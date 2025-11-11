Lucas and Coop discuss the possibilities of Kodansha 's new live-action initiative.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Netflix streams Hana Kimi , Cinderella Closet , Death Note (U.S.), One Piece , Fullmetal Alchemist movies, Bleach , and Chihayafuru : Full Circle.

Apple TV+ streams Drops of God .

Coop

I'm surprised to be saying this, Lucas, but I'm tentatively hopeful about works that emerge from this venture. We both know that for every Alita: Battle Angel or One Piece , there are dozens of Netflix Death Note , BET , or Dragon Ball : Evolutions out there. Live-action anime and manga adaptations haven't exactly had a winning batting average over the years. In fact, we've covered many of them throughout the history of



[image or embed] — Hideo Kojima ( @hideokojimaen.bsky.kojimaproductions.jp ) November 6, 2025 at 4:55 PM I'm surprised to be saying this, Lucas, but I'm tentatively hopeful about works that emerge from this venture. We both know that for everyor, there are dozens of, orout there. Live-action anime and manga adaptations haven't exactly had a winning batting average over the years. In fact, we've covered many of them throughout the history of this column . I'd like to hope that with a publisher directly at the reins and a chief creative officer who's been through the corporate movie wood chipper before, we might see a movie or two that bucks that trend. And judging by Chloé Zhao's recent visit to Kojima Productions ' office in Tokyo, I'd wager a guess that she's already hit the ground running. Saying "hello" to a Mr. Hideo Kojima sounds like a nice break in the middle of what I'd imagine to be a maelstrom of meetings.

Physint turns out to be. Though Kojima's been talking a big game about making his theatrical directorial debut for decades now, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't curious about what his take on a live action Cyborg 009 would be! © ISHIMORI PRODUCTION INC. Would it be a cinematic masterpiece? Almost assuredly not. Would it be weird as hell and likely super interesting? Probably! Chloé Zhao has absolutely been scanned, and I look forward to seeing her likeness in whatever the hellturns out to be. Though Kojima's been talking a big game about making his theatrical directorial debut for decades now, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't curious about what his take on a live actionwould be!Would it be a cinematic masterpiece? Almost assuredly not. Would it be weird as hell and likely super interesting? Probably!

Nomadland won her those Oscars. I mentioned the "corporate movie wood chipper" earlier because Eternals feels like a film that would drastically change any creative and how they approach any large-property project. I'm willing to cut Zhao slack on the film because most Marvel flicks appear to be "director-for-hire" gigs with most authorial vision left to the producers. © MASH·ROOM Co. Ltd./KODANSHA LTD. But to avoid those Marvel-esque pitfalls, I believe Kodansha Studios should avoid trying to adapt any of the publishers' greatest titles. AKIRA, Attack on Titan , Ghost in the Shell , Vinland Saga —all off the table. Start with a mix of more personal and lesser-known stories from across the Kodansha catalog. Maybe that's a foolish idea given that the publisher would love to leverage those titles, but I'd say to either build up to them or leave them alone entirely. We've been reading headlines about failed AKIRA projects for over 30 years anyway, so there doesn't need to be another one. You just nailed my exact line of thinking on this news. Looking at Zhao's filmography, she's primarily known for intimate human stories that aren't willing to shy away from difficult material—it's howwon her those Oscars. I mentioned the "corporate movie wood chipper" earlier becausefeels like a film that would drastically change any creative and how they approach any large-property project. I'm willing to cut Zhao slack on the film because most Marvel flicks appear to be "director-for-hire" gigs with most authorial vision left to the producers.But to avoid those Marvel-esque pitfalls, I believeStudios should avoid trying to adapt any of the publishers' greatest titles.—all off the table. Start with a mix of more personal and lesser-known stories from across thecatalog. Maybe that's a foolish idea given that the publisher would love to leverage those titles, but I'd say to either build up to them or leave them alone entirely. We've been reading headlines about failedprojects for over 30 years anyway, so there doesn't need to be another one.

Kodansha , they have plenty of titles to choose from that would be both noteworthy to manga readers without being overshadowed by their own legacy to general audiences. © Nobuyuki Fukumoto, Kodansha, Denpa © 1998-2025 I.T. Planning, Inc. Hell, there's never been a better time to bring Kaiji to wider audiences now that we're in a post Squid Games world, and I'm shocked there isn't already a samurai anthology mini-series with the name Vagabond slapped onto it! Thankfully, for a publishing company as old and storied as, they have plenty of titles to choose from that would be both noteworthy to manga readers without being overshadowed by their own legacy to general audiences.Hell, there's never been a better time to bringto wider audiences now that we're in a postworld, and I'm shocked there isn't already a samurai anthology mini-series with the nameslapped onto it!

