Coop and Lucas take a look at some of the summer anime season's least interesting debuts.They can't all be winners?

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Netflix streams Chainsmoker Cat .

HIDIVE streams Hell Mode .

Crunchyroll streams everything else.

Coop

Welcome back from Anime Expo , Lucas! I wish I could say you've fully escaped the crowds, but the 2026 Summer Anime season looks to be just as crowded! At least 50 titles are airing this season alone! But that's where our Welcome back from, Lucas! I wish I could say you've fully escaped the crowds, but the 2026 Summer Anime season looks to be just as crowded! At least 50 titles are airing this season alone!But that's where our quarterly preview guide comes in to help readers figure out what's actually worth dipping their toes into. Lucas, to echo my prior statement, I wish I could say we're about to look at the best-rated premieres of the season...but fate is not that kind.

Lucas

Coop, in a season of anime as stacked as this one, plenty of anime are going to get heaps of entirely deserved praise showered upon them. Hell, thanks to this column, you, I, or our TWIA cohorts may even end up praising the hidden gems of 2026 that didn't make ANN's coveted weekly review cut. No, in this week's TWIA, you and I are going to look at the bottom of the barrel titles that have already been panned by some combination of critics and audiences. Many of which you can tell are going to be an absolute train wreck from a single glance at them! © 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World’s Strongest Rearguard Production Committee Look at this! Look at how this scene from The World's Strongest Rearguard is staged and blocked! Several professionals working in the animation industry looked at this scene throughout several stages of production and gave it the thumbs up!! God, the narou isekai bubble cannot burst quickly enough. Coop, in a season of anime as stacked as this one, plenty of anime are going to get heaps of entirely deserved praise showered upon them. Hell, thanks to this column, you, I, or our TWIA cohorts may even end up praising the hidden gems of 2026 that didn't make ANN's coveted weekly review cut. No, in this week's TWIA, you and I are going to look at the bottom of the barrel titles that have already been panned by some combination of critics and audiences. Many of which you can tell are going to be an absolute train wreck from a single glance at them!Look at this! Look at how this scene fromis staged and blocked! Several professionals working in the animation industry looked at this scene throughout several stages of production and gave it the thumbs up!! God, the narou isekai bubble cannot burst quickly enough.

© 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World’s Strongest Rearguard Production Committee Among all the titles currently in the preview guide, Rearguard is the only title I've seen with a half star to its name. I wouldn't say that's because the series is absolutely terrible or anything; it's just really boring. As we'll get to in a bit, there's joy to be had in a fascinatingly bad title with baffling directorial choices or discovering a talented team of creatives who're doing their best with what they've got to work with. Rearguard is neither of those. I'm going to be straight with you, Lucas. I couldn't even recall what that screenshot was from at first; it was so boilerplate. However, I did remember that this is one that has the girl who should get her eyes checked.Among all the titles currently in the preview guide,is the only title I've seen with a half star to its name. I wouldn't say that's because the series is absolutely terrible or anything; it's just really boring. As we'll get to in a bit, there's joy to be had in a fascinatingly bad title with baffling directorial choices or discovering a talented team of creatives who're doing their best with what they've got to work with.is neither of those.

Rearguard just feels so cynically produced and like it's hyper-designed to extract money from the presumed isekai audience. When Rising of the Shield Hero has its hero claim a loli-slave, it at least acknowledges that this is a messed-up situation and defends it in a way that gives me a sense of the creator's terrible politics. © 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World’s Strongest Rearguard Production Committee In Rearguard, though, this blank slate of a side-boob-sporting sidekick is introduced as though her presence is required by the genre and immediately moved on from. This project feels like a paycheck gig for all involved in its creation, and it never stops reminding me of this fact. just feels so cynically produced and like it's hyper-designed to extract money from the presumed isekai audience. Whenhas its hero claim a loli-slave, it at least acknowledges that this is a messed-up situation and defends it in a way that gives me a sense of the creator's terrible politics.In, though, this blank slate of a side-boob-sporting sidekick is introduced as though her presence is required by the genre and immediately moved on from. This project feels like a paycheck gig for all involved in its creation, and it never stops reminding me of this fact.

