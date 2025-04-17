Chris and a very special guest see what's behind OceanVeil 's diaphanous drapes.

Chris

Alright, work email, let's see what the boss has on the TWIA docket for tonight. Hm, OceanVeil ? A hentai streaming service? Fair enough, I've looked at plenty of smut for the Manga Guide, but how could I handle this? Coop's taking the week off, and I'm pretty sure Steve is still questioning me after the incest column. He and Lucas just rounded up both this season's isekai and rom-coms. I can't imagine how a guy settling in to look at this sort of stuff solo would come across to the readership...Wait, what's this? © Re:mimu／Suiseisha Inc. "PS: I'm sending in someone with a specific set of skills to help you with this assignment." Huh, I wonder who that could be. Alright, work email, let's see what the boss has on the TWIA docket for tonight. Hm,? Astreaming service? Fair enough, I've looked at plenty of smut for the Manga Guide, but how could I handle this? Coop's taking the week off, and I'm pretty sure Steve is still questioning me after the incest column. He and Lucas just rounded up both this season's isekai and rom-coms. I can't imagine how a guy settling in to look at this sort of stuff solo would come across to the readership...Wait, what's this?"PS: I'm sending in someone with a specific set of skills to help you with this assignment." Huh, I wonder who that could be.

Jean-Karlo

—this goes here... and that...

... Aha! It worked! Chris! I came from This Week in Games to tell you, there's something we must do! © Studio Trigger/Tsuburaya Productions —this goes here... and that...... Aha! It worked! Chris! I came fromto tell you, there's something we must do!

Jean-Karlo again! You're not here still trying to exact revenge, are you? I thought we settled that last time

Carnelian and giving me an excuse to talk about Moonlight Lady for a bit heals all wounds. I'm not even mad that you guys covered Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX without me doing my "IT'S A GUNDAM " bit. I figured I could do the old team a solid now that I beat Xenoblade 3. Anyway, there was something we had to do, but this weekend was a bit of a rush... Talking aboutand giving me an excuse to talk aboutfor a bit heals all wounds. I'm not even mad that you guys coveredwithout me doing my "IT'S A" bit. I figured I could do the old team a solid now that I beat. Anyway, there was something we had to do, but this weekend was a bit of a rush...

Xenoblade 3? End of a story arc there. Hold on, that can wait, because you're right —we have an assignment. You must be the ringer the email mentioned, who's supposed to help me uncover the secrets of this OceanVeil thing. A mystery, to be sure, but something tells me it's not one of the impenetrable variety. Oh wow, you finally beat? End of a story arc there. Hold on, that can wait, because you're right —we have an assignment. You must be the ringer the email mentioned, who's supposed to help me uncover theof thisthing.A mystery, to be sure, but something tells me it's not one of thevariety.

Hold the phone, when the hell did Energy Kyouka get licensed?!

There's a legal hentai streaming site now?! How bad could this—, when the hell didget licensed?!There's a legalstreaming site now?!

Lilitales. But it's a bold new world, it seems, with this venture from the WWWave Corporation , purveyors of material from ComicFesta , AnimeFesta , and other institutions with unassuming names that are nevertheless "If you know, you know" material. It's easy (and fun) to make jokes, but this represents a significant step, given the uneven history of hentai up to this point, especially when released in the West! Worth covering from a purely academic standpoint, of course. I had a similar thought when I saw a listing for. But it's a bold new world, it seems, with this venture from the, purveyors of material from, and other institutions with unassuming names that are nevertheless "If you know, you know" material.It's easy (and fun) to make jokes, but this represents a significant step, given the uneven history ofup to this point, especially when released in the West! Worth covering from a purely academic standpoint, of course.

