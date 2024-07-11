Lucas and Chris recall some of the strangest and most surprising crossover episodes in anime history. Which are your favorite?

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Chris

Lucas, I had fun chatting with Steve about all those DC Comics anime last week, but I just realized we completely missed something! Big Western comic publishers like them are known for their constant crossover events, bringing characters together from all over the multiverse! I guess it's an element we don't need to worry about too much, though; it's not like you're going to see someone like Superman stumbling into Dragon Ball anytime soon—

Lucas

I know crossover episodes aren't usually canon, but if Commander Blue beat up Superman, and Goku beat up Commander Blue, doesn't that mean that Goku is WAY stronger than Superman? How has this been a debate on the internet for so long???



This is what happens when you get off on the technicality of not being a crossover with an official character but rather Toriyama's own parody. But that's still fine because while some may think that crossovers are intended to settle age-old power scaling arguments, that just isn't the case. The real reason is to see characters who operate on entirely different rulesets have to deal with each other's bullshit.

Bojack Horseman, sooner!



But you're right. A lot of people think of crossovers as being something somewhat exclusive to American television. But they happen just often enough in anime and manga to make me go, "Huh, that's neat" every time they do. Oh! We're focusing on crossovers in today's TWIA, not power scaling, and how it saps the fun out of media? Apologies, I should have inserted this screenshot of the iconic line from everyone's favorite anime,, sooner!But you're right. A lot of people think of crossovers as being something somewhat exclusive to American television. But they happenoften enough in anime and manga to make me go, "Huh, that's neat" every time they do.

feels less likely. Manga, and the anime based on them, are known in popular culture for being singular works of particular authors, so that kind of driving vision would theoretically be free of marketing-mandated World's Finest-style team-ups. But then you remember that many of these are still run by massive publishing, broadcasting, and licensing companies, and suddenly you recall that they did a whole One Piece episode crossing over with Dragon Ball and Toriko .



One of these things is not like the others. One of these things doesn't have near the worldwide cultural cache. It's easy to understand why itless likely. Manga, and the anime based on them, are known in popular culture for being singular works of particular authors, so that kind of driving vision would theoretically be free of marketing-mandated-style team-ups. But then you remember that many of these are still run by massive publishing, broadcasting, and licensing companies, and suddenly you recall that they did a wholeepisode crossing over withandOne of these things is not like the others. One of these things doesn't have near the worldwide cultural cache.

What are you talking about? These are all beloved pieces of children's media created by respected authors like Akira Toriyama, Eiichiro Oda, and Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro!







Per my opening with Suppaman from Akira Toriyama 's Dr. Slump popping up in Dragon Ball ; this tends to be the most common kind of anime guest appearance: characters from an author's other works crashing their current series' party. This is neither the time nor the place to meditate on the fact that this isn't even the only time Oda's been involved in that sort of maneuver. Fortunately, crossovers can be viewed in far less morally misgiving contexts when authors are just doing it by themselves!Per my opening with Suppaman from'spopping up in; this tends to be the most common kind of anime guest appearance: characters from an author's other works crashing their current series' party.

Absolutely! The kinds of crossovers where the author blends their works tend to be my favorite because they're the most, well, authored. They give the author a chance to return to their older characters and can sometimes even feel reflective on their own career. However, there aren't a lot of mangaka who have had enough big hits to pull off this kind of crossover. It's a little apple to oranges, but Hiro Mashima is one of the few other mangaka to have pulled this off; with his infrequent crossovers between Rave Master , Fairy Tail , and, most recently, Edens Zero .



I think calling every one of those "big hits" would be stretching it, but it's still cool to see someone who's been going that long being happy to interface with their whole body of work. Granted, I'm unfamiliar enough with any of Mashima's series, and just bumping into one of these crossovers while I was reading the other might lose me a bit. But I'm sure it's quite rewarding in context if you are up on the full canon.

Rave Master , but I'm happy for the folks who are still enjoying his work.

If nothing else, Mashima's crossovers remind me that he keeps repeatedly making the same story (and same-looking characters) and that it mostly just keeps working! I fell off the bandwagon pretty quickly after, but I'm happy for the folks who are still enjoying his work.

