Lucas
Happy (day before) Valentine's Day, Steve! I hope you and our readers feel the love from your close ones this time of year! While there are many romance-related topics to focus on in this column, the aesthetics of this holiday bring a question to mind:
Why are there so many anime characters with pink hair!??
Steve
Because it looks rad! Column over. Thanks for coming.
There is a certain je ne sais quoi about pink hair in anime. If you pulled a rando off the street and asked them to doodle an anime character, I bet at least a 50% chance of a pink coiffure atop that dome. It's an indelible part of the medium.
I'm sure there are anime historians who have uncovered the genesis of this trend or more culturally minded critics who have touched on why Japanese creators keep coming back to this design element. Still, those ostentatious hair colors are just a disbelief you have to suspend when you check out an anime.
I remember a Toonami bumper for Naruto calling out this trend in reference to Sakura, who was mine and a lot of people's introduction to pink-haired anime characters!
I was trying to rack my brain for what my first pink exposure was, but I couldn't come up with anything definite. It could have been Chibi-Moon, so let's go with that.
Here's a fun Steve fact: pink was my favorite color as a kid. It's still up there for me, but I distinctly remember gravitating towards girls' toys because they got to be the best color.
Oh man, I was the opposite! My Mom wrote a letter to Hasbro when I was a kid because Easy-Bake Ovens only came in pink back then, and I wanted to play with them less, briefly stymying her efforts to teach me about cooking and nutrition.
But that's a great character and series to kick off your pink-hair awareness! It's so overt and omnipresent that we don't talk about it much, but the visual direction of Sailor Moon has had a huge impact on the anime medium and still sticks out visually in most people's minds today.
I think it's interesting (maybe even constructive) to look at pink hair as a trend—possibly one with a single origin point—that has branched out over the decades into several different phenotypes. Like the evolutionary tree. And since we're on the subject of Sailor Moon, let's look at magical girls. You kinda can't escape how gendered pink is, so it ends up being part and parcel with a genre explicitly aimed at little girls. If you picture a magical girl protagonist in your mind, they'll probably be pink.
I'm far from the biggest magical girl buff, and even I know they're as ubiquitous to the genre as transformation sequences and the power of friendship!
Even anime that are deconstructions or send-ups of the genre, like Madoka Magica and Gushing Over Magical Girls, have an obligatory pink-haired party member!
It's visual shorthand for "this is a magical girl, and she is the leader." Take Precure, for example. This is a compilation (from user OliveMountainYT over at Reddit) of all the pink Pretty Cures over the years. This image is four years out of date, so there are even more of them now—a veritable battalion of pink.
It's the rosier equivalent of the red ranger in a sentai series—a familiar character archetype and easy to build on.
If not pink hair, magical girl protags are at least looking pretty in pink! However, we should note that plenty of male main characters are confident enough to pull off this long-gendered color palette!
Natsu from Fairy Tail and Saiki Kusuo from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. are the first to come to mind, even though I think it's canon that Saiki K doesn't care for his hair color.
The pink-haired boy is a rarer breed due to the aforementioned arbitrarily gendered nature of the color, but they deserve a spot in this column. My favorite example is Jiro from Concrete Revolutio, who rocks a very hot pink and looks dashing while doing so.
Still, there certainly are not as many examples of pink men as there should be. I also appreciate characters who prove that pink doesn't have to sit on one side or the other of the gender binary. Astolfo from Fate/Apocrypha is probably the poster child for gender non-conforming pink.
Oh, Astolfo, fan art of you almost got me to check out the Fate franchise, but alas, that text remains too dense for me.
If we're talking about our fav pink haired anime bois, Gilthunder from The Seven Deadly Sins is my gut reaction pick! Not because I like the anime all that much, but because this character never fails to make me laugh in the Seven Deadly Sins abridged series by Schmuck Squad.
Another recent point for nonbinary pink hair goes to Kiui from Jellyfish Can't Swim At Night, an imperfect show that nevertheless nailed their character's arc.
Kiui's also a rare example where it's canon that a character dyes their hair pink, instead of it being naturally unnatural. In Kiui's case, it's a thematically relevant color change, too, because dying their hair pink relates to their journey of discovering and expressing their queer identity, in defiance of however society perceives them. Kiui rules.
I'm happy for them! And I appreciate Jellyfish Can't Swim At Night for being more overt about its queer characters and subject matter!
That reminded me that Crona from Soul Eater is another pink-haired non-binary anime character! And also maybe the first non-binary character I ever saw in media.
I guess I'm partial to pink and queer characters because the protagonist of my favorite anime ever is pink and queer. I am, of course, talking about Utena, but I'm more specifically talking about the butch short-haired Utena from the movie, which is how I was introduced to her. It's an iconic look.
The Utena movie also confirms that your hair color determines the color of the motor vehicle you transform into. The more you know.
Will I be able to appreciate the Utena movie if I haven't finished the anime? As per the most recent Secret Santa TWIA, I am NOT strong enough to sit through '90s anime pacing anymore.
That's what I did! Even if you don't enjoy and/or understand it, I can guarantee an unforgettable 87 minutes.
Utena is also a good segue into another pink-haired phenotype from my thesis: leading lady pink. Do you need a female protagonist (magical girls not included)? Do you need a main love interest for your male protagonist? Why not make her hair pink? You certainly won't regret making her hair pink.
