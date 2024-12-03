Chris and Lucas look at where anime series come from when you get down to the nitty-gritty of adaptation from other mediums.

Lucas

Chris, we have a Thanksgiving miracle on our hands! Due to scheduling conflicts, we're on deck for a TWIA three columns in a row! For a brief moment, though, I gave into pessimism and worried that we'd run out of stuff to talk about until I realized the anime industry is in the same boat! This fantastic interview of Viz Media editor-at-large Hisashi Sasaki , conducted by the Otaku Without Borders' Isaiah Colbert, made me realize that a secondary benefit of the forward-thinking Viz One-Shots program, is creating a new pipeline for material to be adapted into anime. This is probably more needed than ever because that previously assumed bottomless well of Japan-produced source material might be running dry!

Chris

As we talked about Anne of Green Gables , it seems something's more up than usual. As we talked about last week , the anime industry increasingly seems to be headed in a more Hollywood direction, rebooting and reiterating old material rather than mining for anything new. Original IPs have always been a hard sell to the public compared to beloved legacy releases, but when you're rebooting, it seems something's more up than usual. That said, I don't know if I 100% agree with you that anime (and art in general) is out of adaptation options just yet. But hey, that sort of discussion is exactly what a collab-style column like TWIA is for, and I didn't get to have any arguments with my family over Thanksgiving, so I'll hear you out on this one. We might even uncover various other pools anime could pull from along the way.





I'd say that most people think of manga as the go-to source material for most anime, especially considering big shonen series tend to be some of the most popular anime in a given season. Is that fair? Haha, I just so happen to be in a discourse mood as I type this out in my high school bedroom, with my old debate awards up on the wall like a rhetorical albatross. So, let's get into it!I'd say that most people think of manga as the go-to source material for most anime, especially considering big shonen series tend to be some of the most popular anime in a given season. Is that fair?

Osamu Tezuka and that's continued through today. Your invocation of the big shonen tentpoles is salient. Something like Science SARU 's adaptation of DAN DA DAN is an incredible animated work on its own, but the hype it built up before the anime even premiered wouldn't have been there had it not already been a great manga.



It's one reason it seems there's so much constant pressure to find "The Next Big Shonen Jump Manga"...since that could very well be the next big Shonen Jump anime as well. It's true! Anime as we know it effectively springboarded off of adaptations of great manga by the likes ofand that's continued through today. Your invocation of the big shonen tentpoles is salient. Something like's adaptation ofis an incredible animated work on its own, but the hype it built up before the anime even premiered wouldn't have been there had it not already been a great manga.It's one reason it seems there's so much constant pressure to find "The Next BigManga"...since that could very well be the next biganime as well.

Sakamoto Days manga, what we've seen of the anime leads me to believe that it'll be closer to a fumble than a touchdown.



I do wonder if my default association between manga and anime is a consequence of my being American, though. After all, when I was first getting into anime in the 2000s, most of what was airing on TV was an adaptation of a manga that likely wasn't even legally available in the U.S. While I like to think I've broadened my familiarity with the anime landscape, that's still my jumping-off point. True! And I've talked to enough booksellers to know that their biggest driver of manga sales is the release of a related anime. Though, solid source material can only take an anime so far. As much as I appreciate the growing ridiculousness of themanga, what we've seen of the anime leads me to believe that it'll be closer to a fumble than a touchdown.I do wonder if my default association between manga and anime is a consequence of my being American, though. After all, when I was first getting into anime in the 2000s, most of what was airing on TV was an adaptation of a manga that likely wasn't even legally available in the U.S. While I like to think I've broadened my familiarity with the anime landscape, that's still my jumping-off point.

Shonen Jump in the U.S. until 2002, and then it was a far cry from the fully caught-up simulpub schedule we enjoy from VIZ today. As a viewer at the time, there was an understanding that shows like Dragon Ball Z and Yu-Yu Hakusho were based on comic source material, but watching the anime was generally the easier, more economical way to engage with the material.



If things have changed, it's not just because of more manga being overwhelmingly available nowadays, but also because that lets us get deeper into our fandom of the material and have more awareness of it overall—to say nothing of it being our, you know, jobs. So now I can be properly excited when it looks like production has finally started on the anime adaptation of my beloved Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games .

Yeah, we didn't start gettingin the U.S. until 2002, and then it was a far cry from the fully caught-up simulpub schedule we enjoy from VIZ today. As a viewer at the time, there was an understanding that shows likeandwere based on comic source material, but watching the anime was generally the easier, more economical way to engage with the material.If things have changed, it's not just because of more manga being overwhelmingly available nowadays, but also because that lets us get deeper into our fandom of the material and have more awareness of it overall—to say nothing of it being our, you know, jobs. So now I can be properly excited when it looks like production has finally started on the anime adaptation of my beloved

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games , and now I want to read all of it as soon as we finish with this column! And the anime-watcher-to-manga-reader pipeline is 100% real for various reasons; though, in my case, the slow internet speeds of my rural WI childhood home played more of a factor in my appreciation for manga than anything else.



