Lucas and Coop dissect the SONY / Kadokawa deal and try to sort out what's going on with Crunchyroll .

Lucas

Hey Coop! It looks like Christmas came early this year! Sony only bought 10% of KADOKAWA (our current corporate overlords) by increasing their stock shares. Some reporting came out of Bloomberg that suggests something is rotten in the state of Crunchyroll (which is also owned by Sony), which vindicates industry-minded otaku like us who have been concerned about the choices made at the go-to anime streaming platform. However, getting to this point was a week-long ODYSSEY, that stirred up a lot of feelings, dread, and discourse. How are you handling it all, and are you ready to dig into these anime industry developments?

Coop

I'll tell you this, Lucas... The past month and change have been AGONIZING. Considering the wide-ranging, multiple industry implications of such a proposed buyout, it'd be a tall order for folks not to be on edge. Especially when it would directly impact most, if not all of our colleagues across the anime and manga industries (including both of us). Needless to say, the news that it was just a share increase was a breath of relief. But with that specific sort of existential dread quelled for the moment, I'm ready to look back on this odyssey with you...including how it was covered by our colleagues from non-anime-focused outlets, where you've got a bit of experience.

Sony vertically integrated itself into being the biggest player in every part of the anime ecosystem, but a couple of things reassured me throughout that stretch. The first was actually Yeah, I definitely feared living in a world wherevertically integrated itself into being the biggest player in every part of the anime ecosystem, but a couple of things reassured me throughout that stretch. The first was actually a past TWIA convo I had with Chris , that helped me realize that major players in anime production are desperate for promising IP. Sony wouldn't have to buy all of KADOKAWA to get first dibs on the publisher's best IP. Sony always could have pitched the company on why their studios are the best fit to turn those words into anime or video games, but Sony buying up KADOKAWA shares and being able to vote on high-level company decisions makes that a more surefire and expedited process. The second thing was actually a stellar bit of reporting from IGN, which revealed that Sony was likely too cash-poor to buy KADOKAWA outright. This means that I'll forever be able to joke about Concord costing Sony their chance at owning all of KADOKAWA 's nerd shit.

Concord , the franchise that now only lives in old coverage, and the promotional series Secret Level . My heart goes out to the folks at Firewalk, but that game wasn't it, chief. , thethat now only lives in old coverage, and the promotional series. My heart goes out to the folks at Firewalk, but that game wasn't it, chief. A great nugget in that IGN article referred to Sony 's alleged desire to carve out the gaming and anime parts of KADOWAKA's business. When you consider that KADOKAWA is a juggernaut in the world of book publishing, I could see someone at Sony saying, "We have no idea how to run a book business... We just want the anime adaptations of those books." However, in that same nugget, another key factor was brought up: " Sony , however, is reportedly only interested in 'extracting' assets related to anime and video games, which presumably includes the developer of Elden Ring ." Despite the due diligence of IGN's reporting, talk of Elden Ring , Dark Souls , and FromSoftware quickly dominated the conversation across many gaming outlets and influencers. It wasn't in a way that interrogated the potential effects on the studio either; it was more about potential products that could arise from the purchase. Like additional Bloodborne material and ports.

Elden Ring content or a Bloodborne PC port was absolutely infuriating!



In fairness, the good folks over at the independent games outlet Remap Radio did sniff out pretty quickly that this potential buyout was more about the anime opportunities than the game possibilities, and the games journalists I talked to about this were pretty open in not knowing enough about the anime industry to write about that angle confidently.



