Steve and Lucas look at pink-haired anime girls (and boys) and its codified character archetypes (cute! spunky! murderer!).

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Lucas

Happy (day before) Valentine's Day, Steve! I hope you and our readers feel the love from your close ones this time of year! While there are many romance-related topics to focus on in this column, the aesthetics of this holiday bring a question to mind: © ©2025 Pokémon. ©1995 - 2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®Nintendo. Why are there so many anime characters with pink hair!?? Happy (day before) Valentine's Day, Steve! I hope you and our readers feel the love from your close ones this time of year! While there are many romance-related topics to focus on in this column, the aesthetics of this holiday bring a question to mind:Why are there so many anime characters with pink hair!??

Steve

Because it looks rad! Column over. Thanks for coming. © VisualArt's/Key/Angel Beats! Project There is a certain je ne sais quoi about pink hair in anime. If you pulled a rando off the street and asked them to doodle an anime character, I bet at least a 50% chance of a pink coiffure atop that dome. It's an indelible part of the medium. Because it looks rad! Column over. Thanks for coming.There is a certainabout pink hair in anime. If you pulled a rando off the street and asked them to doodle an anime character, I bet at least a 50% chance of a pink coiffure atop that dome. It's an indelible part of the medium.

© 2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO I remember a Toonami bumper for Naruto calling out this trend in reference to Sakura, who was mine and a lot of people's introduction to pink-haired anime characters! I'm sure there are anime historians who have uncovered the genesis of this trend or more culturally minded critics who have touched on why Japanese creators keep coming back to this design element. Still, those ostentatious hair colors are just a disbelief you have to suspend when you check out an anime.I remember abumper forcalling out this trend in reference to Sakura, who was mine and a lot of people's introduction to pink-haired anime characters!

© Naoko Takeuchi/PNP, Toei Animation Here's a fun Steve fact: pink was my favorite color as a kid. It's still up there for me, but I distinctly remember gravitating towards girls' toys because they got to be the best color. I was trying to rack my brain for what my first pink exposure was, but I couldn't come up with anything definite. It could have been Chibi-Moon, so let's go with that.Here's a fun Steve fact: pink was my favorite color as a kid. It's still up there for me, but I distinctly remember gravitating towards girls' toys because they got to be the best color.

Hasbro when I was a kid because Easy-Bake Ovens only came in pink back then, and I wanted to play with them less, briefly stymying her efforts to teach me about cooking and nutrition. Oh man, I was the opposite! My Mom wrote a letter towhen I was a kid because Easy-Bake Ovens only came in pink back then, and I wanted to play with them less, briefly stymying her efforts to teach me about cooking and nutrition. But that's a great character and series to kick off your pink-hair awareness! It's so overt and omnipresent that we don't talk about it much, but the visual direction of Sailor Moon has had a huge impact on the anime medium and still sticks out visually in most people's minds today.

Sailor Moon , let's look at magical girls. You kinda can't escape how gendered pink is, so it ends up being part and parcel with a genre explicitly aimed at little girls. If you picture a magical girl protagonist in your mind, they'll probably be pink. © Magica Quartet/Aniplex, Madoka Partners, MBS I think it's interesting (maybe even constructive) to look at pink hair as a trend—possibly one with a single origin point—that has branched out over the decades into several different phenotypes. Like the evolutionary tree. And since we're on the subject of, let's look at magical girls. You kinda can't escape how gendered pink is, so it ends up being part and parcel with a genre explicitly aimed at little girls. If you picture a magical girl protagonist in your mind, they'll probably be pink.

© 小野中彰大・竹書房／魔法少女にあこがれて製作委員会 Even anime that are deconstructions or send-ups of the genre, like Madoka Magica and Gushing Over Magical Girls , have an obligatory pink-haired party member! I'm far from the biggest magical girl buff, and even I know they're as ubiquitous to the genre as transformation sequences and the power of friendship!Even anime that are deconstructions or send-ups of the genre, likeand, have an obligatory pink-haired party member!

Precure , for example. This is a compilation (from user It's the rosier equivalent of the red ranger in a sentai series—a familiar character archetype and easy to build on. It's visual shorthand for "this is a magical girl, and she is the leader." Take, for example. This is a compilation (from user OliveMountainYT over at Reddit ) of all the pink Pretty Cures over the years. This image is four years out of date, so there are even more of them now—a veritable battalion of pink.It's the rosier equivalent of the red ranger in a sentai series—a familiar character archetype and easy to build on.