Vagabond , because I am personally convinced that unless Takehiko Inoue directs it himself, it's not happening. While Slam Dunk last year, I got the impression that the samurai series is a very personal and tender spot for Inoue. I have the feeling that he wouldn't let anyone else touch Vagabond —a situation not far off from a The First Slam Dunk . I feel it would especially be the case if it were made in response to Shogun's success alone. © Legendary Television Though not a Kodansha Pictures production, the recent Drops of God Apple TV+ series feels like a step in the direction the studio is looking for. Something smaller, focused, and a collaboration between international filmmakers rather than just Hollywood alone. Perhaps Vagabond could be that sort of film or series given the publisher's involvement, but I'd imagine it's on a creator-by-creator basis at the end of the day. I'm glad you brought up, because I am personally convinced that unlessdirects it himself, it's not happening. While digging into last year, I got the impression that the samurai series is a very personal and tender spot for Inoue. I have the feeling that he wouldn't let anyone else touch—a situation not far off from a. I feel it would especially be the case if it were made in response to's success alone.Though not aPictures production, the recentseries feels like a step in the direction the studio is looking for. Something smaller, focused, and a collaboration between international filmmakers rather than just Hollywood alone. Perhapscould be that sort of film or series given the publisher's involvement, but I'd imagine it's on a creator-by-creator basis at the end of the day.

Drops of God was wildly popular in France before the television series' release, making it a very safe mid-market-sized BET . © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix Now that the One Piece live-action series is, for better or worse, the go-to example of live-action manga adaptations done right, I can see decision makers at Kodansha thinking that this will only be a worthwhile endeavor if they swing for the fences and create a similar mega hit with this initiative. I'm picking up what you're putting down, but it's important to remember thatwas wildly popular in France before the television series' release, making it a very safe mid-market-sizedNow that thelive-action series is, for better or worse, the go-to example of live-action manga adaptations done right, I can see decision makers atthinking that this will only be a worthwhile endeavor if they swing for the fences and create a similar mega hit with this initiative.

One Piece and think, "Someone at Kodansha needs a Seven Deadly Sins series, stat!" And while I understand that impulse, I don't think a company would hitch itself to Zhao and her producing partner, Nicolas Gonda, if they were looking for a pirate-sized barn burner. The Deadline story mentioned further collaboration with filmmakers from across the globe, and I have a feeling that it all starts in Japan. © 2006 "DEATH NOTE" FILM PARTNERS © 2003 Tsugumi Ohba / Takeshi Obata © 2022 荒川弘/SQUARE ENIX ©2022 映画「鋼の錬金術師2&3」製作委員会 The Japanese film industry has already produced its own Death Note films, Fullmetal Alchemist flicks, and plenty of TV drama adaptations. In fact, many of these dramas are silently making their way on Netflix and Prime Video—titles like Chihayafuru , Cinderella Closet , and the 2007 Hana Kimi series... Or have BEEN there in the case of films like FMA and Bleach . Providing these Japan-based projects with additional funding, production support, and expanded distribution could be an easy step in the right direction for series that are intrinsically tied to the nation of their creation. © TBS © Fuji TV Japan's own adaptations don't have an amazing batting average either, mind you, but I think it would be a practical approach—especially with the right creatives onboard. I take one look atand think, "Someone atneeds aseries, stat!" And while I understand that impulse, I don't think a company would hitch itself to Zhao and her producing partner, Nicolas Gonda, if they were looking for a pirate-sized barn burner. The Deadline story mentioned further collaboration with filmmakers from across the globe, and I have a feeling that it all starts in Japan.The Japanese film industry has already produced its ownfilms,flicks, and plenty of TV drama adaptations. In fact, many of these dramas are silently making their way onand Prime Video—titles like, and the 2007series... Or have BEEN there in the case of films likeand. Providing these Japan-based projects with additional funding, production support, and expanded distribution could be an easy step in the right direction for series that are intrinsically tied to the nation of their creation.Japan's own adaptations don't have an amazing batting average either, mind you, but I think it would be a practical approach—especially with the right creatives onboard.

Hiro Mashima would rubber-stamp an internationally produced Fairy Tail project before you could even get the document on his desk. © 2006 by Hiro Mashima That being said, it's my job to have opinions on niche media and, of all the adaptations you've referenced, I've only seen the live-action Death Note projects. These are incredibly niche works to global audiences, and I have a hard time seeing them reaching wider audiences without some serious investment behind them. It would be better for everyone involved, and far more sustainable, if this new venture focused on releasing a series of small and mid-sized live-action projects, rather than putting all their eggs in one or two big hit baskets. Though I have a feeling thatwould rubber-stamp an internationally producedproject before you could even get the document on his desk.That being said, it's my job to have opinions on niche media and, of all the adaptations you've referenced, I've only seen the live-actionprojects. These are incredibly niche works to global audiences, and I have a hard time seeing them reaching wider audiences without some serious investment behind them.

