How far can Sylvia and Lucas stretch the definition of "isekai" in their seasonal roundup? Let's find out!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Prime Video streams The Ghost in the Shell .

OceanVeil and Netflix stream Chainsmoker Cat .

HIDIVE streams The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World .

Netflix streams Thunder 3 .

Crunchyroll streams everything else.

Lucas

Sylvia, our Executive Editor Extraordinaire Lynzee is taking a much-deserved break this week now that we're on the other side of the busiest three weeks in anime for the year, the overlapping Anime Expo weekend and the beginning of summer seasonal premieres! Which means that you and I can finally give a certain class of internet commenter what they've always wanted: our unfiltered opinions on this season's isekai without any influence from ANN's editorial team and their anti-isekai agenda! © Hekiru Hikawa, Kodansha / Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Production Committee Is what I would say if I were a conspiracy theorist with an axe to grind. However, the folks running this anime website have always given us a lot of rope in this column, and this season's isekai offerings largely skew from strange-but-middling to bad if not outright offensive. Still, I'd love to go through our quarterly isekai roundup with you, and maybe get a little extra spicy now that there's one fewer editor behind the desk to review this column before it goes live! Sylvia, our Executive Editor Extraordinaire Lynzee is taking a much-deserved break this week now that we're on the other side of the busiest three weeks in anime for the year, the overlappingweekend and the beginning of summer seasonal premieres! Which means that you and I can finally give a certain class of internet commenter what they've always wanted: our unfiltered opinions on this season's isekai without any influence from ANN's editorial team and their anti-isekai agenda!Is what I would say if I were a conspiracy theorist with an axe to grind. However, the folks running this anime website have always given us a lot of rope in this column, and this season's isekai offerings largely skew from strange-but-middling to bad if not outright offensive. Still, I'd love to go through our quarterly isekai roundup with you, and maybe get a little extra spicy now that there's one fewer editor behind the desk to review this column before it goes live!

Sylvia

You know, Lucas, for a second there I was on board with the prevailing wisdom that this summer is one of the most stacked anime seasons in recent memory. So I'm glad I could hop on both this and the romcom sampler to remind myself of how much dreck still gets made. I feel more grounded now. More centered. More accepting. © Arata Shiraishi,Kentarou,Uodenim/SQUARE ENIX,From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage Project I mean, seriously, lots of good stuff this season! I hope we get to talk about it more in the future! But right now we have to roll up our sleeves and scrape the bottom of the isekai barrel. A barrel that seems to get deeper each year. You know, Lucas, for a second there I was on board with the prevailing wisdom that this summer is one of the most stacked anime seasons in recent memory. So I'm glad I could hop on both this and the romcom sampler to remind myself of how much dreck still gets made. I feel more grounded now. More centered. More accepting.I mean, seriously, lots of good stuff this season! I hope we get to talk about it more in the future! But right now we have to roll up our sleeves and scrape the bottom of the isekai barrel. A barrel that seems to get deeper each year.

From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage who's introduced boobs first would have completely reframed that conversation. © rata​ ​Shiraishi​,​Kentarou​,​Uodenim​/​SQUARE​ ​ENIX​,​From​ ​Overshadowed​ ​to​ ​Overpowered​:​ ​Second​ ​Reincarnation​ ​of​ ​a​ ​Talentless​ ​Sage​ ​Project A take on the "New Game+" sub-genre of male power fantasy isekai, Overshadowed to Overpowered is a really weird and whiny show, where the MC complains constantly about not being as good at magic as his peers, despite being celebrated as one of the four best magic users in his era. Maybe his tune will change when he's reborn 400 years into the future when people suck at magic, but would this work even still be considered an isekai if the same-face protag-kun didn't have a wholly unnecessary chip on his shoulder??? You know, Sylvia, maybe we did our column on anime moms too early ! I'm sure if we had waited just a couple of months, the mom fromwho's introduced boobs first would have completely reframed that conversation.A take on the "New Game+" sub-genre of male power fantasy isekai,is a really weird and whiny show, where the MC complains constantly about not being as good at magic as his peers, despite being celebrated as one of the four best magic users in his era. Maybe his tune will change when he's reborn 400 years into the future when people suck at magic, but would this work even still be considered an isekai if the same-face protag-kun didn't have a wholly unnecessary chip on his shoulder???

