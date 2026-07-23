Third spaces may be harder to find these days, but as Coop and Chris discuss, they're more important than ever in the anime fandom.

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Chris

Well, Coop, in their ongoing demonstration that they've got the finger on the pulse of the fandom, physical media like discs that you could share with people anymore? Beyond the immediate annoyances, it's yet another example of walling up access to anime stuff for all but the most premium customers. It begs a question: where are people left to even go to check out anime, pick out some cool stuff, and maybe make a friend or two along the way? Well, Coop, in their ongoing demonstration that they've got the finger on the pulse of the fandom, Crunchyroll has moved to make their store (the uncanny pod person once known as Right Stuf) into a members-only affair . Because who watches anime onmedia likethat you couldwith people anymore?Beyond the immediate annoyances, it's yet another example of walling up access to anime stuff for all but the most premium customers. It begs a question: where are people left to evento check out anime, pick out some cool stuff, and maybe make a friend or two along the way?

Coop

Now that's a spicy meatball right there, Mr. Farris! Most seasoned anime enthusiasts are used to gathering the squad and driving over to the nearest big city for a convention, but doing that has become more financially prohibitive than ever before. In fact, our colleague Kalai Chik © Spider Lily/Aniplex, ABC ANIMATION, BS11 It's enough to make you Eric André Now that's a spicy meatball right there, Mr. Farris! Most seasoned anime enthusiasts are used to gathering the squad and driving over to the nearest big city for a convention, but doing that has become more financially prohibitive than ever before. In fact, our colleague Kalai Chik dove into this issue over on Forbes a few weeks back. But if you're completely priced out, a teen (yes, teenage anime fans exist, I know it's hard to believe), or both, it's a whole 'nother ballpark.It's enough to make you at the gates of your nearest show.

Photo by Christopher Farris Not everyone had figured out fansub torrenting at this point, but back in the days when licensing was more...lax at fan-focused shows like this, there were a whole lot of video rooms playing episodes of fresh stuff from recent seasons that we could just wander into and check out. That's just not possible anymore due to what licensors like Crunchy charge per episode shown at a show, to say nothing of how, as you said, the cons themselves are pricing people out. Immediately, this does overlap a bit with the decrease in ease of discovering and checking out anime beyond the big streaming services. I can remember being a teen just out of high school, being able to pile friends into the car and hit up a major convention like Fanime—which was actually affordable on our young budgets at the time!Not everyone had figured outtorrenting at this point, but back in the days when licensing was more...lax at fan-focused shows like this, there were alot of video rooms playing episodes of fresh stuff from recent seasons that we could just wander into and check out. That's just not possible anymore due to what licensors like Crunchy charge per episode shown at a show, to say nothing of how, as you said, the cons themselves are pricing people out.

Crunchyroll was just starting to become more than a twinkle in Kun Gao 's eye (the end of 2008), I remember watching Ultraman Mebius or the latest Shun Oguri Detective Conan special in a random video room. It wasn't exactly legal, but it carried on the "keep circulating the tapes" ethos of the CFO generation. Well, at least until more official distributors sunk their hooks into the con and anime space we've come to know today. Photo by Coop Bicknell It also might've been a little more reasonable for a fourteen-year-old (like myself at the time) to convince their folks into going to a convention for their birthday. Don't get me wrong, times were tough back in '08, but my first couple of cons were way cheaper than anything I've been to recently. We also have to admit that the cons of our adolescence (of Utena ) were nearly (if not) twenty years ago. And yes, I towered over Walter Jones as un bebe. Back whenwas just starting to become more than a twinkle in's eye (the end of 2008), I remember watchingor the latestspecial in a random video room. It wasn't exactly legal, but it carried on the "keep circulating the tapes" ethos of the CFO generation. Well, at least until more official distributors sunk their hooks into the con and anime space we've come to know today.It also might've been a little more reasonable for a fourteen-year-old (like myself at the time) to convince their folks into going to a convention for their birthday. Don't get me wrong, times were tough back in '08, but my first couple of cons were way cheaper than anything I've been to recently. We also have to admit that the cons of our adolescence (of) were nearly (if not) twenty years ago. And yes, I towered over Walter Jones as un bebe.

