The Winter 2025 Anime Trailer Watch Party Has a New Guest...

The Anime Trailer Watch Party returns on Friday, December 20, for another season, but what's this? A new player is joining the party...

Find your next must-watch anime with Anime News Network executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, ANN video producer Jacki Jing, and our soon-to-be-announced co-host as we watch nearly 50 trailers from the Winter 2025 anime season.

The stream will be live on Friday, December 20 at 5pm Pacific/8pm Eastern.

If you prefer to watch on Facebook , you can find the event link here: Facebook link to stream.

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out closer to the live stream!

The Winter 2025 Trailer Watch Party is sponsored by Sakuraco and Yen Press.

Make sure to tune in on December 20 for a special coupon code to receive $5 or 10% off your first Sakuraco box of curated snacks from Japan!