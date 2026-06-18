Lucas and Coop honor the Knicks' historic win by looking at some of the best basketball that anime and manga has to offer.

Crunchyroll streams Slam Dunk , Kuroko's Basketball , and Left-Hand Layup.

Netflix streams Slam Dunk , The First Slam Dunk , and Kuroko's Basketball .

Deep 3 manga Available in print from Tokyopop .

Slam Dunk and Kuroko's Basketball manga Available in print from Viz Media .

Girl Got Game / Power, and Harlem Beat / Rebound manga are out of print.

WEBTOON hosts Overtime Elite.

Lucas

Coop, the New York Knicks won the NBA Championship this past week, ending their 53-year championship drought with a meteoric playoff run that featured an unprecedented +283 total point differential against their opposing teams. As the people's favorite for much of the playoffs, this means that, until the next season begins, ALL of our mayors are Muslim, ALL of our bagels are Jewish, Knicks in 5, and we're feeling alive! © 尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション © 2026 NBA Properties, Inc. This victory, and even just the global event that is the NBA Finals, also meant that pretty much any Japanese Entertainment company in a position to do so released some kind of basketball-related promotion. Luffy is wearing a Knicks jersey now, VIZ is doing a Takehiko Inoue 's masterful Slam Dunk manga, etc. This makes this the perfect time for us to talk about the surprisingly expansive world of basketball anime and manga! © 1990 - 2013 Takehiko Inoue and I.T. Planning, Inc. So what do you say, Coop? Are you ready to talk ball with me? Coop, the New York Knicks won the NBA Championship this past week, ending their 53-year championship drought with a meteoric playoff run that featured an unprecedented +283 total point differential against their opposing teams. As the people's favorite for much of the playoffs, this means that, until the next season begins, ALL of our mayors are Muslim, ALL of our bagels are Jewish, Knicks in 5, and we're feeling alive!This victory, and even just the global event that is the NBA Finals, also meant that pretty much any Japanese Entertainment company in a position to do so released some kind of basketball-related promotion. Luffy is wearing a Knicks jersey now,is doing a deluxe print of's masterfulmanga, etc. This makes this the perfect time for us to talk about the surprisingly expansive world of basketball anime and manga!So what do you say, Coop? Are you ready to talk ball with me?

Coop

As a wise man once said, "f*ck it, we ball." As a wise man once said, "f*ck it, we ball." If you're looking to get a better grasp on the good vibes emanating from New York right now, dear reader, I'd highly recommend checking out this celebratory chat between Pulitzer-winning Sports Journalist Pablo Torre and Desus Nice (of Desus and Mero fame). Between the Knicks' big win and the World Cup going on, it's been real nice to share in the joy with folks across the globe. Hell, Lucas, I've never been much of a sports fan to begin with... Well, until a few years ago, that is. Photo by Coop Bicknell © TAKEHIKO INOUE /I.T. PLANNING, SHUEISHA, VIZ MEDIA I can not stress enough that Slam Dunk is the Rosetta stone of modern sports anime and manga. Yes, Captain Tsubasa is undeniably more influential on the whole, but it's rare when I check out a sports series, and it's not futzing with the Slam Dunk formula in some way, shape, or form. More often than not, it's like I'm sitting there with a Slam Dunk homage bingo card. For more on Captain Tsubasa 's gargantuan influence, the two of us talked quite a bit about the series and the many football (Colombia's best team in the world) series it inspired Raijin Comics ' short-lived localization stab at Takehiko Inoue 's b-ball classic, I'm all in for these new deluxe editions. Contrary to popular belief, this white person can jump for Slam Dunk . I can not stress enough thatis the Rosetta stone of modern sports anime and manga. Yes,is undeniably more influential on the whole, but it's rare when I check out a sports series, and it's not futzing with theformula in some way, shape, or form. More often than not, it's like I'm sitting there with ahomage bingo card. For more on's gargantuan influence, the two of us talked quite a bit about the series and the many football (Colombia's best team in the world) series it inspired earlier this year . And as a dork who went out of their way to pick up all of' short-lived localization stab at's b-ball classic, I'm all in for these new deluxe editions. Contrary to popular belief, this white person can jump for