The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne dabbles in the "secret identity with high stakes" realm of narou works, but kneecaps its potential for strong dramatic tension within the last minute of its opening episode. © Tanba,Yunagi/KADOKAWA/DEGARASHI Production Committee Not to mention that our main boy's shadowy alter ego comes off as a Party City "Lelouch as Zero" costume. © Tanba,Yunagi/KADOKAWA/DEGARASHI Production Committee I'll give Insipid Prince this: it's visually stronger than its seasonal Maho Film sister (the aforementioned Rearguard), but that's not exactly a high bar for comparison. Similarly,dabbles in the "secret identity with high stakes" realm of narou works, but kneecaps its potential for strong dramatic tension within the last minute of its opening episode.Not to mention that our main boy's shadowy alter ego comes off as a Party City "Lelouch as Zero" costume.I'll givethis: it's visually stronger than its seasonalsister (the aforementioned), but that's not exactly a high bar for comparison.

Insipid Prince does clear the incredibly low bar set by Rearguard, I'm still not about to give it any kind of praise. This feels like a work made by aliens, or at the very least feels like something made by a team of people who have only consumed narou isekai media. After all, multiple people on staff decided that this was sufficiently titillating imagery to count as fan service , though I will admit my palate might be thrown after having just reviewed the first two 100 GFs episodes from this season. © Tanba,Yunagi/KADOKAWA/DEGARASHI Production Committee Also, Insipid Prince has one of the worst EDs I've seen in a while! You'd think all of the space would distract from the barely moving PNGs of characters sliding across equally still backgrounds, but no, these poor qualities just draw more attention to each other. © Tanba,Yunagi/KADOKAWA/DEGARASHI Production Committee While I'll give it to you thatdoes clear the incredibly low bar set by, I'm still not about to give it any kind of praise. This feels like a work made by aliens, or at the very least feels like something made by a team of people who have only consumed narou isekai media. After all, multiple people on staff decided that this was sufficiently titillating imagery to count as, though I will admit my palate might be thrown after having just reviewed the first twoepisodes from this season.Also,has one of the worst EDs I've seen in a while! You'd think all of the space would distract from the barely moving PNGs of characters sliding across equally still backgrounds, but no, these poor qualities just draw more attention to each other.

More than anything else, those qualities sometimes compress into a boring visual gruel. It would have been a little more bearable if the story had more oomph outside of its "I've got to secure the throne for my twin brother by underhanded means" setup. The visuals bother me less when the plot does the heavy lifting, which isn't the case here.

The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects is certainly an anime that exists and fits that criterion! © Fuurou/EARTH STAR Entertainment/The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero © Fuurou/EARTH STAR Entertainment/The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero I know that, as an American with any familiarity with my country's history, I'm hyper aware of the problems tied to colonialist settler stories, but the folks over at animation studio42 working on this title have to know that hunting local wildlife beyond sustainable, and even communal consumption levels, is about the most ignorant and casually evil thing any human being can do, right? © Fuurou/EARTH STAR Entertainment/The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Is an indigenous-coded teenager wanting to marry a much older white colonizer who's doing imperialism to her land and people enough of a narrative hook to forgive some lackluster visuals? Because if it is,is certainly an anime that exists and fits that criterion!I know that, as an American with any familiarity with my country's history, I'm hyper aware of the problems tied to colonialist settler stories, but the folks over atworking on this title have to know that hunting local wildlife beyond sustainable, and even communal consumption levels, is about the most ignorant and casually evil thing any human being can do, right?

© Fuurou/EARTH STAR Entertainment/The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Frontier Lord isn't Shakespeare (not by a long shot), but I see a solid baseline of competency and talent on display here. Just going for a well-placed dynamic still when they might not have had the dough to go all-out on a fight shows that the folks at studio42 know their craft. I hope that perhaps someone takes notice of this crew's talent and gives them a shot at something outside of the narou arena. Again, Frontier Lord isn't anything special, but I see a diamond in the rough with studio42. I agree, the imperialism angle and bit of "you gotta be a manly man" gender essentialism going on here left a bad taste in my mouth from the jump. However, would it surprise you to know that I was actually kind of impressed by the production of this show? So much that I actually skimmed the second episode?isn't Shakespeare (not by a long shot), but I see a solid baseline of competency and talent on display here. Just going for a well-placed dynamic still when they might not have had the dough to go all-out on a fight shows that the folks at studio42 know their craft. I hope that perhaps someone takes notice of this crew's talent and gives them a shot at something outside of the narou arena. Again,isn't anything special, but I see a diamond in the rough with studio42.