© Arata Shiraishi,Kentarou,Uodenim/SQUARE ENIX,From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage Project © Arata Shiraishi,Kentarou,Uodenim/SQUARE ENIX,From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage Project And maybe a story could run with that into a narrative that confronts this small-minded thinking, but I don't think that is this story. © Arata Shiraishi,Kentarou,Uodenim/SQUARE ENIX,From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage Project © Arata Shiraishi,Kentarou,Uodenim/SQUARE ENIX,From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage Project So sadly, this falls into the "technically competent but ideologically repugnant" category for me. In a sense, it's a potent take on a familiar Kind of Guy. Someone who has it all but can't be satisfied with that, so he makes it everyone else's problem. Like here he is with a cute surrogate daughter who cares about him enough to put her life on the line, and on his deathbed, all he can think about is emasculation. It's pathetic.And maybe a story could run with that into a narrative that confronts this small-minded thinking, but I don't think that is this story.So sadly, this falls into the "technically competent but ideologically repugnant" category for me.

Overshadowed to Overpowered enough credit! These characters contain multitudes! After all, the MC's cute surrogate demon daughter isn't just his daughter; she's ALSO on track to be a Big Sister type love interest after he reincarnates! Unless, of course, this MC ends up with the barely clothed girl he rescued from slavery! What riveting, original, definitely not scummy content!!! © rata​ ​Shiraishi​,​Kentarou​,​Uodenim​/​SQUARE​ ​ENIX​,​From​ ​Overshadowed​ ​to​ ​Overpowered​:​ ​Second​ ​Reincarnation​ ​of​ ​a​ ​Talentless​ ​Sage​ ​Project © rata​ ​Shiraishi​,​Kentarou​,​Uodenim​/​SQUARE​ ​ENIX​,​From​ ​Overshadowed​ ​to​ ​Overpowered​:​ ​Second​ ​Reincarnation​ ​of​ ​a​ ​Talentless​ ​Sage​ ​Project But yes, studio EMT Squared can put as many layers of polish on Overshadowed to Overpowered as they want, but its flaws are too prominent to ever be overlooked. Sylvia, please, you're not givingenough credit! These characters contain multitudes! After all, the MC's cute surrogate demon daughter isn't just his daughter; she's ALSO on track to be a Big Sister type love interest after he reincarnates! Unless, of course, this MC ends up with the barely clothed girl he rescued from slavery! What riveting, original, definitely not scummy content!!!But yes, studiocan put as many layers of polish onas they want, but its flaws are too prominent to ever be overlooked.

The World's Strongest Rearguard keeps its hero in his regular-ass business attire for the entire premiere. Couldn't even be bothered to throw a single gauntlet or pauldron on him. Like, what are we doing here? © 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World's Strongest Rearguard Production Committee Some polish is appreciated, though, especially when compared against the lack of it. And I'm not talking about the proficiency of an adaptation. I'm talking about basics. These isekai are getting even lazier, and I do not know how that is possible.keeps its hero in his regular-ass business attire for the entire premiere. Couldn't even be bothered to throw a single gauntlet or pauldron on him. Like, what are we doing here?

© 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World's Strongest Rearguard Production Committee Also, why is there just a regular-ass couch in this video game fantasy world!!? Rearguard is so confused in its worldbuilding and execution that I'm genuinely surprised it made it to air. © 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World's Strongest Rearguard Production Committee He wears this suit in the second episode as well, and I'm beginning to think he's hogging all the fabric in this fantasy world to keep it intact! After all, what other explanation could there be for supporting characters that are implied to be hardened warriors walking around in fantasy crop tops???Also, why is there just a regular-ass couch in this video game fantasy world!!?is so confused in its worldbuilding and execution that I'm genuinely surprised it made it to air.