Fakku Books on my shelves, plus This Week in Games has dabbled in covering some adult game releases in the U.S. like Kara no Shōjo or the Taimanin games. While ANN doesn't normally cover hentai (it's hard to go in-depth critiquing content that is, nevertheless, designed almost entirely around titillation), I still think there's a lot of genuine validity in bringing it up as a discussion piece. (Not gonna bring it up, not gonna bring it up...) So I've made no small bones that I've got more than a fewon my shelves, plushas dabbled in covering some adult game releases in the U.S. likeor thegames. While ANN doesn't normally cover(it's hard to go in-depth critiquing content that is, nevertheless, designed almost entirely around titillation), I still think there's a lot of genuine validity in bringing it up as a discussion piece. There's a lot of history to ero-anime and ero-manga, and many big artists in the anime industry's history have dabbled in it. Masami Ōbari , who recently helmed the amazing Brave Bang Bravern! series, also directed a few ero-OVAs, including Viper GTS and Marine a Go Go . Satoshi Urushihara , who's been in all kinds of productions over the years (he even did some animation for the 1980s Transformers movie!) not only headlined the famous (and luxuriously-animated) Another Lady Innocent , but also does pin-ups for ero-manga magazines to this day. More than a few mangaka for mainstream stuff like Food Wars! or the Spice and Wolf manga have works of erotica to their names—and some don't even hide it behind a pseudonym.

I won't say Xenoblade Chronicles character designer Masatsugu Saitō is the same artist as Wanna Do It? artist saitom , I'm just saying I've never seen them in the same room together because one might accuse the other of copying their style.

Fakku 's release of Nana & Kaoru is what got me to pick up those volumes in the first place. © Ryuta Amazume 2008, 2009, 2010 Talking about Spice and Wolf in this context, people are wondering what else the studio behind the 2008 anime has been up to and continues to do. Art styles are recognizable. No shame here. We're already this deep in, and your review of's release ofis what got me to pick up those volumes in the first place.Talking aboutin this context, people are wondering what else the studio behind the 2008 anime has been up to and continues to do. Art styles are recognizable.

Google search real quick... (Not gonna say it, not gonna say it...) Ahem. So, anyway, as you said, the ero-anime/manga industry is... not doing so hot in the U.S.? And we can't even blame it on the tariffs, the industry itself is hanging by a thread. God bless the folks at Fakku , J18, and irodori , because they're putting in a great deal of effort to license and release ero-manga— and they go through a ton of hoops to get those physical copies printed! But ero-anime? Oof. That's in a rougher space. About the only major studio that still handles the stuff is Media Blasters —and Yara Naika , bless their heart, can only do so much. I'll do asearch real quick...(Not gonna say it, not gonna say it...). So, anyway, as you said, the ero-anime/manga industry is... not doing so hot in the U.S.? And we can't even blame it on the tariffs, the industry itself is hanging by a thread. God bless the folks at, J18, and, because they're putting in a great deal of effort to license and release ero-manga— and they go through a ton of hoops to get those physical copies printed! But ero-anime? Oof. That's in a rougher space. About the only major studio that still handles the stuff is—and, bless their heart, can only do so much.

Seven Seas . But I can't remember the last time we had an honest-to-goddess hentai anime release come in for review. Until we got notice of OceanVeil here, anyway. I've covered a ton of manga, from all degrees of explicitness, from the companies you mentioned, plus others like. But I can't remember the last time we had an honest-to-goddessanime release come in for review. Until we got notice ofhere, anyway.

hentai without missing the forest for the trees, unless the rest of the production is really good like (don't say it, don't say it)... " Bible Black ," because outside of the freaky sex it's still a genuinely good horror set-up. It's like The Faculty by way of The Void, only they made the title a reference to King Crimson. As far as I can tell, ANN has only really covered the animated stuff as an April Fool's joke way back when. Part of that is because it's a bit hard to get critical withwithout missing the forest for the trees, unless the rest of the production is really good like (don't say it, don't say it)... "," because outside of the freaky sex it's still a genuinely good horror set-up. It's likeby way of, only they made the title a reference to King Crimson.

Variable Geo any day now. © Toshio Maeda/TFC. All Rights Reserved. This leads into the broader subject of the current state of hentai anime overall, which, as you alluded to, is spotty. Production simply isn't happening for lavishly animated multi-volume OVAs like the aforementioned Bible Black . You still sometimes see something like a new adaptation of genre icon Rance, but for the most part, glancing at the Japanese pre-order side, the releases are shorter, simpler affairs from a core few studios. At least we can count on Discotek for a prestige release of Urotsukidoji . I'm sure they'll be up to putting outany day now.This leads into the broader subject of the current state ofanime overall, which, as you alluded to, is spotty. Production simply isn't happening for lavishly animated multi-volume OVAs like the aforementioned. You still sometimes see something like a new adaptation of genre icon, but for the most part, glancing at the Japanese pre-order side, the releases are shorter, simpler affairs from a core few studios.

