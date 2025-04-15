Steve and Lucas pull double-duty as they tackle both the new season's isekai and rom-coms.

Steve

Alright, Lucas. It's a new season, but it's the same old drill. Time to hunker down and blitz through our quarterly isekai onslaught. © 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会 ...is what I would normally say, but honestly, the spring docket is surprisingly light. There are sequels and Narou-poisoned series aplenty, don't get us wrong, but the fresh isekai offerings are pretty slim. So we're going to do something different and sample some rom-coms alongside the adventures in other worlds. The contents maydiffer slightlyt, but fear not, dear readers: the suffering isn't going anywhere. Alright, Lucas. It's a new season, but it's the same old drill. Time to hunker down and blitz through our quarterly isekai onslaught....is what I would normally say, but honestly, the spring docket is surprisingly light. There are sequels and Narou-poisoned series aplenty, don't get us wrong, but the fresh isekai offerings are pretty slim. So we're going to do something different and sample some rom-coms alongside the adventures in other worlds. The contents maydiffer slightlyt, but fear not, dear readers: the suffering isn't going anywhere.

Lucas

The mandate is shifting, Steve! Is this the beginning of the dawn of a new era!? Have remakes of older anime franchises and webcomic adaptations dethroned isekai and rom-coms as the dominant genres in a given season!?? Is it too soon to celebrate the death of one of the most cynical trends in the modern media landscape!??? © 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会 Oops, my bad! A better world seemed possible for a moment, and I clung to it harder than I realized. I'm excited to double up on the isekai and rom-com impressions with you, and I think this optimism flows well into the title I was the most pleasantly surprised by: Catch Me at the Ballpark! . © 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会 On its surface, it is a rom-com, but it is a low-key ensemble story about the particular community that forms around a seasonal space like a professional baseball stadium. The mandate is shifting, Steve! Is this the beginning of the dawn of a new era!? Have remakes of older anime franchises and webcomic adaptations dethroned isekai and rom-coms as the dominant genres in a given season!?? Is it too soon to celebrate the death of one of the most cynical trends in the modern media landscape!???Oops, my bad! A better world seemed possible for a moment, and I clung to it harder than I realized. I'm excited to double up on the isekai and rom-com impressions with you, and I think this optimism flows well into the title I was the most pleasantly surprised by:On its surface, it is a rom-com, but it is a low-key ensemble story about the particular community that forms around a seasonal space like a professional baseball stadium.

© 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会 © 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会 Yeah, I dug(out) that aspect of it. Not only does it eschew the usual high school cast and setting, but the show also focuses on a specific and quotidian location that you usually don't think about outside of the games they host. In reality, these stadiums are huge conglomerations of infrastructure with lots of moving parts, and it's neat to zoom in behind the scenes.

I couldn't agree more! (Though I shouted at the screen during that gag, as cats making it onto the field can lead to some of the best moments in baseball!



© 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会 © 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会 Moreover, it's about a girl with a snaggletooth who gently teases the main character, and that's a perennial genre for shy masochists everywhere.

© 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会 Steve, I was so worried that this was about to be just another anime for people who enjoy being stepped on, but then it dropped the twist! Ruriko's not actually domineering; she just thinks that's what Murata wants and is trying to fit into the expectations of her new job.

Nagatoro-san (the easiest comparison to make) pulls a similar trick with its main couple, but I also like the extra bit of characterization this gives Ruriko. And that's how I feel about the show overall—it doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it has enough of an identity to stand out and be pleasant to watch.

Fairouz Ai playing Ruriko I should have expected as much), I love that it's already getting into more niche stuff around baseball like the socio-politics of being a player's partner by episode 2, and this anime is an early frontrunner for best ED of the season, if not year! If I'm allowed to break a cardinal sin of writing and utilize a sports metaphor, Catch Me at the Ballpark! is a deep hit with a good chance of becoming a home run! That's fair. I'm not sure how much more I'll watch, but what I've seen so far is way better than expected from anything else in this lineup. The cast is well acted (though withplaying Ruriko I should have expected as much), I love that it's already getting into more niche stuff around baseball like the socio-politics of being a player's partner by episode 2, and this anime is an early frontrunner for best ED of the season, if not year! If I'm allowed to break a cardinal sin of writing and utilize a sports metaphor,is a deep hit with a good chance of becoming a home run!

