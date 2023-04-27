The hit anime presents the audience with "Ai," a girl whose name means "love" but whose form of love is lying. The center of the series' mystery peels back the layers of an industry that seems sugary-sweet but spits girls out like chewed bubblegum.

This series is streaming on HIDIVE .

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Steve

Nicky, I don't know if you've been following the latest Twitter fiasco (and there will probably be an even newer one by the time this gets posted), but in a desperate attempt to save face, they've been throwing the dreaded blue check onto every account with over one million followers. Even, I'm sorry to say, the ones belonging to the deceased.



Hasn't she suffered enough? Nicky, I don't know if you've been following the latest Twitter fiasco (and there will probably be an even newer one by the time this gets posted), but in a desperate attempt to save face, they've been throwing the dreaded blue check onto every account with over one million followers. Even, I'm sorry to say, the ones belonging to the deceased.Hasn't she suffered enough?

Nicky

Well, as the saying goes, there's no rest for the wicked, especially for a star. Social media is just one act of the chaotic circus surrounding entertainers and consumers. We love to harsh on social media because the interface makes the corporate-driven meddling more obvious. Still, for decades, poor taste and immoral tactics have been a facet of the entertainment industry and culture. The only way to end such conspiring evil forces is to be reincarnated as an idol's child and infiltrate from the inside?!





Legit, the backstage of the entertainment industry is a topic rich and pervasive enough that there's no wrong time to talk about it. But when we have a high-profile animated adaptation that deals with these issues head-on, it is a perfect time to touch on the subject, which brings us to Oshi no Ko , an idol anime that is definitely not your typical idol anime. And not only because it has dialogue like this.

Obviously.Legit, the backstage of the entertainment industry is a topic rich and pervasive enough that there's no wrong time to talk about it. But when we have a high-profile animated adaptation that deals with these issues head-on, it is a perfect time to touch on the subject, which brings us to, an idol anime that is definitely not your typical idol anime. And not only because it has dialogue like this.



It's also a theme wrapped in a premise so wild that it takes 90 minutes to detail everything, a PR move that has undoubtedly caught attention. I have been hyping up the show in past columns, and the length is earned by its stunning performance. Since I, like many others, wanted to give everyone a chance to be surprised, I've avoided talking about its actual contents. Now that the second episode is out, we're raising our self-imposed embargo and opening the stage for the real show!

Scum's Wish and Kaguya-sama . While we wouldn't usually hop on a show with only two episodes out, it helps when the first one is film-length, lol. It's also terrific! As a piece of storytelling and anime-making, it's a prime cut of compelling fiction with a tasty sprinkle of deep strangeness on top. Which I suppose you'd expect from an unholy union between the creators of bothand

Oshi no Ko isn't like anything that you'd expect on paper. I've recommended most people go into the premiere blind because a straightforward plot summary doesn't do it justice. In fact, it's pretty goddamn off-putting. Overall, I find even the out-there build-up as a sign of confidence. Still, I don't think most people would know that if they only had 20 minutes of some regular doctor muddling about with his inner fanboy because his favorite idol is his new patient trying to keep her teen pregnancy secret.

isn't like anything that you'd expect on paper. I've recommended most people go into the premiere blind because a straightforward plot summary doesn't do it justice. In fact, it's pretty goddamn off-putting. Overall, I find even the out-there build-up as a sign of confidence. Still, I don't think most people would know that if they only had 20 minutes of some regular doctor muddling about with his inner fanboy because his favorite idol is his new patient trying to keep her teen pregnancy secret.





I also love anime characters who love to lie. And that's the part I really like about the opening act. You said the magic word there: confidence. It's the confidence of the writing to kick things off with a pregnant idol. It's an image that immediately contradicts how idols are typically perceived and presented. And it makes Ai such an interesting character, for all the ways she embraces and deals with the inherent contradictions of her career.I also love anime characters who love to lie.



I, too, love characters who can flaunt their baggage like it's nothing. Ai Hoshino puts on a fair show of making her personal and professional burdens seem weightless, but her deception turns out to be a huge flex. She's very self-aware and upfront about her place in society as an object of a fantasy and not a person. We don't get to see all the contents of what she carries as an orphan recruited into stardom at a young age, but each detail about the idol industry makes you realize the true heaviness of what we're dealing with here.







Oshi no Ko seems most interested in what happens in that space between the façade and reality. And in a grander sense, that space defines the entire arts and entertainment industries and communities. The recruitment itself, though, is revealing. Like most of us, Ai already had this preconceived notion of what an "idol" should be. The bright smiles. The dancing. The peppy can-do lyricism. She couldn't imagine herself fitting that mold until she was told that it was, ultimately, only a mold.seems most interested in what happens in that space between the façade and reality. And in a grander sense, that space defines the entire arts and entertainment industries and communities.

Oshi no Ko is a piece of fiction, it draws from criticism of the real idol industry. As an avid and long-time anime fan, the presence of idols and even criticism thereof isn't entirely new to me. Heck, one of the most critically-acclaimed anime films of all time, Perfect Blue , is about the dire consequences such stardom has on one woman's identity. However, the toxicity is more than just a fun way to get a reaction out of an audience. There have been many publications exposing various cases of the ways idols are exploited, from long hours to stalking, and scandals, to even sexual favors. Like the West, the life of glamour and fame in Japan isn't all it's cracked up to be. What makes idols unique from other starlets is the emphasis on moral and sexual purity, which Ai pointedly has neither!