It's disappointing! It's not even that things aren't on the level of Another Lady Innocent —Urushihara famously bankrupted a studio with that one, it just wasn't sustainable. But most hentai OVAs are now under 30 minutes; many are as short as eight minutes, with animation that resembles a cheap motion comic.

Queen Bee of budgeting would resort to such skimpy tactics for animating hentai ... Surely only aof budgeting would resort to such skimpy tactics for animating...

Between the weak yen and piracy having crippled the industry, there isn't enough money to justify more "lavish" productions like Kanojo × Kanojo × Kanojo or Kuroinu. And where a lot of these ero-OVAs tended to tie in to fairly-big ero-manga or ero VNs, these days most productions will cover, like... a single chapter of an ero-manga.

Redo of Healer , Interspecies Reviewers , and Immoral Guild that will air "covered up" versions of what's barely not full-blown porn, then release the unedited versions on disc and premium cable channels. © Taichi Kawazoe/SQUARE ENIX/"Immoral Guild" Production Committee A compromise, something of a necessary one, and even some capital-H Hentai have taken to utilizing! This isn't to say that horny anime has dissipated completely. Instead, much of it has strategically evolved. So you'll get full-length anime series like, andthat will air "covered up" versions of what's barely not full-blown porn, then release the unedited versions on disc and premium cable channels.A compromise, something of a necessary one, and even some capital-Hhave taken to utilizing!

OceanVeil 's whole bit is that it has a bunch of shows up for free. But you'll notice these episodes are positively bite-sized—less than 10 minutes. That's because the full episodes are hidden behind a paywall—and they involve sex! Still not quite 10 minutes an episode, but still. A lot of these feel like animating a weekly newspaper strip, only with boning involved. It works because, at least, the stories are somewhat intriguing.

AnimeFesta and similar ilk for a while: Air the shorter, unsauced version effectively as an ad to get people to order the fully-loaded nachos. OceanVeil is just them working to finally bring the model of that material to English speakers, letting us unlock these secrets for the low, low price of nearly $13 a month. If these episodes are as short as you say, there better at least be a lot of them. This has been the way titles are handled throughand similar ilk for a while: Air the shorter, unsauced version effectively as an ad to get people to order the fully-loaded nachos.is just them working to finally bring the model of that material to English speakers, letting us unlock these secrets for the low, low price of nearly $13 a month.If these episodes are as short as you say, there better at least be aof them.

OceanVeil has a lot of these series — and many of them are even dubbed and unpixelated! The bad news is that, altogether, a given "series" can clock in at an hour long. Surprised they didn't call the website "One-Minute Warrior." On the other hand, OceanVeil does offer a smattering of "fuller-length" titles with more reasonable runtimes. These can include both several newly-licensed anime that I had no idea had been licensed and would likely pique a few people's interests (like Majuu Jouka Shoujo Utea or the aforementioned Energy Kyouka), as well as some older titles like My Stubborn Sister-In-Law (formerly licensed in the U.S. as Lover-in-Law ). Most of these are still pixelated. The good news is thathas a lot of these series — and many of them are even dubbed and unpixelated! The bad news is that, altogether, a given "series" can clock in at an hour long. Surprised they didn't call the website "One-Minute Warrior." On the other hand,does offer a smattering of "fuller-length" titles with more reasonable runtimes. These can include both several newly-licensed anime that I had no idea had been licensed and would likely pique a few people's interests (likeor the aforementioned), as well as some older titles like(formerly licensed in the U.S. as). Most of these are still pixelated.

OceanVeil 's user interface is basic in terms of navigation. There isn't even a search function if you're trying to pull up a specific title! Browsing through the few categories they sort things into entails scrolling down to specific rows and clicking "See more" to view them. If I were a cynic, I'd say they're trying to obscure the fairly limited selection they're giving you for that thirteen beans a month. But hey, they've got simulcasts! I wonder if Lynzee would accept any last-minute uncouth additions to the Preview Guide... I also need to bring up that the experience of actually diving into these secrets leaves a lot to be desired.'s user interface is basic in terms of navigation. There isn't even a search function if you're trying to pull up a specific title! Browsing through the few categories they sort things into entails scrolling down to specific rows and clicking "See more" to view them.If I were a cynic, I'd say they're trying to obscure the fairly limited selection they're giving you for that thirteen beans a month. But hey, they've got simulcasts! I wonder if Lynzee would accept any last-minute uncouth additions to the Preview Guide...