I can't say I have that same fondness for light novels, another increasingly common source material for anime series, though. While that medium has inspired some of my favorite anime like Baccano! and Durarara!! , it's also the starting point of the ongoing isekai deluge, which becomes more frustrating by the season.

Oh God, Chris, I had not heard of, and now I want to read all of it as soon as we finish with this column! And the anime-watcher-to-manga-reader pipeline is 100% real for various reasons; though, in my case, the slow internet speeds of my rural WI childhood home played more of a factor in my appreciation for manga than anything else.I can't say I have that same fondness for light novels, another increasingly common source material for anime series, though. While that medium has inspired some of my favorite anime likeand, it's also the starting point of the ongoing isekai deluge, which becomes more frustrating by the season.

Slayers being formative, fondly remembered hits. Series like The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and Spice and Wolf were big breakouts from the era where I really started engaging with anime fandom. So, it is disappointing that these days, the medium is often associated with isekai shovelware.



That firehose of adapting all those world-traveling works is real. And even as I'll be eternally exhausted by isekai, the seemingly never-ending pipeline of that material that publishers churn out ready to be turned into anime indicates that we're a long way off from running out of source material. Though I'll admit that the fact that they're also rebooting novel-based series like the aforementioned Spice and Wolf doesn't exactly speak to the buffet being endless. There is a limit, and when we bump up against it, they bring Holo out again.



I don't know that that's necessarily a bad thing. It's funny because novel adaptations have been powerhouses of anime culture for ages, with stuff likebeing formative, fondly remembered hits. Series likeandwere big breakouts from the era where I really started engaging with anime fandom. So, it is disappointing that these days, the medium is often associated with isekai shovelware.That firehose of adapting all those world-traveling works is real. And even as I'll be eternally exhausted by isekai, the seemingly never-ending pipeline of that material that publishers churn out ready to be turned into anime indicates that we're a long way off from running out of source material. Though I'll admit that the fact that they'rerebooting novel-based series like the aforementioneddoesn't exactly speak to the buffet being endless. There is a limit, and when we bump up against it, they bring Holo out again.I don't know that that's necessarily a bad thing.



Yeah! I know we let our previous convo on remakes being the hot new trend in anime get a little cynical last week, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this growing practice as well. Especially if some of these end up iterating on the original works, I'm super curious to check them out! After all, I can't think of a better example of how the idea of a "fuckboi" has changed in the public consciousness over the past 20ish years than by comparing the old and new Vash the Stampede designs.

Studio Orange 's Trigun Stampede feels like the work of artists who really wanted to put their own stamp on a classic.



To parlay that back into the topic of adaptational smorgasbords, you can get this same feeling across many of those popular shonen anime. Sure, series like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen increasingly feel like glitzed-up promotions for the manga properties. But that means things stand out even more when you get stuff like the Chainsaw Man and DAN DA DAN anime, which try something more transformative.

Exactly. Readapting old series isn't necessarily a sign of studios running out of creative juice or needing to place a safe bet.'sfeels like the work of artists who really wanted to put their own stamp on a classic.To parlay that back into the topic of adaptational smorgasbords, you can get this same feeling across many of those popular shonen anime. Sure, series likeandincreasingly feel like glitzed-up promotions for the manga properties. But that means things stand out even more when you get stuff like theandanime, which try something more transformative.

Chainsaw Man anime, but I agree with your underlying point. Both series feel like a breath of fresh air because they are drawing upon a wealth of inspiration outside of manga to form their identities and influence their look, characters, writing, etc.



Looking back a little further, I think works that draw from sources outside the medium they're expressed intend to be some of the most influential in the broader anime space. Manga like Slam Dunk and Hunter x Hunter are the overt byproducts of their authors' particular passions. And, of course, the anime original golden boy Cowboy Bebop is pretty clearly a beautiful coalescence of all the things director Shinichirō Watanabe and other members of the staff cared about while they were making it. Haha, agree to disagree on theanime, but I agree with your underlying point. Both series feel like a breath of fresh air because they are drawing upon a wealth of inspiration outside of manga to form their identities and influence their look, characters, writing, etc.Looking back a little further, I think works that draw from sources outside the medium they're expressed intend to be some of the most influential in the broader anime space. Manga likeandare the overt byproducts of their authors' particular passions. And, of course, the anime original golden boyis pretty clearly a beautiful coalescence of all the things director Shinichirō Watanabe and other members of the staff cared about while they were making it.

Shinichiro Watanabe has yet another original anime project in the pipeline, with Lazarus happening Yeah, andhas yetoriginal anime project in the pipeline, withhappening next year This is just one anime, sure, but it indicates that the anime industry is still far from running out of ideas. It's even partially propelled by the Western side in Toonami , so there's at least a little more parallel with those original one-shots VIZ might be eyeing at licensing out for anime options.