Image via en.wikipedia.org In fact, bygone outlets like Suncoast made carrying extensive anime selections (plus ancillary material like soundtracks and collectibles) part of their appealing identity. These mall shops could make pretty cool places for enterprising teen weebs to hang out in...contrasting with today when curfews and crackdowns on loitering have made it difficult for kids to hang out anywhere. The mall used to be teens' natural habitat! You're right, it's been a while, and cataloging the changes in those years makes clear what else has been lost. Like if a series caught your interest viewing it at a con, there was an outside chance it might get picked up and released on DVD over here, and you could save up your allowance or part-time job earnings to buy it! In a store! Doing so physically used to be a keystone of the anime fandom experience!In fact, bygone outlets like Suncoast made carrying extensive anime selections (plus ancillary material like soundtracks and collectibles) part of their appealing identity. These mall shops could make pretty cool places for enterprising teen weebs to hang out in...contrasting with today when curfews and crackdowns on loitering have made it difficult for kids to hang out anywhere. The mall used to be teens' natural habitat!

© BrokenSphere / Wikimedia Commons For me, I was huge into hanging around my local Barnes & Noble, comic shops, and Borders back when they were a thing. I still am, even if I don't get the chance to hit up a bookstore often. It's nice to sit down with a chai latte and flip through a few books before deciding which one I'll end up heading home with. But that also highlights another key point when it comes to gathering at any store: The expectation to buy something. Even if you're not making a purchase, there's a chance you might feel that sensation...which really stings when you don't have a ton of spending money. To quote noted videogamesman, Jeff Gerstmann, "People f*cking hate teenagers." It's a huge bummer because teens need their own spaces to hang out with their friends and get into a little good trouble. Yeah, they might not always be sunshine and rainbows attitude-wise, but who is to begin with? We're all human for cryin' out loud.For me, I was huge into hanging around my local Barnes & Noble, comic shops, and Borders back when they were a thing. I still am, even if I don't get the chance to hit up a bookstore often. It's nice to sit down with a chai latte and flip through a few books before deciding which one I'll end up heading home with. But that also highlights another key point when it comes to gathering at any store: The expectation to buy something. Even if you're not making a purchase, there's a chance you might feel that sensation...which really stings when you don't have a ton of spending money.

Eri Ejima/KADOKAWA/Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Partners Also mentioning the games just made me realize that arcades are all but dead here too, man; all the old hangout spots really are going away! What we're describing here, by the way, is the idea of "Third Spaces"—places away from home and work/school that people can just, as we've described, hang out in. And they've been lessening at a steady clip, not just for young anime fans. Yeah, this goes back to why conventions are their own convenience for...convening, as anime fans. Yes, there's an entry fee, but once you were in, you could just hang out, sit down for some shows, and even just enjoy looking through all the wares in the dealer's room without feeling the need to buy anything. Even the arcade games were usually set to free play! Regular-ass retail stores thus aren't really a substitute for that. A Barnes & Noble is not a library.Also mentioning the games just made me realize that arcades are all but dead here too, man; all the old hangout spots really are going away! What we're describing here, by the way, is the idea of "Third Spaces"—places away from home and work/school that people can just, as we've described, hang out in. And they've been lessening at a steady clip, not just for young anime fans.

© 2001 STUDIO ORPHEE / Aniplex But since you mentioned it, let's talk about your friend and mine, the library! Honestly, I can't think of another institution that's always been on the side of local and underserved communities. For every issue that we've mentioned so far, I can think of a library-based solution, baby. Especially when there are so many factors that lead folks to say "Nah, I'll just do that at home." Be it going to the movies or having the occasional brewski after a long day at work, people aren't really going anywhere to do those things. Which, hey, it's understandable after the incredibly traumatic, worldwide nightmare that kicked off this decade.But since you mentioned it, let's talk about your friend and mine, the library! Honestly, I can't think of another institution that's always been on the side of local and underserved communities. For every issue that we've mentioned so far, I can think of a library-based solution, baby.

encouraged to check out, no purchase required. Though yes, they're that, and © Miya Kazuki,TO Books./Ascendance of a Bookworm Project 2026 But also, befitting their role as generational community centers, libraries have continued to pick up the slack as formal gathering spots for budding weebs. Local "library conventions" centered around comics, manga, and anime have become a recurring pop-up these days, generally with free entry and local authors/artists having discussions and signings! It's not just that libraries are, by their very nature, welcomingly hang-out-able and have manga and anime available that you'reto check out, no purchase required. Though yes, they're that, and TWIA has talked about that before But also, befitting their role as generational community centers, libraries have continued to pick up the slack as formal gathering spots for budding weebs. Local "library conventions" centered around comics, manga, and anime have become a recurring pop-up these days, generally with free entry and local authors/artists having discussions and signings!

cosplay , and their own creativity. Heck, if they're lucky, they might even briefly meet with their favorite voice actor . Library cons are picking up enough steam to occasionally bring in a heavy hitter or two. And it's that free-to-low entry fee that makes these shows so appealing to younger fans and more rural communities. Aside from perhaps an artist alley, a library con isn't designed to funnel attendees into a big bazaar at some point; It's about sharing their love for anime, manga,, and their own creativity. Heck, if they're lucky, they might even briefly meet with their favorite. Library cons are picking up enough steam to occasionally bring in a heavy hitter or two.