dire. Also, not great—you can't open videos in new tabs! Normally, you'd right-click on a link to open it in a new tab (or simply middle-click it with your mouse wheel). That doesn't work here! The video player isn't the best, either: it lacks resolution and subtitle options. Additionally, if you're watching a dubbed version of an episode (hosted as a separate video, not even as an alternate audio track), the video won't have any subtitles. I don't want "perfect" to be the enemy of "good," but those are a lot of features that are practically standard for a streaming site! © Re:mimu／Suiseisha Inc I didn't want to dwell on the site's shortcomings, but the lack of a search function is pretty. Also, not great—you can't open videos in new tabs! Normally, you'd right-click on a link to open it in a new tab (or simply middle-click it with your mouse wheel). That doesn't work here! The video player isn't the best, either: it lacks resolution and subtitle options. Additionally, if you're watching a dubbed version of an episode (hosted as a separate video, not even as an alternate audio track), the video won't have any subtitles. I don't want "perfect" to be the enemy of "good," but those are a lot of features that are practically standard for a streaming site!

Anime Strike . © 松本あやか / Suiseisha Inc. I get we're starting from the basic beginning here for this team, but when the alternative you're fighting against is material that's pirated even more excessively than "normal" anime, you gotta bring your A-game. Good faith suggests that they might address these issues as they expand, as long as they don't end up going the way of an X-rated

I won't be too much of a doomer and wag my finger at folks for stuff. Still, getting people to pay for porn is rough—a lot of people just straight up don't value the work enough (and like finding excuses not to do it). Arguably, OceanVeil isn't helping themselves with their promotions—again, I had no idea that the likes of Energy Kyouka was even licensed and available on a legal streaming service until I was scrolling through the page. Energy Kyouka is no Kuroinu, but an acquisition like that feels like it ought to be a bigger deal? I remember when Yara Naika got their start with Media Blasters , they put a ton of work into reaching out to fans and polling them for what they'd like to see licensed. And while there was a lot that they couldn't do (like the Taimanin OVAs just aren't on the table), Yara did an amazing job of walking the tightrope of being honest about limitations and obstacles without giving people too much information, while also encouraging folks to be open to The Powers That Be™ about their love and support of ero-OVAs. Because as it turns out, if you build it and people don't come, nobody else is going to bother!

Ascendent Animation at least did the service of putting out Fire in his Fingertips , The Titan's Bride , and Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ...many of which have netted streaming releases on OceanVeil here! © 松本あやか / Suiseisha Inc. © 松本あやか / Suiseisha Inc. ...which is to say that's probably enough foreplay and it's finally time to actually dive into why people are really here and talk about a few of these series. Look, we said they were short, we had to buffer things out somehow. Evenat least did the service of putting out regular press releases about the series they licensed and dubbed, including, and...many of which have netted streaming releases onhere!...which is to say that's probably enough foreplay and it's finally time to actually dive into why people are really here and talk about a few of these series. Look, we said they were short, we had to buffer things out somehow.

© Junichi Yamakawa/Bungaku Ito × Studio Leo A good bit of fandom insight from OceanVeil is that they had the infamous OVA adaptation of Kuso Miso Technique (the faces from which you've likely seen on memes from all over the Internet for decades by now). It's like Fakku having gone out of their way to get Tiny Boobs, Giant Tits History (a.k.a., "the one with the "MEGA MILK" shirt"). You have to speak your audience's language! Speaking of "yaranaika"...!A good bit of fandom insight fromis that they had the infamousadaptation of(the faces from which you've likely seen on memes from all over the Internet for decades by now). It's likehaving gone out of their way to get(a.k.a., "the one with the "MEGA MILK" shirt"). You have to speak your audience's language!

© Junichi Yamakawa/Bungaku Ito × Studio Leo © Junichi Yamakawa/Bungaku Ito × Studio Leo It's also one of the many short entries that make up this selection, meaning it's not too hard for audiences to get a general idea of most offerings. "Basic conceptual preamble before characters just kinda hook up and hit it for a few minutes" describes a large swath of these choices. It's the title most likely to be recognized even by non-aficionados of this kind of material, thanks to that aforementioned meme value.It's also one of the many short entries that make up this selection, meaning it's not too hard for audiences to get a general idea of most offerings. "Basic conceptual preamble before characters just kinda hook up and hit it for a few minutes" describes a large swath of these choices.

Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami (which Chris was nice enough to share clips from). The set-up is simple: Kaji is a handsome man sought after by his female coworkers, but he's strictly gay. Provided, he's also filtered himself out of the dating pool by his impossibly high standards for partners. After going on a business trip with the homely Fukami, Kaji realizes Fukami actually cleans up quite nicely, so they have a tryst... only for Fukami to seemingly not be that interested in post-coital snuggles. © 松本あやか / Suiseisha Inc. © 松本あやか / Suiseisha Inc. Normally, that kind of synopsis only really covers the overarching plot of a series—but I just covered the entirety of the first episode right there. So, on my end, one of the titles I chose to watch was(which Chris was nice enough to share clips from). The set-up is simple: Kaji is a handsome man sought after by his female coworkers, but he's strictly gay. Provided, he's also filtered himself out of the dating pool by his impossibly high standards for partners. After going on a business trip with the homely Fukami, Kaji realizes Fukami actually cleans up quite nicely, so they have a tryst... only for Fukami to seemingly not be that interested in post-coital snuggles.Normally, that kind of synopsis only really covers the overarching plot of a series—but I just covered the entirety of the first episode right there.

© トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. The time limitations put a damper on all elements of a series like this. The two episodes released so far have barely enough time to build chemistry between the two leads (a key feature of any media like this, especially BL ), with the sex not lasting long enough to satisfy anyone. © トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. Just kind of a basic boys-love shrug. To say nothing of it being completely unrelatable. If Kaji can't see the initial appeal in this disheveled, megane-adorned nerd, I can't help him.The time limitations put a damper on all elements of a series like this. The two episodes released so far have barely enough time to build chemistry between the two leads (a key feature of any media like this, especially), with the sex not lasting long enough to satisfy anyone.Just kind of a basicshrug.

Game World Reincarnation ; another villainess isekai, where a 30-something office lady gets isekai'd into the world of an otome game (she dies from "karoshi"—being overworked). Right from the get-go, she tries to hook the prince up with the heroine—but oh boy, the prince loves getting his mitts on her instead! In eight minutes, we barely get an explanation as to why the prince might care for her before he drags her away from a party for some heavy petting. Not everything can be My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , but give us something to care about with regards to these characters! © Re:mimu／Suiseisha Inc That's the same situation with; another villainess isekai, where a 30-something office lady gets isekai'd into the world of an otome game (she dies from "karoshi"—being overworked). Right from the get-go, she tries to hook the prince up with the heroine—but oh boy, the prince loves getting his mitts on her instead! In eight minutes, we barely get an explanation as to why the prince might care for her before he drags her away from a party for some heavy petting. Not everything can be, but give usto care about with regards to these characters!

Game World Reincarnation myself. It helps that there's a whole series of eight bite-sized episodes to go through, so there's a bit more of a sense of an arc. Plus, actual penetrative sex is built up over multiple episodes, so there's a little more sex act variety overall, plus some whiffs of character and chemistry. © Re:mimu／Suiseisha Inc. If this were a generally airing seasonal villainess isekai series, it would fall short of the mark, but as a show that held my attention between animated sex scenes, it functioned. For what it's worth, I could get a bit more out ofmyself. It helps that there's a whole series of eight bite-sized episodes to go through, so there's a bit more of a sense of an arc. Plus, actual penetrative sex is built up over multiple episodes, so there's a little more sex act variety overall, plus some whiffs of character and chemistry.If this were a generally airing seasonal villainess isekai series, it would fall short of the mark, but as a show that held my attention between animated sex scenes, it functioned.

Adam's Sweet Agony , which is basically "What if World’s End Harem wasn't stupid?" After a plague strikes the world, Sonomiya is the only man alive capable of popping a boner—and there's a harem of very desperate women who find themselves itching for a taste of the action. It's a dumb, goofy story with hot girls and a reasonably inoffensive guy. I can dig it. © トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. I think a case where the shallow characterization works is, which is basically "What ifwasn't stupid?" After a plague strikes the world, Sonomiya is the only man alive capable of popping a boner—and there's a harem of very desperate women who find themselves itching for a taste of the action. It's a dumb, goofy story with hot girls and a reasonably inoffensive guy. I can dig it.