Toonami is helping make it happen! I much prefer a joint effort like Lazarus than the fairly new trend of anime adaptations of Western IP.



Even if those kinds of works usually seem to find an audience, they usually feel too touristy for me to get into them. Hey, the entire world wants more of Watanabe's work, and I'm glad thatis helping make it happen! I much prefer a joint effort likethan the fairly new trend of anime adaptations of Western IP.Even if those kinds of works usually seem to find an audience, they usually feel too touristy for me to get into them.

Anne of Green Gables to formative sci-fi classics like Lensman and Starship Troopers , to my beloved bizarre case that is Deltora Quest .



Stuff like manga and light novels may still rule as anime source material, but the creatives behind these shows have always looked to find cool stories wherever they could. It's just probably easier to get a Suicide Squad anime made now when you've got a WB willing to throw a ton of money at a project because someone told David Zaslav that something with "isekai" in the title would make the line go up. I mean, technically, any adaptations of those VIZ Originals One-Shots would also be "anime adaptations of Western IP," but I understand the implied distinction. But even those aren't a new trend, as Western stories have found their way into anime for decades, from the recurring refrain ofto formative sci-fi classics likeand, to my beloved bizarre case that isStuff like manga and light novels may still rule as anime source material, but the creatives behind these shows have always looked to find cool stories wherever they could. It's just probably easier to get aanime made now when you've got awilling to throw a ton of money at a project because someone told David Zaslav that something with "isekai" in the title would make the line go up.

Ooooh, that's one more series to add to my reading pile! A recurring theme in this covo has been listing proven, smaller-scale forms of media that executives would view as a safe bet in the growingly expensive anime production pipeline. To that end, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that video games are infrequent but usually successful and are a good source of anime material! This thought was definitely motivated by the recently announced anime adaptation of the Gnosia visual novel.





I could definitely see critics grousing about the seasonal shoveling out of another bowdlerized dating sim adaptation filling out space in a schedule the same way we do about isekai light-novel anime today. As indicated by Gnosia up there, visual novel adaptations are still happening to this day, so even with those, the anime industry has hardly run through its supply yet. Some people might be unaware of just how hard visual novel adaptations ruled the 2000s. They were basically like the light novel adaptations of their time!I could definitely see critics grousing about the seasonal shoveling out of another bowdlerized dating sim adaptation filling out space in a schedule the same way we do about isekai light-novel anime today. As indicated byup there, visual novel adaptations are still happening to this day, so even with those, the anime industry has hardly run through its supply yet.

franchise has (intentionally or not) distanced itself from its roots, the Fate series was originally propped up by visual novel fans who dug the first raunchy VN release in that multimedia franchise .



Also, and this feels so obvious that it's almost weird pointing it out, the Pokémon anime is an adaptation of the video games! If they ever stop that cash factory from flowing, we probably have bigger things to worry about on a global level than what will serve as the creative backbone for new anime. Hey, for as much as thehas (intentionally or not) distanced itself from its roots, theseries was originally propped up by visual novel fans who dug the first raunchy VN release in that multimediaAlso, and this feels so obvious that it's almost weird pointing it out, theanime is an adaptation of the video games! If they ever stop that cash factory from flowing, we probably have bigger things to worry about on a global level than what will serve as the creative backbone for new anime.

Fate is another one that's still seeing new releases Pokémon point towards the existence of more perpetual adaptations, of video game franchises or otherwise. is another one that's still seeing new releases to this day , and it andpoint towards the existence of more perpetual adaptations, of video game franchises or otherwise. That is, there are plenty of series that started getting anime adaptations and still haven't stopped. One Piece is still ongoing, of course, but they're also still animating new episodes of Bleach in the year of our lord 2024! The new Dragon Ball is on television! It speaks to the staying power of those titanic shonen franchises, of course. But for fans of said franchises, getting new, continual updates of these series, rather than rehashed reboots, probably still feels pretty fresh.

Haha, you know, I didn't go into this column expecting this to become an uplifting conversation, but I feel like we got there in the end. This chat reminded me that there's a lot of anime (and art more broadly) coming out right now, that this work speaks to a wider audience than ever before, and that it comes from more eclectic sources of inspiration than ever before. That's pretty cool, and I'm thankful to be able to experience this moment in time.

Mecha-Ude .



There are a lot of problems in the anime industry right now, but this is why I don't think "running out of ideas" is one of them. To be sure, there is still Too Much Anime coming out, and the churn and crunch of that production pipeline would need to be its own separate topic. But as far as what-all is being made, I think it's nice to know that even among the veritable Aggro Crag of isekai light novel adaptations or cynical reboots of classics, there's still room for something like, say, a crowdfunded anime-original passion project likeThere are a lot of problems in the anime industry right now, but this is why I don't think "running out of ideas" is one of them.

Absolutely! There's always going to be cool stuff to check out in the anime space, even if the number of anime released, production methods, and origin of those releases refresh over time, as we've seen repeatedly throughout the medium's history.