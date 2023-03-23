The Spring 2023 Trailer Watch Party!

It's difficult to overstate both how good a chapter this is and how important it is, both for readers and for Nomoto as a character.

― Note: You can read our review of the first volume here. Kasuga and Nomoto are still at it—Nomoto enjoys putting her culinary talents to use in ways she's never been able to before, while Kasuga is happy to eat what she provides, and the two genuinely enjoy spending ti...