them being literal babies around each other.So yeah, whilewasn't quite the roller coaster of the previous seasons, it was still highly satisfying in that way you can only get when you've built up an audience's attachment to characters like this over so much time. And it's neat to have something that followed up on all our questions after the end ofwhile priming us with new burning concerns for a prospective Season Four. That marks this as at least a dang sight more deserving of a theatrical release than that recentcompilation.

Revue Starlight , to name a recent exemplary example. But hey, with the industry the way it is these days, I should be thankful for what we can get. And Kaguya-sama gives me plenty to be thankful for.

Overall I'm still not a fan of packaging TV episodes (or TV-level production) as a film. I'd rather creators use the silver screen to explore a different, grander kind of storytelling and aesthetic space, a la, to name a recent exemplary example. But hey, with the industry the way it is these days, I should be thankful for what we can get. Andgives me plenty to be thankful for.