Slam Dunk is quietly one of the most successful manga in the world, and I cannot stress enough that it deserves every iota of that success and the related praise. Rather than make basketball more palatable to manga-reading audiences through common shonen tropes and farming, Inoue understood that there is an inherent appeal to this sport that would resonate with readers. And, for those who don't care about basketball, the characters are entertaining enough and feel enough like real, dirtbag high school kids that a reader can't help but root for them in any endeavor. © 1990 - 2013 Takehiko Inoue and I.T. Planning, Inc. © 1990 - 2013 Takehiko Inoue and I.T. Planning, Inc. It also probably helps that Inoue has nothing short of a mastery over the medium of manga and is really, REALLY good at using the affordances of the art form to make basketball look even cooler. I played in high school, and yeah, this is exactly how hype it would be to see a kid pull off an alley oop to start a game. Slam Dunk is goddamn brilliant. is quietly one of the most successful manga in the world, and I cannot stress enough that it deserves every iota of that success and the related praise. Rather than make basketball more palatable to manga-reading audiences through common shonen tropes and farming, Inoue understood that there is an inherent appeal to this sport that would resonate with readers. And, for those who don't care about basketball, the characters are entertaining enough and feel enough like real, dirtbag high school kids that a reader can't help but root for them in any endeavor.It also probably helps that Inoue has nothing short of a mastery over the medium of manga and is really, REALLY good at using the affordances of the art form to make basketball look even cooler. I played in high school, and yeah, this is exactly how hype it would be to see a kid pull off an alley oop to start a game.is goddamn brilliant.

Slam Dunk 's 31-volume run just might be my favorite thing about it. In the early goings, most readers can probably tell that Inoue was once an assistant to City Hunter 's Tsukasa Hōjō from the art alone. However, as the series progresses, Inoue evolves into the master storyteller and artist he is today. And this way, before we even start talking about Vagabond . Photo by Coop Bicknell © TAKEHIKO INOUE /I.T. PLANNING, SHUEISHA, VIZ MEDIA But to your point on the series being "a quiet hit" globally, it's worth stressing that sports titles have historically had a tough time breaking through into the North American market. This, unfortunately, means that Slam Dunk has been no exception to this market reality. A few years back, Raijin Comics and Viz Media to get a better feeling for its publication history on this side of the Pacific. In the process, I learned quite a bit about just how fickle our market tends to be with sport titles—mostly that you need sexy people, superpowers, or one hell of a gimmick to attract an audience. However, I came away from the experience with an even deeper appreciation for Slam Dunk . I know he's busy editing Dogsred and a ton of other titles these days, but I'd really love to see veteran VIZ editor Mike Montesa return to oversee these new deluxe editions. I have nothing but overflowing respect for him and his colleagues, especially after doing a good bit of editing myself. Watching Inoue's art become better and better over the course of's 31-volume run just might be my favorite thing about it. In the early goings, most readers can probably tell that Inoue was once an assistant to'sfrom the art alone. However, as the series progresses, Inoue evolves into the master storyteller and artist he is today. And this way, before we even start talking aboutBut to your point on the series being "a quiet hit" globally, it's worth stressing that sports titles have historically had a tough time breaking through into the North American market. This, unfortunately, means thathas been no exception to this market reality. A few years back, I spoke with some of the folks who localized the series for bothandto get a better feeling for its publication history on this side of the Pacific. In the process, I learned quite a bit about just how fickle our market tends to be with sport titles—mostly that you need sexy people, superpowers, or one hell of a gimmick to attract an audience. However, I came away from the experience with an even deeper appreciation for. I know he's busy editingand a ton of other titles these days, but I'd really love to see veteraneditorreturn to oversee these new deluxe editions. I have nothing but overflowing respect for him and his colleagues, especially after doing a good bit of editing myself.

Slam Dunk to a global audience deserves all the praise in the world, and thankfully, the series seems to finally be getting its flowers in the West with the release of the 2022 film The First Slam Dunk . © I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners While Slam Dunk did receive a more traditional TV anime back in the 90s, the visual limitations of that work make it a bit hard to return to today. The First Slam Dunk , on the other hand, is one of the best works of CGI animation I've ever experienced and is both a brilliant reinterpretation of the manga's final arc and the series as a whole. This movie understands that playing in their state basketball finals is the most important moment in these young characters' lives so far, and depicts that experience with the emotional intensity and expression it merits. This is a movie that will resonate with everyone from anime fans to sports fans, and I can't recommend it enough! Agreed, everyone involved in bringingto a global audience deserves all the praise in the world, and thankfully, the series seems to finally be getting its flowers in the West with the release of the 2022 filmWhiledid receive a more traditional TV anime back in the 90s, the visual limitations of that work make it a bit hard to return to today., on the other hand, is one of the best works of CGI animation I've ever experienced and is both a brilliant reinterpretation of the manga's final arc and the series as a whole. This movie understands that playing in their state basketball finals is the most important moment in these young characters' lives so far, and depicts that experience with the emotional intensity and expression it merits. This is a movie that will resonate with everyone from anime fans to sports fans, and I can't recommend it enough!