Love Hina was a formative way of getting into manga (shut up), I got really into reading Ken Akamatsu 's follow-up series, Negima! as it was releasing. So it was pretty neat when a new secondary character in that manga turned out to be the younger sister of Love Hina 's Naru, indicating the two series had been taking place in the same universe all along!



For added nerdery, this was a character who was barely glimpsed in the original Love Hina manga and only put in real appearances in its anime adaptation, making Mei's appearance in Negima! something of a crossover between mediums as well. Sometimes, an author who's been going a while can use the concept of a crossover to surprise back-port in world-building. Speaking of authors we've fallen off of, as someone for whomwas a formative way of getting into manga (shut up), I got really into reading's follow-up series,as it was releasing. So it was pretty neat when a new secondary character in that manga turned out to be the younger sister of's Naru, indicating the two series had been taking place in the same universe all along!For added nerdery, this was a character who was barely glimpsed in the originalmanga and only put in real appearances in its anime adaptation, making Mei's appearance insomething of a crossover between mediums as well.

Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force was revealed to be a stealth prequel to Soul Eater .



While I could be pedantic and argue that shared universes are different from crossovers, this column will be way more fun if we talk about series regardless of that distinction. Oh! Surprise-shared universes are always crowd-pleasers! I was never super into either series, but I remember a lot of people on social media losing their minds when'swas revealed to be a stealth prequel toWhile I could be pedantic and argue that shared universes are different from crossovers, this column will be way more fun if we talk about series regardless of that distinction.

UQ Holder! , to the point that it wasn't so much a continuing crossover as much as just Negima! 's Boruto .





That probably resulted in some oddness for non-superfans when UQ Holder! got an anime adaptation despite the relevant parts of Negima! never having been animated, but then that would require anybody caring about the anime version of UQ Holder! in the first place. So it can be argued there are diminishing returns to this sort of thing, and sticking with incidental one-or-two-off crossovers is for the best. You can chart a line in places where a series going from a fun crossover inclusion to a complete 'verse sort of overtakes the entertainment value of the guest appearances. Akamatsu would roll with the idea whole-hog into his next series, to the point that it wasn't so much a continuing crossover as much as justThat probably resulted in some oddness for non-superfans whengot an anime adaptation despite the relevant parts ofnever having been animated, but then that would require anybody caring about the anime version ofin the first place. So it can be argued there are diminishing returns to this sort of thing, and sticking with incidental one-or-two-off crossovers is for the best.

Isekai Quartet .



On the one hand, I love that the isekai genre canonically allows for this kind of crossover, as the premise necessitates characters jumping into another world. But on the other hand, I can't think of a better example of isekai being oversaturated than a show with about six different isekai series packed into it. Alternatively, creators can lean WAY THE HELL into the crossover skid and make a multi-season anime about protagonists in the same genre getting into wacky, low-steak hijinks together. Case in point:On the one hand, I love that the isekai genre canonically allows for this kind of crossover, as the premise necessitates characters jumping into another world. But on the other hand, I can't think of a better example of isekai being oversaturated than a show with about six different isekai series packed into it.

Isekai Quartet isn't the first chibi tribute to multiverse madness.



See, the beauty of the comedy crossover cavalcade is that you can do it with just about anything. Including the depressing Key series, as seen in Kaginado . Look, if your genre was omnipresent for any amount of time, then you've probably got a full deck of cards you can scatter around for a game of crossover 52 Pickup. That's why DC was able to start throwing their superheroes into each other's books, and it's whyisn't the first chibi tribute to multiverse madness.See, the beauty of the comedy crossover cavalcade is that you can do it with just about anything. Including the depressingseries, as seen in

Final Fantasy is famous for putting out a new crossover in the anthology series every decade or so, with my favorite of those being World of Final Fantasy.

Oh, wait, I just realized that if we broaden our focus a little bit more, there are a lot of fun examples of this in the anime games space!is famous for putting out a new crossover in the anthology series every decade or so, with my favorite of those being

Key , visual novel maker Type-Moon has done a similar comedy crossover in Carnival Phantasm .



