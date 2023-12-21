Chris
Oh boy, it's time for Christmas on the other side of the TWIA duplex! It sounds like my good pal Steve already got to open up his anime presents from Saint Nick. So why don't I take a peek and see what sort of wholesome goodies Saint Nicky has brought me...
...I guess I should've known my erstwhile co-writer would have a...creative gift or two in store for me.
Nicky
Sometimes, a great gift is just a good laugh between pals and a bunch of people spectating over the internet! It's certainly better than getting a lump of goal. Following the same rules as Nick and Steve, we could pick three titles from the other's backlog or something we were certain the other one hadn't seen. Only Chris and I had a little twist in ours. We were able to meet in person and exchange pleasantries and presents for this one, meaning I couldn't miss the opportunity to "share" a specific "gift."
The good news is that, for the most part, the kids at home will still be able to join in the fun of streaming our selections. Though "fun" can certainly be a subjective term. This was my first time doing a Secret Santa, anime-based or otherwise, so I was grabbing things in good faith (and on sale) from an "Oh, she hasn't seen this, she'll probably like watching it" mindset.
I hadn't seen them, but I enjoyed watching them! For Chris, I mostly picked based on things I knew he hadn't seen or stuff most people hadn't seen either due to being obscure or being stuck on certain streaming services.
My "surprise" isn't on streaming, so please read until the end of the column!
There's a dash of celebrating Discotek Days alongside Christmas among these selections, that's for sure.
But before we get to that, I'll go first with Chris' first gift to me, Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms. This movie has been on my Backlog of Shame list for quite a while and is one of Nick's favorites. Nick and Chris had previously discussed this movie last year after it was made available for streaming on Crunchyroll.
Christmas worked well enough, but this one really should have been a Mother's Day gift.
It's a fascinating movie concerned with the topic of family. It's also the directorial debut of Mari Okada. Okada has fostered many anime titles as a writer, both original and adapted, but Maquia seems like a creative darling. It's a story about a young girl becoming a foster mother to an orphaned human child and is rich in both its direction and world-building. Maquia is from a clan of humanoid beings called Iorphs; her people are long-lived but typically remain isolated from humans to avoid prejudice, leaving her son Ariel as her only family.
Huh, I timed this one well with Frieren's debut, given that it also concerns a long-lived fantasy girl grappling with the emotional impact of human mortality.
Also, like Frieren, Maquia is a notorious tear-jerker. It is precisely the sort of thing that's fun to assign your friends to watch during the holly-jolly season!
It's also just a beautiful and atmospheric movie. I'm shocked that Mari Okada was able to turn herself into a double-threat as someone who started as a writer working in animation for a long time. Visually, the film is exquisitely animated by the people at P.A. Works. Akihiko Yoshida provided the original character designs, so the characters may feel quite familiar for fans of RPGs, but also necessarily soft and intimate for the kind of story that it tells.
Okada's a perennial favorite here at TWIA. I respect the hell out of any creator who can make me cry like a big, stupid baby at something like Maquia, and also cringe-laugh so hard my stomach hurts from watching O Maidens in Your Savage Season.
The duality of Mari.
I haven't always been her biggest stan, which is part of why it took me a while to get to Maquia, but I've come to respect her, knowing she can produce such gangbusters with moxie! O Maidens in Their Savage Season and The Woman Called Fujiko Mine are some of my favorites. I was once unsure about her as a writer because creatives don't always have control over everything they make, yet she's hashed out more works that feel very solid over the years. Maquia is a signal of how much Okada has "leveled up" as a visionary and a show of her creative power gained through all her experiences. It's also a great time to revisit as I'm looking forward to her latest film's release in the U.S., maboroshi. It premiered in Japanese theaters in September and should appear on Netflix on January 15.
Watching Maquia last year primed me to get very excited about maboroshi. Particularly since it's another instance of Okada pulling double directorial duty alongside her writing abilities and bringing back much of the Maquia crew. Hopefully, we'll be gushing about it here in 2024.
