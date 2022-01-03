Winter 2022 Anime Trailer Watch Party is Tonight!

Warm up your winter bones with a brand new anime season! We'll be watching the trailers for every anime premiering this January, so watch along with us, share your most anticipated premieres, and find something new!

Join executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, reviewers MrAJCosplay and James Beckett, and ANN alumni Bamboo Dong for live reactions to this season's newest shows!

The party will be LIVE at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Monday, January 3, 2022!

MrAJCosplay from the Cartoon Cipher is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

The #1 Chihayafuru fan, Bamboo Dong is a founding editor for Anime News Network , having previously worked as part of the editorial team for 15 years. Her past columns include Shelf Life and later, The Stream where she endeavored to follow almost every streaming anime per season.