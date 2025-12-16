Lucas and Steve unwrap their anime gifts from Lynzee and Rebecca and try to decide if this means they've been naughty or nice.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.



Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Crunchyroll streams Ixion Saga DT , Another , Boys Over Flowers , SPY x FAMILY , and Terror in Resonance .

Amazon Prime streams SANDA .

RetroCrush streams Lady Georgie .

HIDIVE streams Azumanga Daioh and Kids on the Slope .

Steve

Happy holidays, Lucas! It's that time of year full of wintry cheer, and everywhere you look, there are red and green decorations aplenty. Of course, here at TWIA, we like to go the extra mile, so please enjoy these seasonally appropriate peepers while we get things started. © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another Not menacing in the slightest, I know! Happy holidays, Lucas! It's that time of year full of wintry cheer, and everywhere you look, there are red and green decorations aplenty. Of course, here at TWIA, we like to go the extra mile, so please enjoy these seasonally appropriate peepers while we get things started.Not menacing in the slightest, I know!

Lucas

Happy holidays, Steve! You know, maybe it's because I'm reviewing SANDA for ANN this season, but I am absolutely BURSTING with the spirit of the holidays! © Paru Itagaki (AKITASHOTEN) /SANDA Project My partner and I even bought a tree just this weekend! Which is the perfect place for our editorial overlords to tuck away the anime gifted to us for this year's Secret Santa column! Happy holidays, Steve! You know, maybe it's because I'm reviewingfor ANN this season, but I am absolutely BURSTING with the spirit of the holidays!My partner and I even bought a tree just this weekend! Which is the perfect place for our editorial overlords to tuck away the anime gifted to us for this year's Secret Santa column!

How very Norman Rockwell of you! And yes, as is our tradition, this is Secret Santa week, when we all get the chance to scratch a few titles off our ever-lengthening backlogs. As is not our tradition, though, this year we did not choose for each other. Rather, we were all at the mercy of Lynzee and Rebecca, and I guess it's time to find out if they thought we were naughty or nice. Considering that I started 2025 with a column about incest, I can't say I was optimistic.

Lady Georgie . © TOEI ANIMATION © TOEI ANIMATION Steve, were you aware at all of this 1983 shojo anime where a (not to her knowledge) adopted girl forms the beginnings of a love triangle with her (not to her knowledge) adopted brothers while going on slice of life adventures in the Australian outback? Or that the mother in the show is framed as a villain for having some fairly reasonable objections to how her children are developing, but is framed as an antagonist for her concerns? Because I was not familiar with Lady Georgie before watching it for this column, and I was NOT ready for it! With how often I'm writing about sex stuff nowadays, our readers ought to have an idea of my relationship with sadomasochism, so I knew I'd find a way to appreciate both my gifts and my lumps of coal. Though, since you brought up incest, I think we should start with my least favorite gift:Steve, were you aware at all of this 1983anime where a (not to her knowledge) adopted girl forms the beginnings of a love triangle with her (not to her knowledge) adopted brothers while going on slice of life adventures in the Australian outback? Or that the mother in the show is framed as a villain for having some fairly reasonable objections to how her children are developing, but is framed as an antagonist for her concerns? Because I was not familiar withbefore watching it for this column, and I was NOT ready for it!

I only knew this was an old shojo series about a young blonde girl. Which I suppose doesn't really narrow it down. But I would not in a million years have guessed the Australian setting. Are there wallabies? Dingos? Perhaps a Tasmanian devil?

© TOEI ANIMATION © TOEI ANIMATION This is also taking place in the mid-to-late 1800s, and the anime is SHOCKINGLY overt about Australia's history and status as a former prison colony! It's also implied that the dad in the show, who is constantly getting glazed as a bishie hunk, is the descendant of the prisoners England exiled to Australia. © TOEI ANIMATION © TOEI ANIMATION This is a weird one! I have no idea if this was a gift or a punishment, but I'm definitely going to be thinking about Lady Georgie for a good, long time. There are no wallabies, I'm afraid, but I am pleased to present the titular Georgie riding an ostrich and this Disney-ass animation style basset hound! There's also an obligatory setting koala that the children take in as a pet.This is also taking place in the mid-to-late 1800s, and the anime is SHOCKINGLY overt about Australia's history and status as a former prison colony! It's also implied that the dad in the show, who is constantly getting glazed as a bishie hunk, is the descendant of the prisoners England exiled to Australia.This is a weird one! I have no idea if this was a gift or a punishment, but I'm definitely going to be thinking aboutfor a good, long time.

