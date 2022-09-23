The Fall Trailer Watch Party Prize Winners!

Thank you to everyone who tuned into the The Fall Trailer Watch party on Wednesday and entered to win one of our two prize packs. See below for our two lucky winners!

Want to win a complete edition of the classic Ghost in the Shell manga + extra goodies?



We're giving away two prize packs! Just tune in to the ANN Trailer Watch Party! It'll be live in just under two hours with @JackiJing, @G0ffThew, & @ANN_Lynzee!



🔥https://t.co/aHpgdJYbwG🔥 pic.twitter.com/u009WPUcUS — Anime News Network (@Anime) September 21, 2022

Winners: Congratulations to Brian L. and Dennis M.! You've been notified via email and your prize pack will be shipping out next week. Thanks again to everyone who entered!