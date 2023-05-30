Whoever said one has to follow the path laid by others? Gundam 's latest installment, The Witch From Mercury, is the perfect example, as the series redefines the legacy of the franchise while on the track to becoming one of the season's best sitcoms.

This series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Disney+ .

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Steve

Hey Nicky, I found this weird raccoon-like creature rummaging through our food. What should we do with her?

Hey Nicky, I found this weird raccoon-like creature rummaging through our food. What should we do with her?

Nicky

Obviously, we should eject it into space, where it belongs.



Or, at least, that's what some people would do, all in the name of "good parenting." Obviously, we should eject it into space, where it belongs.Or, at least, that's what some people would do, all in the name of "good parenting."





[Studio audience goes wild] It seems kind of harsh to me, but then again, what do I know about how best to traumatize one's daughter? Anyway, on a completely unrelated note—[ding dong] Oh, wait, someone's at the door.[Studio audience goes wild]

There she is, the best at parenting.

As you can tell by now, we're here to talk about the best sitcom of the season: The Witch from Mercury! And oh, what an assortment of wacky hijinks these kooky characters have gotten themselves into this time.



Ah yes, love the show's silly antics surrounding the unlikely engagement between two teenage girls. Sometimes, people fight in the robots, and it's totally not about being the victims of a bunch of wider machinations set in motion by the powers that be.

GWitch has a great deal in common with popular sitcoms of yore, at least from a social perspective. Especially as we've delved deeper into the angst-ridden gear works of this second season, it feels like the first big watercooler anime we've gotten in ages—a popular original series where we're all in the same boat, dying to see what comes next and coping in any way we can during the intervening weeks. In fact, I haven't seen this phenomenon on this scale since Code Geass . Ichiro Okouchi stays winning. We're joking, but only half-joking, because I genuinely thinkhas a great deal in common with popular sitcoms of yore, at least from a social perspective. Especially as we've delved deeper into the angst-ridden gear works of this second season, it feels like the first big watercooler anime we've gotten in ages—a popular original series where we're all in the same boat, dying to see what comes next and coping in any way we can during the intervening weeks. In fact, I haven't seen this phenomenon on this scale sincestays winning.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is the first Gundam I've watched as it airs, and while it took me a while to truly warm up to it in its first season, I've always been fascinated by its concepts. That's because G-Witch has a lot of them! While the school setting makes it attractive to younger and newer viewers unfamiliar with the heritage of Gundam , it's still doing a lot to honor its forbearers thematically. is the firstI've watched as it airs, and while it took me a while to truly warm up to it in its first season, I've always been fascinated by its concepts. That's becausehas a lot of them! While the school setting makes it attractive to younger and newer viewers unfamiliar with the heritage of, it's still doing a lot to honor its forbearers thematically. Okouchi is frankly not the most consistent of writers imo, but I have a lot of respect for a guy who can weave so many threads between the cast and all the different factions while wearing its influences on its sleeve. Not only does G-Witch pay a lot of homage to its own franchise, it also makes nods to Shakespeare, psychology, and the anime Revolutionary Girl Utena (Okouchi wrote the novelization for). G-Witch spends a lot of time setting up its dominos. Now that everything is in motion, it's interesting to see if it can make all those "big pieces" fall into place.

Gundam " is a word and a franchise loaded with a ton of meanings and signifiers in and of itself, and G-Witch is in conversation with all of that in consistently interesting ways. But let's say you're not a Gundam nerd, and instead, your thing is drawing two girls kissing. Well, you've also come to the right place because I've seen people on Twitter cultivate an entire lily garden on top of this one short scene.

Yeah, I think you can attribute a lot of its success and spread to the sheer variety of angles you can attack it from. Like, "" is a word and a franchise loaded with a ton of meanings and signifiers in and of itself, andis in conversation with all of that in consistently interesting ways. But let's say you're not anerd, and instead, your thing is drawing two girls kissing. Well, you've also come to the right place because I've seen people on Twitter cultivate an entire lily garden on top of this one short scene.