Lady Georgie a chance based on my reaction to my own Rebecca-mandated shojo Secret Santa selection. I got Boys Over Flowers (also known as Hana Yori Dango ), the '90s anime adaptation of the manga by the same name. © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation This wasn't on my backlog, but it should have been! Now, the premise is pretty familiar shojo romance stuff. Our plucky heroine Makino makes waves with a gang of four rich scions who run the school like it's their playground. She stands up to them, they start bullying her, and, naturally, she starts forming romantic connections with a couple of them. © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation I would never turn my nose up at an anime ostrich. But the rest of it also intrigues me. The setting really stands out, especially if it has that historical angle. There aren't many options if you want Australian-based anime. From the sound of it, though, it seems like the character drama is more fraught. I'm inclined to givea chance based on my reaction to my own Rebecca-mandatedSecret Santa selection. I got(also known as), the '90s anime adaptation of the manga by the same name.This wasn't on my backlog, but it should have been! Now, the premise is pretty familiarromance stuff. Our plucky heroine Makino makes waves with a gang of four rich scions who run the school like it's their playground. She stands up to them, they start bullying her, and, naturally, she starts forming romantic connections with a couple of them.

Daaaaamn! Rebecca has you studying the foundational shojo texts! The only thing I know about Boys Over Flowers is its ubiquity. I believe it's quietly one of the most successful anime and manga ever made, and has at least one (official or otherwise) live-action television adaptation in most East Asian countries! Does it live up to its reputation?

© 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation What really pulled me into Boys Over Flowers was the quality of this adaptation. There are some real heavyweights on its roster! You've got Shigeyasu Yamauchi directing, Yoshihiko Umakoshi on character designs, and Michiru Ōshima on music, among other high-profile animators. The result is excellent and singular. Like, the premiere is just gorgeous to look at. Great storyboarding. Soft watercolors. Expressive characters. © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation I also love a show that's confident enough to utilize negative space to evoke the melancholy of isolation. You hardly see that nowadays. © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation I'm not far enough into the story to comment on the quality of that. Makino, at least, is an extremely likable heroine. If you don't trust my judgment, here she is giving the finger to her classmates.What really pulled me intowas the quality of this adaptation. There are some real heavyweights on its roster! You've gotdirecting,on character designs, andon music, among other high-profile animators. The result is excellent and singular. Like, the premiere is just gorgeous to look at. Great storyboarding. Soft watercolors. Expressive characters.I also love a show that's confident enough to utilize negative space to evoke the melancholy of isolation. You hardly see that nowadays.

I know someone on the internet is keeping a repository of anime characters flipping the bird, and I hope this column helps put Makino right at the top of it!

© 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation She has some killer comebacks, too.

Ooooh~ a botanical burn!!? Maybe older anime really were better... On a more genuine point, I'm also immediately drawn to the character designs in the images you've shared. While the characters are fairly plain by any era's measure, these designs are also hyper legible and immediately convey a character's unique qualities. For instance, I know that the high schooler wearing a suit jacket is more than likely a Daddy's money POS without even knowing his name! To me, this showcases an expertise over the craft of visual storytelling that makes me want to give Boys Over Flowers a chance.

Michiru Ōshima evoking, like, Mahler or Rimsky-Korsakov for the soundtrack does so much for the shoujo melodrama



[image or embed] — vestenet (full of bones) (@vestenet.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 10:33 AM It's really good! The visuals only tell part of the story. Oshima's soundtrack is steeped in the influence of the Romantic composers, and I can't tell you how much these love triangle shenanigans benefit from the lush and colorful orchestrations. It elevates the production into the kind of drama you feel when you're that age. Also, as a fun aside, Makino's dynamic with Doumyouji is the blueprint for Anya and Damian in SPY x FAMILY . © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会 © 遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会 i.e., the quickest way to a man's heart is beating him up (when he deserves it). © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation © 遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会 i.e., the quickest way to a man's heart is beating him up (when he deserves it).