© 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World's Strongest Rearguard Production Committee © 2026 Tôwa, Huuka Kazabana/KADOKAWA/The World's Strongest Rearguard Production Committee Safe to say there isn't much of anything in here that appeals to me. Just ye olde isekai trash executed in the most boring manner possible. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider King bugged me for a similar reason. They got our guy wearing a hoodie and a tracksuit for the whole excursion. That doesn't exactly scream "tomb raider" to me. That screams "8 a.m. college class." © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners It's so lazy! And look, it has me complaining about isekai fashion choices before I even broach the subject of human-turned-demihuman slavery. I'm turning into that menswear guy.Safe to say there isn't much of anything in here that appeals to me. Just ye olde isekai trash executed in the most boring manner possible. Meanwhile,bugged me for a similar reason. They got our guy wearing a hoodie and a tracksuit for the whole excursion. That doesn't exactly scream "tomb raider" to me. That screams "8 a.m. college class."

Tomb Raider King screams " Solo Leveling but with a couple of changes so the TA doesn't catch that you copied someone else's work." © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners There is just SO MUCH wrong with Tomb Raider King that I genuinely struggle to find a place to start. The MC does nothing endearing in the first few episodes and I have no desire to want to watch him succeed, there's a plot hole in him traveling back in time and his apartment being swallowed up by a dungeon tomb that I guess he forgot appeared, and his first real fight after reincarnating has him fighting a giant CGI snake monster...after an almost visually identical giant CGI snake monster killed him in the first episode. © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners At my most charitable, I'll say that there might be a hook in these tombs utilizing different fables across cultures in their challenges, but why would I ever put up with this edgelord nonsense when I can a far more entertaining application of these kinds of cultural ideas in works like Hunter x Hunter and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ? To push that metaphor even further, to mescreams "but with a couple of changes so the TA doesn't catch that you copied someone else's work."There is just SO MUCH wrong withthat I genuinely struggle to find a place to start. The MC does nothing endearing in the first few episodes and I have no desire to want to watch him succeed, there's a plot hole in him traveling back in time and his apartment being swallowed up by a dungeon tomb that I guess he forgot appeared, and his first real fight after reincarnating has him fighting a giant CGI snake monster...after an almost visually identical giant CGI snake monster killed him in the first episode.At my most charitable, I'll say that therebe a hook in these tombs utilizing different fables across cultures in their challenges, but why would I ever put up with this edgelord nonsense when I can a far more entertaining application of these kinds of cultural ideas in works likeand

Tomb Raider King comes across as a smarmy asshole. I don't need any more of those in my life! © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners I guess it's cool that Tomb Raider King sticks with a Korean dub ? There's some novelty in that on Crunchyroll . But it balances that out with the presence of stat screens: the opposite of novelty. © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners Basically! It, like many isekai series we've covered in this format, is mean-spirited without anything to say to justify it. Everyone incomes across as a smarmy asshole. I don't need any more of those in my life!I guess it's cool thatsticks with a Korean? There's some novelty in that on. But it balances that out with the presence of stat screens: the opposite of novelty.

Tomb Raider King . Thankfully, The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World feat. Dante from Devil May Cry is fun at least! © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会 Sure, it continues the annoying trend of adding "-ess" to a gender neutral title to denote femininity, but otherwise it's a pretty fun, dumb watch that focuses on a twenty-something going on a camping road trip in a fantasy world after immediately failing out of her role as a summoned hero. I don't know if I'd ever watch this if it wasn't assigned to me as a part of this column, but I at least liked it more than I thought I would! © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会 Oh god, I think I need a palate cleanser after talking this much about. Thankfully,feat. Dante fromis fun at least!Sure, it continues the annoying trend of adding "-ess" to a gender neutral title to denote femininity, but otherwise it's a pretty fun, dumb watch that focuses on a twenty-something going on a camping road trip in a fantasy world after immediately failing out of her role as a summoned hero. I don't know if I'd ever watch this if it wasn't assigned to me as a part of this column, but I at least liked it more than I thought I would!