I would also have loved to see an actual theatrical release, given I was slow on the uptake for Maquia and all. I'm glad I'll be seeing it somewhat soon, and I'm sure I'll enjoy it more now that Maquia is fresh in my mind.
But maboroshi's release is New Year's stuff, and this is supposed to be about celebrating Christmas. So let me open up your first gift to me, and hey, speaking of TWIA-favorite creators, it's the famous Shingo Natsume!
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to think about a steamy 4.5 tatami room in the summer? Ah, though, there isn't any castella cake for us to eat this time. Anyway, I asked Chris to check out last year's much-overlooked sequel to the cult classic The Tatami Galaxy, Tatami Time Machine Blues.
It also shares a universe with The Night is Short Walk On, Girl, a film I have always meant to check out. But Time Machine Blues is a perfectly cromulent place to start. Tomihiko Morimi's college novels share settings and characters but can stand out effectively if you can relate to the anxious young adult experience. I appreciate the delicate touch of Science SARU on animated adaptations.
Science SARU founder Masaaki Yuasa directed those entries, but Natsume slips into the director's chair for this follow-up and turns it into an incredibly charming, offbeat experience. At least based on the delightfully digestible first three episodes I sampled at your behest.
It's only a six-episode series, so you're about halfway there. Still, it was woefully trapped by the clutches of Hulu, ironically where I watched the original Tatami Galaxy on a whim back when they still had a free ad tier.
Oh, I'm going to be finishing this one up. The series turns brisk and positively hilarious once it gets going with the time-travel conceit after the first episode. It's the sort of thing that had me cackling as I started picking up on the Back to the Future-ass temporal comedy loops it was setting up.
Also, much love to Ozu, this wonderful, horrible goblin-man of a roommate.
Tatami Galaxy has always been one of my favorites for just being a chaotic and abstract look at what it means to make the most of your young adulthood, even if it means having to relive your college life through repeated Groundhog Day shenanigans. It's also got a great cast of characters once you can glance them beyond the nameless main character's somewhat unreliable descriptions. "Watashi" thoughts are still running full speed, but it's more tongue-in-cheek that he's had two years to mature from his freshman days of college. As a pretty self-contained story, I didn't expect a sequel, but I was delighted to have a story where the whole gang became more involved.
As it was my introduction to Morimi's writing, The Tatami Galaxy also got me to check out The Eccentric Family, which is also a pretty delightful series with a woefully overlooked second season!
Just the fate of Morimi's output, it would seem. And it's too bad because Hulu jail aside, Tatami Time Machine Blues is an absolutely accessible little story. The cast is fantastically written as characters occupying this specific plot. Still, their types will ring as immediately familiar to anyone who spent a weekend putting together a goofy student film with their friends.
I'm sure we all know someone who would 200% blow their cover instantly upon successfully time-traveling.
It's also got a couple of new characters, one of which might be the son of two of the cast members, at risk of creating a time paradox where his parents never meet after discovering how shabby their would-be-progeny would become, and another a serious bespeckled on-looker here to call-out all the plot holes in this story.
Mr. Shabby became another immediate favorite of mine, mainly because he was the one to detail the plot point of the time machine invented out of spite by future scientists trying to settle a drunken bet.
Tatami Time Machine Blues might not be as dense in its dimension-hopping mediations as Natsume's Sonny Boy, but it's no less big-brained.
I was also thrilled to see Science SARU get another opportunity to use those minimalistic Yūsuke Nakamura character designs. Nakamura is most famous for being an illustrator and graphic designer as well as a frequent collaborator with the band Asian Kung-Fu Generation for many of their album covers, giving the whole series a very sleek look.
Ah, that explains that choice of theme song.
Asian Kung-Fu Generation also played the opening for the original series, but I certainly wouldn't say no to hearing more of them. Unlike time loops, I don't need any fancy time machines or mystical tatami mat rooms to repeat one of my favorite band's music over and over.