Boys Over Flowers ' influence has spread far and wide, and I'm thrilled to hear that it's largely living up to the hype. And speaking of wildly influential anime featuring high school girls... © KIYOHIKO AZUMA・MEDIAWORKS/AZUMANGA DAIOH Committee I watched Azumanga Daioh for the first time in the year of our lord 2025!!! I can't say I'm familiar with what it's like to be a young woman in love, but I'll be damned if that clip doesn't seem like the ultimate crystallization of that experience from everything women have told me about it! It's also not at all surprising to hear that' influence has spread far and wide, and I'm thrilled to hear that it's largely living up to the hype. And speaking of wildly influential anime featuring high school girls...I watchedfor the first time in the year of our lord 2025!!!

Congratulations! I mean, wait, sorry, that's referencing a different canonical anime. Um, hip hip hooray? What does Azumanga Daioh look like through the fresh eyes of a babe? It's been so long for me.

Azumanga Daioh is that it is somehow indescribable despite overtly influencing just about every comedy series that came after it. It has such a specific combination of grounded, slice-of-life humor and madcap absurdity that I think makes it impossible not to like. © KIYOHIKO AZUMA・MEDIAWORKS/AZUMANGA DAIOH Committee © KIYOHIKO AZUMA・MEDIAWORKS/AZUMANGA DAIOH Committee Also, as a fan of women characters who are gremlins, the teacher Yukari Tanizaki is an actual menace, and I love her to bits! I've been working as a writer to some degree for the majority of my adult life, and I think the biggest compliment I can giveis that it is somehow indescribable despite overtly influencing just about every comedy series that came after it. It has such a specific combination of grounded, slice-of-life humor and madcap absurdity that I think makes it impossible not to like.Also, as a fan of women characters who are gremlins, the teacher Yukari Tanizaki is an actual menace, and I love her to bits!

Yukari is the best girl, for sure. It's hard to assess Azumanga as its own thing nowadays, given the scope of its influence, but I also think it still holds its own in the realm of the absurd. Important question: Have you met Chiyo's father?

© KIYOHIKO AZUMA・MEDIAWORKS/AZUMANGA DAIOH Committee And that ties into what is perhaps the most striking quality of Azumanga Daioh for me today: just how much it has influenced the western anime community today. I didn't realize that the "Oh my gaaaaaaad" sound bite came from a real anime, nor that Azumanga was that anime! Similarly, I knew that anime localizations had a penchant for using southern accents as approximations for Osakan accents, but I didn't realize that trend was solidified via a character nicknamed Osaka who speaks with a southern accent in the Azumanga English dub ! I am familiar with Chiyo's father, yes.And that ties into what is perhaps the most striking quality offor me today: just how much it has influenced the western anime community today. I didn't realize that the "Oh my gaaaaaaad" sound bite came from a real anime, nor thatwas that anime! Similarly, I knew that anime localizations had a penchant for using southern accents as approximations for Osakan accents, but I didn't realize that trend was solidified via a character nicknamed Osaka who speaks with a southern accent in theEnglish

Azumanga , whether or not you know that you know them. For better or worse (it's worse), 4chan was an important part of that community's aggregation in the mid-2000s, and Azumanga was allllll over 4chan in those early days. And I bring up Chiyo's dad only because he is also Santa, so our editors may want to use a screenshot of him as this column's thumbnail. Here he is, just in case. © KIYOHIKO AZUMA・MEDIAWORKS/AZUMANGA DAIOH Committee If you are at all ingrained in the online English-speaking anime community, you know things about, whether or not you know that you know them. For better or worse (it's worse), 4chan was an important part of that community's aggregation in the mid-2000s, andwas allllll over 4chan in those early days. And I bring up Chiyo's dad only because he is also Santa, so our editors may want to use a screenshot of him as this column's thumbnail. Here he is, just in case.

Azumanga land is just how simple and even generic the visual elements of the production are otherwise. The madcap sequences feel even more insane when they're juxtaposed against the nondescript character designs. That stray cat turning into a little monster and Chiyo popping her pigtails off are now burned into my memory for the rest of my life. © KIYOHIKO AZUMA・MEDIAWORKS/AZUMANGA DAIOH Committee © KIYOHIKO AZUMA・MEDIAWORKS/AZUMANGA DAIOH Committee A big part of what makes the more absurd elements ofland is just how simple and even generic the visual elements of the production are otherwise. The madcap sequences feel even more insane when they're juxtaposed against the nondescript character designs. That stray cat turning into a little monster and Chiyo popping her pigtails off are now burned into my memory for the rest of my life.