Especially if you can wriggle your way into making it relevant to the plot!
I don't want to spoil the last couple of chapters of SPY x FAMILY for anyone, but let's say that Anya's being the sole character in the series with an unnatural hair color might be increasingly relevant.
I'll admit that this is a broad category, but to be fair, my thesis is a work in progress, and there's a lot of pink hair out there. Yoshino from Sakura Quest? Pink. Chitose from Girlish Number? Also pink. Kobayashi? Salmon is a shade of pink. Nazuna? Okay, hers is pretty grey, but there's enough pink in there to count.
Some pinks are pinker than others. When I think about a character who embodies the spirit of pink hair, one girl who instantly springs to mind is Nadeshiko from Laid-Back Camp. Now that is pink right there.
Oh God, where is she!?? I can't even see her! It's all just shades of pink on top of each other!
Also, how do characters who've been retconned to have pink hair fit into your budding thesis? It doesn't come up much since it was changed pretty quickly, but the trendiest pink-haired anime boi, Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen, used to have blonde hair early on in the manga!
I'd call that a drastic improvement. An even better question is, what do I do with Link from The Legend of Zelda? He only has pink hair in his sprite for A Link to the Past, but I still have to count it.
Taking stock of other recent leading ladies, I don't believe we can ignore Bocchi's impact on the public image of pink.
Considering a pink-haired girl Link appeared in some Link's Awakening magazine reviews back in the day, I think we can include Link in both the "pink-hair club", and the much more prestigious "pink-hair with gender stuff happening" club!
I completely agree that Bocchi is an icon that gave girlfails the pink-haired representation they deserve! However, if you ask me to name a pink-haired anime girl who plays guitar, my mind's always going to go to Haruko Haruhara first and foremost!
A solid choice. Although Bocchi the Rock! is no slouch in the "older pink-haired guitarist with personality issues" department.
Bocchi's real innovation is turning pink into a cognito-hazard. If you put blue and yellow cubes next to any pink blob, people are going to see Bocchi now. That's a terrible power they've wrought.
And speaking of the dark side, Pink Subversion is another phenotype I'd like to posit. Because as pink hair became synonymous with cuteness and spunkiness, it was inevitable that artists would begin to use that color to disarm their audiences. Take, for instance, Elfen Lied. I don't think that opening salvo would have had as much cultural impact if Lucy's bright shock of pink hair weren't visible beneath that helmet.
You make a strong argument that I agree with completely! Though, I'd say that the Pink Subversion trope is maybe best demonstrated with the original yandere, Yuno Gasai from Future Diary!
God, what a time 2011 was! Mass audiences had gone all in on cute, pink-haired waifus; but none were ready for pink-haired waifus that also wanted to kill you!
Yuno is a perfect example! The power of a pink yandere was so great that Sakae Esuno copied her, hair and all, into Big Order. Hey, if it ain't broke...
We can see this seep into later series and become more routine. Akudama Drive's Doctor even has rose-colored glasses to match.
Oh man, Future Diary, Akudama Drive; we're getting DEEP into "let's remember some anime" territory, which just so happens to be my favorite genre of TWIA!
With her pink highlights and pastel-leaning color pallet, Akudama Drive's Swindler meets your pink protag requirements! However, this 2020 anime-original gem is far from being a magical girl series.
Absolutely true on all accounts. With highlights becoming more prevalent in anime character designs, I think we have to take those into account when defining pink characters. Wonder Egg Priority's unique spin on magical girls, for instance, doesn't have an obvious "pink one," but Rika does sport a single pink highlight. That's gotta count for something.
Pink hair isn't going away, either. When I first started researching for this column, I assumed that there would be fewer pink characters as time went on. I mean, all fads come and go. But pink hair sure has some longevity. And it's not like it's been relegated to obscure series only. Aira from last year's blockbuster DAN DA DAN is loud, pink, and proud.
I'd even go as far as to say that pink-haired characters are getting stronger than ever! After all, the pink-haired mother-daughter pair of Hahari and Hakari Hanazono make up two of the most consistently hilarious characters in 100 GFs' ever-expanding roster.
Anon from BanG Dream!: It's MyGO!!!!! is another hilarious modern innovation on the pink archetype. She looks like a typical girls' band anime protagonist, but she's a menace to society, and all the better for it.
I also love when pink is used to accent the retro-ness of a character design. Live from Mayonaka Punch has one of my favorite designs from last year. There is just a timelessness to it.
This show wasn't very good at all, but Kisara from Engage Kiss looks like she was ripped out of a teenager's 2004 DeviantArt gallery. That's a fine vintage.
I don't even think I've heard of Engage Kiss! But it did make me think of Fire Emblem: Engage, which has several pink-haired characters, all of which look like they're moonlighting as VTubers.
Lol, and I didn't even think of delving into VTubers, an anime-adjacent scene that is awash with pink. Something tells me this shade of hair isn't going anywhere.
You're darn right! They'll always be around to put folks in the Valentine's Day spirit! Well, them and more anime deep cuts than what I can count.
While you're out and about with your lover, admiring the roses literally and figuratively, don't forget the real reason for the season: throwing ourselves one by one into the gaping, pink maw of Nadeshiko The Devourer.