Foodie Saintess finds itself at the front of the pack so far. Sure, you could argue it displays a similar lack of imagination, but I appreciate the absurdity of throwing a whole-ass camper van into a stereotypical RPG setting. © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会 Plus it would be difficult for me to hate Laid-Back Isekai. © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会 © 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会 It did not barrage me into hating it, so for that,finds itself at the front of the pack so far. Sure, you could argue it displays a similar lack of imagination, but I appreciate the absurdity of throwing a whole-ass camper van into a stereotypical RPG setting.Plus it would be difficult for me to hate

© 2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会 Not to mention that it's making a STRONG case for having the cutest ED animation of the season! Yeah, Foodie isn't, like, "good," but it definitely gets brownie points for not having immediately heinous social politics.

Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! in the same category of "not exactly good, but inoffensively entertaining." © Atekichi, TO BOOKS/All-Works Maid Project Do note my pro-maid bias, though. © Atekichi, TO BOOKS/All-Works Maid Project It's literally about a girl who just wants to grill! I also putin the same category of "not exactly good, but inoffensively entertaining."Do note my pro-maid bias, though.

maid a better first impression in its opening episodes than just about everything else we're going to talk about tonight, All-Works Maid is so frustratingly close to being good that I think I have stronger negative feelings about it than most of these other anime! © Atekichi, TO BOOKS/All-Works Maid Project A reincarnated gifted-and-talented kid choosing to follow her special interest and become a maid rather than the destined hero is such a good premise with the capacity to offer commentary on what kinds of labor are valorized by society, destined hero myths, and the tension between labor as fulfillment vs exploitation; that I can't help but be upset when, at every opportunity to express something interesting, All-Works Maid instead choses to double down on being a parody isekai! All the pieces for a great show are here, and I'm so upset that there isn't even an effort to put them together. While I do agree that this one definitelya better first impression in its opening episodes than just about everything else we're going to talk about tonight,is so frustratingly close to being good that I think I have stronger negative feelings about it than most of these other anime!A reincarnated gifted-and-talented kid choosing to follow her special interest and become a maid rather than the destined hero is such a good premise with the capacity to offer commentary on what kinds of labor are valorized by society, destined hero myths, and the tension between labor as fulfillment vs exploitation; that I can't help but be upset when, at every opportunity to express something interesting,instead choses to double down on being a parody isekai! All the pieces for a great show are here, and I'm so upset that there isn't even an effort to put them together.

Sailor Moon transformation into maid mode, and that's at least as good as one robust/developed theme. © Atekichi, TO BOOKS/All-Works Maid Project But yeah, unfortunately, it is a comedy where most of the jokes don't land. That's a problem. Preferable to the valorization of slavery, but a problem nevertheless. While you're not wrong, I would like to point out that she does atransformation into maid mode, and that's at least as good as one robust/developed theme.But yeah, unfortunately, it is a comedy where most of the jokes don't land. That's a problem. Preferable to the valorization of slavery, but a problem nevertheless.

All-Works Maid, and I'll gladly take a kinder stance on this cozy watch if it transforms into a queer cozy watch! © Atekichi, TO BOOKS/All-Works Maid Project Especially considering that the isekai (and romcom) with the highest production values from this season, Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life , is AGGRESSIVELY heterosexual, much to the dismay of the reincarnated demon lord and reincarnated hero who are sipped together by everyone around them despite being teacher and student (ew). © Hekiru Hikawa, Kodansha / Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Production Committee There's also some capacity for some GL shenanigans to take place in, and I'll gladly take a kinder stance on this cozy watch if it transforms into a queer cozy watch!Especially considering that the isekai (and romcom) with the highest production values from this season,, is AGGRESSIVELY heterosexual, much to the dismay of the reincarnated demon lord and reincarnated hero who are sipped together by everyone around them despite being teacher and student (ew).