If we're talking anime with idiosyncratic storytelling timelines and mean music selections, I'll confess that a big part of why I gifted you one series was because of how rad I think its theme song is.
I can only assume that would be the rockin' Princess Principal, the second of my co-writer's gifts to me.
This belted-out ballad has been living in my head for six years now.
This was another one I had been hearing high praise about but had been meaning to get to, and also funny enough, written by Ichiro Okouchi, who people may now know as the writer of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, but also hilariously the second mention of him during this whole Secret Santa shindig. Though, albeit more positively this time, as Princess Principal is notGuilty Crown.
Even its invocation of royalty swings closer to Okouchi's work on Code Geass, what with the whole "Member of the royal family working some nation-subverting spy shenanigans" thing.
Though, admittedly, it took me a bit to click what Princess Principal's goals were given how the first episode is all about introducing you to the cast doing their "thing." That thing is girls who attend high school by day but moonlight as deadly spy agents in a steampunk futuristic city called Albion.
The first episode is an entirely disconnected story set in a later time to show you what they're capable of, and the actual story is about how an operation to replace the Princess for a spy doppelganger leads to said Princess gaining her spy entourage whom she could have sleepovers and pillow fights with.
The blend of school club shenanigans and international incidents recalls Okouchi's material in Code Geass and Witch From Mercury. It's not like the man only has a single niche, but this is certainly one of them.
Also, not to give too much away, but it's worth noting that the distinctive placement of the first episode isn't a one-off. Princess Principal soon shows its hand as an entire out-of-order piece, with episodes jumping around in the plot's timeline.
There's also that whole "Gals being Pals" aspect between Charlotte and her body double Ange, with the whole swapping each other's identities and reuniting their life-long friendship.
It was 2017, and they told us then to leave things up to interpretation. The more things change.
The royalty and the convenient look-alike from a poorer background also harken back to Mark Twain's The Prince and the Pauper, given how most of the spies also come from orphaned or impoverished backgrounds and the overall theme of Commonwealth trying to tear down the literal and in this case physical barrier between the two classes, that a giant wall in the middle of London has separated.
The Princess/Ange flip does use the station of royalty and the concept of class in some pretty interesting ways as it goes on. And it also delves deeper into the backgrounds of its other characters as it goes. But for my money, the show works from the beginning on that simple surface level of these scrappy spies bonding over school antics and spy-action setpieces.
Yeah, from the get-go, it's a pretty fun action show. There's a good balance between the character doing intrigue and cool tricks, such as Ange using her patented Cavorite-powered tech to do anti-gravity stunts, like doing kick-flips off a car or scaling the side of a flying air fortress.
It's a show that made a splash for itself back in the day, but sadly, it didn't seem to parlay that into much later notoriety. We've got a series of Okouchi-less follow-up movies that have been trickling out since 2021, the first two ending up streaming alongside the series on HIDIVE to no fanfare. That's a little disappointing for a series that seemed so hot in its moment, but I still look back at it fondly, and at least those movies mean we get some more of Best Spy, Dorothy.
The rest of the cast has some interesting chemistry/contributions, too, particularly the emphasis that even people you love most will lie and how that's not necessarily the same as a betrayal, especially by people who can only live an honest life by lying.
Overall, though, I had a lot of fun with it and look forward to checking out the rest. No lie!
I'm glad to hear that, as I enjoyed your next gift. Forget steampunk schoolgirl spies performing gravity-defying stunts with magic rocks; it's time for something truly fantastical: messy anime productions completing their episodes on time!
This gift might not be very action-heavy, but it has some industry intrigue and Miyamori's speeding company car to get your blood pumping. When Chris told me he hadn't watched Shirobako, I knew I had to take action to fix that.
Catching this the week after you and Steve talked about MF Ghost was just another of those crazy Christmastime coincidences.
