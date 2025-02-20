Chris
Coop, it was fun to have Steve and Lucas take us through that commercial break earlier this week, but I'm glad we can now return to our regularly scheduled anime programming. Hey, there's even that new You and Idol Precure series that started up a couple of weeks ago!
Wait a minute! It feels like somebody wants to sell me something!
Coop
You, too, can be a Precure, Chris! We'll have to think of a name, though... CureBeer or CureBanGDream perhaps?
Bird- and bunny-boys broke the glass ceiling on male Cures, meaning I can at last dream of doing my own magical transformation pose and, more importantly, be a target demographic for light-up plastic noisemakers.
Bandai, you already got me with a bunch of Super Sentai and Kamen Rider merch, but I guess you just had to angle for the third arm of the trifecta to keep those quarterly earnings up. Maybe my Cure name ought to be Cure Mark.
Bandai is just out there taunting us with how cool we'd be if we used the power of ice cream in our plastic replica of a belt-shaped external organ.
But you're on to something there, Chris. As you might be aware, dear readers, both of us were hit hard with the Transformers and Power Rangers bugs growing up...and we have many toys and fond memories as a result. With that in mind, let's talk about shows selling the latest, hottest toys to young viewers and the impact on their lives.
Don't ask me about my shelves, that was last week.
Toy shelves can be more of a pain to dust than ones full of discs. Anime and hawking merch have gone hand-in-hand since the early days. Gundam is one of the examples, alongside so many other superhero and magical girl shows. Hell, the pulling of toy sponsorship directly led to the most infamous swerve out of Minky Momo.
Truck-kun wasn't playing around that day.
Maybe it's merciful that he's been reassigned to merely teleporting hapless Melvins into RPG Maker worlds. In modern times, anime made to show off paper and/or plastic merch specifically is recognized as a key component of the airing lineup. Precure is just one well-known example, and it also stands as an arbiter of another side of these anime: as shows that fans earnestly enjoy in their own merits, apart from any advertorial aspects!
Aside from all the Bandai-related series, the biggest toy-based show that pops into my mind is Beyblade.
I was a second-grader when the series hit North America in 2002, and I often brought my beyblades to school to battle with my friends before class and during recess. I remember watching the series on ABC Family before school every morning, often alongside Power Rangers Wild Force... I think the theme songs (especially the Wild Force theme) drove my dad up a wall after a while.
However, I do remember more than a few times when a fight broke out because one kid thought it would be funny to steal our beys...
Given how I know these kids' collectibles anime tend to work, I assume Bey Bandits is just a normal occurrence in the series. It's only right that you follow through on your strong sense of justice to set them right!
I wish things turned out like they eventually did for Robin there. The principal pretty much said, "Play nice, or I'm taking all of these away."
Beyblade is one of those series that was never really on my radar, save for being aware that the kid from the first anime popped up alongside Optimus Prime and several other entertaining Takara products in DreamMix TV World Fighters for the GameCube.
This just meant Beyblade was prime "Wait, they're still making that?" material for me in recent years as cohorts like you mentioned your love for it, to say nothing of celebrities like Timothee Chalamet strutting the red carpet accessorizing with the contact-sport fidget spinners.
Between all that and a shockingly consistent stream of tie-in anime coming out, I gotta presume there's something that makes fans of Beyblade think they're the...tops.
There's something special about Beyblade that keeps it spinning in the hearts of its fans. Even though I'd fallen out of it by the time I was in third or fourth grade, the series stuck with me because of all the good (and sometimes bad) memories associated with it.
Then, after what was probably a 20-year time gap, Beyblade X brought me right back into the fold last year. Praise for the literal top game from manga letterer Brandon Bovia captivated my interest, along with the fact that the current tops have sleek and refined designs. I've found the Beyblade Burst designs to be a little overwrought for my tastes. So I bought just one bey at first, a recreation of Dranzer from the original series... It didn't take long for me to nab way more.
And a stadium, too...