If you thought something like the Mashima crossovers or UQ Holder! was obtuse, then know that this stuff is downright impenetrable to anybody not up on decades of lore and fandom in-jokes. Which is why it's nice when you've got stuff like Type-Moon 's Fate/Grand Order or that World of Final Fantasy that are at least accessible as neat games you can play through. To say nothing of entries like Jump Ultimate Stars that let players arrange dream matches between characters like Goku and Luffy, who kicked off this whole discussion. The long-running investment in games lets them build up a big collection of action figures they can smash together. Similar to, visual novel makerhas done a similar comedy crossover inIf you thought something like the Mashima crossovers orwas obtuse, then know that this stuff is downrightto anybody not up on decades of lore and fandom in-jokes. Which is why it's nice when you've got stuff like'sor thatthat are at least accessible as neat games you can play through. To say nothing of entries likethat let players arrange dream matches between characters like Goku and Luffy, who kicked off this whole discussion.

Jump Ultimate Stars as the go-to shonen crossover fighter example mean that we've all collectively repressed any memories of Jump Force?



Because I'm VERY okay with burying this game deep in the annals of anime history. Haha, do you pickingas the go-to shonen crossover fighter example mean that we've all collectively repressed any memories ofBecause I'm VERY okay with burying this game deep in the annals of anime history.

Jump solidifies Shueisha 's magazine's chokehold on culture. At least even people who don't like Jump Force still remember it enough to dunk on it. That's better than something like the totally forgotten PSP fighter Sunday VS Magazine, which ought to have been the CAPCOM VS SNK of manga magazine crossovers. Alas.



Though, hey, there's Negima! again. And Fairy Tail too. I'm sure the game has its fans, but one of the tricks with crossing over characters from different artists is massaging the art styles together, and these Unreal Engine horrors probably weren't the best way to go. Still, the sheer number of these centered aroundsolidifies's magazine's chokehold on culture. At least even people who don't likestill remember it enough to dunk on it. That's better than something like the totally forgotten PSP fighter, which ought to have been theof manga magazine crossovers. Alas.Though, hey, there'sagain. Andtoo.

Eiichiro Oda 's take on Goku from a few years back.

Yeah, it really cannot be stressed enough how important it is to find a way to blend those different art styles or just accept that characters from different series will look like characters from different series. If people half-ass it and don't commit to either route, we end up with super uncanny characters like's take on Goku from a few years back.

energy is there properly, at least. It helps that Goku and Luffy aren't entirely dissimilar characters. That's still not on the level of Shin-chan just wandering onto the set of Wonderful Precure! a couple of months back.



If I hadn't seen it happen to know better, I'd have sworn this was a Photoshopped shitpost. I mean, I feel like theis there properly, at least. It helps that Goku and Luffy aren't entirely dissimilar characters. That's still not on the level ofjust wandering onto the set ofa couple of months back.If I hadn't seen it happen to know better, I'd have sworn this was a Photoshopped shitpost.

Oh wow, yeah, that is just uncomfortable for a reason I cannot put my finger on. Seeing Shin-chan 's art style in anything that's not Shin-chan media is just weird!

Space Patrol Luluco , for instance, wound up bringing in a whole bunch of other Studio Trigger cameos for one of its arcs, which all meshed well enough...



...which, of course, made it even funnier when they just slotted Inferno Cop right in there. It's really fair, given that Inferno Cop 's animation was always doing a bit. That's another point in the column for these kinds of stunts working better when they're creator-driven.

Dissonant art styles can be used in these things well if they are being done as a joke., for instance, wound up bringing in a whole bunch of othercameos for one of its arcs, which all meshed well enough......which, of course, made it even funnier when they just slottedright in there. It's really fair, given that's animation was always doing a bit. That's another point in the column for these kinds of stunts working better when they're creator-driven.

It's a Rumic World special OVA where we get a crossover between Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 , Urusei Yatsura , and Inu Yasha ; and a snappy reminder of what made all of those series so great.

Haha, we're talking ourselves into that conclusion and finding a lot of great examples that support it along the way! I just remembered thespecialwhere we get a crossover between's, and; and a snappy reminder of what made all of those series so great.

Yashahime gets invited. At the rate things are going with Takahashi remakes, we can probably expect to see a new one of those sooner rather than later. Only time will tell ifgets invited. All this isn't to say that popular creators are the only vector for crossovers to occur. Sometimes, a property itself being popular is enough to net a guest appearance, like tossing Wolverine into a comic to help drive up sales. That's how we wind up with legends like Evangelion 's Shinji or the famous Hatsune Miku popping up in Shinkalion , and making me just a little disappointed there's no streaming option here for this transforming train toy commercial show.



