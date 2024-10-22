Coop joins the TWIA team just in time to discuss how DAN DA DAN is a love letter to Ultraman with Chris. Tokusatsu love is the purest love of all.

Coop

I don't know what's going on here, Chris... A few minutes ago, I was just minding my own business, primarily thinking about Beyblades and sneakers as one does. Then all of a sudden I see a bright flash of light, and now I'm here—in a chat with my name in big, bright green letters. Was I abducted by aliens?

Chris

Something much weirder than aliens: anime critics. Coop, let me welcome you to This Week In Anime , where we carry on about currently airing shows and upstart weeb drama topics. I look forward to having you on board as we navigate all sorts of salient subjects regarding the industry.



By which I mean we find excuses to go on tangents about tokusatsu as often as Lynzee can stand to let us. I already co-produced a Kamen Rider feature with you, after all. Something much weirder than aliens: anime critics. Coop, let me welcome you to, where we carry on about currently airing shows and upstart weeb drama topics. I look forward to having you on board as we navigate all sorts of salient subjects regarding the industry.By which I mean we find excuses to go on tangents about tokusatsu as often as Lynzee can stand to let us. I already co-produced afeature with you, after all.





Those dudes aside, thank you for the warm welcome! I'm looking forward to chatting with you and the rest of the crew about anime, the weeb culture, and a little bit of business-side news. Oh, and bugmen... Oh boy, will we talk about more bugmen, Chris. Hell, we might even talk about some bugmen-adjacent stuff today! Anime critics?! Whew, that's a relief! I was worried I'd been captured by some Alien Dada-looking dudes who wouldn't stop talking about bananas for some reason.Those dudes aside, thank you for the warm welcome! I'm looking forward to chatting with you and the rest of the crew about anime, the weeb culture, and a little bit of business-side news. Oh, and bugmen... Oh boy, will we talk about more bugmen, Chris. Hell, we might even talk about some bugmen-adjacent stuff today!

DAN DA DAN is the fall anime season's new hotness, with everyone well hyped up for the spacy and supernatural misadventures of Momo and Okarun. As shown by your Alien Dada comparison, one of the influences for the series's unique flavor is that pillar of Japanese sci-fi, Ultraman !

Yukinobu Tatsu 's referencing of Ultraman has been talked up multiple times, including in In this case, we've actually got a good cause, too!is the fall anime season's new hotness, with everyone well hyped up for the spacy and supernatural misadventures of Momo and Okarun. As shown by your Alien Dada comparison, one of the influences for the series's unique flavor is that pillar of Japanese sci-fi,'s referencing ofhas been talked up multiple times, including in this interview Lynzee got with the anime's director Fuga Yamashiro before the show's debut.

Ultraman is dripping from DAN DA DAN 's soul at all times, but not in a solely “I understood that reference” way. The black-and-white segment from episode two does harken back to the days of the original Ultraman series' airing, but it accentuates DAN DA DAN 's own artistic aims. It's the perfect way to do a homage. How the opening references Ultra intros, like Ultraseven's , is really cool...



And circling back on that segment for a moment, it might be a better way to convey the idea of "manga on screen" than, say... Uzumaki perhaps? is dripping from's soul at all times, but not in a solely “I understood that reference” way. The black-and-white segment from episode two does harken back to the days of the originalseries' airing, but it accentuates's own artistic aims. It's the perfect way to do a homage. How the opening referencesintros, like, is really cool...And circling back on that segment for a moment, it might be a better way to convey the idea of "manga on screen" than, say...perhaps?





The black-and-white segment is another stylization element that DAN DA DAN is pulling as an Ultraman influence, and like the Ultraseven -style silhouettes, is very much living in the "This is a stylistic choice that works for the series, and also pays homage to its influences" area of references. I similarly dug the first episode emulating the ol' kaleidoscope-camera effect that popped up regularly in those '60s and '70s toku shows.

Amazing how stylization can go so right and so wrong at the same time in the same season.The black-and-white segment is another stylization element thatis pulling as aninfluence, and like the-style silhouettes, is very much living in the "This is a stylistic choice that works for the series, and also pays homage to its influences" area of references. I similarly dug the first episode emulating the ol' kaleidoscope-camera effect that popped up regularly in those '60s and '70s toku shows.

Kamen Rider 's first episode. Particularly when Hongo finds himself in Shocker's clutches following his bugmanification. Right down to the uncomfortable restraints, flashing lights, and the beam that either hurts you or makes you feel funny.

Now that you mention it, Momo's encounter with the Serposians is incredibly similar to's first episode. Particularly when Hongo finds himself in Shocker's clutches following his bugmanification. Right down to the uncomfortable restraints, flashing lights, and the beam that either hurts you or makes you feel funny.



Momo even comes out of the situation with her own superpowers, albeit of the psychic rather than physical augmentation variety. She still has a mean kick, though.

