Nicky and Chris wax about the anime they keep meaning to get to and what methods help them just sit down and watch.

This series is streaming on Netflix , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.





Chris

Nicky, the end of the year is coming right up, meaning it's time to get my Anime Of The Year picks sorted. Granted, it's been such a big year that there are still shows I haven't made time for! Fortunately, I should be able to watch through them. How busy could December be?

Nicky, the end of the year is coming right up, meaning it's time to get my Anime Of The Year picks sorted. Granted, it's been such a big year that there are still shows I haven't made time for! Fortunately, I should be able to watch through them. How busy couldbe?

Nicky

As the year passes, simulcasts come and go. When a new season comes around, anime viewers with voracious appetites stack up their plates with all kinds of tasty new shows, confident that they'll be able to eat all of them. However, consuming that much media is a different story; sometimes, we get busy, make plans, and end up watching another show or other media that's more appetizing, or maybe we aren't that hungry. Either way, it's common for anime fans to have eyes bigger than their stomachs, and we end up with a lot of leftovers!





That metaphor fell apart immediately, but unlike leftover stuffing, anime series don't grow mold after a few weeks. Thanksgiving might have been last month, but I still have a fridge full of Tupperware containers. By "fridge," I mean "watch queue," and by "Tupperware containers," I mean "seasonal shows I wanted to get through but fell off of after a few episodes."That metaphor fell apart immediately, but unlike leftover stuffing, anime series don't grow mold after a few weeks.





Plus, even though we watch anime for money, we don't always have time for everything either, and what better example than to reveal a bit about ourselves and, better yet, hold ourselves accountable for our various watch crimes for all our dear readers to judge? Some of my backlog has been stuff I stopped watching months ago and never went around and made time for before the end of the year, continuing shows I fell off on (this is what some seasonal charts might qualify as a "leftover"), or the previous season of a show that got a second season this year. It's not necessarily a condemnation of a show and more like how fickle humans can be. We always prefer to chase what we think is the freshest and hottest thing, so other things begin to look "stale." But it's not like anime ever turns bad after some time, and likewise, it's not wasteful if you don't watch something immediately. I covered a bit of this in our discussion of BIG anime premieres over here, but I wanted to do a more detailed discussion on how to make clearing your plate more interesting.Plus, even though we watch anime for money, we don't always have time for everything either, and what better example than to reveal a bit about ourselves and, better yet, hold ourselves accountable for our various watch crimes for all our dear readers to judge?





I had a reason to binge through PLUTO , but I haven't found time to catch up on Frieren in weeks! That immediate point might set our backlog experience apart from the average viewer. Doing streaming reviews alongside going through shows for our homey little column here means I check out anime I might otherwise pass on (for good or for ill). On the other hand, those priorities, alongside the usual life obligations, mean I can't always squeeze in space for everything that catches my eye.I had a reason to binge through, but I haven't found time to catch up onin weeks!

PLUTO because Netflix 's binge model should be held responsible. Everyone I know has had to make room to accommodate them, and your options are either to drop everything to watch them the minute they're out or to savor them. I've had interesting cases of both this season where I plopped down to watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off that hit my timeline like a Truck-kun but have been slow-burning and savoring each episode of PLUTO because those hour-long episodes are dense and take a while for me to digest.

Meanwhile, I might not have time to watch something when I don't have to work on it, or I may end up loving something I just covered, but then I have to figure out how to squeeze it in with the rest of my schedule. It's also good that you mentionedbecause's binge model should be held responsible. Everyone I know has had to make room to accommodate them, and your options are either to drop everything to watch them the minute they're out or to savor them. I've had interesting cases of both this season where I plopped down to watchthat hit my timeline like a Truck-kun but have been slow-burning and savoring each episode ofbecause those hour-long episodes are dense and take a while for me to digest.

Scott Pilgrim twice in one weekend. In my defense, that show goes down smoothly.



However, that leads me to the first, most obvious bit of advice I can give when chewing through your backlog: Don't be intimated by apparent length. If you could sit down and watch the episodes, you'd be surprised how quickly you could get through less than one hour of anime! I can't complain too much about my time management skills since I watchedtwice in one weekend. In my defense, that show goes down smoothly.However, that leads me to the first, most obvious bit of advice I can give when chewing through your backlog: Don't be intimated by apparent length. If you could sit down and watch the episodes, you'd be surprised how quickly you could get through less than one hour of anime!