© Hiro Mashima•KODANSHA/Fairy Tail Guild•TV TOKYO © 2017 NIPPON COLUMBIA CO.,LTD. All rights reserved. Natsu from Fairy Tail and Saiki Kusuo from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. are the first to come to mind, even though I think it's canon that Saiki K doesn't care for his hair color. If not pink hair, magical girl protags are at least looking pretty in pink! However, we should note that plenty of male main characters are confident enough to pull off this long-gendered color palette!Natsu fromand Saiki Kusuo fromare the first to come to mind, even though I think it's canon that Saiki K doesn't care for his hair color.

Concrete Revolutio , who rocks a very hot pink and looks dashing while doing so. © BONES:Sho Aikawa/ Concrete Revolutio Production Committee © BONES:Sho Aikawa/ Concrete Revolutio Production Committee Still, there certainly are not as many examples of pink men as there should be. I also appreciate characters who prove that pink doesn't have to sit on one side or the other of the gender binary. Astolfo from Fate/Apocrypha is probably the poster child for gender non-conforming pink. © 東出祐一郎・TYPE-MOON / FAPC The pink-haired boy is a rarer breed due to the aforementioned arbitrarily gendered nature of the color, but they deserve a spot in this column. My favorite example is Jiro from, who rocks ahot pink and looks dashing while doing so.Still, there certainly are not as many examples of pink men as there should be. I also appreciate characters who prove that pink doesn't have to sit on one side or the other of the gender binary. Astolfo fromis probably the poster child for gender non-conforming pink.

Fate franchise, but alas, that text remains too dense for me. © 鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪」製作委員会・MBS If we're talking about our fav pink haired anime bois, Gilthunder from The Seven Deadly Sins is my gut reaction pick! Not because I like the anime all that much, but because this character never fails to make me laugh in the Seven Deadly Sins abridged series by Schmuck Squad. Oh, Astolfo, fan art of you almost got me to check out thefranchise, but alas, that text remains too dense for me.If we're talking about our fav pink haired anime bois, Gilthunder fromis my gut reaction pick! Not because I like the anime all that much, but because this character never fails to make me laugh in theabridged series by Schmuck Squad.

Jellyfish Can't Swim At Night, an imperfect show that nevertheless nailed their character's arc. © JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会 © JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会

Kiui's also a rare example where it's canon that a character dyes their hair pink, instead of it being naturally unnatural. In Kiui's case, it's a thematically relevant color change, too, because dying their hair pink relates to their journey of discovering and expressing their queer identity, in defiance of however society perceives them. Kiui rules. © JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会 © JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会 Another recent point for nonbinary pink hair goes to Kiui from, an imperfect show that nevertheless nailed their character's arc.Kiui's also a rare example where it's canon that a character dyes their hair pink, instead of it being naturally unnatural. In Kiui's case, it's a thematically relevant color change, too, because dying their hair pink relates to their journey of discovering and expressing their queer identity, in defiance of however society perceives them. Kiui rules.

Jellyfish Can't Swim At Night for being more overt about its queer characters and subject matter! © Atsushi Ohkubo/SQUARE ENIX, TV TOKYO, MEDIA FACTORY, BONES, DENTSU 2008 That reminded me that Crona from Soul Eater is another pink-haired non-binary anime character! And also maybe the first non-binary character I ever saw in media. I'm happy for them! And I appreciatefor being more overt about its queer characters and subject matter!That reminded me that Crona fromis another pink-haired non-binary anime character! And also maybe the first non-binary character I ever saw in media.

ena, but I'm more specifically talking about the butch short-haired Utena from the movie, which is how I was introduced to her. It's an iconic look. © 1997BE-PAPAS,SAITO CHIHO/SHOGAKUKAN,SHOKAKU,TV-TOKYO. ©1999-2000 Shojo Kakumei UTENA Seisaku Iinkai. © 1997BE-PAPAS,SAITO CHIHO/SHOGAKUKAN,SHOKAKU,TV-TOKYO. ©1999-2000 Shojo Kakumei UTENA Seisaku Iinkai. The Utena movie also confirms that your hair color determines the color of the motor vehicle you transform into. The more you know. © 1997BE-PAPAS,SAITO CHIHO/SHOGAKUKAN,SHOKAKU,TV-TOKYO. ©1999-2000 Shojo Kakumei UTENA Seisaku Iinkai. I guess I'm partial to pink and queer characters because the protagonist of my favorite anime ever is pink and queer. I am, of course, talking about Utena, but I'm more specifically talking about the butch short-haired Utena from the movie, which is how I was introduced to her. It's an iconic look.Themovie also confirms that your hair color determines the color of the motor vehicle you transform into. The more you know.

Will I be able to appreciate the Utena movie if I haven't finished the anime? As per the most recent Secret Santa TWIA, I am NOT strong enough to sit through '90s anime pacing anymore.