Whileis a piece of fiction, it draws from criticism of the real idol industry. As an avid and long-time anime fan, the presence of idols and even criticism thereof isn't entirely new to me. Heck, one of the most critically-acclaimed anime films of all time,, is about the dire consequences such stardom has on one woman's identity. However, the toxicity is more than just a fun way to get a reaction out of an audience. There have been many publications exposing various cases of the ways idols are exploited, from long hours to stalking, and scandals, to even sexual favors. Like the West, the life of glamour and fame in Japan isn't all it's cracked up to be. What makes idols unique from other starlets is the emphasis on moral and sexual purity, which Ai pointedly has neither!



Plus, I mean, people have neither! Nobody comes out the other side of life without wading through a bunch of good and bad muck. And in a perfect world, this mutual exchange of lies between an audience and a performer would be understood as normal. It's the social contract of showbiz. In reality, though, friction comes from all angles, whether it's audience members with low media literacy and obsessive tendencies or people within the industry who use this smokescreen of lies to hide their own abuses of power.



Plus, most international popstars aren't catering to anti-social adults! I understand it's fun to take fan worship seriously; Gorou and his young cancer patient Sarina show deep and sincere passion for Ai's talent. Many more recent anime highlight the positive nature of idol culture and fandom. Yet, the toxicity caused by such severe adoration is still highly present. IRL there's been many incidents of stalking, assault, and harassment at the hands of people claiming to be fans, often citing their actions as a product of love. Gorou is a fatality of such emotion when a stalker enraged by Ai's falsehood confronts him the night the babies are supposed to be born. However, as a fanboy at heart, he doesn't seem too bothered when he's reincarnated as Ai's son, Aqua.

It's easy to understand, from a dramatic standpoint, why a lot of stories about the dark side of the entertainment industry tend to lean violent. And there's certainly no lack of real-life precedent for that. But there are plenty of other, less visible ways that toxicity has been able to manifest in the industry. Just look at the Me Too movement and the myriad examples of women's careers being controlled and compromised.



Hollywood's #MeToo also sparked various women in Japan to speak up against their mistreatment by male superiors, using the label #KuToo. I feel like it's intentional that Gorou's murder is brushed off so quickly as the lone actions of a deranged individual, as we shift focus to the inside baseball, where we learn how much internal politics make the idols themselves powerless, even for a dedicated talent like Ai.



There's an acknowledgment of a baked-in level of corruption that the show is very blatant about.

Oshi no Ko never goes as far as being explicitly sexual, but the chauvinism is there. Even many young male singers have claimed to be forced into uncomfortable sexual situations by their bosses as part of a normalized part of their career. The BBC even made a never goes as far as being explicitly sexual, but the chauvinism is there. Even many young male singers have claimed to be forced into uncomfortable sexual situations by their bosses as part of a normalized part of their career. The BBC even made a documentary of specific incidents. Still, many of the worst attitudes are often horrifically casual. The anime's direction does a great job of making such chatter stick out.

Johnny Kitagawa stuff is nightmarish, especially considering how often it was and continues to be, swept under the rug. Oshi no Ko hasn't directly touched upon anything quite that vile, but it strengthens its arguments by being cosmopolitan with its targets. It's not just looking at the idol industry. It's looking at movies, TV, and plenty of other outlets of popular entertainment that belie their cutthroat environments.



There's magic to be found there, but for whom, and at what cost?

Ugh, yeah, thestuff is nightmarish, especially considering how often it was and continues to be, swept under the rug.hasn't directly touched upon anything quite that vile, but it strengthens its arguments by being cosmopolitan with its targets. It's not just looking at the idol industry. It's looking at movies, TV, and plenty of other outlets of popular entertainment that belie their cutthroat environments.There's magic to be found there, but for whom, and at what cost?



Many idols don't just sing and dance; they're expected to be multi-talented and do long hours for the same pay. It's common to see idols acting as models or in dramas as part of cross-promotion. Even anime isn't free of this, as we've often seen idols as voice actors or voice actors become idols. An idol might be cast in a live-action drama adaptation. Walk into any convenience store, and the magazines are all covered with underage idols in revealing swimwear, even manga magazines! Many idols are recruited in middle or high school but don't even make it to adulthood as they might age out or fail to land solo, which shows they're also pretty disposable.

Onyanko Club in the '80s. That was billed as an "after school" thing, recruiting high school students who would later graduate (this is where that vocab was coined) and go onto college or other parts of the industry when they "grew out" of the idol troupe. And then new performers would be recruited to keep the group going. While that's not dissimilar from other sides of show business, the ritualization of that process is unique. And, of course, we see that same culture and management style being applied to VTubers, a whole 'nother topic with a whole 'nother layer of kayfabe. Yeah, it's interesting how that idea of transience/disposability has been built into the profession. Like, the blueprint for modern girl idol groups stretches back to thein the '80s. That was billed as an "after school" thing, recruiting high school students who would later graduate (this is where that vocab was coined) and go onto college or other parts of the industry when they "grew out" of the idol troupe. And then new performers would be recruited to keep the group going. While that's not dissimilar from other sides of show business, the ritualization of that process is unique. And, of course, we see that same culture and management style being applied to VTubers, a whole 'nother topic with a whole 'nother layer of kayfabe.