I remember watching that pigtails scene in anime club and cracking up. Simpler times.

Azumanga and I can already tell it's one of the best to ever do it. I truly never know what will happen next, but I'm always confident that it will be hilarious and the last thing that I would expect. © KIYOHIKO AZUMA・MEDIAWORKS/AZUMANGA DAIOH Committee I know we throw around the term "GOAT" quite a lot these days, but I feel like I've just barely cracked the surface ofand I can already tell it's one of the best to ever do it. I truly never know what will happen next, but I'm always confident that it will be hilarious and the last thing that I would expect.

Another . I only knew one thing about it going in, and that was the umbrella scene, and that still did not prepare me for the umbrella scene. © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another This has been on my backlog for a good while, and for one specific reason: director Tsutomu Mizushima . He's a jack of all trades, but he seems to have a penchant for campy horror that doesn't always sit well with audiences. Like, personally, I loved both Blood-C and Mayoiga , but I also know plenty of people who didn't. And given that Another 's reputation was similarly polarized, I was curious what I'd end up thinking. © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another Speaking of unpredictable elements that have nevertheless entered the common subcultural lexicon, my next present was. I only knew one thing about it going in, and that was the umbrella scene, and that still did not prepare me for the umbrella scene.This has been on my backlog for a good while, and for one specific reason: director. He's a jack of all trades, but he seems to have a penchant for campy horror that doesn't always sit well with audiences. Like, personally, I loved bothand, but I also know plenty of people who didn't. And given that's reputation was similarly polarized, I was curious what I'd end up thinking.

I feel like any anime website that was able to host videos in 2012 was nothing but wall-to-wall Another umbrella scene clips for a solid month after that episode aired. But what did you think of Another and why is it apparently divisive? I'll be honest, I just assumed that an anime from this era that managed have any internet virality must have been a hit.

Another 's case, you get 3 episodes of patient, creepy, dread-inducing narrative construction about a mystery and a dead girl. I imagine it's 2012. That's neat. I can see where this show is going. It's a slow burn. And then bam, the very end of the third episode hits you with the Umbrella Oopsie out of nowhere. © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another It's like the show all of a sudden turns into Final Destination. And, to be clear, I think that owns. I think people are just weird about horror anime in general, especially stuff that doesn't take itself 100% seriously. Like, in's case, you get 3 episodes of patient, creepy, dread-inducing narrative construction about a mystery and a dead girl. I imagine it's 2012. That's neat. I can see where this show is going. It's a slow burn. And then bam, the very end of the third episode hits you with the Umbrella Oopsie out of nowhere.It's like the show all of a sudden turns into. And, to be clear, I think that owns.

For the record, I have long said that Final Destination has big anime energy and I'm glad that format has apparently been in the anime ecosystem for a while now! Do you think Another was overshadowed by other horror series that preceded it, like Higurashi? Also, is there more of a hook to it, or is the anime just characters getting Final Destination-ed nonstop after the initial setup (which I'm totally down for btw).

© 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another For the most part, though, Another is a gothic ghost mystery. Kouichi is a sick transfer student whose new school is full of people acting weird around him for yet-unexplained reasons. And he keeps running into a chuuni girl named Mei who everyone else pretends not to see. Or cannot see. I haven't really gotten to the answer yet. © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another It's also a doll fetishist's paradise. And/or a nightmare to everyone else. © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another © 2012 Yukito Ayatsuji, KADOKAWASHOTEN / Team Another It's hard to say. I mostly think it comes down to camp being an acquired taste, so this scene, for instance, is hilarious to me, but I can see how a more general audience might not agree.For the most part, though,is a gothic ghost mystery. Kouichi is a sick transfer student whose new school is full of people acting weird around him for yet-unexplained reasons. And he keeps running into a chuuni girl named Mei who everyone else pretends not to see. Or cannot see. I haven't really gotten to the answer yet.It's also a doll fetishist's paradise. And/or a nightmare to everyone else.

