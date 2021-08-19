The End(s) of Evangelion EXPLAINED

Tune in live at 4pm PDT/7pm EDT on Friday on YouTube and Facebook to discuss the endings of Evangelion , including the TV series, the original End of Evangelion film, and the franchise 's conclusion Thrice Upon a Time .

The stream will be hosted by Anime News Network 's executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, long-time Eva fan and reviewer James Beckett, and OG Unit-02 pilot Jacki Jing.