Evangelion hangs out with Hatsune Miku??? Can Hideaki Anno please confirm that Shinji is a baby queer already! I can't take any more of these "just shy of confirmation" winks to the audience! Wait, I'm sorry, you're telling me there's an obscure anime where Shinji Ikari fromhangs out with Hatsune Miku??? Canplease confirm that Shinji is a baby queer already! I can't take any more of these "just shy of confirmation" winks to the audience!

Dropkick on My Devil! X 's successful crowdfunding netted her walk-on appearances that season to bully and/or get bullied by all of Jinbocho's angels and devils.



This is what you can do when your "special guest" is a piece of voice-synthesis software anybody can use. This isn't even Miku's wildest anime crossover appearance. There was also that time's successful crowdfunding netted her walk-on appearances that season to bully and/or get bullied by all of Jinbocho's angels and devils.This is what you can do when your "special guest" is a piece of voice-synthesis software anybody can use.

Move over, Kevin Bacon. Hatsune Miku is a crossover machine! I just went down a rabbit hole on the "Cultural Impact" and "Appearances in Other Media" sections of her Wikipedia page and now believe she can be connected to any character in anime in seven steps or less. And that she was actually in a pretty sick Pokémon collaboration called Project Voltage.







Like we talked about crossovers causing consternation with their uncanny art styles? Project Voltage was the opposite of that. Oh don't even get me started on my beloved Ghost-type Miku, or we'll be here all night.Like we talked about crossovers causing consternation with their uncanny art styles?was the opposite of that.

Pop Team Epic but with a broader appeal! She's Hatsune Miku! She can work in any art style! She's likebut with a broader appeal!

Lupin the Third could give her a run for her money.



That guy gets around. It certainly lends to her ability to team up with virtually any other anime character. Though others likecould give her a run for her money.That guy gets around.

Dr. Slump has appeared a surprising number of times in Dragon Ball , but I'm just now remembering that gag manga are great vehicles for crossovers themselves! It's a shame that Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo never got a fair shot in the U.S. because Yugi from Yu-Gi-Oh! appearing randomly in a panel would have blown my mind as a kid!

You know, you opened this chat by mentioning the gag mangahas appeared a surprising number of times in, but I'm just now remembering that gag manga are great vehicles for crossovers themselves! It's a shame thatnever got a fair shot in the U.S. because Yugi fromappearing randomly in a panel would have blown my mind as a kid!





Another fun fact is that Yoshio Sawai actually got Kazuki Takahashi himself to draw Yugi for that panel. This is a cool example of how the practice of crossovers can bring creators together. It's a crossover so legendary they immortalized it in Nendoroid form.Another fun fact is thatactually gothimself to draw Yugi for that panel. This is a cool example of how the practice of crossovers can bring creators together.

Absolutely! Crossovers are supposed to be fun little off-shoots for fans of the involved media properties, and the best crossovers involve the creators having as much fun as the audience.

MyGO from BanG Dream! and Togenashi Togeari from Girls Band Cry . It's one of those match-ups that seemed so natural that fans of CGI anime about angsty girl bands made jokes about it happening, and now it's real!



It's just a combo concert and not a proper anime crossover for now, but seeing the performers interact should still be fun. Most importantly, the fan artists have already started having fun with the whole idea. There can easily be some cynicism to the commercial appeal of the practice, but it's still nice when a team-up seems to get everyone excited. One thing recently that got me jazzed was the announcement of a collaboration betweenfromand Togenashi Togeari from. It's one of those match-ups that seemed so natural that fans of CGI anime about angsty girl bands made jokes about it happening, and now it's real!It's just a combo concert and not a proper anime crossover for now, but seeing the performers interact should still be fun. Most importantly, the fan artists have already started having fun with the whole idea.

I couldn't tell you much about either IP, but I'm glad they're giving fans what they want! While we're right to be inherently weary of any actions by profit-driven corporations, crossover events like these are a pretty fun and relatively harmless way to make money.



It's more natural than smashing together two dissonant IPs in a mobile game collab to extort gacha money, that's for sure.

If the fun and quirkiness of crossovers can't make me like gacha games and their exploitative mechanics, nothing will!