Gunbuster , these kinds of gatherings really make it easy to connect with people! © BANDAI VISUAL・FlyingDog ・GAINAX Also, you mentioned the artist alley component, and while that does indeed come with an expectation of spending some money, I'd be much more enthused about buying some prints and stickers from a local creator compared to a more major merch importer from the sprawling sea of a big-con dealer's hall these days. I was at one of these a few months ago, which included an appearance by a sci-fi author known enough that my partner was tasked with picking up a book copy/autograph for an out-of-state friend! Then we and said author had a lovely conversation about, these kinds of gatherings really make it easy to connect with people!Also, you mentioned the artist alley component, and while that does indeed come with an expectation of spending some money, I'd be much more enthused about buying some prints and stickers from a local creator compared to a more major merch importer from the sprawling sea of a big-con dealer's hall these days.

© Kio Shimoku・Kodansha/Genshiken Partnership However, the library gatherings don't have to stop there! If there's a local anime or manga club at your library, pop your head in and see if you'd like to join. Or if there isn't a club at all, you could always speak with the library staff and try to spin one up! It's a great way to meet new friends, discover new favorites, and maybe find a few carpool buddies if you're looking to take a day trip to the local "big convention." I'd also like to mention that your librarians will need to get in contact with the publisher if they want to screen anything, but most companies have a form on their website to do just that. Crunchyroll used to have a rock-solid library program, but they tripped over themselves again and Absolutely! Nabbing a print or sticker from a local artist puts money back into your community rather than having it scatter to the four winds.However, the library gatherings don't have to stop there! If there's a local anime or manga club at your library, pop your head in and see if you'd like to join. Or if there isn't a club at all, you could always speak with the library staff and try to spin one up! It's a great way to meet new friends, discover new favorites, and maybe find a few carpool buddies if you're looking to take a day trip to the local "big convention." I'd also like to mention that your librarians will need to get in contact with the publisher if they want to screen anything, but most companies have a form on their website to do just that.used to have a rock-solid library program, but they tripped over themselves again and killed it last May

Still, it does allow for more showcasing of how the people themselves can always step up where corpos will inevitably fail us. It's not just libraries—I've got a local tea shop that's been hosting mini pop-up artist alleys and informal fan gatherings for a while now. You know they're real ones because of the Chiikawa decs and the cool stickers I can pick up. Photo by Christopher Farris Photo by Christopher Farris This will be a whole subfolder of images for me by the end of the column if this keeps up.Still, it does allow for more showcasing of how the people themselves can always step up where corpos will inevitably fail us. It's not just libraries—I've got a local tea shop that's been hosting mini pop-up artist alleys and informal fan gatherings for a while now. You know they're real ones because of thedecs and the cool stickers I can pick up.

Building tangible, real, grass-touching community wherever you can find it is so important these days. Especially in our current political climate, which I took a long, hard look at last year when I spoke to librarians from across the country about the recent book banning fervor. Yes, we are talking about third spaces in reference to anime and manga, but we're also in a situation where we have to fight for the rights of ourselves and others.

more local artists, fans, and maybe even find cards and flyers for other sorts of gatherings happening. It's how I've learned about local fighting game gatherings and even upcoming local conventions. © Eri Ejima/KADOKAWA/Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Partners Getting together to game is another reminder that, even as forces are working to criminalize hanging out, other arenas are going against that. Local hobby and game stores, for one, can generally be good for having regular nights dedicated to people gathering for card battles. Magic the Gathering isn't exactly, weeb-focused, but there's also Pokémon , One Piece , Gundam , and Cardfight!! Vanguard for weeb-y kindred spirits to throw down on. Maybe even Weiss Schwarz if you're lucky enough to get some locals going. © VANGUARD Divinez Character Design ©2021-2025 CLAMP•ST illust: Kinema citrus This is why people themselves sticking together is so valuable...and why it's instrumental to finding these sorts of spaces in the first place. Follow some local artists online, and you might see them showcasing at a pop-up like at that cafe...where you'll meetlocal artists, fans, and maybe even find cards and flyers for other sorts of gatherings happening. It's how I've learned about local fighting game gatherings and even upcoming local conventions.Getting together to game is another reminder that, even as forces are working to criminalize hanging out, other arenas are going against that. Local hobby and game stores, for one, can generally be good for having regular nights dedicated to people gathering for card battles.isn't exactly, weeb-focused, but there's also, andfor weeb-y kindred spirits to throw down on. Maybe even Weiss Schwarz if you're lucky enough to get some locals going.