limited animation , but I certainly don't blame studio42 for taking on this work. Lord knows it's rough out there, and I have a hard time holding a grudge against anyone in any creative field just trying to make a living right now. You're more kind than I am. For me, a show having bad politics is more of a black mark than, but I certainly don't blame studio42 for taking on this work. Lord knows it's rough out there, and I have a hard time holding a grudge against anyone in any creative field just trying to make a living right now. Though now I'm curious, what did you think of I Became a Legend after My 10-Year-Long Last Stand??? © Ezogingitune,SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners © Ezogingitune,SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners I personally wouldn't call it "good" by any stretch of the word, but it certainly looks better and is more visually dynamic than I expect for this kind of new game+ isekai. I personally wouldn't call it "good" by any stretch of the word, but it certainly looks better and is more visually dynamic than I expect for this kind of new game+ isekai.

Last Stand is competently made, has some cool monster designs, and could be a title that your average teenager would have a little fun with if they're into roleplaying games. This is a perfectly fine example of this kind of show. Not terrible, but not something you'll go out of your way to watch. It's the sort of show a teen who's burned through everything else will watch before they start scraping the real bottom of the barrel. © Ezogingitune,SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners I had similar thoughts when it came to the season premiere of Hell Mode . Take my opinions with a grain of salt, as a close friend of mine was key in establishing the localization foundation of the light novels, but I could see a fan of the series being perfectly happy with this if they were already digging the first season. It's generally not a stunner, but it has a consistent look, and the backgrounds are rock-solid. © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 That's a pretty dope-looking train if you ask me. I generally agree with your sentiment, Lucas. Based on the first episode alone, I'd say thatis competently made, has some cool monster designs, and could be a title that your average teenager would have a little fun with if they're into roleplaying games. This is a perfectly fine example of this kind of show. Not terrible, but not something you'll go out of your way to watch. It's the sort of show a teen who's burned through everything else will watch before they start scraping the real bottom of the barrel.I had similar thoughts when it came to the season premiere of. Take my opinions with a grain of salt, as a close friend of mine was key in establishing the localization foundation of the light novels, but I could see a fan of the series being perfectly happy with this if they were already digging the first season. It's generally not a stunner, but it has a consistent look, and the backgrounds are rock-solid.That's a pretty dope-looking train if you ask me.

Hellmode, the anime Hell Mode earns a couple of points of praise from me! Instead of just ripping off the aesthetics of Dragon Quest games like other isekais or LitRPGs, it at least makes an effort at engaging with what made those titles memorable. I don't know how many of our readers played some of the OG Dragon Quest games, but items that restored MP were literally lifesaving in those games, and I appreciate Hell Mode gesturing towards them. © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 Also, I'm not above admitting that I laughed at the gag of a Rubik's Cube being the operating system for an RPG fantasy dungeon! © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 To be clear, none of these qualities mean that I think Hell Mode should be placed above the lower third or even quarter of releases dropping this season; but I'm surprised by how novel an isekai with an explicitly younger cast and seemingly made for an explicitly younger audience felt compared to the rest of the works that usually fall into this genre. So, outside of reminding me of the underrated and similarly named Jeff Rosenstock album, the animeearns a couple of points of praise from me! Instead of just ripping off the aesthetics ofgames like other isekais or LitRPGs, it at least makes an effort at engaging with what made those titles memorable. I don't know how many of our readers played some of the OGgames, but items that restored MP were literally lifesaving in those games, and I appreciategesturing towards them.Also, I'm not above admitting that I laughed at the gag of a Rubik's Cube being the operating system for an RPG fantasy dungeon!To be clear, none of these qualities mean that I thinkshould be placed above the lower third or even quarter of releases dropping this season; but I'm surprised by how novel an isekai with an explicitly younger cast and seemingly made for an explicitly younger audience felt compared to the rest of the works that usually fall into this genre.