Hanaori-san © Hekiru Hikawa, Kodansha / Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Production Committee Hah, we covered my thoughts on last week thanks to some genre crossover. While not bereft of sin, it has more going for it than many of its peers in isekai-land. Especially in the character design front, since I've been harping on that constantly in this column.

dub of this anime. © Hekiru Hikawa, Kodansha / Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Production Committee While I appreciate that every cast member is giving it their all, the localization uses "internet words" extremely liberally and, as a result, every character sounds like they've been building up their Reddit karma since 2013 (when the clearly influential here Devil is a Part-Timer came out), and this choice is actively distracting. Normally, I love when anime incorporate current slang into localizations to give them a more temporal quality, but in this case, it instead feels like this show was made by and for internet denizens. Yes! This is one of those rare-ish isekai/romcom genre hybrids that gets to appear in both of these seasonal round-up columns! While you and Chris did a great job covering all of the highs and lows of this show last week, the two cents I'll add is that I'm probably setting myself up for failure by watching the Englishof this anime.While I appreciate that every cast member is giving it their all, the localization uses "internet words" extremely liberally and, as a result, every character sounds like they've been building up their Reddit karma since 2013 (when the clearly influential herecame out), and this choice is actively distracting. Normally, I love when anime incorporate current slang into localizations to give them a more temporal quality, but in this case, it instead feels like this show was made by and for internet denizens.

GoHands . © Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/'The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System' Production Committee. The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System , but he sure doesn't know how to look like an appealing anime for your eyeballs. © Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/'The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System' Production Committee. I can't say I cared for the show's sense of humor and joke delivery in sub form either, so maybe those localization choices are appropriate lol. But I think we've enjoyed our pretty okay isekai respite for long enough. It's time to dive back into the grip of much crueler hands., but he sure doesn't know how to look like an appealing anime for your eyeballs.

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System publicly, but I've been informed that a woman with a yandere vibe shows up at some point. That's neat! I hope she and the jester girl get along! © Nekoko​,​ ​BroccoLee​,​ ​Jaian​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​The​ ​Exiled​ ​Heavy​ ​Knight​ ​Knows​ ​How​ ​to​ ​Game​ ​the​ ​System​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee​. Also, how about that hair! That's certainly one way to depict hair in an anime! © Nekoko​,​ ​BroccoLee​,​ ​Jaian​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​The​ ​Exiled​ ​Heavy​ ​Knight​ ​Knows​ ​How​ ​to​ ​Game​ ​the​ ​System​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee​. Regrettably, I still have a conflict of interest that prevents me from voicing my opinion onpublicly, but I've been informed that a woman with a yandere vibe shows up at some point. That's neat! I hope she and the jester girl get along!Also, how about that hair! That's certainly one way to depict hair in an anime!

GoHands Special (TM). As much as I love me an evil woman, she is not enough to outweigh the near-nausea I get from this studio's unfathomable penchants for style. © Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/'The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System' Production Committee. It's also yet another bland story about a dude with a chip on his shoulder in a world full of assholes. Oh no, he's the wrong class. Oh no, his daddy kicked him out. He only picked the smartest and most powerful class in the world! He is the god gamer. They just don't get it. He'll show them!! © Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/'The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System' Production Committee. © Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/'The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System' Production Committee. Just another exhausting male power fantasy. Albeit with a clown and GoHands ' usual GoHandsness. © Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/'The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System' Production Committee. © Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/'The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System' Production Committee. That's theSpecial (TM). As much as I love me an evil woman, she is not enough to outweigh the near-nausea I get from this studio's unfathomable penchants for style.It's also yet another bland story about a dude with a chip on his shoulder in a world full of assholes. Oh no, he's the wrong class. Oh no, his daddy kicked him out. He only picked the smartest and most powerful class in the world! He is the god gamer. They just don'tit. He'll show them!!Just another exhausting male power fantasy. Albeit with a clown and' usual GoHandsness.

