This Week in Anime
Uzumaki Spiraled Out of Control
by Coop Bicknell & Lucas DeRuyter,
Lucas and Coop discuss the recent Junji Ito anime catastrophe: Adult Swim's Uzumaki adaptation.
Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.
CONTENT WARNING: This edition of This Week in Anime features graphic imagery and discussion of potentially upsetting subject matter. Reader discretion is advised.
Hi Lucas. I am calling to let you know that I've taken a big nasty drink of the spiral slime. I just woke up in Denny's parking lot with no memory of the past 24 hours. Avoid the spiral slime.
A Denny's parking lot!?? Oh no, Coop, I think I know where that spiral slime came from! Did you mess around with a fear hole!??
I mean, it couldn't have come from the new Uzumaki anime. After all, while this latest adaptation of Junji Ito's work is a lot of things, it sure ain't scary!
Even a passing look at producer Jason DeMarco's now-deleted Bluesky posts painted a troubled picture—long before I'd seen a single finished frame.
By now, most folks reading this column have likely seen the infamous running clips from episode 2, but I implore everyone who hasn't to check them out before continuing. They're so, so much worse than even the awkward perspective and wealth of dead space in this still image implies.
Before I go further, it might be best if we roll it back to the first episode and identify a few issues present from the jump.
In my estimation, I felt like the first episode was a bit rough around the edges, but thought it mostly stuck the landing. I was prepared for Uzumaki to become the next great example of how ideas have to be executed differently depending on the medium! While the anime lacked the level of detail that makes Ito's work so affecting, the soundtrack, vocal performances, and unnatural motion during suspenseful moments more than made up for this necessary change.
For instance, the opening thrust of the story with Shuichi's father could've been drawn out a bit further. In the process, you'd get a little more time to see what Kurouzu is normally like before things start to spiral out of control.
Actually, that could've been enough for the entire first episode.
I'm not sure if Uzumaki was originally intended to have more episodes than its final total or if the anime misunderstood what made the original manga work from the get-go. Either way, the result feels like a rush to get to the most iconic panels in the Uzumaki manga, which I can now see is a glaring issue in the first episode after finishing the whole anime.
By the time we hit the end, it FEELS like the production team has their feet in the trash can as they try to make room for more stuff.
In an anthology, I believe those key "these have to be here" moments (like the mosquito mothers) could've been given the space to breathe a little more. Maybe even tell the story out of order, too. And if I put my John Business hat on, these scant episodes could entice potential customers to pick up the manga if they haven't already, as a bit of advertising for the books. That way, if Adult Swim wanted to do more in the faithful fashion they intended, they'd have a deep pool to return to.
But who knows if our current "content churn" media ecosystem (especially Warner Bros.' biome) would be too crazy about that idea.
But I agree that an anthology, where episodes can be of varying lengths, would have been a better fit for Uzumaki. That way, more involved ideas can have the room they need to breathe, and some more visceral and quick-hitting plot points can land more sharply. It'd be a little tricky to fit different-length episodes into Toonami's programming block every week. Still, I watched this on HBO Max, and streaming platforms are PERFECT for media that doesn't cleanly fit into established formats.
Then, when you consider any potential broadcast standards or considerations, Nagahama might be a little too arthouse for some Western cable television execs.
But that might just be why I like his work a lot, personally.
Which also raises the question: why put this series on cable, to begin with? Especially with its subject matter.
Having taboo and recognizable elements of human anatomy present here would have made the horror and uncomfortableness of this storyline hit so much harder. Uzumaki as a final product is the result of a tremendous number of compromises, but this character design undermined the parts of the show that had been working and signaled to me that it'd be limping to the end from here on out.
Hopefully, this doesn't turn into something of an... obsession.
One thing I did want to mention, though, is that I've seen a fair amount of chatter that blames Uzumaki's shortcomings on Western studios being involved in this project. I think that's a really irresponsible comment to make without evidence or investigative reporting, as it feeds into manufactured culture war ideologies. Uzumaki does not suck because some people from outside of Japan worked on it. It sucks because of production issues that could—and frequently do—happen in any studio.
Even though it wasn't in ideal form, I'd give the team some applause for getting it done and out the door.
Also, for folks who want to know why so many people were so excited about this anime, go check out the Uzumaki manga! Viz has dropped way more promotions for Junji Ito's body of work than WB did for this anime, which is a little hilarious in a sardonic way. Plus, Junji Ito seems like a genuinely cool dude, so people reading this should support his work directly if you're so inclined.
