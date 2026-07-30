Will the real Ghost in the Shell please stand up?

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Amazon streams The Ghost in the Shell (2026).

Tubi streams Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex .

Netflix streams Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045 and One Piece live-action.

Crunchyroll streams Red River and 100 Girlfriends.

Chris

Lucas, the new The Ghost in the Shell is everything we could have hoped for. Science SARU 's style is spectacularly slick, its science-fiction strengths excel, and the show hews SO close to the Shirow-tacular source material it shocked some viewers! © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Is that good? Is that bad? It's a topic we like talking about, and that's what's really important. Lucas, the newis everything we could have hoped for.'s style is spectacularly slick, its science-fiction strengths excel, and the show hews SO close to the Shirow-tacular source material it shocked some viewers!Is that good? Is that bad? It's a topic we like talking about, and that's what's really important.

Lucas

Chris, I have been an absolute sicko for comparative media analysis since I took an English class freshman year that had us reading multiple translations of the epic Beowulf (and for my money the Maria Dahvana Headley translation is the best by a mile!). While I was by no means a Ghost in the Shell expert when this latest adaptation premiered at the top of the month, I've been binging through every variation of the iconic franchise since then and am thrilled to talk about every version of Motoko Kusanagi! © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Though, to the Major's credit, she stands out in any circumstance and hardly needs an introduction from us! Chris, I have been an absolute sicko for comparative media analysis since I took an English class freshman year that had us reading multiple translations of the epic(and for my money the Maria Dahvana Headley translation is the best by a mile!). While I was by no means aexpert when this latest adaptation premiered at the top of the month, I've been binging through every variation of the iconicsince then and am thrilled to talk about every version of Motoko Kusanagi!Though, to the Major's credit, she stands out in any circumstance and hardly needs an introduction from us!

GITS '...assets. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Fair enough, but it really makes clear how much the same body of source material can be distinguished by the wide gulf of adaptational choices. Or can it? Sometimes the soul of a series always shines through in every version. Almost every version. Indeed, our cohorts Coop and Sylvia even did their own cataloguing of Motoko's myriad previous iterations a couple of months ago in the run-up to the new anime's premiere. Of course, now that the show's actually out, we can see how much it's decided to get in-your-face with some of'...assets.Fair enough, but it really makes clear how much the same body of source material can be distinguished by the wide gulf of adaptational choices. Or can it? Sometimes the soul of a series always shines through in every version. Almost every version.

Ghost in the Shell carries with it the spirit ghost of Masamune Shirow 's original manga, that being a work that is deeply informed by the science fiction writing of the past few decades, while also incorporating the emerging digital technologies and forever war politics of the late 80s and early 90s. Dress it all up in a package that's equal parts Vice Unit police procedural and centerfold sexy, and you've got yourself a franchise that's felt timeless for more than 30 years! © Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA LTD. But, as that lengthy description betrays, a lot is going on in GITS , and the different parts of that cocktail that an adaptation can choose to embellish can make one version of this story feel completely different from another! While people on social media are shouting, "That's not my Major" at this latest adaptation need to settle down, there is a kernel of truth to that opinion! © Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA LTD. This image contains sexually suggestive themes.

Click to view © 1995 Masamune Shirow/Kodansha Ltd./Bandai Visual Co., Ltd./Manga Entertainment. © 2002-2005 Shirow Masamune • Production I.G/KODANSHA. © Shirow Masamune, Production I.G/KODANSHA/GITS2045 After all, if someone walked up to me on the street and told me that these four women are all the same person, I don't think I'd believe them! I think it's fair to say that every version ofcarries with it the spirit ghost of's original manga, that being a work that is deeply informed by the science fiction writing of the past few decades, while also incorporating the emerging digital technologies and forever war politics of the late 80s and early 90s. Dress it all up in a package that's equal parts Vice Unit police procedural and centerfold sexy, and you've got yourself athat's felt timeless for more than 30 years!But, as that lengthy description betrays, a lot is going on in, and the different parts of that cocktail that an adaptation can choose to embellish can make one version of this story feel completely different from another! While people on social media are shouting, "That's not my Major" at this latest adaptation need to settle down, there is a kernel of truth to that opinion!After all, if someone walked up to me on the street and told me that these four women are all the same person, I don't think I'd believe them!

© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Appropriate enough for a character who's canonically hopped bodies at least a few times, I'd say, but speaking of canonicity and to your point: yeah, I get being attached to whichever version of the cool Kusanagi you imprinted on and being surprised when a new version doesn't match up with that. It particularly applies to Ghost in the Shell , which, as you highlight, has had some wild variance to its adaptations over the decades. It's to the point where I almost find it hard to compare the new Science SARU joint to Stand Alone Complex —they are so distinct in what they're trying to do that there are almost no bullet points to line up between both columns! © 2002-2005 Shirow Masamune • Production I.G/KODANSHA. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE This isn't even apples to oranges; it's French onion soup to fajitas. Hell, she can switch between very different looks just within one show itself!Appropriate enough for a character who's canonically hopped bodies at least a few times, I'd say, but speaking of canonicity and to your point: yeah, I get being attached to whichever version of the cool Kusanagi you imprinted on and being surprised when a new version doesn't match up with that. It particularly applies to, which, as you highlight, has had somevariance to its adaptations over the decades. It's to the point where I almost find it hard to compare the newjoint to—they are so distinct in what they're trying to do that there are almost no bullet points to line up between both columns!This isn't even apples to oranges; it's French onion soup to fajitas.

Stand Alone Complex back in the day on Toonami , but lemme tell ya', a story where the bad guy is trying to take down a medical company that's been exploiting and horrendously overcharging sick people that it could have easily cured sure does hit differently after certain events that happened at the end of 2024! © 2002-2005 Shirow Masamune • Production I.G/KODANSHA. And, while we could probably have an entire other column dedicated to life imitating this particular piece of art, the differences between SAC and Science SARU 's GITS project are maybe most legible in the costuming of the characters. © 2002-2005 Shirow Masamune • Production I.G/KODANSHA. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Chris, I'm sure I caught at least a couple of episodes ofback in the day on, but lemme tell ya', a story where the bad guy is trying to take down a medical company that's been exploiting and horrendously overcharging sick people that it could have easily cured sure does hit differently after certain events that happened at the end of 2024!And, while we could probably have an entire other column dedicated to life imitating this particular piece of art, the differences betweenand'sproject are maybe most legible in the costuming of the characters.

GITS era, I don't want to think about what that says about my own eye for fashion. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Shout-out also to Borma's vacation fit. I think this is what I like most about The Ghost in the Shell 's appeal toward adapting the "classic" manga which started in 1989. It's shamelessly recreating so much of the louder cybernetic sensibilities of the era, and even expanding on them! We pointedly didn't see Borma's full shirt in the original manga, so this is but an on-brand expansive fashion flourish! © Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA LTD. Look, if Ishikawa's Nice-Guy-Eddie-ass windbreaker doesn't embody the originalera, I don't want to think about what that says about my own eye for fashion.Shout-out also to Borma's vacation fit. I think this is what I like most about's appeal toward adapting the "classic" manga which started in 1989. It's shamelessly recreating so much of the louder cybernetic sensibilities of the era, and even expanding on them! We pointedly didn't see Borma's full shirt in the original manga, so this is but an on-brand expansive fashion flourish!

GITS ??? Dude, I didn't give a shit about Borma until he showed up in this fit! He has little to no personality in most versions of the series, but who wouldn't want to party with this giant dude from the new??? To turn that gut reaction into a more examined piece of criticism, though, just look at how serious and "cyber" Section 9 is costumed in SaC and how vibrant and expressive their clothes are in the new GITS ! Both works touch on some pretty dark corners of the human condition and uncomfortable existential questions, but man do I love that the crew is at least having fun being super cops in the new GITS ! © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Similarly, this might be the only version of GITS that actually makes Togusa feel like a genuine greenhorn worthy of his lovingly derisive "Rookie" moniker. In most other animated versions of this series, he comes across as gruff and hard-boiled as the other 30- 40-something men in Section 9. Here, though, he feels a lot younger and less competent, with voice actor Nick Apostolides playing up this part of the character really well. © 1995 Masamune Shirow/Kodansha Ltd./Bandai Visual Co., Ltd./Manga Entertainment. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Just look at the differences between movie Togusa and Saru Togusa! He looks like a grandpa trying to keep the mullet look alive in the former and nearly a petulant college kid trying to bring mullets back in the latter! Similarly, this might be the only version ofthat actually makes Togusa feel like a genuine greenhorn worthy of his lovingly derisive "Rookie" moniker. In most other animated versions of this series, he comes across as gruff and hard-boiled as the other 30- 40-something men in Section 9. Here, though, he feels a lot younger and less competent, withplaying up this part of the character really well.Just look at the differences between movie Togusa and Saru Togusa! He looks like a grandpa trying to keep the mullet look alive in the former and nearly a petulant college kid trying to bring mullets back in the latter!