Still technically not a shelf pic, you're safe!
The greatest joy of getting back into Beyblade for me has been playing the game with my young nephews whenever they visit. At first, they were like, "What are those?" Then, they became hooked on the series themselves. Naturally, after a few months of playing with my beys and stadium, I had to get them their own. I cherish how this little spinning top game has brought us closer together.
That's heartwarming to hear, and an indicator of the kind of impact anime franchises like these can have outside the cynical sales side. Beyblade has been around for over 25 years. That's not long enough for Moses to have parted the Red Sea with one of the little spinners, but it is long enough that generations of fans like yourself and your nephews have been able to bond over the sparks in a molded plastic stadium.
Naturally, the anime component is an angle of that, too. Yes, these tie-in cartoons ostensibly exist to entice kids to buy into the play patterns they occupy. As evidenced by similar series in the past like Digimon and the aforementioned Pretty Cure, the stories can be strong and form some pretty foundational early anime memories for some fans.
In some cases, who knows where that passion will lead those kids in the future? Aside from getting me back into the game, Brandon Bovia is a wonderful example of that passion opening new doors. He got into the Beyblade through the original manga as a kid, and now he's the letterer of the Beyblade X manga!
It also shows how important being supportive of a child's interests is, because fostering and encouraging that passion is key to their future.
It's an important part of stewarding the next generation, especially in guiding them to be mindful of their hobbies, even as they indulge them.
Like the way people go feral for packs of Pokémon cards still frightens and confuses me, so perhaps it's more responsible to steer someone towards the comparatively saner shores of Cardfight!! Vanguard for their card battling fix.
Oh, Vanguard... Unlike its fellow card game compatriots, I enjoy how the original 2011 series teaches the viewer how to play the game. In many card game series (Yu-Gi-Oh!! especially), the rules are often fudged for dramatic effect. It was nice that I could buy a starter deck and learn how the game works alongside the characters.
I know later Vanguard seasons are hit or miss with that element, but I'm happy to report that the latest iteration, DivineZ, is wholly committed to it, with a teaching game taking up a huge chunk of its second episode!
I'm glad to hear they still make the effort to include a primer on the game from time to time. Even if it's spotty between seasons, it's better than not at all.
Thinking back to the series' initial debut, I was the only person I knew who bought the starter deck or any boosters. But then again, that was the early days for Bushiroad's (the game's publisher) presence in North America, too, right? I'm pretty sure you know a thing or two about Bushiroad, given your love for My Gos, Ave Mujicas, and the like.
Of course! BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! takes place in the Vanguard Cinematic Universe, after all.
Bushiroad crossing it over with my beloved Bandori was my expected introduction into the world of Vanguard, helpfully facilitated by my Cardfight-loving sister who recognized my predictable gateway drug.
Sometimes, the merch a major anime sells you isn't exactly what you expected.
Now you've got me tempted to hunt down those GARO cards they did...and the Masami Ōbari illustrated ones too.
Oh god, this is just Bravern.
Bushiroad has the tie-in temptation technique down to a science. Powerful when you consider that the inciting setup for DivineZ is just another in a long line of Kamen Rider Ryuki riffs.
"Tatakae."
I must fight the temptation to impulse buy if I want to survive...
The thing is, for all its hawking of real-world gacha packs, the Vanguard fandom is another one like your beloved Beyblade that's brought people together. My sister met some people who were special to her through the scene. Having her explain deck construction to me and then play a few games has been an absolute gift of a way for us to hang out.
That's beautiful. Honestly, any hobby that can bring people together is (more often than not) going to put a huge smile on my face. When it comes to games, they're always at their best when you can share them with another person.
This includes the JAM Project theme song from the anime of said game.
Sharing is arguably where the material goods sold by series like Beyblade and Vanguard work well since collecting multiples means it's easy to loan them to your impressionable friends and family members, so they can try them out.
And then get them to buy their own afterward, of course, but this, too, is part of the glorious cycle of merchandising.