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! © 柊裕一/SQUARE ENIX・「履いてください、鷹峰さん」製作委員会 This one at least deserves points for the audacity with which it sallies forth into complete and utter porno ridiculousness. But if we're talking about real trash aimed at guys who want to be stepped on, that distinction easily belongs toThis one at least deserves points for the audacity with which it sallies forth into complete and utter porno ridiculousness.

LIDEN FILMS , and also to Crunchyroll for not being afraid to both give and show that the characters in this universe have nipples, which is usually a point of contention in any televised media! © 柊裕一/SQUARE ENIX・「履いてください、鷹峰さん」製作委員会 But the other part of me wants to call this show out for a myriad of reasons! It's frustrating that Takamine is supposed to be the most beautiful person in her community when she has perhaps the most generic "waifu" design to date. Furthermore, as we hinted at on Bluesky (y'all should follow us on Bsky, we're a delight!), how does she know how her powers work if the MC is supposedly the first person to see her naked? Also, why does Takamine's anatomy seem off in so many still images of her?? I know this isn't a show I shouldn't ask too many questions about, but I'd like my smut's internal logic and world-building to be consistent! Steve, I'm torn. One part of me wants to give props to the animation studio,, and also tofor not being afraid to both give and show that the characters in this universe have nipples, which is usually a point of contention in any televised media!But the other part of me wants to call this show out for a myriad of reasons! It's frustrating that Takamine is supposed to be the most beautiful person in her community when she has perhaps the most generic "waifu" design to date. Furthermore, as we hinted at on Bluesky (y'all should follow us on Bsky, we're a delight!), how does she know how her powers work if the MC is supposedly the first person to see her naked? Also, why does Takamine's anatomy seem off in so many still images of her?? I know this isn't a show I shouldn't ask too many questions about, but I'd like my smut's internal logic and world-building to be consistent!

Takamine-san is no Gushing Over Magical Girls , neither in titillation nor in consistent world-building. But I'm willing to handwave logic if it throws out lines of dialogue as beautifully nonsensical as this one. This is the shit a Metal Gear Solid boss says before pulling a gun out of her cleavage. © 柊裕一/SQUARE ENIX・「履いてください、鷹峰さん」製作委員会 My main problem (aside from the off-putting art style you mentioned) is that I don't like either of our leads. The dude has no defining personality traits, and the gal comes across as a vector for fetishes rather than a person. I respect its honesty about its intentions, but Takamine-san just doesn't have the juice. © 柊裕一/SQUARE ENIX・「履いてください、鷹峰さん」製作委員会 And as far as uncensored smut on streaming services goes,is no, neither in titillation nor in consistent world-building. But I'm willing to handwave logic if it throws out lines of dialogue as beautifully nonsensical as this one. This is the shit aboss says before pulling a gun out of her cleavage.My main problem (aside from the off-putting art style you mentioned) is that I don't like either of our leads. The dude has no defining personality traits, and the gal comes across as a vector for fetishes rather than a person. I respect its honesty about its intentions, butjust doesn't have the juice.

cour of 100 GFs, which managed to be horny, hilarious, and have a wealth of character writing; I don't think Takamine-san will rise above being more than fodder in the seasonal waifu wars. © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 On the other hand, there's a little something-something going on in Kowloon Generic Romance ! Especially with last season's secondof, which managed to be horny, hilarious, and have a wealth of character writing; I don't thinkwill rise above being more than fodder in the seasonal waifu wars.On the other hand, there's a little something-something going on in

© 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

© 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

Naturally, it also helps that the content of the show is intriguing, engaging, and unique. After the Rain 's mangaka Jun Mayuzuki crafts a Wong Kar-wai-esque romantic romp in the crowded streets of Kowloon, with a mysterious sci-fi backdrop looming over everything. It's moody. It's sexy. It's fantastic. This is (in my opinion) the best show we will be discussing in this column, and I knew that would be the case as early as its opening scene. A pure vibe in anime form.Naturally, it also helps that the content of the show is intriguing, engaging, and unique.'s mangakacrafts a Wong Kar-wai-esque romantic romp in the crowded streets of Kowloon, with a mysterious sci-fi backdrop looming over everything. It's moody. It's sexy. It's fantastic.