Oh yeah, a story can make as many references as it likes, but it doesn't work unless it's aided by the performance. As a series made to bring in new fans, it doesn't matter if most of the references fly over people's heads, like Suletta's beloved Aerial. What matters is that it has been fun to sit in the audience and see everyone react to the drama as it happens. The characters are a contributing factor too. I clapped for some of the developments, like the turn from the arrogant Guel Jeturk to the humble Bob!





"Bob's No Good Very Bad Day" is definitely a second-season highlight, if only because of how much of a departure it is, whisking us away from the lofty school shenanigans into the gritty war drama unfolding on Earth. Overall, that's the direction the season is heading in, but this was a neat gut punch that primed us for it.



It's also very heartwarming to see someone so spoiled go through the wringer, having accidentally committed patricide. After being taken by the rebels of Earth and seeing the frontlines firsthand, he returns to the school ultimately grateful for everything he has. He tells Suletta as much, albeit in an extremely dorky and endearing fashion for a dude who is obviously on the losing side of the lesbian ship.

G-Witch isn't a subtle story, but it's good at hitting the notes you want to hear as the audience.



A shame we didn't get to see him spank El5n, though. If anyone deserves that, it's this creep. And I say that with endearment.

It's also fun to see him recapitulate his greenhouse scene from the premiere but on the side of justice.isn't a subtle story, but it's good at hitting the notes you want to hear as the audience.A shame we didn't get to see him spank El5n, though. If anyone deserves that, it's this creep. And I say that with endearment.

very smug and punchable, but I gotta appreciate his selfish attitude in a franchise of martyrs.

El5n is much different than his stoic predecessor,smug and punchable, but I gotta appreciate his selfish attitude in a franchise of martyrs.



I really appreciate the bizarre avenues of melodramatic comedy Okouchi explores when he runs out of ideas for certain characters for a certain period of time. He literally threw three random people into narrative detention for several weeks now, and it has become one of the spiciest B-plots I'm looking forward to.

Everyone in this room is set up to be a loser in the overall stakes game, and they know it. They're all aware that they're disposable. But what's interesting is how even some of the students who have no place in the cockpit of a mobile suit are still making moves as actors.



before Secelia popped out to roast Martin.



Goes to show that Okouchi internalized the best lesson he could have taken from Code Geass : you can get away with any plot development, no matter how absurd, as long as it's funny enough. Oh my God, I cannot tell you how much I lost my mind at the sight of the Haro confessional booth. It was the craziest thing I had seen in the show up to that point, and that wasSecelia popped out to roast Martin.Goes to show that Okouchi internalized the best lesson he could have taken from: you can get away with any plot development, no matter how absurd, as long as it's funny enough.

Gundam eject her as an imposter. It's hilarious and tragic to see how sad and helpless she is. It's absurd how hard she's being bullied, but I can't help but laugh, knowing that I could be emotionally gut-punched by "Happy Birthday" for a third time! Comedy and tragedy really do go hand in hand.

You betcha. Suletta is going through the worst time of her life, becoming the most divorced teenager after her CEO wife-to-be, the guy who has a crush on her, her mother, and her owneject her as an imposter. It's hilarious and tragic to see how sad and helpless she is. It's absurd how hard she's being bullied, but I can't help but laugh, knowing that I could be emotionally gut-punched by "Happy Birthday" for a! Comedy and tragedy really do go hand in hand.





Shame about the divorce though. The angst is here, and it's delicious. I mean, the season one cliffhanger left us with plenty of bloody fanart fuel, but the Suletta/Miorine relationship rollercoaster has only gotten faster and loopier since then. And it's made all the better and worse by how explicitly excited Suletta was to tie the knot. There's always that fear that a story like this won't fully commit to its subtextual gayness, but it's right there in the text.Shame about the divorce though.

Oh yeah, it's very earnest and forthright about the relationship and how much it means to Suletta, and consequently, the audience. It's heartbreaking to see Miorine dancing in Prospera's hands because she believes it's the only way to free Suletta from her clutches. In a previous column, I praised the ED for being such a grand emotional tribute to the relationship between the two girls. However, the Suletta we see now hardly reflects that level of personal power or control.