Kodansha would need to make a serious investment in the Japanese film industry for that specific idea. Then again, any of the new studio's moves will require a whole lot of money and precious time to do it right. © The Darwin Incident © Shun Umezawa/KODANSHA LTD. Regarding Kodansha titles that would be better suited to the American film industry, The Darwin Incident popped into mind right away. It's got an interesting premise behind it and just enough mental crossover with Planet of the Apes to grab the attention of western audiences. Having read the first volume of the series, Charlie is not only a fascinating character due to the genetic and ethical lines blurred by his existence, but also for the challenge he would provide to a production. Would he be given the Andy Serkis treatment in motion capture, would he be a performer with prosthetic makeup, or something in between? Absolutely. As far as their properties go,would need to make a serious investment in the Japanese film industry for that specific idea. Then again, any of the new studio's moves will require a whole lot of money and precious time to do it right.Regardingtitles that would be better suited to the American film industry,popped into mind right away. It's got an interesting premise behind it and just enough mental crossover withto grab the attention of western audiences. Having read the first volume of the series, Charlie is not only a fascinating character due to the genetic and ethical lines blurred by his existence, but also for the challenge he would provide to a production. Would he be given the Andy Serkis treatment in motion capture, would he be a performer with prosthetic makeup, or something in between?

Planet of the Apes already out and a fourth apparently on the way, I for one would LOVE a new take on this well-worn premise! © Go Nagai Hell, if we're getting a little wild with our pitches, it's been 8 year's since DEVILMAN crybaby ; we're about due for a new remake/sequel/recontextualization of Gō Nagai 's Devilman manga and a live action series would be the perfect medium to make that happen! Maybe I'm biased after seeing Frankenstein earlier this week, but I feel like Guillermo del Toro would both be the perfect fit to adapt this work and would be incredibly eager to work on a Devilman project. With three prequels toalready out and a fourth apparently on the way, I for one would LOVE a new take on this well-worn premise!Hell, if we're getting a little wild with our pitches, it's been 8 year's since; we're about due for a newof'smanga and a live action series would be the perfect medium to make that happen! Maybe I'm biased after seeingearlier this week, but I feel likewould both be the perfect fit to adapt this work and would be incredibly eager to work on aproject.

Devilman looks in a post- Chainsaw Man world. © Blood on the Tracks © Shuzo OSHIMI © The Flowers of Evil - Complete © Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. While we're in horror town, the works of Shūzō Oshimi are just primed to be adapted into some Grade-A thrillers. The Flowers of Evil has already received a film in Japan, but there's part of me that hopes that someone will throw Hiroshi Nagahama a bone and let him revisit his own take on the series. Nagahama's effort is something of an arthouse standout among most anime for being a fully rotoscoped series—one that I could see creatives outside of animation taking notice of. © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA Project Now that you mention it, I would be very curious to see howlooks in a post-world.While we're in horror town, the works ofare just primed to be adapted into some Grade-A thrillers. Thehas already received a film in Japan, but there's part of me that hopes that someone will throwa bone and let him revisit his own take on the series. Nagahama's effort is something of an arthouse standout among most anime for being a fully rotoscoped series—one that I could see creatives outside of animation taking notice of.

Kodansha titles is DEEP, and there are plenty of exciting and intriguing properties that are well-suited for live-action adaptations, but my expectations are leaning more towards cautious than optimistic right now. © 2024 KODANSHA USA PUBLISHING This is an exciting development with proven people attached to it for sure, but a studio is only as good as the work it puts out, and I'm going to temper my expectations until we have more information to work with. From the Metal Gear Solid movie that keeps not being made to the live action AKIRA adaptation that you mentioned, attempts to make Japanese entertainment IP bigger and broader have a habit of stalling out at this scale. The well oftitles is DEEP, and there are plenty of exciting and intriguing properties that are well-suited for live-action adaptations, but my expectations are leaning more towards cautious than optimistic right now.This is an exciting development with proven people attached to it for sure, but a studio is only as good as the work it puts out, and I'm going to temper my expectations until we have more information to work with. From themovie that keeps not being made to the live actionadaptation that you mentioned, attempts to make Japanese entertainment IP bigger and broader have a habit of stalling out at this scale.

True, that's exactly why my levels of hope are at "tentative" right now. But with the probable scramble for another One Piece -sized hit you mentioned, I do find myself wondering if the mainstream consciousness will be talking about "anime fatigue" in ten to fifteen years—like super hero flicks are spoken of now. Between the success of films like Reze Arc and Infinity Castle, along with the adaptation firehose surely about to open, it doesn't feel an unlikely conclusion. That might be part of why I've pushed toward smaller, more niche and grounded stories over the course of this conversation—projects that don't necessarily scream "manga" or "anime" right off the bat in the widely known, shonen-ish mainstream sense.

Initial D as much as the next guy and acknowledge its enduring impact on the mediums of manga and anime, but I can't really see people showing up to it in a post Fast and Furious world. I can also see a world in which someone in a suit pushes for a Land of the Lustrous live action series, which absolutely would not work and should never be attempted. That's true, and there's a good chance this studio puts out more ill-advised adaptations due to corporate chicanery, and these works flop. For instance, I likeas much as the next guy and acknowledge its enduring impact on the mediums of manga and anime, but I can't really see people showing up to it in a postworld. I can also see a world in which someone in a suit pushes for alive action series, which absolutely would not work and should never be attempted.