Dragon Quest , RPGs, D&D, or just fantasy on the whole. We actually Dragon Quest on Japanese fantasy. © Natsu Mizuno, Kei Misawa, Flex Comix/"Kimi-Ai" Production Committee And while we're talking literature, The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration is very much your classic "marriage of convenience" kind of tale. According to our resident classic lit aficionado and keeper of the shoujo -filled Silverman Satchel, Rebecca Silverman, The Duke's Son is a by-the-numbers example of such stories. I'm inclined to agree. Honestly, it's refreshing when narou properties feel like they're YA fantasy adventure novels. Even if the story or visuals leave something to be desired, there's something pure at the core of those works. Be it a love of, RPGs,, or just fantasy on the whole. We actually talked about this topic a little while back , so it's worth a read if you're interested in learning more about the powerful influence ofon Japanese fantasy.And while we're talking literature,is very much your classic "marriage of convenience" kind of tale. According to our resident classic lit aficionado and keeper of the-filled Silverman Satchel, Rebecca Silverman,is a by-the-numbers example of such stories. I'm inclined to agree. Also, the titular "Duke's Son" is not that carrot... This isn't an OceanVeil title, much to your dismay, Lucas.

The Duke's Son if it were an OceanVeil title and had a bit more going on under the hood! © Natsu Mizuno, Kei Misawa, Flex Comix/"Kimi-Ai" Production Committee. Though, on a more genuine note, I always try to be generous to titles like The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration as the ambient sexism in the anime community (and society at large) means that the best of these kinds of works rarely receive their flowers and that mediocre fare often receives harsher than necessary criticism. So, even if my personal criticisms of The Duke's Son are pretty muted, I don't have much nice to say about it either. Maybe we wouldn't be talking aboutif it were antitle and had a bit more going on under the hood!Though, on a more genuine note, I always try to be generous to titles likeas the ambient sexism in the anime community (and society at large) means that the best of these kinds of works rarely receive their flowers and that mediocre fare often receives harsher than necessary criticism. So, even if my personal criticisms ofare pretty muted, I don't have much nice to say about it either.

© Natsu Mizuno, Kei Misawa, Flex Comix/"Kimi-Ai" Production Committee I wholeheartedly agree. It's nothing special, but nothing terrible either.

Recommendations from Iwamoto-Senpai , which, after watching the first two episodes and doing a fair amount of research, I'm still not entirely sure how to describe! © Hiroshi Shiibashi/SHUEISHA, Iwamoto Senpai Project © Hiroshi Shiibashi/SHUEISHA, Iwamoto Senpai Project I guess if I were forced to pen a description for Iwamoto-Senpai, I'd describe it as "the largest middle-schooler in 1910s Japan meets another boi who definitely isn't a Yuki-onna and BL -adjacent hijinks ensue," but that still, somehow, does not do this work justice! No, if folks want something special, they should check out, which, after watching the first two episodes and doing a fair amount of research, I'm still not entirely sure how to describe!I guess if I were forced to pen a description for, I'd describe it as "the largest middle-schooler in 1910s Japan meets another boi who definitely isn't a Yuki-onna and-adjacent hijinks ensue," but that still, somehow, does not do this work justice!

Iwamoto-Senpai made me recall Mushi-Shi to a certain extent, but "meditative" might be a kind way to describe my experience. Not to mention that I'd also thought "oh, Nippon Sangoku at home" a few times. © Hiroshi Shiibashi/SHUEISHA, Iwamoto Senpai Project However, my biggest issues with this one lie with its slippery and slide-y character animation. It often felt like the characters were images bouncing across the screen instead of moving with real weight and intention. Especially in the quiet yet tense moments between our bois. The visuals, supernatural themes, and meditative pacing ofmade me recallto a certain extent, but "meditative" might be a kind way to describe my experience. Not to mention that I'd also thought "oh,at home" a few times.However, my biggest issues with this one lie with its slippery and slide-y character animation. It often felt like the characters were images bouncing across the screen instead of moving with real weight and intention. Especially in the quiet yet tense moments between our bois.

