The Summer 2026 Anime Trailer Watch Party Premieres Monday!

The Summer Anime Trailer Watch Party returns with the hottest anime line-up. Watch all the trailers for the upcoming season with special guest Geoff Thew (Mother's Basement), and Anime News Network friends Lynzee Loveridge, Jacki Jing, and James Beckett.

Find your next must-watch anime, from the biggest hits to hidden gems.

The stream will be live on Monday, June 29 at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern.

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out as we get closer to the live stream!

The Summer 2026 Anime Trailer Watch Party is sponsored by Crunchyroll.

This summer's anime lineup is stacked! Get into new shows like BLACK TORCH and Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, plus returning hits You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2, Clevatess II, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3, and so much more.