Lupin the Third . Some folks just want to throw an All Might or Fujiko Mine on the shelf, as we If you have the extra scratch for a figure, these stores occasionally carry prize figures from the big hot series...and. Some folks just want to throw an All Might or Fujiko Mine on the shelf, as we talked about a little while back The key to building any community is just showing up. We might know of each other on social media or chat on Discord, but being in honest-to-god meat space with other people says a lot! Even if you make the occasional social misstep, most people appreciate the effort you've made to chat with them and put yourself out there. I felt like an awkward mess when I attended Otakon for the first time in 2022, but I know the efforts I made ended up leaving a good impression on people. Just go ask your partner or Justin Sevakis , Chris. Photo by Coop Bicknell Heck, I even hosted a Macross Panel with our mutual friend (and keeper of the Heck, I even hosted aPanel with our mutual friend (and keeper of the Space Kaleidoscope ), Russell Latshaw... This was the first con I attended after the first round of COVID-19 boosters! Again, people appreciate the effort.

Psychic School Wars ! © コピーライト：眉村卓・講談社／ねらわれた学園製作委員会 "Thanks," Megan! Yeah, I want to confirm that even as the money and distance to attend them have increased, conventions can still facilitate these kinds of personal connections we're espousing here. Maybe it's harder to steal into a video room to see something, but nothing is stopping us from cramming a bunch of friends into a con-weekend room party to be subjected to"Thanks," Megan! Stuff like this or dramatic readings of Disco Stu poetry or goofy room panels that didn't quite make the cut for the con itself, these are the kinds of antics that in-person anime fandom is built on. And it's why having and finding the space for them to happen is so valuable.

Psychic School Wars — Nobuhiko Ōbayashi 's School in the Crosshairs. It's worth mentioning that Obayashi directed this little movie called House. But speaking of things I'll be bringing to Otakon , Sylvia will be joining the two of us to host our very first in-person This Week in Anime LIVE Panel! And now that I think about it, our topic slides in quite nicely with what we've talked about today. Now you've got me thinking about bringing the original live-action film version of's. It's worth mentioning that Obayashi directed this little movie called House.But speaking of things I'll be bringing to, Sylvia will be joining the two of us to host our very first in-person This Week in Anime LIVE Panel! And now that I think about it, our topic slides in quite nicely with what we've talked about today.

GKIDS bringing the Evangelion movies back for a fresh theatrical run for generations of weebs to come together, watch, and discourse about among each other afterwards. © 2026 GKIDS, Inc., ©1997 khara/Project EVA. After they all completely avoid eye contact for that first part of End of Eva , anyway. We'll discuss it in more detail there, but anime zeitgeists are shaped by anime culture and its ability to come together...or its difficulties, as we've discussed here. A lot of the popular, influential series of the day are ones that people all had in common to talk about when they came together. Some of those even continue to do so to this day, as evidenced bybringing themovies back for a fresh theatrical run for generations of weebs to come together, watch, and discourse about among each other afterwards.After they allfor that first part of, anyway.

Hey, everyone's got to know when they're the lowest of the low at some point.

Ranma 1/2 required an interaction with real-life, physical people. No wonder they got to properly convening after not too long. Seriously though, the importance of in-person gathering to fandom tastemaking can't be overstated. In the last ANN Aftershow, Lynzee and James talked with fandom legend Tim Eldred about how making friends and having social skills was important not just to find people with shared interests, but to discover anime at all! I mean, think about tape trading. Just doing that to obtain something likerequired an interaction with real-life, physical people. No wonder they got to properly convening after not too long.

While slipping twenty bucks to some guy at a meet-up for a tape isn't necessary anymore, Eldred's points still ring true to this day. I might love me a cartoon or comic, but that's nothing compared to the friends and loved ones who've entered my life through those shared interests.

© 2006谷川流・いとうのいち/SOS団 It's why, despite big streaming sites and, uh, the law trying to tamp down the options, I hope our readers can see there remain plenty of opportunities to find spaces to gather with others and enjoy those kinds of good times. And if you can't find any anime events happening in your neck of the woods, maybe it's up to you to get it started yourself!