Seriously though, it's a wonder I hadn't gotten to this one yet. I've been a big fan of P.A. Works's other "working girl" series, like Sakura Quest and Aquatope on the White Sand. And Santa knows I love some inside-baseball industry antics. So, the beginning of Shirobako here definitely delivered the goods. Those goods include a cool working lady who drowns her sorrows by chugging down beers and playing with toys.
She's just like me, for real.
As someone with similar dreams of working in the animation industry, despite knowing how tough and awful it is, many things about Shirobako are after my own heart. Still, Miyamori's plucky attitude won me over first. As Musashino's rookie production assistant, she's the team go-getter and our star protagonist.
The anime starts by demonstrating why high-octane driving would be such a desirable skill for someone in her position.
It's pointedly not just the Meow-mori show, though. Shirobako does not shy away from showcasing the sheer number of employees it takes to keep even a "small" anime studio running. I love how it gives every character name and position subtitles each time they appear in an episode so we can keep track of them like this is The Legend of the Galactic Heroes.
You'd be surprised how many come up in a pinch when it comes down to it, too, or at least become endearing in their incompetence, like the case of Director-kun, who ends up becoming another of my favorite characters. There are also all of Miyamori's friends, with whom she promised to someday make their dream anime movie in high school. Over donuts!
I'm pretty sure the prevalence of donuts was the only other thing I'd culturally osmosed about this show before finally getting to watch it here.
Yeah, the donuts are the pique cute girls doing cute things traits, but Shirobako and its central six girls take their dreams very seriously, in that sometimes your cute dreams aren't as cute as you imagined.
I know from talking about these shows all these years, but Shirobako does not shy away from how anime can be agonizing.
It's surprisingly "uncute" in a way that betrays its shiny P.A. Works branded exterior. It's still a very narrativized look at the industry, not a documentary. Even without going into all the horrible working conditions throughout anime studios, on a base level, anime is a harsh industry with high-skill requirements, tough deadlines, and a lot of cat-herding. So much that it's a miracle that anything ever gets done. That's the magic Shirobako sells.
I'm curious to see all the other nitty-gritty they'll go into over this anime's 24 episodes, two OVAs, a movie, and a partridge in a pear tree. That's a lot of space to cover this cutthroat industry.
And thankfully, it's a gift everyone can open, though a little after Christmas. I watched the anime via a physical copy from you for this column. But after an absence from streaming, it turns out that HIDIVE will be adding the Shirobako series just a few days after this goes up! Truly, it is the gift that keeps on giving.
So, while discussing our appreciation for anime as a medium with Shirobako, let's take it back a little. Most of our gifts have been fairly recent series, so to spread our love and good cheer further, let's move towards some classics. Chris' final gift to me is the first movie of the infamous Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo, and it's both a treasure as it is a strange and esoteric artifact from years gone by.
Some people say the best gifts are stolen.
There was some method to this selection, by the way. You and I enjoyed discussing the Lupin prequel series Lupin Zero at the beginning of this year. So I thought, hey, why not close it out with the famous thief's very first theatrical movie?
This is also a great time to compare, as most people are way more likely to see The Castle of Cagliostro as their first Lupin movie, as it's Hayao Miyazaki's directorial debut, but they may never go back and check out this earlier movie or other things from red jacket Lupin era. Don't get me wrong, Castle of Cagliostro is a fantastic adventure film that would later color Miyazaki's career, but it's a very different kind of Lupin than Mystery of Mamo.
Mystery of Mamo is a red-jacket, red-blooded Lupin movie, with all the good and ill that entails.
This creates the dual-identity split of Lupin as a brand. As I mentioned in the Zero column, Lupin can be a cartoon for adults or slightly edgy general audience fare. Mamo is a film for adults! They even look inside Lupin's dirty mind to reveal there are only thoughts of titties, other unmentionables, and Zenigata.
That whole sequence is such a favorite of mine. It's Lupin at his most unabashedly Monkey Punch. Why would he be anything else? He only had a couple of anime series and one movie to his name by this point!