Crispin Freeman 's voice coming out of a version of Togusa who gets owned as much as this one does. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE But that's just one more point that speaks to the very different sensibilities spirited by each of these Ghosts. And I do think that might be part of what plays havoc with some people's expectations. If you were super-attached to the cooler, extra-Crispin-y Togusa from previous GITS incarnations, then the goofier Apostolides version might catch you off-guard! On the other hand, maybe you're a manga fan who's been waiting all this time to see the original characterization of Togusa animated! © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE But that's the thing with these kinds of different takes: neither is necessarily "right" or "wrong." Well, except SAC 2045 Togusa. Making him divorced was a major miss, if you ask me. © Shirow Masamune, Production I.G/KODANSHA/GITS2045 I have to admit, it would've been very funny to hear's voice coming out of a version of Togusa who gets owned as much as this one does.But that's just one more point that speaks to the very different sensibilities spirited by each of these. And I do think that might be part of what plays havoc with some people's expectations. If you were super-attached to the cooler, extra-Crispin-y Togusa from previousincarnations, then the goofier Apostolides version might catch you off-guard! On the other hand, maybe you're a manga fan who's been waiting all this time to see the original characterization of Togusa animated!But that's the thing with these kinds of different takes: neither is necessarily "right" or "wrong." Well, exceptTogusa. Making him divorced was a major miss, if you ask me.

2045 opening with the Major receiving some of the most flagrant sexual objectification she's seen over the years (and that's saying something!) with horrendously transphobic comments did not make a great first impression. It's wild that we got what's rapidly becoming my favorite take on the series so soon after this debacle! © Shirow Masamune, Production I.G/KODANSHA/GITS2045 Though, to hone back in on the topic that motivated this column, I think there's a fair bit of sexism motivating people's rejection of this new Ghost in the Shell anime. As many of the images I've shared so far have showcased, the Major has always been sexualized, with her body frequently framed through the male gaze. © 2002-2005 Shirow Masamune • Production I.G/KODANSHA. Yeah, I won't lie,opening with the Major receiving some of the most flagrant sexual objectification she's seen over the years (and that's saying something!) with horrendously transphobic comments did not make a great first impression. It's wild that we got what's rapidly becoming my favorite take on the series so soon after this debacle!Though, to hone back in on the topic that motivated this column, I think there's a fair bit of sexism motivating people's rejection of this newanime. As many of the images I've shared so far have showcased, the Major has always been sexualized, with her body frequently framed through the male gaze.

© 2002-2005 Shirow Masamune • Production I.G/KODANSHA. You don't say!

GITS is the first time in this medium we've seen her really be sexual. Science SARU 's take on Motoko knows that she's hot and enjoys being a beautiful woman who's also a literal war machine. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE She and her girlfriends/roommates/fuckbuddies are so cute that I can't help but gush every time they're on screen together! Her body has always been sexualized in the anime adaptations of the manga, but this newis the first time in this medium we've seen her really be sexual.'s take on Motoko knows that she's hot and enjoys being a beautiful woman who's also a literal war machine.She and herare so cute that I can't help but gush every time they're on screen together!

© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE But yeah, to the yuri yacht heard 'round the world: it's honestly kinda funny to think that this scene caught anybody off-guard. When news of a "manga-accurate Ghost in the Shell adaptation" broke, virtually the first question anybody in my circle was asking was "Will it include the lesbian threesome scene?" To which the second episode answered with an emphatic "Yes!" © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE They even included Masamune's trademark shiny-slick skin on all the gals! Incredible attention to detail! © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Tack on another slash there, since they're also coworkers of some sort!But yeah, to the yuri yacht heard 'round the world: it's honestly kinda funny to think that this scene caught anybody off-guard. When news of a "manga-accurateadaptation" broke, virtually the first question anybody in my circle was asking was "Will it include the lesbian threesome scene?" To which the second episode answered with an emphatic "Yes!"They even included Masamune's trademark shiny-slick skin on all the gals! Incredible attention to detail!

Masamune Shirow drew hentai before he made Ghost in the Shell !" To which I responded with, " Masamune Shirow drew porn and titled the collections "Galgrease" before he made Ghost in the Shell ! I'm pretty sure he's a hentai artist first, and cyberpunk visionary second." © Shirow Masamune © Shirow Masamune Dude, I had like three different people message me after episode two came out, all expressing something along the lines of, "OMG, I just found out thatdrewbefore he made!" To which I responded with, "drew porn and titled the collections "Galgrease" before he made! I'm pretty sure he's aartist first, and cyberpunk visionary second."

More than you know, my friend: Wild Wet West and so many of these releases were actually put out by Shirow well after the original Ghost in the Shell !

© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE All of this is to say that it feels SO GOOD to have Motoko have sexual agency in one of these adaptations after years of her being sexually objectified. Hell, the most male gaze-y shot we've seen in this adaptation thus far is when she's bent over a desk to tell a bureaucrat that she did in fact have the authority to assassinate a crooked foreign national, but even here it works because the whole point of this scene is to establish how much better, more competent, (and hotter) Motoko is than the pencil pushers surrounding her. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Sensational. Further proof that having the soul of a pervert is pivotal to being an effective artist.All of this is to say that it feels SO GOOD to have Motoko have sexual agency in one of these adaptations after years of her being sexually objectified. Hell, the most male gaze-y shot we've seen in this adaptation thus far is when she's bent over a desk to tell a bureaucrat that she did in fact have the authority to assassinate a crooked foreign national, but even here it works because the whole point of this scene is to establish how much better, more competent, (and hotter) Motoko is than the pencil pushers surrounding her.

SAC, and we even saw her loungin' in bed with them a time or two. But while Stand Alone Complex was hardly a sterile show, it simply didn't have as much interest in the sexytimes shenanigans of Shirow's manga. © 2002-2005 Shirow Masamune • Production I.G/KODANSHA. If this is your only experience with GITS , then the new one might come out of left field. Like a Law & Order episode suddenly cutting to McCoy having a spicy three-way. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Even if the Amazon streaming plan still couldn't let the anime be as explicit as the manga, necessitating some cut-arounds. It is still accurate to the source. And the spirit of the character, as you described. To be sure, Motoko's girlfriends were still around in previous adaptations like, and we even saw her loungin' in bed with them a time or two. But whilewas hardly a sterile show, it simply didn't have as much interest in the sexytimes shenanigans of Shirow's manga.If this is your only experience with, then the new one might come out of left field. Like aepisode suddenly cutting to McCoy having a spicy three-way.Even if thestreaming plan still couldn't let the anime be as explicit as the manga, necessitating some cut-arounds. It is still accurate to the source. And the spirit of the character, as you described.

Ghost in the Shell manga release also softened this particular scene! © Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA LTD. This image contains sexually suggestive themes.

Click to view © Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA LTD. This is understandable considering, to the best of my knowledge, some versions of the USmanga release also softened this particular scene!

© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE It also makes clear how any adaptation, no matter how close it seems to be striving, is inevitably going to have some shifts in the name of the medium jump. And I think that's a lot more interesting than comparing based on accuracy. Some people like or dislike the new GITS on the basis of it being closer to the manga or too far away from the film or TV versions. But actually it's transformed in accordance with Science SARU 's manner of animation. That's way more compelling to assess the intent compared to how one-to-one it got to the original panels. Famously! Which is another thing that makes it funny that this was the first thing anybody knew about the manga to ask, but hey, Streisand Effect and all that.It also makes clear how any adaptation, no matter how close it seems to be striving, is inevitably going to have some shifts in the name of the medium jump. And I think that's a lot more interesting than comparing based on accuracy. Some people like or dislike the newon the basis of it being closer to the manga or too far away from the film or TV versions. But actually it's transformed in accordance with's manner of animation. That's way more compelling to assess the intent compared to how one-to-one it got to the original panels.