However, I'm in a Discord server with at least a dozen writers who could cover the (pretty obvious) impact this acquisition would have had on the anime industry with immense confidence. The fact that every major gaming outlet that I saw cover this couldn't tap any prominent anime writer to tackle this story in a freelance capacity was a pretty constant source of frustration for me. I get they wanted to meet their gaming audience where they're at with this news, but we all know there's never been more overlap in the Gamer- Otaku Venn diagram, and I personally think a de facto monopoly developing in an adjacent industry is more interesting and important to report on than how this impacts FromSoftware . Oh my god, Coop. The number of times I saw gaming outlets frame this in terms of what this means for morecontent or aPC port was absolutely infuriating!In fairness, the good folks over at the independent games outletdid sniff out pretty quickly that this potential buyout was more about the anime opportunities than the game possibilities, and the games journalists I talked to about this were pretty open in not knowing enough about the anime industry to write about that angle confidently.However, I'm in a Discord server with at least a dozen writers who could cover the (pretty obvious) impact this acquisition would have had on the anime industry with immense confidence. The fact that every major gaming outlet that I saw cover this couldn't tap any prominent anime writer to tackle this story in a freelance capacity was a pretty constant source of frustration for me. I get they wanted to meet their gaming audience where they're at with this news, but we all know there's never been more overlap in the Gamer-Venn diagram, and I personally think a de facto monopoly developing in an adjacent industry is more interesting and important to report on than how this impacts

Remap Radio , folks such as the Nextlander crew and Jeff Gerstmann, quickly said something to the effect of "this isn't really our beat, so we're mentioning the anime component, but we'll be covering the parts of this story that we're familiar with." But I'm right there with you, Lucas. There is so much overlap between anime and game writing right now, and it's infuriating to know that advantage wasn't fully utilized in the coverage of this story. I appreciated that, like, folks such as thecrew and Jeff Gerstmann, quickly said something to the effect of "this isn't really our beat, so we're mentioning the anime component, but we'll be covering the parts of this story that we're familiar with." But I'm right there with you, Lucas. There is so much overlap between anime and game writing right now, and it's infuriating to know that advantage wasn't fully utilized in the coverage of this story. More than anything else, it downright pisses me off to see SEO-focused content mills not even attempting to properly cover this. Hell, even after we learned that Sony 's only upping their shares to 10%, more than one outlet reported that the rumored buyout was going through. The biggest issue specifically lies in those misleading headlines.





Rise up, anime writers! Clearly, there's growing opportunity and demand for quality coverage in this space! Yeah, I know it's poor form to put other writers on blast (though, editors ultimately have the final say in how headlines read), but from my perspective, a lot of non-anime and broader entertainment outlets really fumbled the bag in this reporting. However, this trend did crystalize my motivation to find a way to create more introductory anime writing in 2025, since I've lost faith in the ability of folks less firmly rooted in the anime community to do that.Rise up, anime writers! Clearly, there's growing opportunity and demand for quality coverage in this space!

I agree, there's growing room for folks to explore how anime and the industry intersect with their lived experiences. However, it's not lost on me that we're saying this as a pair of white guys, so please take this with whatever grain of salt you need to. I'll also make this clear while we're here, our criticism (although admittedly heated at times) comes from a place of concern for the friends, family, and colleagues who have made this industry (and community overall) wonderful to be a part of. We're not trying to stir the pot for a pedantic reason.

Crunchyroll following Sony 's acquisition of the company and merging it with Funimation .



The article notes instances of internal strife as new, top-level leadership at Crunchyroll is growingly less familiar with the global anime fan community, and that the anime streamer is unlikely to meet their subscriber goals by the end of next year. While I draw no pleasure from this news, I, and I think a lot of other anime pundits, feel a sense of vindication. After all, Crunchyroll has felt less and less like a platform created by anime fans, for anime fans since Sony 's purchase of the competing streaming platform. Absolutely on both accounts. And it's this same concern that brings us to the other bit of year-ending anime industry news, Bloomberg's reporting that issues are afoot internally atfollowing's acquisition of the company and merging it withThe article notes instances of internal strife as new, top-level leadership atis growingly less familiar with the global anime fan community, and that the anime streamer is unlikely to meet their subscriber goals by the end of next year. While I draw no pleasure from this news, I, and I think a lot of other anime pundits, feel a sense of vindication. After all,has felt less and less like a platform created by anime fans, for anime fans since's purchase of the competing streaming platform.