Doing it this way can feel like "work," as it might be weird to put admin time towards your hobby. For me, anime is work, but tracking isn't new, given the popularity of several anime tracking sites like MyAnimeList , Anichart, Kitsu, and others. It's also not like you have to binge everything to enjoy it! I binge a lot, but I recognize that doing it for everything isn't healthy, both physically and mentally. Sitting for hours without moving puts strain on your body, and your brain gets hyped up on the excitement like a bowl of candy. I could get as much done by properly pacing myself, taking breaks, and giving myself time to process what I've seen. However, doing so requires more deliberate methods and, therefore, "less fun." I have all the anime I watch as a list on my computer that I check daily, which is how I know how far behind I am or what I still have to watch.Doing it this way can feel like "work," as it might be weird to put admin time towards your hobby. For me, anime is work, but tracking isn't new, given the popularity of several anime tracking sites like, Anichart, Kitsu, and others.





Maybe I'm setting a bad example for the kids out there, but filling out checklists would take up more of the valuable time I could be using to catch up on more anime! That "work" aspect is one reason I never got into tracking sites like MAL. I like watching anime and writing about it, whether as a job or otherwise. But I'm just not the sort of person who enjoys organizing and listing things. This does admittedly play havoc with my ability to remember what shows fell by the wayside as the seasons pass.Maybe I'm setting a bad example for the kids out there, but filling out checklists would take up more of the valuable time I could be using to catch up on more anime!

Skip and Loafer , or I might fall too behind on Dead Mount Death Play , which had a second cour this season. An external system can work as a gentle reminder.

Admin habits take commitment, and it's fortunate that most streaming sites already have passable enough watchlist features. I find the onsite ones a bit clunky and hard to navigate. I don't use tracking websites either, as it can be overwhelming to think about every anime I've ever watched. Still, logging my experiences is useful and fulfilling, especially at the end of the year when I've forgotten everything I've watched or have stuff from previous years or seasons. Otherwise, I might forget that I never finished wonderful anime like, or I might fall too behind on, which had a secondthis season. An external system can work as a gentle reminder.

The Apothecary Diaries started a little after the initial blitz of premieres had come and gone, so I couldn't get to it between everything else. Settling on this topic, alongside so many of my peers still posting goofy Maomao gremlin faces week after week, was enough cause for me to get to it, if my choice of opening screencaps hadn't made that abundantly clear.



Sometimes, the best "external system" is other people encouraging you. I probably never would have gotten around to the first season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War had my sister and brother-in-law not firmly sat me down with it, and now it's one of my favorite series of all time! With the sheer amount of anime being released these days, it's easy for things to get lost in the shuffle. This season'sstarted a little after the initial blitz of premieres had come and gone, so I couldn't get to it between everything else. Settling on this topic, alongside so many of my peers still posting goofy Maomao gremlin faces week after week, was enough cause for me to get to it, if my choice of opening screencaps hadn't made that abundantly clear.Sometimes, the best "external system" is other people encouraging you. I probably never would have gotten around to the first season ofhad my sister and brother-in-law not firmly sat me down with it, and now it's one of my favorite series of all time!

Dead Mount Death Play was airing its first cour , very few people around me were talking about it, but seeing the few people around me be happy about Solitaire motivated me to revisit it.



Solitaire is a Ryohgo Narita character in how he's a comparatively normal guy whose bit is that he's bluffing. It's oddly relatable and instrumental in peer-pressuring my co-writer and our readers to check it out!

Nothing motivates us to do something like good old-fashioned peer pressure! Wanting to be part of a conversation with other people gets a fire under your butt. It can be hard to watch a show nobody's talking about. Whenwas airing its first, very few people around me were talking about it, but seeing the few people around me be happy about Solitaire motivated me to revisit it.Solitaire is acharacter in how he's a comparatively normal guy whose bit is that he's bluffing. It's oddly relatable and instrumental in peer-pressuring my co-writer and our readers to check it out!

Sankarea episodes.



