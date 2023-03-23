The Spring 2023 Trailer Watch Party!by Lynzee Loveridge, Jacki Jing, James Beckett, & Geoff Thew,
Watch all of this season's trailers with Lynzee Loveridge, Jacki Jing, James Beckett, and Geoff Thew from Mother's Basement! Find out your next "must-watch" in the 48 anime series set to premiere in April. Will we survive the entire stream? Will we unlock the hidden power of friendship and find our magical girl alter-egos? See for yourselves, live on Friday March 24 at 5pm Pacific/8pm Eastern!
