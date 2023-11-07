Do rap sequences in anime hold a sincere appreciation for the art form? Nick and Nicky look at two rap-focused anime and the musical genre in series over the years.

Nick

Nicky, I want it known that I am performing the column under duress. I invite readers to take my every word here as an act of protest. Were I the one in charge, I would be several hundred miles away from this topic. Instead, I am here, about to suffer through some of the wackest bars and limpest flows ever put to audio. So...sigh...let's rap.

Nicky

Music has always been an important aspect of pop culture. With many genres of music spreading and growing popular worldwide, the American-born rap and hip-hop genres frequently top the charts among their pop brethren. While music culture varies from country to country, none are entirely immune to foreign musical crazes or the fashion cultures that follow them. Anime is another reflection of that, often featuring songs from popular artists for openings, ending themes, and soundtracks. But as anime continues to reflect modern trends, it was inevitable we'd end up seeing the influence of these music genres on anime storylines as well.

Hypnosis Mic , along with the up-and-coming Paradox Live .

HypMic and Paradox Live are rapping variants of animated idol groups and are demographically aimed towards young women. They have a lot more in common with other anime idol series like Love Live! , Idolish 7 , and fellow "women's media" (joseimusuke) than they do with real-life musicians. They sell themselves more on the characters, merchandise, and voice casts than the quality of the music. Which, in a way, isn't that dissimilar to some real-life up-and-coming idol boy or girl groups that sell more heavily on their "personality" and large numbers.

This is a fascinating industry pedigree! It's a complex chokepoint of several cultural and sub-cultural trends combined into a garish bit of high-concept multimedia hullabaloo. Unfortunately, during all of that, nobody thought to check if any of these popular voice actors could rap their way out of a paper bag.

HypMic makes up for it by being SO damn campy and sincere in its lyrics and premise that I really can't help but laugh and enjoy myself.

No! You're not keeping it real! You're less real than when MC Hammer tried to transition to G-funk! I was with you there for a little while, but there's only so long I can listen to sub-Epic Rap Battles of History verses before I have to tap out. Like, I do not pretend to be an authority on hip-hop, especially not Japanese hip-hop. I'm a white guy whose first interaction with the genre was the goddamn Pokérap. Yet, in the eternal words of Run-DMC, I do know that it's tricky to rock a rhyme that's right on time. Rapping is a skill like dancing or singing, and doing it well requires just as much time and dedication. Yet these franchises seem to think they can throw these dudes over a beat and call it a day.No! You're not keeping it real! You're less real than when MC Hammer tried to transition to G-funk!

I admit that I am probably the last person who should be determining which beats are sick and which beats are decidedly healthy. I am no doctor of music, so I don't try. It's also challenging for me to judge rhymes in a foreign language that had to undergo a lot of accommodations to adopt rap stylings into its form of lingo, making Japanese rap a completely different animal from its English counterpart, which then has to be hastily translated for simulcast with the rest of the episode. I do not envy the translators who have to work on these franchises! On top of that, there is an attempt to blend English loan words and American culture in there, so as an American, such an anime trend is extremely alien in a way I can only describe as novel. There's a certain whiplash every time's main group announces themselves as BAE.





They also have strong influences from other musical genres outside of rap. I found Paradox Live to be rather pop-ish and taking strong influence from dance EDM pop, K-pop, and soul, resulting in something flashy, unlike more humble underground acts. As both these anime are ultimately just a bigger piece of larger multimedia corporate strategies, it's pretty understandable that you might get the feeling that these are inauthentic "How do you do fellow kids?" attempts at being trendy, and yeah, you're probably right. Yet, that doesn't seem to bother its main audience as HypMic songs continue to rack views and sales.



Paradox Live songs I sampled for this. It's just that I enjoyed them significantly more with subtitles turned off.

Paradox Live 's music more if it had any of the stories to back it up. It has a decidedly more grounded premise but still feels superficial regarding the characters. I can't take much of the melodrama seriously. The visuals and presentation are good, but it doesn't quite inspire me to jump out of my seat and make some noise. The CG dance performances are superb for what they are, but they lack a real "WOW" factor that keeps them reaching their full potential as animated sequences.

HypMic's absurd matriarchal dystopia of prowling battle rap gangs. One of the key plot points is that the fancy metal that makes all the cool stage visuals happen comes with the side-effect of violently re-traumatizing anyone who uses it.





The comparison to real-life drug usage is also not pretty and falls back on stereotypes of musicians in a way I found unpleasant. But the fact that the stage performances don't have a high element of fantasy compared to real ones didn't impress me either. It's got better production values than HypMic, but other 2D series have done better to push the impact of their songs with less budget.

HypMic just leans full-on into camp, to the point where it's made The Rapping Terrorist a running joke.

HypMic's second season premiere, I've warmed up on the show even more than season 1 as it's transitioned from being a little more than just a marketing vehicle and more embodying the same space of Zombieland Saga in that it's more of an episodic musical sitcom than anything else. While I'd call my initial enjoyment somewhat ironic, I can genuinely say there are some great gags. The entirety of episode 2 is just yakuza gags. Though, maybe that's the lingering fondness for Akiba Maid War in me.



I can see the appeal in that, but I admit part of my wariness with HypMic is how it almost treats hip-hop as an absurd gimmick alongside all the wacky nonsense of magic microphones and weaponized kinetic text. I'm all for shows not taking themselves too seriously, but I could never shake the suspicion that the franchise thought rap was a joke in and of itself.

HypMic characters have various gimmicks and jokes surrounding them. One of the new characters is even a fast-talking comedian and features a whole tragic subplot about breaking up a manzai duo. Yet, I can't help but read it as heartfelt, no matter how silly it gets. Part of this is its designation as women's media, as young women get easily discouraged when encountering cynicism directed toward things they like.