Still, so long as you've got someone close who's a fan of a given show, they'll probably be happy to chat with you whenever you get around to something. I know I've marked out to see many of my mutuals posting about finally watching any of my favorite anime. Some of them are decades old. Sorry, Nick already beat you to my backburners and filled them up with rom-coms this year. Narita's latest wild ride will have to wait until I've watched the last fewepisodes.Still, so long as you've got someone close who's a fan of a given show, they'll probably be happy to chat with you whenever you get around to something. I know I've marked out to see many of my mutuals posting about finally watching any of my favorite anime. Some of them are decades old.

School-Live! for our spotlight on Masami Ando . Even though we're just two people, the effect of having someone else making you accountable is the same Or you can do what Steve and I did and make it a challenge, like withfor our spotlight on. Even though we're just two people, the effect of having someone else making you accountable is the same as if you were in a group This also applies when watching something with someone else in the room. While occasionally I might have trouble paying attention to something I'm watching alone, I usually pay more attention when another person is watching with me. I have no choice but to let the episode play out instead of pausing and getting up like I normally do. This phenomenon is called "body doubling," and it also works virtually! One of my secrets to watching so much anime is that I don't always watch anime alone, and I owe a lot to my friends and partner(s) who've watched anime with me.



BanG Dream! franchise (it was a rewatch for me). Though I tend to be more solitary in my anime viewing, it's easier to pause and post screenshots with snarky comments that way. But even outside TWIA obligations, setting up a "book club" arrangement with pals to watch and chat about shows on roughly the same schedule can do wonders for letting you finally get through something. It's how me and a buddy watched Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine and a whole bunch of Armored Trooper Votoms . I've done this a few times; I've been that guy taking my sister through the(it was a rewatch for me). Though I tend to be more solitary in my anime viewing, it's easier to pause and post screenshots with snarky comments that way. But even outside TWIA obligations, setting up a "book club" arrangement with pals to watch and chat about shows on roughly the same schedule can do wonders for letting you finally get through something. It's how me and a buddy watchedand a whole bunch of

There's also a dark side of watching with other people, though, as you have to manage not only one schedule but also others! Anyone who has tried to schedule weekly tabletop games can tell you how difficult that can be. Even with just your immediate household or relationships, it might be difficult if your anime-watching buddy or you don't have the same schedule or the same taste. Suddenly, watching alone becomes unappealing when you could spend quality social time with people, or one of you might get ahead of the other, and you have to keep track of how much you need to catch up before your next session. That's why I developed my basic make-shift tracking system; it made it easier to communicate with other people I wanted to watch anime with!



The storied situation of getting show-locked! I have heard about this issue from others I know who dragoon their viewing habits to others. Someone gets too busy for a few nights more than normal, and suddenly, you're weeks behind on a series you had meant to be following as a seasonal! One of the perils of it is not just being "your" backlog anymore.

Scott Pilgrim anime twice, as I had initially planned to watch it separately while my partner was away. I've heard it gets particularly precarious when you live together. You don't want the dangers of looking at another person's laptop and spoiling yourself. I've also had times where my partners were gracious enough to rewatch episodes to help me catch up. I've done the same, too, which is how I watched the first half of theanime twice, as I had initially planned to watch it separately while my partner was away. On the flip side, my partner has been rewatching S1 of Vinland Saga with me, as I meant to watch it when it came out on Amazon Prime , then HIDIVE , then Netflix , and now I waited so long that it finally ended up on Crunchyroll along with the second season. I guess sometimes good things DO come to those who wait.







On the other hand, sometimes you wait so long that you get a funny loop like the one you just described for Vinland Saga . My personal favorite: I'd kept meaning to get around to finishing Dagashi Kashi (thanks, Call of the Night ), but Crunchyroll only had the second season. The first had still been locked to Funimation , and I wasn't about to re-up a subscription to a defunct service just for this silly little snack show. Imagine my surprise when I found out the first season of Dagashi Kashi had wound up available on Tubi, of all places!

That leads to another peril of procrastination: Waiting so long that you miss your shot. It's been abundantly clear in recent years, but streaming releases aren't forever. Granted, an older show not being streamable doesn't necessarily take it out of the running. But it can kill what motivation you had worked up if you look into a series and find out you can't easily fire it up.On the other hand, sometimes you wait so long that you get a funny loop like the one you just described for. My personal favorite: I'd kept meaning to get around to finishing(thanks,), butonly had the second season. The first had still been locked to, and I wasn't about to re-up a subscription to a defunct service just for this silly little snack show. Imagine my surprise when I found out the first season ofhad wound up available on Tubi, of all places!

