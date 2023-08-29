If the influx of isekai series every season has you fed up, take a deep breath and remember: it used to be magic high school anime instead.

Nick

Chris, you know that famous nightmare where you dream that you're back in school, about to take a test you haven't studied for? Well, we're living in an even worse nightmare: a world where Magic School anime are making a comeback.

Chris

They say trends are cyclical, and it seems like we already can't go more than a few years before another attempt at a Harry Potter something-or-other tries to re-enter the pop culture zeitgeist. So maybe it was inevitable that anime would also reach back into the wizarding world.



It is deeply funny that a series so clearly indebted to that particular franchise features a plot point that would absolutely boil Rowling's piss, but we'll get there. For now, we have to catch the younglings up on their history. You see, kids, back before The Age of Isekai, the inescapably ubiquitous Light Novel Adaptation premise was Magic Schools. If you wanted to make a stock anime with no memorable features that would nonetheless sell, you stuck a random anime boy into a magic school and let the money flow in.

The ancient past of the mid-2010s, when the protagonists were overpowered, the uniforms were impractical, and the redheads were

Admittedly, the Magic High School trend was far less dense and petered out far quicker than the Isekai Quagmire we find ourselves trapped in to this day. Yet, it felt just as unbearable then, constantly introducing the same setup with a new list of proper nouns and a new tsundere redhead for the underestimated male lead to defeat in a duel to earn her affection/humility. There's a famous bit from ANN's own Preview Guide where two of these debuted on the same day and featured practically the exact same opening scene.

Despite the more subdued ubiquity, what made this trend feel so noticeably inescapable was how whole character concepts and plot points would be cribbed between them. I was fascinated to discover that the opening scene between the two shows was already done over a year earlier by another show, Blade Dance of the Elementalers !



Hundred innovated by having the main character walk in on a different girl than the haughty princess who challenges him to a duel.



The Asterisk War , and it seems like a novel story with some cool aesthetics and neat magic fights if you're lucky. But then you throw on Failed Knight , Absolute Duo , and Elementalers , and you very quickly see how these would all begin to run together.

Absolute Duo is the uniforms and the hilarious disparity in design flourishes between the guys' and girls'.



Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor were so bad they alone are responsible for killing this trend right in the middle of 2017.



Hey, they tell you up-front in the title there that the guy's a bastard.

Frankly, I'm most insulted by the detached shirt cuff. It's like they're mocking you with the fact they stole 60% of the material from you.

I know that Bastard Magical Instructor L was one of the last we got during the heyday. So maybe it's instructional that the way to kill off isekai will be to have a series with costume design so atrocious it's the only thing anyone remembers about it.

The Great Cleric , though.

Looking back, seeing so many shows that felt interchangeable was weird. Is there enough daylight between Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle and Unlimited Fafnir to tell them apart? Or Dragonar Academy and Sky Wizards Academy ? Trinity Seven vs. Absolute Duo ? I even tried to create some fake ones to throw in there, but none of these titles sound real. We already have, though.Looking back, seeing so many shows that felt interchangeable was weird. Is there enough daylight betweenandto tell them apart? Orandvs.? I even tried to create some fake ones to throw in there, but none of these titles sound real.

Absolute Duo : It came up for me, otherwise completely unprompted and unconnected, when I searched for The irregular at magic high school on Crunchyroll .

Ah yes, Mahouka , perhaps the only one of these titles that persists beyond the death of that old guard. I remember watching the first episode, finding it massively dull, and then being perplexed for nearly a decade by how it kept getting new anime entries despite looking like wet paste.

Mahouka is what Sword Art Online is for this particular genre for the VRMMO and isekai trends: Not necessarily the first, but absolutely the most foundationally visible and persistent. Despite the original hailing from a different era of trends, it's still getting follow-ups and spin-offs.

Mahouka and to reminisce on how hot they thought Stella Vermilion was.

That makes for a small wonder that this all burned itself out before we hit 2020. Isekai can play it simple, safe, and repetitive too much of the time, but the frustration usually comes on account of how basic a lot of them are in their framework and fantasy. So many of these magic high school shows had to operate on recreating extremely specific beats. And like origin stories in superhero movies, you can only repeat things so many times before even the most dedicated audience grows tired of it.

Little Witch Academia . Also, this is specifically about Magic School anime, which are legally and morally distinct from Witch School anime. Those are unassailable and an unalloyed good for the world. I will not elaborate until we get a U.S. Blu-ray release of

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury was mostly pulling influence from Utena for its dueling high schoolers, that setup technically lands it around this bygone genre as well, especially given how many of these things went with a more technological style for their spellcasting. Honestly, it's funny to think that while recent darlingwas mostly pulling influence fromfor its dueling high schoolers, that setup technically lands it around this bygone genre as well, especially given how many of these things went with a more technological style for their spellcasting.

Knight's & Magic is the only series brave enough to combine mechs and magic school, and it had to be an isekai to do it. I would have gotten more out of these shows if they featured giant robots, but sadly,is the only series brave enough to combine mechs and magic school, and it had to be an isekai to do it.

Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! and The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World both feature magical academies in their stories in some way. Also, both were as memorable as something like Sky Wizards Academy .

Nobody can ever accuse the whole light novel scene of letting an idea go to waste. They will string out and reuse anything if it'll help fill out a volume. I guess we shouldn't be surprised this dead trend is somehow coming back like last year when everybody got back into pop-punk.

Classroom For Heroes feels the closest to that old style, with its fire-empowered redhead princess and her tsundere reactions to our underestimatable overpowered main character.