The company's quote about a "pipeline of anime content" says it all. Bloomberg's reporting, combined with new stories from industry veterans, paint the current Crunchyroll as a company that has totally eschewed the balance between traditional business types and passionate professionals. It's important to have a handful of people around who aren't as attached in order to maintain an even keel, but walking in with a "we're the real adults in the room" approach to the entire business is stifling. Not to mention the gross incompetence of those "real adults" who've ended up fracturing key business relationships in the process. It's no wonder that companies like TOHO have said, "screw it, I'll do it myself."

Succession quote just keeps working!



I know a fair number of people who work at Crunchyroll , so I want to say upfront that I hope things at the company improve in a way that both allows them to keep having steady employment and for the overall anime industry and community to thrive. However, this confirmation of out-of-touch leadership really makes a lot of the baffling decisions at CR as of late click into place. Like their removal of adult goods and safe shipping considerations for collectibles following their purchase of Right Stuf . You only make those changes if you're more concerned with a balance sheet than meeting the needs of the community you cater to. Be it anime, games journalism, or digital media more broadly; thatquote just keeps working!I know a fair number of people who work at, so I want to say upfront that I hope things at the company improve in a way that both allows them to keep having steady employment and for the overall anime industry and community to thrive. However, this confirmation of out-of-touch leadership really makes a lot of the baffling decisions at CR as of late click into place. Like their removal of adult goods and safe shipping considerations for collectibles following their purchase of. You only make those changes if you're more concerned with a balance sheet than meeting the needs of the community you cater to.

Whether we like it or not, anime is a product that is bought and sold. However, these stories are far more to most people than a simple, disposable avenue to make money. Anime has changed the lives of many in indelible ways, from industry folks like us to those who found the love of their life through a shared love of the medium. Yes, the "anime is a product" reality will always be there, but boiling it all down to a slurry that's sent down a pipeline and splashed into a trough is disgusting.





While this mentality does clash with pretty much all of my personal values, what makes it so frustrating for me is that people who do not care about this art form can make it more difficult for me to experience it by making dumb mistakes. I know that Crunchyroll 's a long way from going belly up and that other distributors will scoop up most of CR's contracts if that does happen, but the fact that people who do not care about nor understand anime could easily stifle my ability to access the medium is kinda depressing. Absolutely, but I've found that mentality to be pretty common at the bigger companies I've worked at. Fast money is always more important than sustainability, and culture will be sacrificed at a moment's notice for a quick buck.While this mentality does clash with pretty much all of my personal values, what makes it so frustrating for me is that people who do not care about this art form can make it more difficult for me to experience it by making dumb mistakes. I know that's a long way from going belly up and that other distributors will scoop up most of CR's contracts if that does happen, but the fact that people who do not care about nor understand anime could easily stifle my ability to access the medium is kinda depressing.

On the bright side, at least the presence of other distributors opens up the opportunity for more healthy competition in the market. But the fact we got here to begin with doesn't exactly put me in a chipper mood, either.

Crunchyroll , the service that emerged from within the anime community, bums me out too.



Then again, there's still a bunch of time for Crunchyroll to course correct, and every professional anime opinion haver I know (pictured above) including myself has VERY reasonable consulting rates! If anyone out there wants to know anything about the anime community and how to make money off of anime fans, we got you covered! Yeah, I know I shouldn't have any kind of emotional connection to a brand, but the idea of an anime landscape without, the service that emerged from within the anime community, bums me out too.Then again, there's still a bunch of time forto course correct, and every professional anime opinion haver I know (pictured above) including myself has VERY reasonable consulting rates! If anyone out there wants to know anything about the anime community and how to make money off of anime fans, we got you covered!

With that, it looks like this year in anime has drawn to a close. Fingers crossed that things will improve despite the massive hurdles that lie ahead. We'll do our best to jump over them together. Take care and Happy Holidays.