It's interesting, though, how the current state of affairs has somewhat reversed their previous positions. Now it's Miorine who's trapped under Prospera's spell. Whether Miorine is using Suletta as a means to her own ends or believes this arrangement is a necessary evil to keep Suletta safe, she has become the frustrating one to watch. Meanwhile, Suletta experiences a metaphorical rebirth this week, hangs out with her buds, and cottons on quickly to what her mom is actually doing with Aerial.

Like Guel (Bob), I think Suletta could bounce back, but it's also hard to foresee where things will end up because they are still worsening as we speak! There's so much going on that I can't decide whether it would be more satisfying to see things conclude quickly or go on for another season. But right now, it's clear that Suletta was intended to be the "disposable" one, which paradoxically gives her some freedom. It was revealed that Suletta was actually a clone of the child Eri from the prologue, only ever acting as a substitute so that mom can get her "real" daughter back. Being rejected by a four-year-old and a bunch of bitty data-storm babies may seem pretty cruel, but it also appears that this kind of separation could provide our little tomato with a newfound sense of freedom.







I should also note that I love Prospera, and this season has only intensified that love. What a fantastic villain. The freedom they think they're imposing on Suletta is going to be much different than the freedom she embraces, however. I think a lot of characters, and much of the audience, perceived Suletta as robotic and easily controlled, but the truth is she's been questioning her mother for a good while. It's difficult to act on those instincts when your mom is also a master manipulator, but removed from her honeyed words, Suletta's conviction bubbles right back into existence. And that might be the one thing Prospera hasn't properly accounted for in her grand machinations.I should also note that I love Prospera, and this season has only intensified that love. What a fantastic villain.

G-Witch without delving into the #1 mom, Lady Prospera, who has done a great job dominating every scene she's in. She is absolutely terrifying to watch. While there are plenty of frightening, complex, and compellingly written male characters, it's rarer to see that same level of focus given to female characters. It's also rarer to have examples that showcase how real-life abusive mothers often manipulate their children's emotions to control them, as we've seen with Prospera's brainwashing of Suletta. Although the show clearly enjoys framing her doing bad things, it's worth repeating that I proudly support women's wrongs as long as it's giving me entertainment.



But she also draws a lot from her namesake, Prospero, the main character of Shakespeare's The Tempest! Once the noble Duke of Milan, Prospero was betrayed and forced to flee with his daughter Miranda. Determined to regain the life he had lost, Prospero sets a plot in motion to take revenge on his enemies by orchestrating a situation where his daughter falls in love and marries his enemy's son, Ferdinand. With his sorcery and control over the spirit of Ariel, Prospero ensnares his enemies by summoning a storm that catalyzes events. Oh yeah, we can't talk aboutwithout delving into the #1 mom, Lady Prospera, who has done a great job dominating every scene she's in. She is absolutely terrifying to watch. While there are plenty of frightening, complex, and compellingly written male characters, it's rarer to see that same level of focus given to female characters. It's also rarer to have examples that showcase how real-life abusive mothers often manipulate their children's emotions to control them, as we've seen with Prospera's brainwashing of Suletta. Although the show clearly enjoys framing her doing bad things, it's worth repeating that I proudly support women's wrongs as long as it's giving me entertainment.But she also draws a lot from her namesake, Prospero, the main character of Shakespeare's! Once the noble Duke of Milan, Prospero was betrayed and forced to flee with his daughter Miranda. Determined to regain the life he had lost, Prospero sets a plot in motion to take revenge on his enemies by orchestrating a situation where his daughter falls in love and marries his enemy's son, Ferdinand. With his sorcery and control over the spirit of Ariel, Prospero ensnares his enemies by summoning a storm that catalyzes events.

Utena and the prior Gundam series, make for strong scaffolding, even as G-Witch continues to do its own thing. To go at it from another angle, "the Char" is an important component of the Gundam urtext, and it can be a difficult one to get right (it's a tough act to follow when the original's idea of subterfuge was using the alias Four Vaginas). But Prospera is a fresh and compelling iteration of that trope. She's got layers and a cool mask. Most importantly, she's got an unhealthy obsession with revenge.