That's what I did! Even if you don't enjoy and/or understand it, I can guarantee an unforgettable 87 minutes. Utena is also a good segue into another pink-haired phenotype from my thesis: leading lady pink. Do you need a female protagonist (magical girls not included)? Do you need a main love interest for your male protagonist? Why not make her hair pink? You certainly won't regret making her hair pink. © ダーリン・イン・ザ・フランキス製作委員会

© 遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会 I don't want to spoil the last couple of chapters of SPY x FAMILY for anyone, but let's say that Anya's being the sole character in the series with an unnatural hair color might be increasingly relevant. Especially if you can wriggle your way into making it relevant to the plot!I don't want to spoil the last couple of chapters offor anyone, but let's say that Anya's being the sole character in the series with an unnatural hair color might be increasingly relevant.

Sakura Quest ? Pink. Chitose from Girlish Number ? Also pink. Kobayashi? Salmon is a shade of pink. Nazuna? Okay, hers is pretty grey, but there's enough pink in there to count. © 2017 サクラクエスト製作委員会 © ProjectGN/Girlish Number Production Committee

© クール教信者・双葉社/ドラゴン生活向上委員会 © 2022コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会

Some pinks are pinker than others. When I think about a character who embodies the spirit of pink hair, one girl who instantly springs to mind is Nadeshiko from Laid-Back Camp . Now that is pink right there. © あfろ・芳文社／野外活動プロジェクト I'll admit that this is a broad category, but to be fair, my thesis is a work in progress, and there's a lot of pink hair out there. Yoshino from? Pink. Chitose from? Also pink. Kobayashi? Salmon is a shade of pink. Nazuna? Okay, hers is pretty grey, but there's enough pink in there to count.Some pinks are pinker than others. When I think about a character who embodies the spirit of pink hair, one girl who instantly springs to mind is Nadeshiko from. Now that is pink right there.

Oh God, where is she!?? I can't even see her! It's all just shades of pink on top of each other! Also, how do characters who've been retconned to have pink hair fit into your budding thesis? It doesn't come up much since it was changed pretty quickly, but the trendiest pink-haired anime boi, Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen , used to have blonde hair early on in the manga! © 2018 by Gege Akutami/SHUEISHA Inc. © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

The Legend of Zelda? He only has pink hair in his sprite for A Link to the Past, but I still have to count it. Taking stock of other recent leading ladies, I don't believe we can ignore Bocchi's impact on the public image of pink. © はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス I'd call that a drastic improvement. An even better question is, what do I do with Link from? He only has pink hair in his sprite for, but I still have to count it. Taking stock of other recent leading ladies, I don't believe we can ignore Bocchi's impact on the public image of pink.

Link's Awakening magazine reviews back in the day, I think we can include Link in both the "pink-hair club", and the much more prestigious "pink-hair with gender stuff happening" club! © Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. I completely agree that Bocchi is an icon that gave girlfails the pink-haired representation they deserve! However, if you ask me to name a pink-haired anime girl who plays guitar, my mind's always going to go to Haruko Haruhara first and foremost! © 1999 GAINAX/KGI Considering a pink-haired girl Link appeared in somemagazine reviews back in the day, I think we can include Link in both the "pink-hair club", and the much more prestigious "pink-hair with gender stuff happening" club!I completely agree that Bocchi is an icon that gave girlfails the pink-haired representation they deserve! However, if you ask me to name a pink-haired anime girl who plays guitar, my mind's always going to go to Haruko Haruhara first and foremost!

Bocchi the Rock! is no slouch in the "older pink-haired guitarist with personality issues" department. © はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス Bocchi's real innovation is turning pink into a cognito-hazard. If you put blue and yellow cubes next to any pink blob, people are going to see Bocchi now. That's a terrible power they've wrought. © はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス And speaking of the dark side, Pink Subversion is another phenotype I'd like to posit. Because as pink hair became synonymous with cuteness and spunkiness, it was inevitable that artists would begin to use that color to disarm their audiences. Take, for instance, Elfen Lied . I don't think that opening salvo would have had as much cultural impact if Lucy's bright shock of pink hair weren't visible beneath that helmet. © LYNN OKAMOTO •SHUEISHA/VAP • GENCO A solid choice. Althoughis no slouch in the "older pink-haired guitarist with personality issues" department.'s real innovation is turning pink into a cognito-hazard. If you put blue and yellow cubes next to any pink blob, people are going to see Bocchi now. That's a terrible power they've wrought.And speaking of the dark side, Pink Subversion is another phenotype I'd like to posit. Because as pink hair became synonymous with cuteness and spunkiness, it was inevitable that artists would begin to use that color to disarm their audiences. Take, for instance,. I don't think that opening salvo would have had as much cultural impact if Lucy's bright shock of pink hair weren't visible beneath that helmet.