shojo isekai Red River , which now has an anime! © 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 Do the first couple of episodes of Red River make a great first impression? Not exactly...but it's still neat that we're getting a Red River anime in the year of our lord 2026! I will say I've seen worse-looking horses in anime! However, if we're going to focus on any isekai woman in this column, it should probably be Yuri Suzuki from the 90sisekai, which now has an anime!Do the first couple of episodes ofmake a great first impression? Not exactly...but it's still neat that we're getting aanime in the year of our lord 2026!

shojo bag of tricks. I am very on board with that tack. But it would also be nice if the anime adaptation had any zhuzh in it. © 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 Of course, it's not uncommon for isekai adaptations to look uninspired (we've mentioned several examples already), but it hurts extra here given that artfully adapted shojo manga are few and far between. © 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 It is one of the vanguards of the older version of isekai that we covered proactively back in June. Nobody expected it to receive an anime adaptation in 2026, so that in itself is cause for some celebration. Modern isekai has run its course so definitively that studios are reaching way back into theirbag of tricks. I am very on board with that tack. But it would also be nice if the anime adaptation had any zhuzh in it.Of course, it's not uncommon for isekai adaptations to look uninspired (we've mentioned several examples already), but it hurts extra here given that artfully adaptedmanga are few and far between.

© 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 Agreed, though for me it's more the early narrative beats that frustrate me. I know that Yuri has a whole hero's journey arc ahead of her, but did both the first and second episodes need to include Yuri nearly dying, lamenting not being able to see her family anymore, only for her to be saved at the last minute by a nearby man? I understand this was written in the 90s and should be graded on an appropriate scale, but it's really hard for me to watch a woman be so passive in her own story in 2026.

© 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 But I mean, this too is a titillation for Red River 's intended audience, and it makes sense to toss some of those spices into the opening act. I'm still interested in where Yuri's story is going. Plus, the Anatolian setting is unique for this space. No half-measure worldbuilding here. © 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 Yeah, those tropey qualities are very much products of her time. Like, it's kinda hilarious seeing the prince sling her over his shoulder and just walk her out of a scene like she's a fish he caught.But I mean, this too is a titillation for's intended audience, and it makes sense to toss some of those spices into the opening act. I'm still interested in where Yuri's story is going. Plus, the Anatolian setting is unique for this space. No half-measure worldbuilding here.

© 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 And with that, I believe the only new isekai of the season we have to talk about is Thunder 3 , which I am once again not able to comment on too extensively. Though, do I wish I could! A lot is happening in this title, and I have so much insider info that I wish I could share! © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会 Hey, if hitting the bottom of the isekai well means that the genre somehow reverts back into historical fiction and a means to empower women, I'm all for running this well dry!And with that, I believe the only new isekai of the season we have to talk about is, which I am once again not able to comment on too extensively. Though, do I wish I could! A lot is happening in this title, and I have so much insider info that I wish I could share!

Thunder 3 surprised me! Firstly, because it is not the third season of a show named Thunder, which is what I initially thought. But also because it has a unique visual style, a goofy sense of humor, and a well-constructed premiere that sells you on its premise. © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会 © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会 © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会 © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会 Like the moment where the little sister isekais herself into a world full of normally proportioned humans (and aliens) was legit cool! It's using the contrasting styles to create the scene, and I love the halftones accenting the comic book effect. © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会 © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会 Again, a little creativity goes a long way in this space. surprised me! Firstly, because it is not the third season of a show named, which is what I initially thought. But also because it has a unique visual style, a goofy sense of humor, and a well-constructed premiere that sells you on its premise.Like the moment where the little sister isekais herself into a world full of normally proportioned humans (and aliens) was legit cool! It's using the contrasting styles to create the scene, and I love the halftones accenting the comic book effect.Again, a little creativity goes a long way in this space.