The First Slam Dunk functions perfectly as both an introduction to the series and as an end cap to the manga. There's really no wrong place to start dunking, be it the 90s anime, this film, or the manga. On the topic of that last avenue, I'm hoping that the manga receives the Captain Tsubasa treatment and just appears on the Shonen Jump App one day. Inoue's gone on record as not being a fan of digital manga since he allegedly prefers his work to be on physical pages. However, Slam Dunk has recently hit digital bookshelves in both Japan and Korea, so I have some hope that North American readers might have an easier way to check it out in the future. For now, hitting up your local library and asking a librarian to nab it for you through their interlibrary loan program is your best bet. Unless you're a dunk freak like myself and just go all in on it. She's The Man! Not to mention thatfunctions perfectly as both an introduction to the series and as an end cap to the manga. There's really no wrong place to start dunking, be it the 90s anime, this film, or the manga. On the topic of that last avenue, I'm hoping that the manga receives thetreatment and just appears on theApp one day. Inoue's gone on record as not being a fan of digital manga since he allegedly prefers his work to be on physical pages. However,has recently hit digital bookshelves in both Japan and Korea, so I have some hope that North American readers might have an easier way to check it out in the future. For now, hitting up your local library and asking a librarian to nab it for you through their interlibrary loan program is your best bet. Unless you're afreak like myself and just go all in on it.

Slam Dunk is at my fingertips so long as I have a computer or tablet with an internet connection. The SJ App doubles its subscription fee, and it'd still feel like a deal to me. © Shizuru Seino / KODANSHA Thankfully, the 90s gave us plenty of other basketball series to appreciate as well! Though a surprising number of them are shojo and therefore have limited availability in the states due to a variety of factors that all relate to sexism. One of these works, Girl Got Game is a Hana Kimi -like that features the lead disguising herself as a boy to play on the basketball team of her dad's alma mater, and goes further than I thought it would in exploring the logistics of these kinds of She's The Man shenanigans! God, do I want to live in a world where all ofis at my fingertips so long as I have a computer or tablet with an internet connection. The SJ App doubles its subscription fee, and it'd still feel like a deal to me.Thankfully, the 90s gave us plenty of other basketball series to appreciate as well! Though a surprising number of them areand therefore have limited availability in the states due to a variety of factors that all relate to sexism. One of these works,is a-like that features the lead disguising herself as a boy to play on the basketball team of her dad's alma mater, and goes further than I thought it would in exploring the logistics of these kinds ofshenanigans!

Girl Got Game is also a perfect example of the many shoujo titles Tokyopop released back in the early aughts. And whoo boy, the poorly aged language sprinkled here and there shows it. While shoujo aficionados of a certain age (my fellow millennials) might be quite fond of that era for the company, it's also worth pointing out that Tokyopop allegedly licensed whatever they could get their hands on in those days—the genre didn't matter. They weren't afraid to change titles and character names, either. For example, Power!! became Girl Got Game , and after a "reboot" of sorts, Harlem Beat transformed into Rebound . Harlem Beat carries a certain amount of significance as it was one of, if not the first, sports manga to be serialized in the United States within the pages of MIXX magazine. Jason Thompson dived a bit deeper into the meat behind the Harlem Beat story House of 1000 Manga column. © 1998 Yuriko Nishiyama © 1998 Yuriko Nishiyama is also a perfect example of the manytitlesreleased back in the early aughts. And whoo boy, the poorly aged language sprinkled here and there shows it. Whileaficionados of a certain age (my fellow millennials) might be quite fond of that era for the company, it's also worth pointing out thatallegedly licensed whatever they could get their hands on in those days—the genre didn't matter. They weren't afraid to change titles and character names, either. For example,became, and after a "reboot" of sorts,transformed intocarries a certain amount of significance as it was one of, if not the first, sports manga to be serialized in the United States within the pages of MIXX magazine.dived a bit deeper into the meat behind thestory in the 94th installment of hiscolumn.

Oh god, that font choice for Rebound is the most early 2000s thing I've seen in a minute!!!