It's also totally not safe for most streaming services, nor for me to show on this column, so I'll leave it up to your imagination. The script in this movie plays into Lupin's more ignoble aspects more similar to his manga counterpart, with a screenplay written by Atsushi Yamatoya, who is known for his erotic films, or "pink films" as they're called in Japan. Some may find this a huge takeaway from the more loveable version in Cagliostro, but Mamo exceeds at showing off how dang weird Lupin can be, with its off-kilter jokes, conspiracy theories, and morally ambiguous cast. Take Fujiko, for example. She's hugely different from her Cagliostro counterpart and the catalyst for the plot.
All the Lupin cast have varied wildly in their portrayals over the years, but Fujiko's certainly the most dramatic version. She's got a surprising amount of focus in this movie, playing off what had been established of Lupin's obsession with her and her more openly antagonistic relationship with his crew.
Interestingly, Mari Okada's The Woman Called Fujiko Mine is similarly Fujiko-centric and arguably the most manga-styled Lupin anime in recent memory, swinging very close to Mamo in ways.
Yeah, Fujiko gets brought on the job to nab a sacred stone for a man named Mamo and tricks Lupin into bringing it to her, knowing that he is sweet on her despite how many times she's betrayed him at this point. She plays the role of both love interest, damsel, and opposing force, depending on whatever suits her needs best given the situation. Though mostly to see if Mamo's promise of immortality could be true.
And in the grand tradition of many of those Part II episodes, the unraveling of said mystery goes...a little off the rails.
It also starts with Lupin hanging from the gallows and has several parts where Lupin tries to force himself on Fujiko for laughs. There should be a content warning on this movie that says "Psychodelic '70s Nonsense" on the front of it, but most crazy is everything in the third act, leading to various opinions on the more experimental aspects of the film.
It's a movie that seems like it could end around the one-hour mark but then just keeps going with sci-fi cloning indulgences, Lupin questioning concepts of godhood, and at least some interesting visual flexes along with all the increasing insanity.
It's hilarious that this was Lupin's first theatrical movie. Modern-day viewers who thought Green vs Red or The First got too out there could never.
There's also just a bunch of crazy action setpieces that don't really have much to do with anything but are super fun otherwise. There's a chunk of this movie where Lupin is almost murdered by Optimus Prime (actually a coincidentally colored huge semi-truck), or doing a Scooby-Doo chase through famous art pieces!
Mystery of Mamo has a ton going on, but it's where you can see it coming if you're familiar with the Lupin portfolio. And for all its weirdness and your crack about the fanservice, that's still not enough to keep it off streaming—you can see it, fully uncensored, on Tubi, of all places!
Why do so many things end up on Tubi without anyone's knowledge? I honestly didn't expect that. This was also streaming on TMS's YouTube channel internationally for a brief time.
Sensible expectations and streaming availability are not things I can say about whatever the sweet, merciful Christmas you gave me for my final gift.
Okay, while we're on the boat of throwbacks/Discotek love, it's time for my secret surprise!
I had seen Flying Phantom Ship amongst Discotek's announcements and didn't pay it too much attention. I caught a couple of its credits when Nicky handed me this disc. Dear readers, she warned me about this movie, and I still wasn't prepared for where this spooky ship took me.
When I handed it to him, I asked Chris, "Hey, what genre do you think this movie is?" because I knew he wouldn't guess the answer. When I first saw it, a good friend had brought her copy of the movie, having blind-bought it, and urged us to watch it together. Let me tell readers that this is an excellent movie to spring on people blind. If you thought Mystery of Mamo had a LOT in its 100-minute runtime, Flying Phantom Ship rivals that and is only about an hour long.
Even seeing my man Shotaro Ishinomori listed as the original creator, Scary Boat seems easy to pin down. There's a rad skeleton man on the cover, and it opens like a Scooby-Doo episode, so you think you can settle in for a goofy, horror-tinged adventuring time in the '60s.
Suffice it to say, this movie is barely an hour long and changes genres at least four times for that.