Bucchigiri?! and Nanbaka while watching Iwamoto-Senpai as, even if the three are wildly dissimilar in tone, they're all at least surprisingly queer executions of stories that don't typically incorporate those themes. That being said, I don't think there was any kind of hype in the lead-up to the Iwamoto-Senpai release like there was for the MAPPA animated original Bucchigiri?! , which would probably explain why this title is set to be more of a forgotten release than one folks are actively complaining about. Especially with how BIG that boi is! He should have so much weight behind him! But to your point, I was reminded of titles likeandwhile watchingas, even if the three are wildly dissimilar in tone, they're all at least surprisingly queer executions of stories that don't typically incorporate those themes. That being said, I don't think there was any kind of hype in the lead-up to therelease like there was for theanimated original, which would probably explain why this title is set to be more of a forgotten release than one folks are actively complaining about.

Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her is probably my least favorite title of the bunch. © Hibariyu/KADOKAWA/TENBIN Production Committee This romantic comedy has a distinctive early aughts vibe about it, but that's not a compliment. Being the new kids in town, reconnecting with your childhood friend, and looking after your needy little sister are all incredibly paint-by-numbers plot points. It feels almost as if a high school romcom tropes checklist is being diligently worked through. © Hibariyu/KADOKAWA/TENBIN Production Committee I could forgive the series if it were a light-and-fluffy send-up of that bygone era, but these visuals aren't really helping. The characters' faces are all drawn so inconsistently that I couldn't help but think "there's an unfortunate, generative feeling to this." It's hard to see these faces as anything but "melty filters" at times. Let me be clear, I'm not alleging the use of any models here, but it's concerning when my alarm bells are grazed by a touch of doubt. And if I were to actively complain,is probably my least favorite title of the bunch.This romantic comedy has a distinctive early aughts vibe about it, but that's not a compliment. Being the new kids in town, reconnecting with your childhood friend, and looking after your needy little sister are all incredibly paint-by-numbers plot points. It feels almost as if a high school romcom tropes checklist is being diligently worked through.I could forgive the series if it were a light-and-fluffy send-up of that bygone era, but these visuals aren't really helping. The characters' faces are all drawn so inconsistently that I couldn't help but think "there's an unfortunate,feeling to this." It's hard to see these faces as anything but "melty filters" at times. Let me be clear, I'm not alleging the use of any models here, but it's concerning when my alarm bells are grazed by a touch of doubt.

hentai for ANN than the average person, but Was I Wrong's cold open that sets up a boy reconnecting with his childhood friend whom he didn't realize was a girl is how a LOT of hentai start! © Hibariyu/KADOKAWA/TENBIN Production Committee © Hibariyu/KADOKAWA/TENBIN Production Committee © Hibariyu/KADOKAWA/TENBIN Production Committee All of that is to say that the plot of Was I Wrong is so cliché that it's now a cliché inciting event for pornography and, in my estimation as someone who's reviewed a lot of those, Was I Wrong is WORSE than a lot of that smut in the execution of this idea! Even in a slow season, I don't think this show would find any kind of audience. While I can't speak to the use of generative AI in the creation of this anime's visuals, I will say that its story definitely felt like something a chatbot could have spun up! I understand I've now reviewed morefor ANN than the average person, but's cold open that sets up a boy reconnecting with his childhood friend whom he didn't realize was a girl is how a LOT ofstart!All of that is to say that the plot ofis so cliché that it's now a cliché inciting event for pornography and, in my estimation as someone who's reviewed a lot of those,is WORSE than a lot of that smut in the execution of this idea! Even in a slow season, I don't think this show would find any kind of audience.

Chainsmoker Cat 's found an audience! © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会 Now, why is this one part of the discussion? Well, Chainsmoker Cat 's left a "love it or hate it" first impression on most who've given it a try, making it divisive to say the least. That's probably because the viewer is treated to Yani's encounter with that diarrhea parasite and her landlord angrily choking his chicken in quick succession. It's intense right out of the gate. But hey, we can definitely say that's found an audience!Now, why is this one part of the discussion? Well,'s left a "love it or hate it" first impression on most who've given it a try, making it divisive to say the least. That's probably because the viewer is treated to Yani's encounter with that diarrhea parasite and her landlord angrily choking his chicken in quick succession. It's intense right out of the gate.