I guess I need to snag some Vanguard cards, and you gotta nab a Beyblade or two now... Buster Dran's a pretty cool one...
Since I mentioned card games and JAM Project, it would probably behoove me to mention Yu-Gi-Oh!! GX.
If I'm bringing Vanguard in, it only makes sense to talk about the grandpa of card battle anime.
I know many who love themselves a Yugi and his Dark Magician, but the Tokusatsu-esque Elemental Heroes led me to (or, more accurately, my parents) buy more than a few booster packs back in 2005. I'm still scarred by the memory of swapping my Elemental Hero Flame Wingman for a Bubbleman in a bad trade to the same kid who tried to steal my Beyblade back in elementary school...
For years, you were battling your own personal Seto Kaiba and...whatever the Beyblade equivalent of Seto Kaiba was. Bey-to Kaiba?
Yu-Gi-Oh! is interesting because Kazuki Takahashi's original manga wasn't first conceived as a merchandising machine. Instead, the popularity of the Duel Monsters in-series card game led to it taking on that focus and evolving into a collectible-compelling empire.
At the behest of real-world Kaiba Corp. Konami, natch.
Hey, when Konami finds something that works, they really know how to capitalize on it.
What I find most interesting about Yu-Gi-Oh!! is the life it's had outside of official media, mostly thanks in part to LittleKuriboh and Yu-Gi-Oh!! The Abridged Series. Bits like "IN AMERICA," "CARD GAMES ON MOTORCYCLES!", "Screw the rules, I have money," and "Frylock's high again" was seared into my brain in high school. For me, it's inseparable from my vision of what Yu-Gi-Oh!! is.
You're not the only one, to the point that I recall the GXdub started leaning into that particular vibe.
It hasn't aged particularly well, but it was through YGOTAS that I made one of my oldest and closest friends. It's also his fault that I found myself knee-deep in Danganronpa, but it's probably partially my fault that he's into anime as much as he is now.
Thinking of the abridged series gags we'd trade back and forth, I'm now remembering the DUEL DISK SYSTEM I got for Christmas while I was obsessed with GX.
It makes sense, given they're predominantly watched by kids. Still, these series can be formative for people despite their naked capitalistic origins—and sometimes even because of them- if you bond with people over the games.
Granted, the companies behind these properties know this, which is why everything from Transformers to Precure has at least some element of nostalgia backing it now. Usually with their own set of grown-up-targeted toys-ahem-"collectibles" to boot.
There's a reason Hasbro got you with that Haslab Omega Prime, after all.
They previewed it using footage from an anime you can't stream anywhere anymore! They were genuinely counting on fans just remembering the commercials from two decades ago!
As a kid who got Ultra Magnus for their eighth birthday, I'm more than a little interested to see how that turns out. I love ol' Magnus, but he was a floppy brick.
I'll likely end up doing my own free promotion for Hasbro's product with some photos on my socials once it arrives, so I'll certainly let you know. To round things back before I get too cynical (since we've certainly been there with this column and capitalistic excess before), I'll reinforce that a lot of my love for everything from Transformers to Precure to Bushiroad's BanG Dream! is based on genuine enjoyment of the attached fiction. Plenty of writers have worked magic with the ol' robots in disguise. Precure can be a showstopper of an action anime a lot of the time, and current-era BanG Dream! is so powerful under supervising writer Yuniko Ayana you'd be forgiven for forgetting it exists in service of selling a mobile game...which sometimes also sells you trading cards.
These series persist because at least someone on the projects got something out that speaks to audiences.
In the case of Transformers, I wouldn't have gotten back into the franchise if I hadn't revisited '86 (Transformers: The Movie) a few years back. Those personal connections to the source material are more important than the toys. My nephews might grow out of Beyblade eventually, but it doesn't make the time we spent together battling or watching a little of the show any less important.
Even with anime selling something, there are some parts you can't put a price on.
Like the value of a sick intro to an anime about YoYos