On the surface, Flying Phantom Ship is an unassuming 1969 Toei film for kids, but it's a horrifying sci-fi that'll make you think differently about carbonated drinks. The main character, Hayato, is having a happy fishing trip with his family until they seek refuge in a characteristic spooky house before being attacked by an even spookier skeleton ship captain.
I love how they first come across him just eating shredded cheese from the fridge. Peak cinema.
Just like me, every night at 2 am. I never said it didn't have a few gags! I'm careful that I don't drink soda at night, though. Caffeine keeps me up.
Especially not after watching this movie!
I don't know that we have the space to detail everything in this fever dream of a movie at the end of this giant column. But I sensed I was in for a ride when the giant mecha showed up and started wrecking shop.
What follows is a whirlwind of secret parentage twists, shifts into being a political thriller for a couple of minutes, and, yes, contains graphic PSAs about the dangers of carbonated sugar water.
The haunted house segment ends pretty anti-climatically and then transitions into some sci-fi surprise. Hayato's parents get injured, and his mother DIES, revealing that they're not even his birth parents. Afterward, Flying Phantom Ship becomes a whole rabbit hole of things getting worse and weirder. Suddenly, there are just GIANT CRABS stomping around the city, turning people into juice because of convergent evolution EVERYTHING BECOMES CRAB!
I mentioned that Shotaro "Kamen Rider" Ishinomori conceived the original story for this one. If you've seen some old-old tokusatsu shows, some of the gonzo pacing powering Skeleton Schooner starts to make more sense. That people-turning-into-foam effect would appear verbatim in Kamen Rider a few years later!
Also, as long as we're talking cast and crew and tying back to earlier mentions of Castle of Cagliostro, a younger Hayao Miyazaki did animation work on this film!
Yeah, the late '60s were a formative era for Toei as one of the leading production houses of Japan's animation industry. Unsurprisingly, many big names cut their teeth on stuff like Ghost Ship, but boy, it leaves a mark.
Especially that finale, who knew that giant crabs and lobsters were from a secret high-tech science base at the bottom of the ocean, shaped like a mollusk?
Well, that's just Bad Guy Base 101 for the era. It's either an orbiting space station, the Earth's center, or the ocean's bottom.
While it somewhat abandons its adventure roots in favor of sci-fi ones, it's not complete without a giant cephalopod.
Lotta good sakuga out of that one.
Someone on the team at Toei drew the hell out of that octopus. Maybe it was Miyazaki himself, and this would inspire him decades later to put that distractingly well-animated octopus in the background of that one Ponyo scene. Who's to say? There are many mysteries of The Spooky Sailboat.
Its various odd industry ties and a bizarre cavalcade of content make Flying Phantom Ship worth a raw curiosity watch. And in that manner, one hell of a Secret Santa gift to have sprung on me. I'm glad I have my copy to catch people off guard now, but it does make me wish Discotek would allow this one to sail the seas of RetroCrush or some other service.
Oh yeah, I would totes be down if weird little one-off films like this were available to view more casually for those curious. Still, I also wanted to showcase it because I know a ton of people would overlook some classics without ever checking their contents. There are some real pearls in Flying Phantom Ship's one hour, and I wanted to crack it open with a rock, like a determined sea otter.
I chose Flying Phantom Ship to put the "secret" in "Secret Santa." Watching something, even a little bit, is always the best way to get someone to appreciate an anime. Sometimes, being able to get their feedback is its reward.
It's got me thinking about how I might go about future Secret Santa situations now that I've gotten a taste of doing it here (and saw what Nick and Steve inflicted on each other earlier in the week). I love a lot of anime, and some I have more complicated feelings about. Sometimes, the best gift is sharing those feelings, whatever they may be, with friends.
Discover the stranger side of anime with Tatami Time Machine Blues, Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo, and whatever the heck Flying Phantom Ship is.― For the second half of TWIA's Secret Santa, Nicky and Chris get retro with their anime surprises. Discover the stranger side of anime with Tatami Time Machine Blues, Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo, and whatever the heck Flying Phantom Ship is. Ma...