Nekopara games than Chainsmoker Cat , and I'm not surprised that a lot of people balked at the first episode. © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会 © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会 © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会 © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会 Thankfully, though, I think opinions are starting to change on Chainsmoker Cat after the shock of the first episode wore off, as it pretty quickly establishes itself a really fun exercise in mixed media, has a film reference heavy OP that puts Chainsaw Man 's to shame, is a fascinating look at poverty and drug culture in Japan, and a shockingly look at both institutionalized and socially ingrained racism in Japan. Chainsmoker Cat has got the JUICE, and I hope more people pick up the habit of watching it weekly! Unfortunately, the anime community's expectations for what a show about cat girls should look like are a lot closer to something like thegames than, and I'm not surprised that a lot of people balked at the first episode.Thankfully, though, I think opinions are starting to change onafter the shock of the first episode wore off, as it pretty quickly establishes itself a really fun exercise in mixed media, has a film reference heavy OP that puts's to shame, is a fascinating look at poverty and drug culture in Japan, and a shockingly look at both institutionalized and socially ingrained racism in Japan.has got the JUICE, and I hope more people pick up the habit of watching it weekly!

Chainsmoker Cat is the only series in this bunch that I'll likely revisit later on, but I can't say the same for our final title... is the only series in this bunch that I'll likely revisit later on, but I can't say the same for our final title... Still images do no justice to the Go Hands -crafted lunacy that is The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System. The first episode alone contains the MOST visuals this season.

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System . This means that I am contractually disallowed from voicing my opinion on this project. However, I can reveal that I am not on the team directly working on this anime, and as such, do not have to watch this show week after week. I...am extremely okay with this. © Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/“The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game Though I will say, what's up with jester girls popping up in media lately? Between Pomni and Luce (not to be confused with the Catholic anime mascot of the same name), it feels like they're having a moment right now, and dissecting this moment would make for a terrific future column! Coop, this is where I reveal to you and our readers that my 9-5 employer is actually the PR agency of record for. This means that I am contractually disallowed from voicing my opinion on this project. However, I can reveal that I am not on the team directly working on this anime, and as such, do not have to watch this show week after week. I...am extremely okay with this.Though I will say, what's up with jester girls popping up in media lately? Between Pomni and Luce (not to be confused with the Catholic anime mascot of the same name), it feels like they're having a moment right now, and dissecting this moment would make for a terrific future column!

© Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/“The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game However, on my part, I will say that I actually kind of admire the level of creativity going on here. As disorienting and disregarding of the 180-degree rule as their works can be, the team at Go Hands is trying something here. There's an almost Breenian persistence to their work that shouldn't be completely downplayed. © 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World’s Strongest Rearguard Production Committee But circling back to your busy week at AX before we go (and on a topic you are at liberty to talk about), did you hear there's another big anime convention coming up in a few weeks? I don't know, but maybe it's got something to do with all the Faygo I've been drinking lately. Perhaps the clowns are coming for us, Lucas.However, on my part, I will say that I actually kind of admire the level of creativity going on here. As disorienting and disregarding of the 180-degree rule as their works can be, the team atis trying something here. There's an almost Breenian persistence to their work that shouldn't be completely downplayed.But circling back to your busy week at AX before we go (and on a topic you are at liberty to talk about), did you hear there's another big anime convention coming up in a few weeks?

Otakon this year that our audience (or anyone who appreciates good opinions about anime) should be aware of??? Believe me, Coop, I am well aware that we're in the middle of the convention circuit, but is there something extra special happening atthis year that our audience (or anyone who appreciates good opinions about anime) should be aware of???

Chris, Sylvia, and I will be hosting the very first in-person This Week in Anime panel at Otakon 2026! And I can guarantee you that we won't be talking the cream of the crap while we're there. Now, if we can just figure out how cross-country teleportation and magnets work, we can beam you into the panel room, Lucas! Oh yes indeed, Lucas.Chris, Sylvia, and I will be hosting the very first in-person This Week in Anime panel at2026! And I can guarantee you that we won't be talking the cream of the crap while we're there. Now, if we can just figure out how cross-country teleportation and magnets work, we can beam you into the panel room, Lucas!

I cannot express how much I regret not being able to host this panel with y'all, and how much more I lament not being able to attend as an audience member, but I know everyone who can turn out for this live edition of the TWIA column will bring more than enough energy to make up for me! August 1st cannot arrive quickly enough, and I hope everyone at Otakon enjoys this special event!