Ghost in the Shell adaptation (or any anime adaptation for that matter), it's far more important to meet a work where it's at and analyze how effectively it accomplishes what it set out to do. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE © 1995 Masamune Shirow/Kodansha Ltd./Bandai Visual Co., Ltd./Manga Entertainment. For instance, I love the goofiness and 80s aesthetic of the new GITS anime as it captures the fullness of living in a technologically advanced future where problems that humans have been dealing with for millennia are expressed in a new form. However, I can appreciate what Mamoru Oshii was going for in the 1995 film with its more muted color palette and serious tone, as it's more clearly about the anxieties and unique problems societies faced as technology uprooted centuries-old norms. Absolutely. "Manga Accuracy" has long been a borderline reactionary talking point in anime criticism, that doesn't actually mean all that much in terms of qualitative analysis. Rather than focus on that framing in evaluating aadaptation (or any anime adaptation for that matter), it's far more important to meet a work where it's at and analyze how effectively it accomplishes what it set out to do.For instance, I love the goofiness and 80s aesthetic of the newanime as it captures the fullness of living in a technologically advanced future where problems that humans have been dealing with for millennia are expressed in a new form. However, I can appreciate whatwas going for in the 1995 film with its more muted color palette and serious tone, as it's more clearlythe anxieties and unique problems societies faced as technology uprooted centuries-old norms. Both are good! But neither is a definitive Ghost in the Shell or "Cyberpunk" experience.

© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE To provide a constructive counter-example, rote retellings of source material can show for themselves why they don't work. Just check out this season's also-airing Red River adaptation, all cheap manga panel recreations gleefully skipping through the setup of the story. No sauce on it at all. I can hear Rebecca grinding her teeth in frustration from here. © 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 © 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 © 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 © 篠原千絵／小学館／アニメ「天は赤い河のほとり」製作委員会 Yeah, it's like I said early on: each dish is using its ingredients in very different ways, but they're both plenty tasty.To provide a constructive counter-example, rote retellings of source material can show for themselves why they don't work. Just check out this season's also-airingadaptation, all cheap manga panel recreations gleefully skipping through the setup of the story. No sauce on it at all. I can hear Rebecca grinding her teeth in frustration from here.

Red River ...someday I'll be strong enough to get through your opening storylines and find out what all the fuss is about... © 2004 by LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/SHUEISHA Inc. © 荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT And to reinforce this point through an opposite example, my favorite anime adaptations actually elevate their source material and strengthen their best qualities through what's essentially a second round of editing. Take the Steel Ball Run anime for example. In the manga, Sandman uses his sand manipulation powers (which are later retconned out of the story) to open a cloth containing an emerald, while in the anime he just...opens the cloth normally. The staff at david production making this anime were correct to make this change, as it's technically an error in the source material that should be corrected in work inspired by it. Oh...someday I'll be strong enough to get through your opening storylines and find out what all the fuss is about...And to reinforce this point through an opposite example, my favorite anime adaptations actually elevate their source material and strengthen their best qualities through what's essentially a second round of editing. Take theanime for example. In the manga, Sandman uses his sand manipulation powers (which are later retconned out of the story) to open a cloth containing an emerald, while in the anime he just...opens the cloth normally. The staff atmaking this anime were correct to make this change, as it's technically an error in the source material that should be corrected in work inspired by it.

Netflix 's live-action One Piece earlier this year, where instead of fighting Laboon into submission, Luffy soothes the whale with a rendition of the iconic "Bink's Sake". © Eiichiro Oda/SHUEISHA ©Netflix/Tomorrow It's a great bit because while "Bink's Sake" didn't appear until much later in the One Piece manga, here they had the chance to tie its through-line to Laboon after setting it up from the very beginning, and the result is a much warmer, interconnected take on the moment that arguably surpasses the original! Long-running works using adaptation as an opportunity to update older elements of their story accordingly is kind of an underrated element of the practice. Something similar happened in the second season of's live-actionearlier this year, where instead of fighting Laboon into submission, Luffy soothes the whale with a rendition of the iconic "Bink's Sake".It's a great bit because while "Bink's Sake" didn't appear until much later in themanga, here they had the chance to tie its through-line to Laboon after setting it up from the very beginning, and the result is a much warmer, interconnected take on the moment that arguably surpasses the original!