© 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 This show doesn't have to invent ridiculous circumstances to make Reiko attractive; it just places the viewer in more intimate or naturally provocative moments with her, and that immediately creates a sense of connection and desire. It's still a little male-gaze-y, but it's way more highbrow than what I expect from most anime. I don't think I'm as big on it as you are, but there are plenty of moments and little decisions to appreciate. While I'm not sold yet on the chemistry between the leads, I love how casual and classy it is while making Reiko out to be an absolute bombshell.This show doesn't have to invent ridiculous circumstances to make Reiko attractive; it just places the viewer in more intimate or naturally provocative moments with her, and that immediately creates a sense of connection and desire. It's still a little male-gaze-y, but it's way more highbrow than what I expect from most anime.

is a woman, and I think her eye comes through in this adaptation. She understands that someone can look their hottest when covered in sweat and paint and ready to pass out from heatstroke. It's a refreshingly unvarnished perspective on sexiness, especially in contrast to its competition. © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 I like, too, that this philosophy applies to the anime's depiction of Kowloon, which is dirty, rusty, and dingy but awash in people and personality. Again, it helps set the anime apart. © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

© 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

It's also fun when this aesthetic clashes against the menacing floating octahedron in the sky. Welcome back, Ramiel. © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 I mean, Jun Mayuzakia woman, and I think her eye comes through in this adaptation. She understands that someone can look their hottest when covered in sweat and paint and ready to pass out from heatstroke. It's a refreshingly unvarnished perspective on sexiness, especially in contrast to its competition.I like, too, that this philosophy applies to the anime's depiction of Kowloon, which is dirty, rusty, and dingy but awash in people and personality. Again, it helps set the anime apart.It's also fun when this aesthetic clashes against the menacing floating octahedron in the sky. Welcome back, Ramiel.

I appreciate it whenever an anime makes a space feel real and lived in, as opposed to a sterile TV set. The more distinct character designs for even secondary characters also help. Of course, I'm also curious about what's up with that octahedron (the most menacing shape) and the memory/amnesia mystery it seems to be setting up.

© 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 Also, admittedly, we're stretching the definition of "com" in rom-com by including Kowloon Generic Romance here, but its premiere is just too good to ignore. To make up for it, let's talk about the goofiest rom-com premiere next. © 篠原健太／集英社・ウィッチウォッチ製作委員会・MBS I've heard of flat characters, but this is ridiculous! I'm just happy it so quickly reneged on taking Reiko's glasses away. I was worried for a couple of minutes there.Also, admittedly, we're stretching the definition of "com" in rom-com by includinghere, but its premiere is just too good to ignore. To make up for it, let's talk about the goofiest rom-com premiere next.I've heard of flat characters, but this is ridiculous!

WITCH WATCH , won't we? © 篠原健太／集英社・ウィッチウォッチ製作委員会・MBS Between its limited theatrical run about a month ago and the production values present in this first episode, I can tell that Shonen Jump alum WITCH WATCH is desperately trying to be the season's hit! This is admirable, but it might also be challenging since it's my understanding that the manga takes a little while to get going. We'll get so many good faces out of, won't we?Between its limited theatrical run about a month ago and the production values present in this first episode, I can tell thatalumis desperately trying to be the season's hit! This is admirable, but it might also be challenging since it's my understanding that the manga takes a little while to get going.

WITCH WATCH sufficiently charmed. It's super cartoonish. Our main character barfs confetti. I can't not love that. © 篠原健太／集英社・ウィッチウォッチ製作委員会・MBS © 篠原健太／集英社・ウィッチウォッチ製作委員会・MBS

It also shows off some incredible chops in its OP. Megumi Ishitani , fresh off the One Piece Fan Letter , is here to make a name for herself in the industry.