And I like that, across the board, all of these characters have a core. They are largely relatable motivations that inform their constantly shifting relationships. Nothing in this show is static, and that helps drive the week-to-week anticipation. This is even more important as the plot twists keep thrusting new proper nouns and political factions onto the viewers. These allusions, like the ones toand the priorseries, make for strong scaffolding, even ascontinues to do its own thing. To go at it from another angle, "the Char" is an important component of theurtext, and it can be a difficult one to get right (it's a tough act to follow when the original's idea of subterfuge was using the alias Four Vaginas). But Prospera is a fresh and compelling iteration of that trope. She's got layers and a cool mask. Most importantly, she's got an unhealthy obsession with revenge.And I like that, across the board, all of these characters have a core. They are largely relatable motivations that inform their constantly shifting relationships. Nothing in this show is static, and that helps drive the week-to-week anticipation. This is even more important as the plot twists keep thrusting new proper nouns and political factions onto the viewers.





Though, in a way, it's also not that different from its classic counterpart even with the entirely different setting. There's a lot of emphasis on the relationship between nobility in The Tempest, witches, the stigma towards magic (Gundams), and Prospero's desire to protect his daughter even though he ultimately cannot understand or control her because he doesn't understand people's emotions. There's some real inside baseball between all the families, the CEO race, and the things happening down on Earth, but it's easy to follow since all the emotions are very forward. I'm even beginning to get a picture of Shaddiq, who is the most cunning of anyone at the school.Though, in a way, it's also not that different from its classic counterpart even with the entirely different setting. There's a lot of emphasis on the relationship between nobility in, witches, the stigma towards magic (Gundams), and Prospero's desire to protect his daughter even though he ultimately cannot understand or control her because he doesn't understand people's emotions. Prospero is notably a user of white magic, which matches the Gund-ARM's intention to be used for medicinal purposes. This is in contrast to magic that is used to harm, just like the duality between our ideas of "good" technology and "bad" ones. Miourne goes along with Prospera's plan partially because she still fully believes that there is a place for magic in their world, and also for Suletta's sake. It's similar to how Prospero convinces Ferdinand to work under him to gain his approval to marry his daughter.



G-Witch says: "lol. lmao."



We mustn't forget that this is Gundam , after all. Each series has its own set of thoughts and themes, but if there's one unifying thread, it's the inevitable bloodshed of armed conflict.



Or, as Sophie so bluntly puts it: if Aerial isn't a weapon, why does it have guns?

To whichsays: "lol. lmao."We mustn't forget that this is, after all. Each series has its own set of thoughts and themes, but if there's one unifying thread, it's the inevitable bloodshed of armed conflict.Or, as Sophie so bluntly puts it: if Aerial isn't a weapon, why does it have guns?

The Tempest has a good ending, but Gundam loves to remind us that in reality, wars often don't end happily. However, who is to say that G-Witch has to follow the path laid by others and not forge its own? I think how the story decides to answer that will greatly define its identity the same way many of the characters seek to revolutionize the world around them, if it is even possible.

As a notable comedy,has a good ending, butloves to remind us that in reality, wars often don't end happily. However, who is to say thathas to follow the path laid by others and not forge its own? I think how the story decides to answer that will greatly define its identity the same way many of the characters seek to revolutionize the world around them, if it is even possible.



Honestly, if I took away one thing from this week's episode, it's that they should put everyone in a room together with Secelia and let her playfully scorn their problems away. I think that's the best ending we can hope for.



You jest, but it's actually the occasional lighthearted moments of the show that make me feel somewhat optimistic! I talk about laughing or crying, but it's easier to experience them within the context of a story because part of you has faith that things will turn out all right, no matter how bad they may seem. I think Suletta's little breakthrough about Eri's actions might be a hint at that.





We will see Chuchu punch apart a mobile suit with her bare hands. Mark my words.

If even El5n's downright rancid vibes can bring comfort to a person who tried multiple times to stab him with a pencil, then truly anything is possible.We will see Chuchu punch apart a mobile suit with her bare hands. Mark my words.