Anime Expo weekend where Thunder 3 's director spoke to how they pulled off this overlapping art style, and I can't wait for those pieces to go live! This is such a specific work, and I'm so curious to see how it lands! © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会 And I think that takes us to the end of all of the new isekai for the season! Are there any returning titles that you want to comment on? For instance, I'm always down to remind people that effective worldbuilding does not absolve Jobless Reincarnation of its repeated efforts to normalize pedophilia! © 理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会 I actually sat in on a bunch of interviews overweekend where's director spoke to how they pulled off this overlapping art style, and I can't wait for those pieces to go live! This is such a specific work, and I'm so curious to see how it lands!And I think that takes us to the end of all of the new isekai for the season! Are there any returning titles that you want to comment on? For instance, I'm always down to remind people that effective worldbuilding does not absolveof its repeated efforts to normalize pedophilia!

Jobless Reincarnation, the better. And certainly the returning lineup looks much stronger with its new seasons of Re:Zero , Saga of Tanya the Evil , and Slime Time. Those are known quantities and heavy hitters. But they also reveal just how "meh" most of the new offerings are. There are slim pickings. Which is why I'll use this space to cheat the definition of "isekai" more than a tad and recommend Though I Am an Inept Villainess to everyone. It's Mitsue Yamazaki directing a bodyswap imperial court drama full of bright colors and lion poisoning. It's good. © Satsuki Nakamura, Ichijinsha / Inept Villainess Project © Satsuki Nakamura, Ichijinsha / Inept Villainess Project © Satsuki Nakamura, Ichijinsha / Inept Villainess Project © Satsuki Nakamura, Ichijinsha / Inept Villainess Project Plus, there's a title drop in the first episode. Who doesn't love a title drop? © Satsuki Nakamura, Ichijinsha / Inept Villainess Project The less I say about, the better. And certainly the returning lineup looks much stronger with its new seasons of, and. Those are known quantities and heavy hitters. But they also reveal just how "meh" most of the new offerings are. There are slim pickings. Which is why I'll use this space to cheat the definition of "isekai" more than a tad and recommendto everyone. It'sdirecting a bodyswap imperial court drama full of bright colors and lion poisoning. It's good.Plus, there's a title drop in the first episode. Who doesn't love a title drop?

Freaky Friday spin on that genre! While the first two episodes of Inept Villainess are a bit expedited in their resolutions and characterizations, by the end of them, there are a lot of interesting pieces on the board, and I'm very curious about how the players involved manipulate them to their advantage! © Satsuki Nakamura, Ichijinsha / Inept Villainess Project Or, you know, if Reirin can best girl her way out of the (so far unearned and unexplained imo) prejudice directed at the body she now inhabits! Sylvia, I am a sucker for a good "politics of the court" drama, and I would love a goodspin on that genre! While the first two episodes ofare a bit expedited in their resolutions and characterizations, by the end of them, there are a lot of interesting pieces on the board, and I'm very curious about how the players involved manipulate them to their advantage!Or, you know, if Reirin can best girl her way out of the (so far unearned and unexplained imo) prejudice directed at the body she now inhabits!

Goodbye, Lara in the isekai column. What is an isekai if not a fish out of water story, and what is The Little Mermaid if not the original fish out of water story? It's flawless logic. © Kinema Citrus/Goodbye Lara PARTNERS And you know what? Nobody can stop me from recommendingin the isekai column. What is an isekai if not a fish out of water story, and what isif not the original fish out of water story? It's flawless logic.

Goodbye, Lara ! Similarly, I'm sure she would want us to talk about anime like Chainsmoker Cat and the new Ghost in the Shell anime, which transport me, the viewer, to worlds where catgirls and weed and robot lesbians exist respectively. © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会 © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE You're right, Sylvia! Lynzee left us with the keys to this place, and I think she would want us to hype up works like! Similarly, I'm sure she would want us to talk about anime likeand the newanime, which transport me, the viewer, to worlds where catgirls and weed and robot lesbians exist respectively.

There are isekai everywhere for those with eyes to see.