Speaking as someone who is blissfully ignorant of as much as possible, I didn't know what to expect going in, and I came away fromsufficiently charmed. It's super cartoonish. Our main character barfs confetti. I can't not love that.It also shows off some incredible chops in its OP., fresh off the, is here to make a name for herself in the industry.

WITCH WATCH is a STRONG frontrunner for the best OP of the season. And it is as charming as it is hilarious. I'm not sure how intentional this gag was, but I got a chuckle right out of the gate with the not-Levis hat in the cold opening. © 篠原健太／集英社・ウィッチウォッチ製作委員会・MBS Oh my god, YES!is a STRONG frontrunner for the best OP of the season. And it is as charming as it is hilarious. I'm not sure how intentional this gag was, but I got a chuckle right out of the gate with the not-Levis hat in the cold opening.

Junji Ito situation is true cinema. I was half-hoping we'd see him try to drag her out with a yardstick, but I like that he's also an endearing dumbass. They are made for each other. And regarding Flat Nico, the transition from silly slapstick to a horrifyingsituation is true cinema.I was half-hoping we'd see him try to drag her out with a yardstick, but I like that he's also an endearing dumbass. They are made for each other.

The Shiunji Family Children ! Which, outside of giving me a screenshot that's sure to be incredibly useful for my career as a professional anime person, didn't have a single standout moment for me! © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会 Hey, I ship it! This is more than I can say for any coupling of characters in! Which, outside of giving me a screenshot that's sure to be incredibly useful for my career as a professional anime person, didn't have a single standout moment for me!

© 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会 I'm more partial to prestige incest myself ( Yosuga no Sora , Days With My Stepsister , Nisemonogatari , etc.), so Shiunji Family doesn't quite cut the mustard for me either. But it comes close. It's self-effacingly absurd, Dōga Kōbō 's production chops make it nice to look at, and there are gestures towards some compelling drama in between the parts where the siblings sit the audience down and explain each of their charm points in excruciating detail. © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会 © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

© 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会 © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会

Oh yeah, and it gives us the essential male nipple. Mustn't downplay that. © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会 Can't forget this line either!I'm more partial to prestige incest myself (, etc.), sodoesn't quite cut the mustard for me either. But it comes close. It's self-effacingly absurd,'s production chops make it nice to look at, and there are gestures towards some compelling drama in between the parts where the siblings sit the audience down and explain each of their charm points in excruciating detail.Oh yeah, and it gives us the essential male nipple. Mustn't downplay that.

That male nipple is more than can be said of some of the rom-coms that'll appear in this convo! And, as weird as it sounds, I'm in the same boat as you on the incest. Either make them siblings or don't! Spending half of the episode hedging at how taboo this anime might be without actually committing feels like a poorly executed fake-out to me.

Rent-A-Girlfriend (from the same mangaka) was a series I thought had more potential than follow-through, I can't say I'm too optimistic here, either. Let's change gears and talk about strong female characters. © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会 She's Donkey Kong-maxxing. While I don't respect fake incest, I can respect the gesture towards soap opera drivel. I also appreciate how convoluted it is—one set of twins is actually twins, but the other set isn't. It doesn't quite get saucy enough. And considering that(from the same mangaka) was a series I thought had more potential than follow-through, I can't say I'm too optimistic here, either. Let's change gears and talk about strong female characters.She's Donkey Kong-maxxing.

The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl be more popular if it were instead titled Gorilla Girl Bananza? Who can say? For the only shojo anime to make this watch-through, I found it surprisingly serviceable! The animal connections are sure to make for valuable short-hands for various romantic interests. Who doesn't love a good fish-out-of-water story? © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会 My one complaint is that this is yet another anime that features a girl with super strength while giving her no muscle mass. I need to accept that this hyper-specific trope is my pet peeve alone. Wouldbe more popular if it were instead titled? Who can say? For the onlyanime to make this watch-through, I found it surprisingly serviceable! The animal connections are sure to make for valuable short-hands for various romantic interests. Who doesn't love a good fish-out-of-water story?My one complaint is that this is yet another anime that features a girl with super strength while giving her no muscle mass. I need to accept that this hyper-specific trope is my pet peeve alone.