The Eminence in Shadow - Lost Echoes film unveils visual― The staff for the second television anime season of Daisuke Aizawa's The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!) light novel series announced on Thursday that the series is getting an anime film titled The Eminence in Shadow - Lost Echoes (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute: Zankyō-hen). The staff unveiled a visual: The sea...
Relive Frieren's most graceful act in a plush toy, pin, and more― So far, the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime has had a number of memorable scenes (Spoilers ahead for the most current episodes). There's Stark defeating a dragon more than 50x his size in episode 6, Fern keeping her cool (and her mana at minimum level) while fighting Lügner in episode 9, Frieren effortlessly defeating Aura in epis...
The Indigo Disk features more narrative strength equivalent to what we saw in the main game with the right amount of foreshadowing in payoff towards the game's worldbuilding.― The Indigo Disk DLC is some of the better post-game content in the franchise for a while. If the Teal Mask was a side story that you could check out at your leisure, then The Indigo Disk is the proper follow-up to the events o...
Yoshifumi Tozuka met someone early in his life who believed in his artistic ability. The rest is manga history.― Undead Unluck fans at Anime NYC were treated to a panel featuring the creator Yoshifumi Tozuka, his editor Takumi Hashimoto, and Fuuko's Japanese voice actor, Moe Kahara. During the panel, Moe Kahara spoke about how she chose to pursue a career as a voice actor because she wanted to impr...
Hololive wins Best VTuber Organization, Gawr Gura wins Most Dedicated Fanbase, Mori Calliope wins Best Music Vtuber― Less than two weeks after making history as the first animated character to win Content Creator of the Year at the Gaming Awards, Ironmouse came in and won every award she was nominated for in the first-ever Vtuber Awards. Earning the title of Miss Vtuber, Vtuber of the Year, and havi...
We crunched the numbers from the streaming service's unprecedented data drop to find what anime are most popular, from Vinland Saga to Cyberpunk Edgerunners!― Last week, Netflix dropped that treasure trove of the streaming services' viewing data, calculating views from January to June 2023. There were lots of data nerds who started drooling… especially me. But first and foremost, before we dive head...
Nick and Steve secretly decide what anime the other will watch from their backlogs. These stocking stuffers include classic (and infamous) anime series like BECK, Guilty Crown, Key the Metal Idol, and more.― Nick and Steve secretly decide what anime the other will watch from their backlogs. These stocking stuffers include classic (and infamous) anime series like BECK, Guilty Crown, Key the Metal Id...
Between reality, storybook worlds, and children's minds, this is a film overflowing with imagination—and it has the animation to match.― As a critic, I most enjoy analyzing films—breaking down what they're about not just on a superficial plot level but on a deeper thematic one. At first, The Imaginary seems to be about Amanda, a girl dealing with the grief of losing her father—as well as all the cha...
It was only a matter of time until we got a manga based on the myth of Hades and Persephone. Yūho Ueji's manga shows they certainly did their research.― It was only a matter of time until we got a manga based on the myth of Hades and Persephone. Even if we discount the popularity of world mythology-based Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, that particular myth has been making the round...
KAF is one of the most popular virtual singers in Japan. Ahead of her upcoming concerts next month, we talked about what it's like to live with a secret identity.― KAF is one of the most popular virtual singers in Japan. Several of her songs have become Top 40 downloaded hits (along with two of her albums breaking the Oricon Digital Top 10) and she's even sold out the Nippon Budokan (the Japanese eq...
I have returned to the world of red pompadours, goofy antics, cheesy speeches, and high schoolers that are in no way, shape, or form drawn like actual high schoolers.― I have returned to the world of red pompadours, goofy antics, cheesy speeches, and high schoolers that are in no way, shape, or form drawn like actual high schoolers. It's been a while since the last review; I was admittedly reeling f...