© 藤巻忠俊／集英社・黒子のバスケ製作委員会 Though we should probably also dedicate some time to the only other basketball series to even approach the heights of Slam Dunk , Kuroko's Basketball . If Slam Dunk is a universally appealing story wrapped up in a shonen wrapper, Kuroko's Basketball flips the script and uses shonen vernacular, "aura farming," and layers of after effects to make basketball more appealing to nerds. It's not exactly my cup of tea, but ball doesn't lie, and Kuroko's Basketball 's popularity proves that it's doing something right. It is wild to me how Tokyo Pop continues to be a necessary evil in the US manga market today. Sure, it continues to do inadvisable and sketchy corporate shenanigans that make the entire operation feel like a house of cards...but it also feels like we wouldn't get these kinds of niche releases without them, even as manga has become more popular than ever in the US! I don't know how much more gas they have left in the tank. I love what they're releasing while they're running on fumes!Though we should probably also dedicate some time to the only other basketball series to even approach the heights of. Ifis a universally appealing story wrapped up in a shonen wrapper,flips the script and uses shonen vernacular, "aura farming," and layers of after effects to make basketball more appealing to nerds. It's not exactly my cup of tea, but ball doesn't lie, and's popularity proves that it's doing something right.

Kuroko's deuteragonist, Taiga, and say that he's "Hanamichi at home." By the way, Hanamichi's the hero of Slam Dunk —sporting red hair, a brash attitude, and a number ten jersey. However, I think Taiga might be one of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's first masterstrokes in his series. He plays with the audience's expectations by introducing an Hanamichi-esque character and then silently allowing the series' titular character to take the court. It's in these introductory moments that Fujimaki makes it pretty clear to the audience that he's walking out of Inoue's shadow with his own, very different cast of characters. These aren't the Shohoku boys—far from it, in many cases. At first glance, most folks might see's deuteragonist, Taiga, and say that he's "Hanamichi at home." By the way, Hanamichi's the hero of—sporting red hair, a brash attitude, and a number ten jersey. However, I think Taiga might be one of's first masterstrokes in his series. He plays with the audience's expectations by introducing an Hanamichi-esque character and then silently allowing the series' titular character to take the court. It's in these introductory moments that Fujimaki makes it pretty clear to the audience that he's walking out of Inoue's shadow with his own, very different cast of characters. These aren't the Shohoku boys—far from it, in many cases. Also, I quite dig that Kuroko's Basketball slides nicely into the mid-to-late-twenty-tens oeuvre of Production I.G sports anime alongside Haikyu!! and Run with the Wind . From that perspective alone, I'm super down for more Kuroko.

Kuroko's Basketball is going for with its OP. Also, while it's a little too generous with the after effects for my taste, boy does the basketball in this TV anime look better than it has any right to! Even with some obvious CG corner cutting, a part of me can't help but appreciate the audacity of an anime that has a character busting out a kamehameha to deliver a pinpoint pass. © 藤巻忠俊／集英社・黒子のバスケ製作委員会 And I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a sucker for exactly the angst-filled slice-of-life tone thatis going for with its OP. Also, while it's a little too generous with the after effects for my taste, boy does the basketball in this TV anime look better than it has any right to! Even with some obvious CG corner cutting, a part of me can't help but appreciate the audacity of an anime that has a character busting out a kamehameha to deliver a pinpoint pass.

Tencent ) couldn't help but throw gobs of cash at the team behind Left-Hand Layup. Speaking of glorious hand-drawn animation, it looks like someone (likely) couldn't help but throw gobs of cash at the team behind Left-Hand Layup is technically a Donghua, but it also goes without saying that Slam Dunk was also a gigantic hit in China. If The First Slam Dunk is the pinnacle of the basketball animation period, this one's a close effort on a smaller scale. The series first episode does feature the occasional wonky CG model or bit of animation, but hot damn, do they not skimp out on the basketball. © 版权归属 ©2023年本作品 著作权归属于海南心魂映画文化有限公司所复 中国大陆范围内独占新媒体播放权（包括但不限于信息网络传播权）归属于正海腾讯企鹅影视文化传播有限公司 The creatives behind Left-Hand Layup make no bones about where their passion lies, and it's refreshing to see that enthusiasm backed up with a whole lot of expertise. Like Fujimaki, these folk simply aren't looking to make " Slam Dunk at home". Though I'll admit, the lyrics to the series' opening sure are reminiscent of Dunk's first intro. So much talk of love. The creatives behindmake no bones about where their passion lies, and it's refreshing to see that enthusiasm backed up with a whole lot of expertise. Like Fujimaki, these folk simply aren't looking to make "at home". Though I'll admit, the lyrics to the series' opening sure are reminiscent of Dunk's first intro. So much talk of love. If we haven't made it clear already, the shadow of Slam Dunk looms large.