Gorilla God's good nature. Most of the humor stems from Sophia's awkwardness and shyness. And her occasional simian proclivities. © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会 I think the setting and style feel a bit too generic, and that holds it back from standing out, but as you said, a shojo adaptation of this ilk can be a unique selling point. The girls have every right to enjoy a harem as well. © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会 At least the show doesn't mock Sophia for her newfound super strength. That's what I thought I got going in, based on the entire history of anime comedies, but I was surprised by's good nature. Most of the humor stems from Sophia's awkwardness and shyness. And her occasional simian proclivities.I think the setting and style feel a bit too generic, and that holds it back from standing out, but as you said, aadaptation of this ilk can be a unique selling point. The girls have every right to enjoy a harem as well.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? ! © 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会 Which to me feels like a rom-com anime so rote that the kindest thing I can say about it is that maybe I would have liked it more if it came out before Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! deconstructed the genre, but even that feels backhanded. Absolutely. Though I can't fault it for being generic until I saw a screenshot I took of the show yesterday, I had completely forgotten that I watched the first episode ofWhich to me feels like a rom-com anime so rote that the kindest thing I can say about it is that maybe I would have liked it more if it came out beforedeconstructed the genre, but even that feels backhanded.

wrong with it, and it's one of the better put-together anime featured here. But it, too, feels profoundly sauceless. I was going to compare it to My Dress-Up Darling , which also has a male lead with a feminine-coded hobby that endears him to the precocious female lead. But here, that setup feels more contrived and less interesting. I can't quite put my finger on why. It might be the more generic character designs. © 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会 There's nothingwith it, and it's one of the better put-together anime featured here. But it, too, feels profoundly sauceless. I was going to compare it to, which also has a male lead with a feminine-coded hobby that endears him to the precocious female lead. But here, that setup feels more contrived and less interesting. I can't quite put my finger on why. It might be the more generic character designs.

Dress-Up Darling the leads could bond over their overlapping hobbies and there was a believable explanation for the lead feeling so discouraged about his interest, but Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? eschews most of that so that it can rush to what's gearing up to be love triangle central conflict. Which feels dated after The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You shattered the glass ceiling on polyamory in anime. Maybe Boy-Girl Friendship would have done well enough five or so years ago, but I doubt it'll survive, much less thrive, in the modern anime landscape. At least inthe leads could bond over their overlapping hobbies and there was a believable explanation for the lead feeling so discouraged about his interest, buteschews most of that so that it can rush to what's gearing up to be love triangle central conflict. Which feels dated aftershattered the glass ceiling on polyamory in anime. Maybewould have done well enough five or so years ago, but I doubt it'll survive, much less thrive, in the modern anime landscape.

© 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会 © 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会 Which is more than I can say for our final rom-com feature, which also, conveniently, bridges the gap into the isekai part of this column. © 中乃空・竹書房／ウェイブ And providing easy transitional fodder for this column is the most useful thing Yandere Dark Elf does. Maybe the only useful thing. Still, it should please dedicated rom-com fans, and it has some reasonably funny bits after the third wheel gets introduced.Which is more than I can say for our final rom-com feature, which also, conveniently, bridges the gap into the isekai part of this column.And providing easy transitional fodder for this column is the most useful thingdoes. Maybe the only useful thing.

Yandere Dark Elf paves the way for male-female nipple censorship equality in anime! Years from now, scholars will look back and deem this moment pivotal in the march to reach true gender equality!!! © 中乃空・竹書房／ウェイブ © 中乃空・竹書房／ウェイブ Outside of that bit, I've got very little to say about what might be the trashiest rom-com of the season, either. Although, when did "yandere" become synonymous with "obsessive?" Back in my day, during the peak of media like Future Diary and Yandere Simulator, a waifu could only be a yandere if she more or less wanted to kill her crush! This obsession is weak shit undeserving of the yandere moniker! Uh, excuse you!paves the way for male-female nipple censorship equality in anime! Years from now, scholars will look back and deem this moment pivotal in the march to reach true gender equality!!!Outside of that bit, I've got very little to say about what might be the trashiest rom-com of the season, either. Although, when did "yandere" become synonymous with "obsessive?" Back in my day, during the peak of media likeand, a waifu could only be a yandere if she more or less wanted to kill her crush! This obsession is weak shit undeserving of the yandere moniker!