Another does seem like the most 2012 horror anime can be, and I think I'm going to give it a watch the next time I'm visiting my folks and in my childhood bedroom to get the full nostalgia effect! © TIMES ENTERTAINMENT And speaking of 2012 anime, did you know that a series called Ixion Saga DT came out that year and takes the absolute piss out of pretty much every male power fantasy isekai that came out before or since its release? Because I was not aware of Ixion Saga DT and I'm now OBSESSED with it!!! If nothing else,does seem like the2012 horror anime can be, and I think I'm going to give it a watch the next time I'm visiting my folks and in my childhood bedroom to get the full nostalgia effect!And speaking of 2012 anime, did you know that a series calledcame out that year and takes the absolute piss out of pretty much every male power fantasy isekai that came out before or since its release? Because I was not aware ofand I'm now OBSESSED with it!!!

I may have heard the title in passing, but I otherwise do not know the first thing about it. Lampooning isekai in 2012 is one hell of a call shot, though.

© TIMES ENTERTAINMENT To ground you and our readers a bit more in this anime's fame, this is where that meme of a golden ball/testicle exploding comes from.

That's a rather extreme orchiectomy technique, but whatever works, I guess.

Grand Blue Dreaming but with more meta bent and a comically inept incel as the lead. I also wouldn't be surprised if the dork-ass was literally shoved into a locker in an episode that I've yet to watch for refusing to do any stereotypical isekai hero stuff. © TIMES ENTERTAINMENT © TIMES ENTERTAINMENT Oh, and I think this anime is technically based on the failed CAPCOM MMORPG Ixion Saga; so I'm now hyper-fixated on learning how this anime was ever greenlit, let alone turned into a lampoon of the genre. In tone, I'd say it's something likebut with more meta bent and a comically inept incel as the lead. I also wouldn't be surprised if the dork-ass was literally shoved into a locker in an episode that I've yet to watch for refusing to do any stereotypical isekai hero stuff.Oh, and I think this anime is technically based on the failedMMORPG; so I'm now hyper-fixated on learning how this anime was ever greenlit, let alone turned into a lampoon of the genre.

It's not unheard of! I don't know if anyone else thinks about Last Period as often as I do, but it was a very good adaptation of a gacha game that frequently made fun of itself and gacha games as a whole. And if you ask me, that's a good look. It shows that the adaptation had a lot of creative freedom and that the source material was confident enough in itself to put up with some ribbing.

numerous jokes about testicles being destroyed, the supposed antagonist of the series (who is nicknamed ED after both of his testicles are destroyed) being wildly more respectable than the protagonist, and every episode being packed with absurdist gag humor that never fails to garner a laugh from me; I think this show is my new guilty pleasure watch! DT really makes me wish that older series getting English dubs was a more common occurrence in the anime scene today, as this work feels more relevant than ever and could use an excuse for more people to give it a watch. © TIMES ENTERTAINMENT © TIMES ENTERTAINMENT That being said, there is a character in DT, Mariandale, who is a trans woman, and her identity is handled with about as much tact as you'd expect from a 2012 anime. I think this is an instance of a character actually being solid trans rep while existing in a transphobic piece of media (or at least being adjacent to a transphobic character in said piece of media), but I'd love to hear from folks in the transgender community about how Mariandale has aged as a character. Between thejokes about testicles being destroyed, the supposed antagonist of the series (who is nicknamed ED after both of his testicles are destroyed) being wildly more respectable than the protagonist, and every episode being packed with absurdist gag humor that never fails to garner a laugh from me; I think this show is my new guilty pleasure watch!really makes me wish that older series getting English dubs was a more common occurrence in the anime scene today, as this work feels more relevant than ever and could use an excuse for more people to give it a watch.That being said, there is a character in, Mariandale, who is a trans woman, and her identity is handled with about as much tact as you'd expect from a 2012 anime. Ithis is an instance of a character actually being solid trans rep while existing in a transphobic piece of media (or at least being adjacent to a transphobic character in said piece of media), but I'd love to hear from folks in the transgender community about how Mariandale has aged as a character.

Stop! Hibari-kun is currently in the mail, and I cannot wait to read it, no matter what kind of face I end up making at it. But I digress. Hibari-kun isn't my third gift for Secret Santa. No, my final present is Kids on the Slope , which is a slightly different flavor of queer. © Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee © Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee © Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee © Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee And there's jazz too. Can't forget that. It makes sense to cover gender shenanigans in an MMO. I'd be curious about that too, although even if she's not great, there's no shortage of "bad" queer rep that communities reclaim and reinterpret regardless. Such is the beauty of art. Like, my copy ofis currently in the mail, and I cannot wait to read it, no matter what kind of face I end up making at it. But I digress.isn't my third gift for Secret Santa. No, my final present is, which is a slightly different flavor of queer.And there's jazz too. Can't forget that.