Adam's Sweet Agony missed for me largely because I couldn't tune out the issues in its world-building. It takes place in a world where people have forgotten about any sex act that doesn't involve a biological penis. © トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. © トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. There oughta be lesbians cleaning up in this alternate universe! But of course this is the straightest of low-effort dude fantasies, so even the cool, confident sports girlfriend turns demure once the dick comes out. © トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. © トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. It's funny, becausemissed for me largely because I couldn't tune out the issues in its world-building. It takes place in a world where people have forgotten about any sex act that doesn't involve a biological penis.There oughta be lesbiansin this alternate universe! But of course this is the straightest of low-effort dude fantasies, so even the cool, confident sports girlfriend turns demure once the dick comes out.

My bar for entry for this one was "Must be better than World’s End Harem ," and by actually being able to see the screen, this one won by a landslide. I never said that was a high bar!

cosplay dancer with a horrifying AI-esque face filter overlay. © トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. Cool, I wasn't planning on sleeping anyway. To be fair, I might have been temporarily blinded by the jump scare that was this show's ED, featuring a live-actiondancer with a horrifying AI-esque face filter overlay.Cool, I wasn't planning on sleeping anyway.

© Toei Company (scream.mp3)

At least you and I can both agree with Kamen Rider Rogue on this.

Show Time!. It has a rather novel approach, being an adult romance: a widower falls into a tryst with the hostess of his daughter's favorite television show, while trying to avoid the tabloids' scrutiny. It's a cute set-up that stays refreshingly mundane throughout its runtime. I wish it were fleshed out more, or we could get more ero-manga/ero-anime along these lines! © Studio Mausu/Suiseisha/Rabbit Gate I wanna wash the taste of that horrid thing out of my mouth with another one I found rather cute:. It has a rather novel approach, being an adult romance: a widower falls into a tryst with the hostess of his daughter's favorite television show, while trying to avoid the tabloids' scrutiny. It's a cute set-up that stays refreshingly mundane throughout its runtime. I wish it were fleshed out more, or we could get more ero-manga/ero-anime along these lines!

Show Time! is simple enough that its short runtime doesn't hinder it. Speaking of kids' shows, Kamen Rider, transformations, and tortured segues let me bring up one of my picks from OceanVeil 's funbag grab-bag. © 織島ユポポ/Suiseisha Inc. That is, if you know me and my preferences in hot anime people, you know that the subtly titled Fucked by My Best Friend was already on my radar for, ahem, reasons. Adult romances in these are always good: they save the localizers from having to try to pass high schools off as colleges, where everyone's wearing uniforms for some reason. The concept inis simple enough that its short runtime doesn't hinder it. Speaking of kids' shows,, transformations, and tortured segues let me bring up one of my picks from's funbag grab-bag.That is, if you know me and my preferences in hot anime people, you know that the subtly titledwas already on my radar for, ahem, reasons.

Those aren't twins, are they...

hentai is something that's been around forever (anyone remember X-Change?), but this one specifically plays with the idea of playboy best friends getting pushed together by magic HRT pills. © 織島ユポポ/Suiseisha Inc. © 織島ユポポ/Suiseisha Inc. Unfortunately, despite its loftily ambitious premise, I wanted to like Best Friend more than I did. It's got an odd mix of homoerotic misogyny even as it's exploring the idea of dudes who have been waiting for an excuse to close the five-foot gap in the hot tub. © 織島ユポポ/Suiseisha Inc. © 織島ユポポ/Suiseisha Inc. I do appreciate it being one of the vanishingly rare bisexuality embracing hentai , though. Gender-bendingis something that's been around forever (anyone remember?), but this one specifically plays with the idea of playboy best friends getting pushed together by magic HRT pills.Unfortunately, despite its loftily ambitious premise, I wanted to likemore than I did. It's got an odd mix of homoerotic misogyny even as it's exploring the idea of dudes who have been waiting for an excuse to close the five-foot gap in the hot tub.I do appreciate it being one of the vanishingly rare bisexuality embracing, though.

(Don't bring it up, don't bring it up) ... Yeah, what's up with that?

