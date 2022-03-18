Everything You Need to Know About Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Everything You Need to Know About Jujutsu Kaisen 0by Jacki Jing & James Beckett,
Now playing in theaters across the U.S., Jujutsu Kaisen 0 serves as a prequel to the hit television anime and is based on a one volume manga by creator Gege Akutami. The film, directed by frequent MAPPA collaborator Sung Hoo Park, has stayed at the top of the box office in Japan for over 10 weeks. Let's join dub voice actors Kayleigh McKee (Yūta Okkotsu), Anairis Quiñones (Rika Orimoto), Lex Lang (Suguru Geto), Kaiji Tang (Satoru Gojo), Allegra Clark (Maki Zen'in), Xander Mobus (Toge Inumaki), and Matthew David Rudd (Panda) to talk about their characters and the hit anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0!
Also check out our deeper discussion from this week's ANN After Show and the spoiler-filled Ending Explained below!
Interview with Kayleigh McKee and Anairis Quiñones
Interview with Lex Lang and Kaiji Tang
Interview with Allegra Clark, Xander Mobus, and Matthew David Rudd
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ENDING EXPLAINED
The ANN Aftershow - Why You Should Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0
discuss this in the forum |