Future Diary ! © Sakae ESUNO・KADOKAWA SHOTEN CO God, what a time 2011 was! Mass audiences had gone all in on cute, pink-haired waifus; but none were ready for pink-haired waifus that also wanted to kill you! You make a strong argument that I agree with completely! Though, I'd say that the Pink Subversion trope is maybe best demonstrated with the original yandere, Yuno Gasai fromGod, what a time 2011 was! Mass audiences had gone all in on cute, pink-haired waifus; but none were ready for pink-haired waifus that also wanted to kill you!

Sakae Esuno copied her, hair and all, into Big Order . Hey, if it ain't broke... © 2016 Sakae Esuno/KADOKAWA/Big order Production Committee © 2016 Sakae Esuno/KADOKAWA/Big order Production Committee

We can see this seep into later series and become more routine. Akudama Drive 's Doctor even has rose-colored glasses to match. © ぴえろ・TooKyoGames／アクダマドライブ製作委員会 © ぴえろ・TooKyoGames／アクダマドライブ製作委員会

Yuno is a perfect example! The power of a pink yandere was so great thatcopied her, hair and all, into. Hey, if it ain't broke...We can see this seep into later series and become more routine.'s Doctor even has rose-colored glasses to match.

Future Diary , Akudama Drive ; we're getting DEEP into "let's remember some anime" territory, which just so happens to be my favorite genre of TWIA! © WEP PROJECT With her pink highlights and pastel-leaning color pallet, Akudama Drive 's Swindler meets your pink protag requirements! However, this 2020 anime-original gem is far from being a magical girl series. Oh man,; we're getting DEEP into "let's remember some anime" territory, which just so happens to be my favorite genre of TWIA!With her pink highlights and pastel-leaning color pallet,'s Swindler meets your pink protag requirements! However, this 2020 anime-original gem is far from being a magical girl series.

Wonder Egg Priority 's unique spin on magical girls, for instance, doesn't have an obvious "pink one," but Rika does sport a single pink highlight. That's gotta count for something. © WEP PROJECT Pink hair isn't going away, either. When I first started researching for this column, I assumed that there would be fewer pink characters as time went on. I mean, all fads come and go. But pink hair sure has some longevity. And it's not like it's been relegated to obscure series only. Aira from last year's blockbuster DAN DA DAN is loud, pink, and proud. © 龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会 © 龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会 Absolutely true on all accounts. With highlights becoming more prevalent in anime character designs, I think we have to take those into account when defining pink characters.'s unique spin on magical girls, for instance, doesn't have an obvious "pink one," but Rika does sport a single pink highlight. That's gotta count for something.Pink hair isn't going away, either. When I first started researching for this column, I assumed that there would be fewer pink characters as time went on. I mean, all fads come and go. But pink hair sure has some longevity. And it's not like it's been relegated to obscure series only. Aira from last year's blockbusteris loud, pink, and proud.

100 GFs' ever-expanding roster. © 中村力斗・野澤ゆき子/集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会 © 中村力斗・野澤ゆき子/集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会 I'd even go as far as to say that pink-haired characters are getting stronger than ever! After all, the pink-haired mother-daughter pair of Hahari and Hakari Hanazono make up two of the most consistently hilarious characters in' ever-expanding roster.

BanG Dream! : It's MyGO!!!!! is another hilarious modern innovation on the pink archetype. She looks like a typical girls' band anime protagonist, but she's a menace to society, and all the better for it. © BanG Dream! Project ©Craft Egg Inc.©bushiroad © BanG Dream! Project ©Craft Egg Inc.©bushiroad I also love when pink is used to accent the retro-ness of a character design. Live from Mayonaka Punch has one of my favorite designs from last year. There is just a timelessness to it. © 2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT This show wasn't very good at all, but Kisara from Engage Kiss looks like she was ripped out of a teenager's 2004 DeviantArt gallery. That's a fine vintage. © BCE／Project Engage Anon fromis another hilarious modern innovation on the pink archetype. She looks like a typical girls' band anime protagonist, but she's a menace to society, and all the better for it.I also love when pink is used to accent the retro-ness of a character design. Live fromhas one of my favorite designs from last year. There is just a timelessness to it.This show wasn't very good at all, but Kisara fromlooks like she was ripped out of a teenager's 2004 DeviantArt gallery. That's a fine vintage.

Engage Kiss ! But it did make me think of Fire Emblem: Engage, which has several pink-haired characters, all of which look like they're moonlighting as VTubers. © Nintendo / INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS © Nintendo / INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS I don't even think I've heard of! But it did make me think of, which has several pink-haired characters, all of which look like they're moonlighting as VTubers.

Lol, and I didn't even think of delving into VTubers, an anime-adjacent scene that is awash with pink. Something tells me this shade of hair isn't going anywhere.

You're darn right! They'll always be around to put folks in the Valentine's Day spirit! Well, them and more anime deep cuts than what I can count.