One Piece live-action series is a treasure trove of additive adaptation examples! Even for as celebrated as One Piece is for its foreshadowing and world-building, some ideas, such as the Straw Hats #1 fan Bartolomeo falling in love with the crew during their exploits in Loguetown, are obviously a late addition since we don't see him while the crew is running around Loguetown in the anime or manga. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation Which is why I audibly GASPED when this bizarre, green rooster man showed up in the live-action series! Not only does this change benefit the original story, it actively subverts the expectations of the audience in a way that's super effective! © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix Thelive-action series is a treasure trove of additive adaptation examples! Even for as celebrated asis for its foreshadowing and world-building, some ideas, such as the Straw Hats #1 fan Bartolomeo falling in love with the crew during their exploits in Loguetown, are obviously a late addition since we don't see him while the crew is running around Loguetown in the anime or manga.Which is why I audibly GASPED when this bizarre, green rooster man showed up in the live-action series! Not only does this change benefit the original story, it actively subverts the expectations of the audience in a way that's super effective!

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Love You sure seemed to skip over the iconic bit from the manga's 37th chapter where Rentaro rattles off everything he loves about the titular girlfriends. Scandalous! © 2020 by Rikito Nakamura, Yukiko Nozawa / SHUEISHA Inc. ...or so it seemed, because it turned out what they were actually doing was delaying the segment until the end of the final episode of the season, because where else could they put this but the finale? © 中村力斗・野澤ゆき子/集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会 Rearranging things to make the most of the adaptational medium. What a concept! Ah, subverting expectations. Sometimes a thorn in story choices, it does mean that adaptations that know what they're doing can have some fun. It happened to me when the second season of the anime adaptation ofsure seemed to skip over the iconic bit from the manga's 37th chapter where Rentaro rattles off everything he loves about the titular girlfriends. Scandalous!...or so it seemed, because it turned out what they were actually doing was delaying the segment until the end of the final episode of the season, becausecould they put this but the finale?Rearranging things to make the most of the adaptational medium. What a concept!

Science SARU 's depiction of the Fuchikoma talking themselves out of an AI uprising, some absolutely inspired action sequences, choice character moments like Batou experiencing child like glee at an upcoming raid, and the tremendous detail that's going into these cybernetic bodies; it's clear this version of Ghost in the Shell is more than making the most out of this medium! © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE And with's depiction of the Fuchikoma talking themselves out of an AI uprising, some absolutely inspired action sequences, choice character moments like Batou experiencing child like glee at an upcoming raid, and the tremendous detail that's going into these cybernetic bodies; it's clear this version ofis more than making the most out of this medium!

The Ghost in the Shell and the question of what its alleged accuracy does for its quality. It's not that this anime is good (or better than previous versions) because it hews closely to Shirow Masamune's manga. It's good because it homes in on what was fundamentally good about that manga and transforms it into something that shines through the studio's strengths. © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE Previous GITS es excelled at introspection and intrigue, and this new one has some of that, but defines itself through edge, energy, and character. And lesbian threesomes. That's the constructive conclusion I want to come to withand the question of what its alleged accuracy does for its quality. It's not that this anime is good (or better than previous versions) because it hews closely to Shirow Masamune's manga. It's good because it homes in on what was fundamentally good about that manga and transforms it into something that shines through the studio's strengths.Previouses excelled at introspection and intrigue, and this new one has some of that, but defines itself through edge, energy, and character. And lesbian threesomes.

Science SARU 's Ghost in the Shell week after week so I can learn from the pros! © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE All I'm saying is that someday I hope to be a good enough storyteller to combine all four of those elements this effectively, and until then I'll eagerly tune into'sweek after week so I can learn from the pros!