Vinland Saga , I wanted to make sure I appreciated it, so it's fine if I had to rewatch the few episodes I had already completed.



While something like Skip and Loafer is pretty light, I had no problem skipping back to where I left off. Now it's December, and I still haven't started Vinland Saga Season 2, which begs the question, do I have time to watch everything before the year ends? For something as story-rich as, I wanted to make sure I appreciated it, so it's fine if I had to rewatch the few episodes I had already completed.While something likeis pretty light, I had no problem skipping back to where I left off. Now it's December, and I still haven't startedSeason 2, which begs the question, do I have time to watch everything before the year ends?

The Apothecary Diaries .



But then, sometimes, that notoriety is also a relief. I know plenty of my fellow writers will likely be honoring Vinland Saga 's second season, so even though I quite liked the first season, I'm not worried about shotgunning the follow-up so I can give it its due. I still watched a ton of anime this year. That spot can let me gush about BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! some more, if I want. From a writing standpoint, it can feel important to finish watching shows before the end of the year so you can give it the appropriate sort of editorial honor. I know I've moved shows up in the queue because they were notable, like withBut then, sometimes, that notoriety is also a relief. I know plenty of my fellow writers will likely be honoring's second season, so even though I quite liked the first season, I'm not worried about shotgunning the follow-up so I can give it its due. I still watched a ton of anime this year. That spot can let me gush aboutsome more, if I want.

Akiba Maid War . In 2022, I caught up after all the hype but had to live with the fact that I couldn't squeeze it into my top five even though it was this close to making it. It was okay because I knew other people would recognize it like the fighter it was. However, I can't say the same for every show.

That's how it was with last year's. In 2022, I caught up after all the hype but had to live with the fact that I couldn't squeeze it into my top five even though it wasclose to making it. It was okay because I knew other people would recognize it like the fighter it was. However, I can't say the same for every show.

cour just ended, and you failed to make your editor forget you were the only one capable of reviewing the second season of In Another World With My Smartphone .



Editor's Note: I forget nothing. -LL Other times, you lose a weekend you could've been watching something good instead of shotgunning a 40oz lemon because ajust ended, and you failed to make your editor forget you were the only one capable of reviewing the second season of

This brings me to the bummer realization that we don't have time for everything, and that's okay! Not only do we have to plan what we watch, we have to ensure we have actual time for them, and sometimes that means cutting shows or re-evaluating whether we need to watch them. Either way, it involves fantasizing about watching the show and being deliberate about actually watching it. For example, I spent a lot of time fantasizing about watching Vinland Saga but kept a packed schedule without confronting the reality of when I would watch it. Now, after reviewing what the rest of the month looks like, I think if I watch a few episodes every day, I might be able to complete both seasons, but I know it'll come at the price of finishing up other things in 2024 or dropping them entirely to have the actual time.

Love After World Domination , a 2022 leftover like your Akiba Maid War . It never would've made my AOTY, but it's a cute tokusatsu riff, and I'm nothing if not ANN's Tokusatsu Guy (competing with Jean-Karlo for the title).



Even if I don't write about it on a Top 5 list, I'm glad I got to cross that one off. Then, immediately backfill it with five other shows. It rounds back to my overall belief that watching entertainment, anime or otherwise, should be entertaining first and foremost. Even if you're keeping up on shows out of professional obligation, you still have to set some aside for yourself. The other series I was spurred to go back and finish because of this discussion was, a 2022 leftover like your. It never would've made my AOTY, but it's a cute tokusatsu riff, and I'm nothing if not ANN's Tokusatsu Guy (competing with Jean-Karlo for the title).Even if I don't write about it on a Top 5 list, I'm glad I got to cross that one off. Then, immediately backfill it with five other shows.



See, real progress! While people have many ways of getting things done, sometimes it just takes a push to get the ball rolling. Doing a column about it is a good example since it's specific, there's a time constraint, and we have to be accountable. However, even though most of our readers might not be writing about it, it's pretty easy to recreate similar circumstances for free! Please tell us what anime leftovers you'd like to finish, what methods you use to plan your anime time, and how your watchlist for this year compares to what you watched. If you've got that one show lingering on your list all season or year, I give you full permission to kill it or go for it. Any time you spend enjoying yourself is time well spent, but nothing wastes more time than sweet hesitation.