Provided, a lot of that is likely because of audiences: a lot of guys watching porn likely have hang-ups about guys. I think there's a big discussion to be had here about myriad sexual orientations and how well hentai can appeal to them. I once had a great conversation with someone from Fakku at a convention about the lack of hentai featuring transmasculine characters.

OceanVeil felt the need to categorize Best Friend in the " BL " section, even as it features vast amounts of straight-presenting hookups alongside the gay ones—because I know there are a lot of heterosexual hentai fans out there that will flip at anything even adjacent to yaoi . We call those people cowards. © 織島ユポポ/Suiseisha Inc. Now, this also leads to a point I noticed about OceanVeil 's selection: it has a variety of straight-guy-aimed material, otome fantasies, and plenty of BL , but there seems to be nothing on the yuri front. Granted, this is an issue with the broader hentai ecosystem we discussed. I can't imagine the license for something like Shoujo Sect could have been that expensive. © 2006 MS PICTURES 一切の無断転載を禁止します © 2006 MS PICTURES 一切の無断転載を禁止します That tracks, especially given howfelt the need to categorizein the "" section, even as it features vast amounts of straight-presenting hookups alongside the gay ones—because I know there are a lot of heterosexualfans out there that willat anything even adjacent to. We call those people cowards.Now, this also leads to a point I noticed about's selection: it has a variety of straight-guy-aimed material, otome fantasies, and plenty of, but there seems to be nothing on the yuri front. Granted, this is an issue with the broaderecosystem we discussed. I can't imagine the license for something likecould have been that expensive.

This is one of those don't let "perfect" be the enemy of "good"' issues that I wanted to be careful with, because I've seen how fans of hentai and tokusatsu get when something gets licensed that isn't their baby. The issues with OceanVeil 's features should be at the top of its list for update and repair. But licenses are a bit trickier because I understand there's a lot of red tape to be crossed.

Fair point, and as I indicated, the larger issue is that there just isn't that much yuri hentai , period.

irodori has managed to release in the U.S., you'd think someone would've clued in and made animated adaptations of, say, Happy Nudist Beach or Sacred Milk of the Elf Princess. But I think part of that would require someone with capital to throw around—and as I said earlier, there just isn't a lot of that in ero-anime these days. Even with ero-manga, it's easier for some creatives just to make lateral worksafe adaptations of their ero- doujin to publish in mainstream publications, as was the case with The Elder Sister-like One , or Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! . And while I don't think this is an inherently bad decision, a lot of these stories feel a bit neutered without the sex. Like Hinata and Bell's relationship feels so much more forced without knowing that Bell is riding Hinata like she paid for it. Considering how much of Mira's ero-mangahas managed to release in the U.S., you'dsomeone would've clued in and made animated adaptations of, say,or. But I think part of that would require someone with capital to throw around—and as I said earlier, there just isn't a lot of that in ero-anime these days. Even with ero-manga, it's easier for some creatives just to make lateral worksafe adaptations of their ero-to publish in mainstream publications, as was the case with, or. And while I don't think this is an inherently bad decision, a lot of these stories feel a bit neutered without the sex. Like Hinata and Bell's relationship feels so much more forced without knowing that Bell is riding Hinata like she paid for it.

OceanVeil as a starting point , giving this material a more cohesive place to belong, even if it could use more discoverability to facilitate that. They've even collected semi-older titles like My Stubborn Sister-In-Law, which you mentioned, and smaller-studio releases like Kunoichi Botan (which, not for nothing, encompasses some harder material than the more vanilla entries we chose to look at here). © 2018 Enokippu/Selfish I don't know if this can save hentai with a streaming service in an anime bubble that already feels ready to burst anytime soon, but even with my many caveats about OceanVeil , I find it hard to fault them for trying. With that in mind, I can see something likeas a, giving this material a more cohesive place to belong, even if it could use more discoverability to facilitate that. They've even collected semi-older titles like, which you mentioned, and smaller-studio releases like(which, not for nothing, encompasses some harder material than the more vanilla entries we chose to look at here).I don't know if this can savewith a streaming service in an anime bubble that already feels ready to burst anytime soon, but even with my many caveats about, I find it hard to fault them for trying.

