Your Anime Rankings

Best of Fall 2022
by Daniel DeLorme,
Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.
Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details.
For the last week we're comparing all the final episodesWith the week of December 24-30, the Fall 2022 season is now over. But many of the series already ended the previous week, so we're adding an extra "final" week where all the last episodes are ranked against each other. With this we can see which series ended on a strong note and which ones ended more weakly. That means the "final ep." column is a repeat of the last episode from Dec 17-23 or Dec 24-30. And the "prev week change" is the difference in position between the "final ep." column and the penultimate episode.
The ranking doesn't include some episodes from the trailing end of the season streaming in January: Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury #12. For completeness' sake we'll update this ranking as the episodes are reviewed and rated in the coming days.
Episode Rankings for the final episodesAlong the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|4
|#1.
|Mob Psycho 100 III
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|9
|#2.
|Bocchi the Rock!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|10
|#3.
|Chainsaw Man
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#4.
|Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|4
|#5.
|Legend of the Galactic Heroes - Intrigue
|
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
48
|2
|#6.
|Akiba Maid War
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|26
|#7.
|Pop Team Epic S2
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#8.
|Spy×Family
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|5
|#9.
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury
|
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|3
|#10.
|Raven of the Inner Palace
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|8
|#11.
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
41
|3
|#12.
|The Eminence in Shadow
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|10
|#13.
|One Piece
|
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1045
|8
|#14.
|Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|9
|#15.
|Do It Yourself!!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|5
|#16.
|Reincarnated as a Sword
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#17.
|Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#18.
|My Hero Academia
|
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
126
|2
|#19.
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#20.
|More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|8
|#21.
|Love Flops
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#22.
|Blue Lock
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#23.
|Urusei Yatsura
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|1
|#24.
|Beast Tamer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#25.
|Management of a Novice Alchemist
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#26.
|Bibliophile Princess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#27.
|My Master Has No Tail
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#28.
|To Your Eternity
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
10
|7
|#29.
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! S2
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#30.
|Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
|
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
28
|5
|#31.
|Shinobi no Ittoki
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#32.
|Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|2
|#33.
|Stronger When I Improved My Farm Skills
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#34.
|Peter Grill and Philosopher's Time Super Extra
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Series Cumulative Ranking for Fall 2022Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. With the last episode duplicated in the "final ep." column, it means that the votes for the last episode of each series are counted twice, which intentionally gives a boost to series that ended strongly. This somewhat compensates for the fact that the first episode of each series has more votes, which favors series that started strongly.
So this is it, the final ranking, the winners and losers of the Fall 2022 season. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|—
|#1.
|Bocchi the Rock!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#2.
|Chainsaw Man
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#3.
|Mob Psycho 100 III
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#4.
|Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#5.
|Spy×Family
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|—
|#6.
|Akiba Maid War
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#7.
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury
|
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|—
|#8.
|Legend of the Galactic Heroes - Intrigue
|
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
48
|—
|#9.
|Raven of the Inner Palace
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#10.
|My Hero Academia
|
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
126
|6
|#11.
|Pop Team Epic S2
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#12.
|Do It Yourself!!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#13.
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
41
|1
|#14.
|The Eminence in Shadow
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|1
|#15.
|One Piece
|
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1045
|1
|#16.
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#17.
|Reincarnated as a Sword
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#18.
|Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#19.
|Blue Lock
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#20.
|Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#21.
|Urusei Yatsura
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|2
|#22.
|More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#23.
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! S2
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#24.
|Bibliophile Princess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#25.
|Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
|
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
28
|1
|#26.
|Management of a Novice Alchemist
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#27.
|To Your Eternity
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
10
|2
|#28.
|Beast Tamer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#29.
|Shinobi no Ittoki
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#30.
|My Master Has No Tail
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#31.
|Love Flops
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#32.
|Stronger When I Improved My Farm Skills
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#33.
|Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#34.
|Peter Grill and Philosopher's Time Super Extra
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Notes
Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.
The rankings are computed using the Schulze method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.
The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.
If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.
It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.