Classroom of Heroes feels like it's transparently and frantically reassembling old tropes to presumably profit off nostalgia for an older (by internet discourse standards, anyway) trend. I throw things at you fast and with a manic energy that starts mildly endearing before becoming insufferable. So, to complete that pop-punk analogy, it's the Machine Gun Kelly of anime.

Looking at the group shots of characters, you see an absolute grab-bag of designs, like a gacha game pool weighed down by too many dissonant guest stars.

They just took Zessica Wong fromand changed her name to Yessica. Yet they're still too cowardly to bring in a mech.



You think that'd be an easy choice, given that they're chasing past trends so far and so shamelessly that they even throw in a Rei Ayanami clone. In an anime in 2023!



If nothing else, researching this column shook me out of my misplaced nostalgia for this older, lesser trend. When I've worked a double shift at the Isekai Mines, it can be easy to think fondly about the days of magic schools and see callbacks like this in a rosy light. But no, this stuff still blows, even if I haven't seen it in this exact configuration since the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Classroom For Heroes to have any impact might be the clearest indicator of how this style of magic school anime is irrelevant. Though it's not like innovation or a lack of imitation is the only other direction to go, given that the more successful magic school anime this season is a way more singular, wholesale riff on well-known existing material.

is pretty wild that just a season later, we already have shows copying Mashle: Magic and Muscles ' entire setting. Come to think of it, itpretty wild that just a season later, we already have shows copying' entire setting.

Mashle stands out along with Reign of the Seven Spellblades for how they share a purpose. Mashle is more bitingly parodic about it, while Spellblades is drier with its satire. Still, both of them are borrowing this specific style of magic academy with the desire to take the piss out of Harry Potter .

Mashle certainly takes a comedic bent to its riffing on Hogwarts, but I think Spellblades still needs to earn that status. Its most biting statements are largely a happy coincidence rather than something that feels intentional by the author. Frankly, the most intentional commentary is that the writer was a Harmony shipper back in the day.

Spellblades has places where it whiffs its opportunity for more barbed take-downs of Potter stuff. Like they let not-Hermione bring over her entire "advocating for the rights of magical creatures" plot, but then wrap it with a confrontation with a maybe-misguided "extremist" proponent of those rights before just pivoting away from it so we can instead focus on our main character dropping his big plot-twist reveal.

Yeah, it just shrugs its shoulders at the end of that whole plot line, resolving the singular, immediate problem of this one individual troll before Hermionot resolves to be quietly anti-racist off-screen so we don't have to contemplate Goblin suffrage and can instead focus on how cool Oliver and his samurai girlfriend are.





Oliver himself feels the most like an element of those 2010s magic school shows we talked about, being an overpowered lead with a dark secret following up on investigating a departed relative. But at least he innovates by walking in on the female lead naked and not having her get indignant with him.

To be fair, said samurai girlfriend is pretty cool.Oliver himself feels the most like an element of those 2010s magic school shows we talked about, being an overpowered lead with a dark secret following up on investigating a departed relative. But at least he innovates by walking in on the female lead naked and not having her get indignant with him.



They still duel, though. Because what, is a light novel author supposed to introduce a powerful female character and NOT immediately establish that the male lead could be just as powerful if he wanted to be?

Spellblades has out for Potter. These wizards use a blade-based fighting style because they understand that sufficiently fast melee fighters would quickly dispatch spellcasters before they could get an incantation off. And the underground duels and the faculty's lax moderation of them speak to the same sort of point Mashle makes: that a wizarding world ruled by magical aptitude would be a corrupt, elitist hellscape.

Though, like the aforementioned Mad Scientist Civil Rights activist from Katie's subplot, it sometimes feels like that commentary is accidental because the story has to make everyone a secret villain. So it's hard to tell if every teacher in the school being evil is meant as commentary or just the coolest twist they could come up with. However, it makes the idea of anyone voluntarily attending the Blatantly Evil School For Magical Psychopaths And Haunted Basement Dwellers very funny in hindsight.





To balance things out, they also have a wide-reaching and very supportive Student LGBTQ+ Alliance.

That part is also hilarious. Timeline-wise, this was almost certainly written before JK Rowling publicly overdosed on transphobia, but still, good on the series for introducing Magic Genderfluidity and immediately giving Pete a whole community of support. They don't even make jokes about his new hardware!

Spellblades , even with some of its plot trail-offs and tendency to forget about characters who aren't Oliver.



The Ancient Magus' Bride .



Just look at that weird bug lady. She's not even a main character and is instantly more interesting than any of those Spellbums. If anything, its interesting setting details make me more frustrated. For all that it resembles old Four-eyes McLightningbolt at a glance, there are many excellent ideas hinted at that I am way more intrigued by than Oliver Thorn And The Secret Assassination Campaign. It's why, for my money, the best new magic school anime is the new season ofJust look at that weird bug lady. She's not even a main character and is instantly more interesting than any of those Spellbums.





AMB was batting leagues above even the best of the shows we've mentioned here regarding world-building. It also knows how to make the school part feel lived in - both as a nexus for the students' lives outside the building and as a center of magical phenomena. Nothing in those other titles can compare to this dapper little guy who operates the secret reception desk.



Also, I'm biased towards a series incorporating actual, real-world forms of magic and mysticism. Who needs glowing magical circles when you've got the Elder Futhark?

However, it is only a little funny that your favorite example of this setting still has a redhead as its female focal point. At least Chise gets advice to let her handle any would-be main character who might try to walk in on her changing.

I guess the comparison isn't totally fair. All these other series deal with Magic High School, whileis already taking University courses. The weighted GPAs would never match up. So, if we really see a resurgence for this subgenre, I hope the authors do much more studying before mid-terms.