Yandere Dark Elf from disappointing. Making a pervert anime explicitly aimed at dudes who developed a formative crush on Pirotess should be a laughably easy exercise, but they manage to bungle it. It looks bad. It feels bad. And HIDIVE couldn't even get the uncensored version. There's nothing for you here. © 中乃空・竹書房／ウェイブ If I'm being charitable, maybe they don't want to blow their proverbial yandere load all in the first episode. Even so, that doesn't stopfrom disappointing. Making a pervert anime explicitly aimed at dudes who developed a formative crush on Pirotess should be a laughably easy exercise, but they manage to bungle it. It looks bad. It feels bad. Andcouldn't even get the uncensored version. There's nothing for you here.

© 三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025 I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! is one of the most cynical and nakedly misogynistic pieces of media I've ever seen. I despised what was presented to me in the first episode. Yet another example of a final work falling short of the sum of its parts. It's frustrating points come more from a series of missteps and misunderstandings than outright malice. On a related note:is one of the most cynical and nakedly misogynistic pieces of media I've ever seen. I despised what was presented to me in the first episode.

Evil Lord is so over-the-top in its isekai icks that I couldn't help but have fun with it. As soon as I saw this dude's family, I knew they were either going to A) die tragically or B) betray him. And boy, oh, boy, did we get option B. © 三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025 Outside of the space opera opening, the entire premiere is about everything in his life grinding him down into the saddest, wettest dog of a person imaginable. It's a backstory oozing with contempt for everyone except our hero, who merely tried to be the goodest boy in the whole world. We rarely get something this in sync with the societal undercurrents of male entitlement and insecurity, even amongst the isekai world. © 三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025 © 三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025 You are entirely correct, and that's also why I found it funnier than most of the rom-coms we just covered.isover-the-top in its isekai icks that I couldn't help but have fun with it. As soon as I saw this dude's family, I knew they were either going to A) die tragically or B) betray him. And boy, oh, boy, did we get option B.Outside of the space opera opening, the entire premiere is about everything in his life grinding him down into the saddest, wettest dog of a person imaginable. It's a backstory oozing with contempt for everyone except our hero, who merely tried to be the goodest boy in the whole world. We rarely get somethingin sync with the societal undercurrents of male entitlement and insecurity, even amongst the isekai world.

I wish I could disconnect enough to get some dark laughs out of it, but I was just floored non-stop at how people can believe that their unhappiness is entirely out of their control and wholly due to people conspiring against them for no reason.

Evil Lord addresses and rejects that toxic mindset. © 三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025 Then again, after he's reincarnated, he customizes both the nipples and the pussy on his new sex maid AI slave, so truly anything is possible here. © 三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025 © 三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025 The wild part is that it might be aware of what it's doing. Like, the guy who isekais our main dude turns out to be some malevolent interdimensional agent who feeds on unhappiness, and he directly calls out our MC's "woe is me" schtick. I can see a possible future whereaddresses and rejects that toxic mindset.Then again, after he's reincarnated, he customizes both the nipples and the pussy on his new sex maid AI slave, so truly anything is possible here.

Evil Lord does a rug pull and reveals that everything evil the main character does is, in fact, BAD, but I'm not holding my breath for that 180. © The Beginning After the End Production Committee Though at least Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire is comprehensive in its themes, genre, and political messaging. With its sci-fi kingdom where sword fights are still a thing to JPRG standard fantasy world reincarnation, I have no clue what The Beginning After The End is going for in its first episode. That's a sentence a mom would say to their 5-year-old child! Listen, I'll be the first to eat crow if it turns out thatdoes a rug pull and reveals that everything evil the main character does is, in fact, BAD, but I'm not holding my breath for that 180.Though at leastis comprehensive in its themes, genre, and political messaging. With its sci-fi kingdom where sword fights are still a thing to JPRG standard fantasy world reincarnation, I have no clue whatis going for in its first episode.