I've never seen a Rider break a hole in reality with their kick before!



Obviously, we just need more gyaru Kamen Riders overall to see how far their powers can really go. Imagine what Momo's kicks can do when she's actually got her cool kicks on.





Shoes are cool, man. YES! And I gotta say, those kicks are cool. They've got some mad Jordan 1-vibes without the swoosh... for obvious reasons. Funny enough, they kind of look like the Jordans I have. As Momo alluded to herself, gyaru fashion is true battle gear.Shoes are cool, man.

Ultraman in particular, within the spheres of anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture. Like yeah, obviously Yukinobu Tatsu was a huge fan, but Ultraman is such a beloved institution that it's inspired a bunch of major industry creators.



Real ones know what Hideaki Anno largely drew from for Evangelion . Now, the sheer density of all these references underscores the overall influence of tokusatsu, andin particular, within the spheres of anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture. Like yeah, obviouslywas a huge fan, butis such a beloved institution that it's inspired a bunch of major industry creators.Real ones know whatlargely drew from for

He drew so much from it that he took a hit to the... Shins

Ooh, that was a terrible pun. You fit right in here already.

Ultraman . I'm honestly thrilled that Anno and others inspired by the series (like Ultraman: Rising director Shannon Tindle ) have done so much to champion our favorite silver giants on the international stage. I'd never once thought we'd see the day when we can go to YouTube and watch SIMULDUBBED EPISODES of the currently running Ultraman show. And those dubs are fantastic too, courtesy of the fine folks over at OkraTron 5000 .



I can't believe I can watch Arc with my nephews and not worry about subtitles at all. Brought a tear to my eye, man. Ha ha ha, I might know my way around a word or two. But back to the institution that is. I'm honestly thrilled that Anno and others inspired by the series (likedirector) have done so much to champion our favorite silver giants on the international stage. I'd never once thought we'd see the day when we can go toand watch SIMULDUBBED EPISODES of the currently runningshow. And those dubs are fantastic too, courtesy of the fine folks over atI can't believe I can watchwith my nephews and not worry about subtitles at all. Brought a tear to my eye, man.

Ultra series' efforts at global releases have been pretty impressive to see... and also extremely frustrating in how it runs circles around Toei and their seeming disinterest in simulcasting their own Super Sentai and Kamen Rider shows. Even getting them on disc has felt like pulling teeth until very recently (shout-out to your crew at Discotek ).



By comparison, Ultra shows have regularly been spewed out onto a variety of discs for ages now. On the other hand, the quality of those has been a bit hit or miss... Theseries' efforts at global releases have been pretty impressive to see... and also extremely frustrating in how it runs circles aroundand their seeming disinterest in simulcasting their ownandshows. Even getting them on disc has felt like pulling teeth until very recently (shout-out to your crew at).By comparison,shows have regularly been spewed out onto a variety of discs for ages now. On the other hand, the quality of those has been a bit hit or miss...

Gridman : The Hyper Agent. Spirited Away anyone? But I can't help but feel some sympathy for Mill Creek in this situation. In a July 2020 interview with the physical media enthusiast channel, Cereal at Midnight, MC's VP of marketing talked pretty extensively about the company's origins as a "grocery store" DVD company. So relatively speaking, more premium releases like their Ultraman catalog and their recent Street Fighter: The Movie release are something new for them.

Yeah, especially when you look at the English subtitles for Mill Creek's release ofanyone? But I can't help but feel some sympathy for Mill Creek in this situation. In a July 2020 interview with the physical media enthusiast channel, Cereal at Midnight, MC's VP of marketing talked pretty extensively about the company's origins as a "grocery store" DVD company. So relatively speaking, more premium releases like theircatalog and their recentrelease are something new for them.

Man, it was so disappointing to sit down with a fancy Blu-ray set of one of my favorite Ultra -adjacent series ever, only to be served subtitles that would have felt at home on a back-alley bootleg.

Gridman release (and the mishandling of messaging around the subs) has been on their minds since then. Especially with the Oh boy, I don't think I've even opened mine up, actually. But in owning a good chunk of those sets and getting a feeling for MC's company history, I have a hunch that they just had to work with the subtitles they were given at the time. Not excusing the poor quality, but I can see why it turned out that way. I have a feeling that the reception to thatrelease (and the mishandling of messaging around the subs) has been on their minds since then. Especially with the delay of their upcoming Ultraman Blazar release Which by the way, if you need some Patlabor -ish antics to hold you over till EZY hits, Blazar fits the bill quite nicely.

out on those issues, and it's easy to understand why. As we said, Ultraman is an institution, so fans are understandably going to be put out. Still, it seems to be an oddly reoccurring curse for Ultraman , not even exclusive to Mill Creek. Going back to the Hideaki Anno film, Cleopatra Entertainment 's initial releases of Shin Ultraman had subs so atrocious they had to issue new versions.