Slam Dunk 's level of success, investors are right to throw money at it! Donghua and Chinese-produced animation are admittedly blind spots for me, and even I've heard of Left-Hand Layup! It's not reinventing the wheel by any means, but boy is it a fun and stylish take on what's brought past basketball comics and animation so affecting. © 2026 Overtime Sports, Inc. Now, if we want to take a look at a more cynical and tepid piece of basketball media, I can't think of a better example than Overtime Elite. Created to promote the development basketball league of the same name, this WEBTOON is a pretty overt riff on Blue Lock and features characters competing to play in a coveted basketball league that's also called "Overtime Elite." © 2026 Overtime Sports, Inc. It's pretty rote and reads like an obvious commercial, but it is overt proof of the growing overlap between sports and graphic novel/webcomic fandoms. I wouldn't recommend it for its entertainment value, but it does show how quickly the tides can change in an industry and community. I never thought a sports brand would use nerd stuff like comics to drum up general interest, but here we are! Honestly, if a work seems like it'll even brush up against's level of success, investors are right to throw money at it! Donghua and Chinese-produced animation are admittedly blind spots for me, and even I've heard of! It's not reinventing the wheel by any means, but boy is it a fun and stylish take on what's brought past basketball comics and animation so affecting.Now, if we want to take a look at a more cynical and tepid piece of basketball media, I can't think of a better example than. Created to promote the development basketball league of the same name, thisis a pretty overt riff onand features characters competing to play in a coveted basketball league that's also called "."It's pretty rote and reads like an obvious commercial, but it is overt proof of the growing overlap between sports and graphic novel/webcomic fandoms. I wouldn't recommend it for its entertainment value, but it does show how quickly the tides can change in an industry and community. I never thought a sports brand would use nerd stuff like comics to drum up general interest, but here we are!

Slam Dunk x Nike collaboration (that I'll be fiending for despite how insanely expensive those kinds of sneakers tend to be), but it's interesting to see worlds of non-endemic marketing and anime collide. However, it's probably not going to be the sports titles that make up the lion's share of these collaborations. After all, Puma's already set sail with the straw hats, and CONVERSE has been working on their shadow clones. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation © 2002 Masashi Kishimoto / 2007 Shippuden All Rights Reserved. Wouldn't be surprised if we got some Chainsaw Man chucks sooner rather than later. In the Western world, it seems like most audiences prefer to see sports being played rather than watching a dramatized story about them. However, I'm glad that we're seeing a bit more of a push for these titles among hardcore animation fans and critics (ourselves included). Not sure if that'll lead to anotherx Nike collaboration (that I'll be fiending for despite how insanely expensive those kinds of sneakers tend to be), but it's interesting to see worlds of non-endemic marketing and anime collide. However, it's probably not going to be the sports titles that make up the lion's share of these collaborations. After all, Puma's already set sail with the straw hats, andhas been working on their shadow clones.Wouldn't be surprised if we got somechucks sooner rather than later.

© TAKEHIKO INOUE /I.T. PLANNING, TOEI ANIMATION And with sports anime finally getting their due in the West, I'm so excited for experience the creative competitions that are arguably humanity's greatest achievement depicted in mediums that I've dedicated my professional life to covering...especially as we creep into the summer sports slump and I only have regular season baseball to fill my free afternoons (yes, I know the World Cup is happening, but I just don't have it in me to get into professional soccer). Go Brewers! God, it's actually a super fun and inspired bit of character writing that Hanamichi would wear a pair of Jordans for much of the series. The man cannot stop stumbling into cool moments, and it's so much fun every time!And with sports anime finally getting their due in the West, I'm so excited for experience the creative competitions that are arguably humanity's greatest achievement depicted in mediums that I've dedicated my professional life to covering...especially as we creep into the summer sports slump and I only have regular season baseball to fill my free afternoons (yes, I know the World Cup is happening, but I just don't have it in me to get into professional soccer). Go Brewers!

Slam Dunk is literally the reason I got into sneakers... Photo by Coop Bicknell ...and basketball documentaries. Lucas,is literally the reason I got into sneakers......and basketball documentaries. Again, I've never been much of a sports person, but there's nothing quite like sharing your passions with a raucous crowd in a hella good mood. Or commiserating over how historically terrible all of Michigan's sports teams are—with the noted exception of the Red Wings.

If this Knicks win and the surprise budding appreciation of American culture in response to the World Cup has taught us anything these past few weeks, it's that people are desperate for things they can bond over. I, for one, would love to live in a world where more people are united thanks to sports, anime, and, most of all, sports anime.