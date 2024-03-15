The Spring 2024 Anime Trailer Watch Party Will Be Live from Japan!

The Trailer Watch Party is growing up with a live stream from Trash Taste Pod's After Dark studio. Join Anime News Network executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, ANN Japan correspondent Richard Eisenbeis, and Trash Taste Pod's Gigguk as they watch over fifty anime trailers from the Spring 2024 anime season!

Go out and enjoy hanami, but make sure you're back in time for too many anime trailers. The stream will be live on Wednesday, March 27 at 7pm Pacific/10pm Eastern (that's March 28 at 11am Japan time!).

If you prefer to watch on Facebook , you can find the event link here: Facebook link to stream.

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out closer to the live stream!

Shop Atsuko's anime-themed clothing line at Atsuko.com.

Search iBuyPower.com to find your next custom gaming PC.