Lord knows I'm not qualified to dissect the nuances of cultural osmosis and exchange at work here, but it feels like something ripped from an old sitcom. That's another aspect I struggle with, though less so with these shows in particular and more with other anime dipping their toes into rap. Like, I've lost count of how many shows have just randomly featured an episode or segment where the entire joke is "characters dress like rappers"—another pop culture inflection point borrowed directly from '90s America.Lord knows I'm not qualified to dissect the nuances of cultural osmosis and exchange at work here, but it feels like something ripped from an old sitcom.

There's also a considerable discussion about how these trends are rooted in Black culture and are ultimately being taken out of the context of the struggle of African Americans that inspired it. This is one we can't have because that's something many music and culture scholars hotly debate about as cultures continue to be globalized, and we are neither of those.

Love Live Superstar!! , where the girls have to learn how to rap, made me feel like I need to apologize to somebody.



Kaguya-sama is a gag series, but Shinigami waxing poetic about the intellectual attributes of rap also feels sincere, even if it's followed by how his rapping is even worse than his already infamous singing.



Compare this to HypMic or Paradox Live where the amateur hour flow and lyrics are supposed to be show-stopping musical flexes, and it's ironically a lot less embarrassing. That episode works for me in part because it's self-aware. It frames the entire thing as these kids dipping their toes into an art form and culture they're only vaguely aware of. The result is awkward, clumsy, and cringey as all hell, but it knows all that and still tries anyway.Compare this toorwhere the amateur hour flow and lyrics are supposed to be show-stopping musical flexes, and it's ironically a lot less embarrassing.



Bonus: They let Chika swear.

Kaguya-sama , they go so far with the joke that it loops back around to sincere admiration. The episode gets a unique ED sequence with a different animation style that's genuinely impressive and captures the energy that Paradox Live struggled to.



PARKGOLF , is a genuine delight.



Speaking of delights, there are few anime that brought me more delight than Ya Boy Kongming! , which in a similar vein seems silly on the surface, introducing the legendary Chinese strategist Kongming to the modern-era club scene, but is deeply reverent towards its world of EDM.

Ya Boy Kongming! is weird in that it feels like it should be nothing but cheap gimmicks, yet it takes its subject matter just seriously enough to feel like a love letter to both history nerds and the music/club subculture it's built around. Rather than the joke being "Haha funny old guy tries to rap" it becomes "Wait somehow this funny old guy can rap" which is a whole lot more fun.



Not only does he rap, he does it by using old-school spoken word poetry and referencing things he knows in a way that makes sense to his character as a literary and historical figure. I was also genuinely touched by this arc to get the character of Kabetaijin out of his wordless funk, which goes back to what I was saying that the story around the songs lends a lot to the presentation of them regardless of whether you vibe with the music itself.

Kongming and fewer like, uh, this:

For as silly as the premise is, it's engaging its subject matter with a level of understanding beyond the surface-level characteristics of hip-hop, and specifically the flavor of the genre that's developed in Japan's music scenes. If we're going to keep getting rap-based anime, I would very much like more things likeand fewer like, uh, this:

Shinichiro Watanabe 's Samurai Champloo . Champloo featured a soundtrack by the late Nujabes , who would now be considered one of the cult founders of chill and instrumental mixes long before SoundCloud was ever a thing.

Anime has also long contributed to the globalization of Japan's genre innovation. I'm grateful for the countless unique artists I've found via anime songs, and when it comes to rap and hip-hop one of the most influential anime is probably'sfeatured a soundtrack by the late, who would now be considered one of the cult founders of chill and instrumental mixes long before SoundCloud was ever a thing.

Creepy Nuts was both the inspiration for Call of the Night 's manga and also a huge contributing factor in its infectious and chill atmosphere. And Home Made Kazoku 's "Shonen Heart" is still one of the most iconic opening themes of the 2000s.

Oh, for sure, there's been a long history of Japanese hip-hop artists contributing to or collaborating on anime soundtracks.was both the inspiration for's manga and also a huge contributing factor in its infectious and chill atmosphere. And's "Shonen Heart" is still one of the most iconic opening themes of the 2000s.

Boondocks producer and animator Carl Jones to create anime-inspired visualizers for her album Traumazine .

The feeling can sometimes be mutual or go the other way. While today we talk about how anime chases trends in Western culture, there's undoubtedly a demographic of Western artists and fans who aren't afraid to combine their loves of music, fashion, and anime. One of the most outspoken celebrity proclaimers of anime fandom has been Megan Thee Stallion, who has been sporting cosplay, anime-inspired nail art, and even gotproducer and animatorto create anime-inspired visualizers for her album

It's a fascinating and creative example of cross-cultural influence and is much more interesting than either of the shows that started this conversation in the first place. For all that it is, a promo for a huge celebrity, there's a lot more palpable heart in that video than I could find in an entire season of HypMic.

The Boondocks was also animated by several studios, including Madhouse (uncredited). Though as shallow as HypMic is in comparison to some of the real deals, it still comforts me as a series where cute boys do cute things, like making Doppo take a vacation so he doesn't tarnish the reputation of the company that regularly overworks him. Or seeing the members of Fling Posse take a commemorative photo as Dice floats down the river after once again losing everything in a gamble.

Jones cites that Megan's love for anime is entirely genuine and that a lot of effort was put into creating the 18 total visualizers.was also animated by several studios, including(uncredited). Though as shallow asis in comparison to some of the real deals, it still comforts me as a series where cute boys do cute things, like making Doppo take a vacation so he doesn't tarnish the reputation of the company that regularly overworks him. Or seeing the members of Fling Posse take a commemorative photo as Dice floats down the river after once again losing everything in a gamble.