Yet, we rarely see idols go international (though the industry's music licensing is another issue), which I reckon is partially because many of them are short-lived and partially because so much of those campaigns I mentioned are entirely localized. As an outsider, the overall success of idols as a phenomenon may feel unbelievable even when compared to other popstars or celebrities because their marketing is so laser-focused.

Oshi no Ko broaches that as well. Becoming an idol requires winning a lottery, essentially, but then being a successful idol, being an internationally successful idol, and making a steady career out of it are additional lotteries that need to be won on top of that. So the people who "make it" are a vanishingly small number.

broaches that as well. Becoming an idol requires winning a lottery, essentially, but then being a successful idol, being an internationally successful idol, and making a steady career out of it are additional lotteries that need to be won on top of that. So the people who "make it" are a vanishingly small number.





The disposable nature also makes it sting after we see Ai fading away at the height of her success, having fallen victim to the same fan who killed Aqua/Gorou in his previous life. It's an incredible tragedy that Aqua and Ruby experience firsthand, but the kind of entitled mentality and narrative feels so common too.





Nevertheless, people yearn for the spotlight. Humans are funny like that. I really like how the show highlights the media's commodification of her tragedy. Even in death—especially in death—she's thrown away as soon as the story has run its course. As tempting as it is to single out bad actors (and fans like Ryousuke are certainly in the minority), an entire dehumanization machine here fuels and feeds these tragedies in perpetuity.Nevertheless, people yearn for the spotlight. Humans are funny like that.

Oshi no Ko interesting as a story is that both Aqua and Ruby have really complicated relationships with Ai and their participation in their fandom. They're not innocent of pedestalling Ai as a mythic figure from their previous lives, but their life as a family is somehow real. They're each other's biggest fans!



We haven't talked about Ruby much, but that's because her motivation is largely from having a positive relationship with her interest and role model. Her reincarnation granted her a miraculous second chance at life that her previous body couldn't have achieved.

We talked a lot about the negative aspects of the idol industry, but what makesinteresting as a story is that both Aqua and Ruby have really complicated relationships with Ai and their participation in their fandom. They're not innocent of pedestalling Ai as a mythic figure from their previous lives, but their life as a family is somehow real. They're each other's biggest fans!We haven't talked about Ruby much, but that's because her motivation is largely from having a positive relationship with her interest and role model. Her reincarnation granted her a miraculous second chance at life that her previous body couldn't have achieved.

Both Ruby and Aqua pre-reincarnation were debatably overzealous fans of Ai, but in a healthier way where they each had the self-awareness to know why they enjoyed being fans of hers. When Ai was admitted to his hospital, Dr. Aqua was a professional first and a fan second. Whatever your version of that is, that's ideally how you want to approach fandom of any kind.



Aqua has grown more distant from his past life due to his awareness, almost like self-hatred or guilt. The twins have an interesting contrast. It shows how they interact with the industry, with Ruby wanting to be upfront like her mom and Aqua choosing to "work in the shadows" like the detective he is, sometimes even going to extremes. Regardless, they're both talented, and I'm interested to see how they'll grow into that talent. Some people say they don't like the "out-there" aspect of the reincarnation, but I think a multi-layered perspective is somehow easier to relate to in the abstract.

It works for me, but I like my narrative devices weird as possible. I also genuinely would not have minded if the whole show had been about Ai trying to juggle her career with being a secret single mom. I get why Oshi no Ko chooses not to do that—Aqua's and Ruby's journeys will likely bifurcate in ways that'll allow the series to explore a broader swathe of how messed up the entertainment industry is. But I respect the moxie of making Ai such a compelling character before giving her the proverbial axe and literal knife.

Doga Kobo emulates Mengo Yokoyari 's character designs and illustration style.



And in its heart, I don't think Oshi no Ko 's intention isn't just to criticize or scandalize the harmful elements of a thing people love to ruin it for everyone or for shock value. Most anime might be too soft on making criticisms or actively discourage them as part of fluffy advertising, but outside media is more likely to only depict the horrors in a way that may further stigmatization and othering. I think the point of criticism is to make people aware. There are some other pretty messy criticisms to be made of that choice, but the whole story is very YMMV for the risks it decides to take. It was a pretty emotional characterization, even as entertainment and not just a message. There's a lot of credit to how Asakasa writes characters, but I adore howemulates's character designs and illustration style.And in its heart, I don't think's intention isn't just to criticize or scandalize the harmful elements of a thing people love to ruin it for everyone or for shock value. Most anime might be too soft on making criticisms or actively discourage them as part of fluffy advertising, but outside media is more likely to only depict the horrors in a way that may further stigmatization and othering. I think the point of criticism is to make people aware.