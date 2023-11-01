×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Your Anime Rankings
Best of Fall 2023, Oct 22-28

by Daniel DeLorme,

Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.

Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details.

Don't forget to head over to Your Score to rate the episodes you've watched this week

Episode Rankings for the week of October 22-28

Along the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)		 prev
week
change		 this
week
rank		 anime series
3 #1. The Apothecary Diaries
1
2
3
4
1 #2. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
1-4
5
6
7
1 #3. The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season
21
22
23
24
18 #4. Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3
1
2
3
4
8 #5. Overtake!
1
2
3
4
9 #6. Undead Unluck
1
2
3
4
10 #7. Dead Mount Death Play
13
14
15
27 #8. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really(x5) Love You
1
2
3
23 #9. The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
1
2
3
4
8 #10. Girlfriend, Girlfriend
1
2
3
4
8 #11. Stardust Telepath
1
2
3
4 #12. One Piece
1078
1079
1080
3 #13. The Ancient Magus' Bride
13
14
15
16
9 #14. You Were Experienced, I Was Not
1
2
3
4
13 #15. Tearmoon Empire
1
2
3
4
13 #16. Dr. Stone: New World
12
13
14
9 #17. Helck
13
14
15
16
12 #18. Rurouni Kenshin
14
15
16
17
13 #19. Jujutsu Kaisen
35
36
37
38
5 #20. The Kingdoms of Ruin
1
2
3
4
16 #21. 16bit Sensation: Another Layer
1
2
3
4
18 #22. Ragna Crimson
1
2
3
4
16 #23. I'm in Love with the Villainess
1
2
3
4
14 #24. Spy×Family
26
27
28
29
11 #25. Under Ninja
1
2
3
4
6 #26. Goblin Slayer II
1
2
3
4
2 #27. Shy
1
2
3
4
19 #28. Shangri-La Frontier
1
2
3
4
5 #29. Berserk of Gluttony
1
2
3
4
18 #30. The Faraway Paladin
1
2
3
4
7 #31. My Daughter ... S-Rank Adventurer
1
2
3
4
21 #32. Dark Gathering
13
14
15
16
6 #33. Migi & Dali
1
2
3
4
13 #34. I'm Giving ... a Crash Course in Naughtiness
1
2
3
4
30 #35. Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom
1
2
3
4
22 #36. Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
1
2
3
4
21 #37. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
1
2
3
4
5 #38. The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent
1
2
3
4
#39. A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
1
2
3
4
9 #40. Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy
1
2
3
4
#41. Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
1
2
3
4
#42. Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch
1
2
3
4

Series Cumulative Ranking as of October 28

Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. As we reach closer to the end of the season, each series' rank will start to solidify and we'll get a look at the real winners and losers. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)		 prev
week
change		 this
week
rank		 anime series
#1. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
1-4
5
6
7
#2. The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season
21
22
23
24
#3. The Apothecary Diaries
1
2
3
4
#4. Dr. Stone: New World
12
13
14
1 #5. One Piece
1078
1079
1080
2 #6. Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom
1
2
3
4
2 #7. Undead Unluck
1
2
3
4
3 #8. Jujutsu Kaisen
35
36
37
38
2 #9. Spy×Family
26
27
28
29
#10. The Ancient Magus' Bride
13
14
15
16
#11. Dark Gathering
13
14
15
16
1 #12. I'm in Love with the Villainess
1
2
3
4
4 #13. Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3
1
2
3
4
1 #14. Dead Mount Death Play
13
14
15
1 #15. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really(x5) Love You
1
2
3
4 #16. Shy
1
2
3
4
3 #17. Shangri-La Frontier
1
2
3
4
#18. Helck
13
14
15
16
2 #19. The Faraway Paladin
1
2
3
4
#20. Rurouni Kenshin
14
15
16
17
2 #21. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
1
2
3
4
#22. Tearmoon Empire
1
2
3
4
#23. The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent
1
2
3
4
#24. Overtake!
1
2
3
4
1 #25. Goblin Slayer II
1
2
3
4
1 #26. Girlfriend, Girlfriend
1
2
3
4
#27. Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
1
2
3
4
#28. Ragna Crimson
1
2
3
4
4 #29. My Daughter ... S-Rank Adventurer
1
2
3
4
4 #30. The Kingdoms of Ruin
1
2
3
4
2 #31. Under Ninja
1
2
3
4
#32. 16bit Sensation: Another Layer
1
2
3
4
3 #33. You Were Experienced, I Was Not
1
2
3
4
3 #34. Migi & Dali
1
2
3
4
5 #35. Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy
1
2
3
4
2 #36. Berserk of Gluttony
1
2
3
4
#37. The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
1
2
3
4
3 #38. Stardust Telepath
1
2
3
#39. Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
1
2
3
4
#40. I'm Giving ... a Crash Course in Naughtiness
1
2
3
4
#41. A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
1
2
3
4
#42. Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch
1
2
3
4

Notes

Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.

The rankings are computed using the Schulze method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.

The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.

If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.

It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Your Anime Rankings homepage / archives