© The Beginning After the End Production Committee Unfortunately, in execution, this premiere mirrors Mushoku Tensei in every way except the horny baby part. This sounds like it should be a good thing (and it is), but it contributes to the episode being bland. © The Beginning After the End Production Committee It has a neater premise than most isekai, I'll give it that. Instead of a Japanese high schooler, it's the king of a dystopian fascist future who reincarnated in a magic fantasy world. There's a crumb of an original idea there.Unfortunately, in execution, this premiere mirrorsin every way except the horny baby part. This sounds like it should be a good thing (and it is), but it contributes to the episode being bland.

It's probably not a good sign when the best thing I can think to say about a show is that "well, at least it's not as gross as Jobless Reincarnation." From my Wiki community manager days, I recall that this anime is tied to a hugely popular webcomic, but I have a hard time envisioning how the anime adaptation will reach those lofty heights after watching the first episode.

Mushoku Tensei had ridiculously impressive production values propping up its depravity. Fans might be better off sticking to the webcomic in this case. © The Beginning After the End Production Committee Last but not least, we conclude our abbreviated isekai venture with Teogonia , our second anime this week to feature a large primate. © 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会 Yeah, the adaptation is quite rough around the edges. At leasthad ridiculously impressive production values propping up its depravity. Fans might be better off sticking to the webcomic in this case.Last but not least, we conclude our abbreviated isekai venture with, our second anime this week to feature a large primate.

Teogonia ! On the one hand, I could see it having some potential in a throwback shonen series. On the other hand, the character designs and the animation leave quite a bit to be desired. © 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会 It feels like it will either be blowing up on my social media feeds by mid-May, or I'll never hear anyone say anything about it, with absolutely zero middle ground between the two extremes. I'm a little torn on! On the one hand, I could see it having some potential in a throwback shonen series. On the other hand, the character designs and the animation leave quite a bit to be desired.It feels like it will either be blowing up on my social media feeds by mid-May, or I'll never hear anyone say anything about it, with absolutely zero middle ground between the two extremes.

Teogonia feels more like a standard fantasy adventure. © 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会 © 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会 And that's a double-edged sword. Compared to other isekai, I think Teogonia is off to a stronger start than most. But compared to other similar fantasy series, Teogonia 's premiere struggles to find a truly compelling thread to follow outside of the usual call to adventure. © 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会 It also downplays the isekai angle quite a bit. The premiere gives us just a few hints of Kai's past life, which even he is only vaguely aware of. In practice,feels more like a standard fantasy adventure.And that's a double-edged sword. Compared to other isekai, I thinkis off to a stronger start than most. But compared to other similar fantasy series,'s premiere struggles to find a truly compelling thread to follow outside of the usual call to adventure.

I'm probably not being a great critic by saying that I feel wholly indifferent to Teogonia by the end of its first episode, but it didn't give me enough to chew on to have much more of an opinion than that.

© 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会 © 谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会 Still, if you want a new isekai on your plate, Teogonia is easily the least morally reprehensible of the bunch, so it has that going for it. Jose shows some potential with her fight against feudal sexism, but I don't know if that's strong enough to string me along any further.Still, if you want a new isekai on your plate,is easily the least morally reprehensible of the bunch, so it has that going for it.

And with that, I think we've gone through every isekai and rom-com to release this season! Correct me if I'm wrong, but I'd say this batch of genre fare has more than enough high points to make up for the muck at the bottom or the more forgettable entries somewhere in the middle.

Kowloon Generic Romance easily gets my top marks in this joint isekai-romcom session of TWIA congress, followed by WITCH WATCH and Catch Me at the Ballpark! ! Consider me smitten with this smoking hot real estate agent. © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会 Overall, I'd say the big picture is comfortably middling. Buteasily gets my top marks in this joint isekai-romcom session of TWIA congress, followed byand! Consider me smitten with this smoking hot real estate agent.

With spring coming on, the anime real estate market is heating up! Hopefully, we've given our readers the information they need to head into it with cool heads and the skills to distinguish the close-on-sight deals from the ones that'll make them want to cancel escrow!