The anime industry as a whole is in a bad position due to the overwhelming amount being produced (far too much for any person to watch in a reasonable timeframe) and the miserable pay. And it's only harder to get an erotic venture off the ground, no less in America, where even payment processors can be a pain and a half. Never mind being able to pay for stuff on Fakku or irodori with PayPal (because you can't), but you can't even use PayPal to buy stuff abroad on Booth!

They've started IP blocking content on DLsite, just to give folks an idea of how bad it's getting.

Miray Ozaki , has spent twenty years on her series, The Great Escape (think of it as a very Japanese take on Larry Welz's Cherry comics). That's longer than many currently-running Shonen Jump hits! Black Dog has been drawing naughty Sailor Moon doujin since the mid-90s—longer than many anime fans now have even been alive. And, of course, there's the legendary Toshio Maeda , whom I got to chat with during Puerto Rico Comicon in 2012. All of these people are incredibly dedicated to what they do, embodying the spirit of "doing it for the love of the game," as it were. And I wish it were not only easier to support these people, but easier for them to get their work out there.

There's a lot to talk about when it comes to ero-manga or ero-anime besides the boning because the folks working on it come from all over and have all kinds of wild inspirations, like Butcha-U 's love of Hooters or Chiba Toshiro and (according to what he's told me on Twitter ) his love of American superheroes and '90s American supermodels. And part of what drew a lot of fans into hentai —or, at least, what drew people into hentai during the '00s—was how in-depth the story could be. Even if a visual novel were condensed into three to five episodes.

Chris, help me out here, I'm this close to hijacking this column and going on a Moonlight Lady spiel—! © PinkPineapple/Orbit Co., Ltd. For all the issues that might be raised with ero-manga or ero-anime, it still needs to be said that there are a lot of very passionate people working on the material. One of my favorite artists,, has spent twenty years on her series,(think of it as a very Japanese take on Larry Welz'scomics). That's longer than many currently-runninghits! Black Dog has been drawing naughtysince the mid-90s—longer than many anime fans now have even. And, of course, there's the legendary, whom I got to chat with during Puerto Rico Comicon in 2012. All of these people are incredibly dedicated to what they do, embodying the spirit of "doing it for the love of the game," as it were. And I wish it were not only easier to support these people, but easier for them to get their work out there.There's a lot to talk about when it comes to ero-manga or ero-anime besides the boning because the folks working on it come from all over and have all kinds of wild inspirations, like's love of Hooters or Chiba Toshiro and (according to what he's told me on) his love of American superheroes and '90s American supermodels. And part of what drew a lot of fans into—or, at least, whatpeople intoduring the '00s—was how in-depth the story could be. Even if a visual novel were condensed into three to five episodes.Chris, help me out here, I'mclose to hijacking this column and going on aspiel—!

This Week in Games just in case. All it takes is a simple segue, thanks to your visual novel mention earlier! That is, on that front, I'll always have time for MangaGamer and their dedication to getting hentai visual novels out in English through their endearingly 2005-ass site. Talk about love of the game(s). Now that you're done with Xenoblade 3, you might have time for any number of these that don't have anything to do with Carnelian ! No worries, the email had instructions on how to send you back through tojust in case. All it takes is a simple segue, thanks to your visual novel mention earlier! That is, on that front, I'll always have time forand their dedication to gettingvisual novels out in English through their endearingly 2005-ass site. Talk about love of the game(s).Now that you're done with, you might have time for any number of these thathave anything to do with

MangaGamer has even made enough inroads with Steam that many of their titles are now available through Valve's storefront—if you don't mind people knowing far and wide that you're playing Funbag Fantasy. has even made enough inroads withthat many of their titles are now available through Valve's storefront—if you don't mind people knowing far and wide that you're playing

OceanVeil is missing: a sharing option. © トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. Ah, obviously that's the real functionalityis missing: a sharing option.

I think many people have a genuine interest in seeing hentai thrive in the U.S.. While I think things are going to get worse before they get better for the anime industry, erotic and otherwise, fans can do a lot by trying to appeal to The Powers That Be™. Let people know when you buy their stuff, join their Discord, and all that. For God's sake, support the official release. And whenever possible, let the folks in Japan know that you enjoy their work. My personal experiences aren't everyone's, but Japanese artists love the support, and it makes them happy to see people abroad enjoying their work and supporting it. The real secret with hentai , as with good sex, is communication.

© トヨ／Suiseisha Inc. I think we, and all the kids at home, have learned so much from these secrets.