Wait, Kids on the Slope is queer!?? This has only ever been described to me as "jazz band: the anime," and, as someone who declined to join my high school's jazz band and never looked back, I'm now mad at everyone who ever talked to me about this anime without giving me the full pitch!

© Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee No heterosexual explanation. © Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee © Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee I'm just saying, they could easily solve all of their current interpersonal drama by dating each other. © Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee Okay, look, it's not like the boys have kissed yet. And yes, they are currently entangled in a love quadrangle with two girls. But the homoeroticism is off the charts.No heterosexual explanation.I'm just saying, they could easily solve all of their current interpersonal drama by dating each other.

It's my understanding that members dating each other is either the cause of, or solution to, all interpersonal drama in a band!

© Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee Furthermore, that musical focus is a perfect fit for another Shinichirō Watanabe and Yōko Kanno collaboration. That's the big reason this was on my list. And it was good timing, too. I was just thinking about Kids on the Slope when I was rewatching Terror in Resonance . Watanabe was firmly in his megane boy era in the early 2010s. © Terror in Resonance Committee © Yuki Kodama, Shogakukan/KIDS ON THE SLOPE Committee Exactly. And that jazz half of the show is just as compelling as the furtive glances. The 1966 setting means it is contemporary with a lot of the jazz titans, and every episode is named after a famous jazz work.Furthermore, that musical focus is a perfect fit for anotherandcollaboration. That's the big reason this was on my list. And it was good timing, too. I was just thinking aboutwhen I was rewatching. Watanabe was firmly in his megane boy era in the early 2010s.

Space Dandy rewatch myself! Especially with Watanabe's Lazarus not having the impact that many had hoped it would (though, I'll call out anyone who dares to put it on a "2025 Worst Of" list), I understand the impulse to go back and check out the director's earlier hits. Especially when it's clear that whichever folks at MAPPA who worked on both projects clearly had a type! This is a reflective time of year, and I was just contemplating arewatch myself! Especially with Watanabe'snot having the impact that many had hoped it would (though, I'll call out anyone who dares to put it on a "2025 Worst Of" list), I understand the impulse to go back and check out the director's earlier hits. Especially when it's clear that whichever folks atwho worked on both projects clearly had a type!

It's also not lost on me that both this and Another are from 2012. I started watching seasonal anime in earnest again in 2013, so this makes sense. I just missed them. But that's 12 years of kicking the can down the road. And that's why I appreciate silly exercises like this one.

For as much as I publicly stress the importance of people watching anime outside of the seasonal release cycle to gain a better understanding of the medium and its history, it's hard for me to practice what I preach without having this column as a motivator. Also, when else would we be able to jump between topics like accidental orchiectomies, queer jazz, and seminal romance media in a single sitting?

Boys Over Flowers , the wildcard pick, is the one I'm most eager to return to. I just saw a post going around to the effect of "instead of looking for a new anime with a '90s style, just go watch an anime from the '90s." Boys Over Flowers couldn't be better proof that there are plenty of gems from that decade that have aged like fine wine. © 1996 Yoko Kamio / Shueisha, Toei Animation Well put! And before we wrap up, I just want to let our editors know that I really enjoyed all my gifts! Not a speck of coal to be found. In fact,, the wildcard pick, is the one I'm most eager to return to. I just saw a post going around to the effect of "instead of looking for a new anime with a '90s style, just go watch an anime from the '90s."couldn't be better proof that there are plenty of gems from that decade that have aged like fine wine.

I could not be more appreciative of the ANN team for making me the proud owner of the Azumanga Daioh Blu-ray, and I had what was at least an interesting time with all of my picks too. I'm beginning to think people around here are starting to gain a sense of what kinds of media I enjoy, which I dig since I'm not all that great at defining the connections between the various works that resonate with me.

I guess co-writing forty to fifty columns a year builds up a pretty substantial personal corpus to reference. And hey, good (or appropriately bad) anime recommendations are the gift that keeps on giving.

Happy holidays, everyone! And please be sure to handle any umbrellas you may be gifted this season with the safety of yourself and others in mind!