Yeah, people called Mill Creekon those issues, and it's easy to understand why. As we said,is an institution, so fans are understandably going to be put out. Still, it seems to be an oddly reoccurring curse for, not even exclusive to Mill Creek. Going back to thefilm,'s initial releases ofhad subs so atrocious they had to issue new versions.

Raven Banner , put out a MUCH better set. While I did have a few minor technical quibbles, the love and passion that come from this release are spectacular. The disc might not have the budget of a Criterion release, but damn did the folks working on it treat it like one.

And even then, those new discs weren't exactly up to snuff from what I've heard. I'm glad that our friends to the north, Canada's, put out a MUCH better set. While I did have a few minor technical quibbles, the love and passion that come from this release are spectacular. The disc might not have the budget of arelease, but damn did the folks working on it treat it like one.

Ultra stuff that's come westward, releases like Shin and Gridman ought to have better effort put behind them on account of their crossover appeal. Shin Ultraman is a love letter to the franchise that can also rope in new viewers via a legendary anime director. Gridman was the springboard for one of Studio Trigger 's hottest franchises in recent years.

Among all thestuff that's come westward, releases likeandought to have better effort put behind them on account of their crossover appeal.is a love letter to thethat can also rope in new viewers via a legendary anime director.was the springboard for one of's hottest franchises in recent years.

Ultra brothers, we'll hopefully see a new generation of creators rise. Creators—like Yukinobu Tatsu and Fūga Yamashiro —will breathe life into original works inspired by their childhood favorites. I can't think of anything that would make me happier. I agree. With even greater accessibility to those specific titles and their many superbrothers, we'll hopefully see a new generation of creators rise. Creators—likeand—will breathe life into original works inspired by their childhood favorites. I can't think of anything that would make me happier.

DAN DA DAN so cool. Like Evangelion , you don't necessarily need to be aware of its Ultra influences to enjoy it, but it adds another layer, being able to feel the love for that material that inspired these creators in their own endeavors.



On the other hand, it does feel like general anime audiences are more aware of tokusatsu, and its relationship with anime, than ever before. There's a Kamen Rider W anime streaming on Crunchyroll with a movie on the way. That Ultraman: Rising film got a lot of people on my timelines talking. Just last month, people's interest was piqued by It's part of what makes something likeso cool. Like, you don't necessarily need to be aware of itsinfluences to enjoy it, but it adds another layer, being able to feel the love for that material that inspired these creators in their own endeavors.On the other hand, it does feel like general anime audiences are more aware of tokusatsu, and its relationship with anime, than ever before. There's aanime streaming onwith a movie on the way. Thatfilm got a lot of people on my timelines talking. Just last month, people's interest was piqued by a live-action adaptation of a Masakazu Katsura manga

Kamen Rider 's—I mean, Hiroshi Fujioka 's son! I think we're getting there with a wider awareness of tokusatsu, but things are just starting to expand. Which does make me wonder: when's tokusatsu going to have its " Attack on Titan " moment? And I'm not talking about Shinji Higuchi 's pair of Meat Ultraman movies.

A series starring's—I mean,'s son! I think we're getting there with a wider awareness of tokusatsu, but things are just starting to expand. Which does make me wonder: when's tokusatsu going to have its "" moment? And I'm not talking about's pair ofmovies.

Ultraman specifically is that it's actually had decent cultural penetration for ages now. Our grandparents were watching Ultraseven dubbed.

It's hard to say when/if the breakout moment might occur. One thing to remember withspecifically is that it's actually had decent cultural penetration for ages now. Our grandparents were watchingdubbed.

Will Smith thinks that Ultraman slaps.

That's true, eventhinks thatslaps.

Power Rangers as a brand fell so far that Hasbro is currently stripping the series for parts and Toei might have a chance to finally give Super Sentai its moment here? Maybe, but then, this is Toei we're talking about. This has also been the year thatas a brand fell so far thatis currently stripping the series for parts and selling them at auction . Does that meanmight have a chance to finally giveits moment here? Maybe, but then, this iswe're talking about.

Oh man, that would be wonderful. But, who knows? It's a shame to see all that television history just go up into an auction like that, but what can you do? Right?

DAN DA DAN are any indication, the answer is to buy as many of those costumes and props as we can afford and just produce our own series inspired by the shows we love.

I mean, if the indulgences of creators on series likeare any indication, the answer is to buy as many of those costumes and props as we can afford and just produce our own series inspired by the shows we love.





Or... how about we just come back and do this again sometime? That might be the more sensible option, eh? All right, you've convinced me. Time to sell an unnecessary organ for that transforming Astro Megaship miniature.Or... how about we just come back and do this again sometime? That might be the more sensible option, eh?



We do this every week. Like going to church.

Amen.