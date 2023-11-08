Your Anime Rankings

×
Best of Fall 2023, Oct 29-Nov 4

by Daniel DeLorme,

Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.

Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details.

Episode Rankings for the week of October 29-November 4

Along the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)		 prev
week
change		 this
week
rank		 anime series
1 #1. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
1-4
5
6
7
8
1 #2. The Apothecary Diaries
1
2
3
4
5
3 #3. Dead Mount Death Play
13
14
15
16
#4. Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3
1
2
3
4
5
15 #5. Jujutsu Kaisen
35
36
37
38
39
26 #6. Dark Gathering
13
14
15
16
17
26 #7. Migi & Dali
1
2
3
4
5
3 #8. Undead Unluck
1
2
3
4
5
2 #9. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really(x5) Love You
1
2
3
4
7 #10. The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season
21
22
23
24
25
3 #11. Overtake!
1
2
3
4
5
12 #12. Spy×Family
26
27
28
29
30
17 #13. The Faraway Paladin
1
2
3
4
5
13 #14. Shangri-La Frontier
1
2
3
4
5
13 #15. Berserk of Gluttony
1
2
3
4
5
10 #16. Goblin Slayer II
1
2
3
4
5
2 #17. Helck
13
14
15
16
17
11 #18. Under Ninja
1
2
3
4
5
6 #19. Rurouni Kenshin
14
15
16
17
18
12 #20. The Ancient Magus' Bride
13
14
15
16
17
3 #21. I'm in Love with the Villainess
1
2
3
4
5
10 #22. Dr. Stone: New World
12
13
14
15
8 #23. Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom
1
2
3
4
5
3 #24. Stardust Telepath
1
2
3
4
10 #25. One Piece
1078
1079
1080
1081
1 #26. Ragna Crimson
1
2
3
4
5
9 #27. I'm Giving ... a Crash Course in Naughtiness
1
2
3
4
5
6 #28. Shy
1
2
3
4
5
18 #29. The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
1
2
3
4
5
10 #30. A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
1
2
3
4
5
14 #31. Tearmoon Empire
1
2
3
4
5
2 #32. My Daughter ... S-Rank Adventurer
1
2
3
4
5
5 #33. The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent
1
2
3
4
5
1 #34. Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
1
2
3
4
5
26 #35. Girlfriend, Girlfriend
1
2
3
4
5
26 #36. You Were Experienced, I Was Not
1
2
3
4
5
#37. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
1
2
3
4
5
22 #38. The Kingdoms of Ruin
1
2
3
4
5
3 #39. Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch
1
2
3
4
5
1 #40. Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
1
2
3
4
5
2 #41. Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy
1
2
3
4
5
19 #42. 16bit Sensation: Another Layer
1
2
3
4
5

Series Cumulative Ranking as of November 4

Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. As we reach closer to the end of the season, each series' rank will start to solidify and we'll get a look at the real winners and losers. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)		 prev
week
change		 this
week
rank		 anime series
#1. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
1-4
5
6
7
8
#2. The Apothecary Diaries
1
2
3
4
5
#3. The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season
21
22
23
24
25
3 #4. Undead Unluck
1
2
3
4
5
1 #5. Dr. Stone: New World
12
13
14
15
2 #6. Jujutsu Kaisen
35
36
37
38
39
2 #7. Spy×Family
26
27
28
29
30
6 #8. Dead Mount Death Play
13
14
15
16
1 #9. The Ancient Magus' Bride
13
14
15
16
17
2 #10. Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3
1
2
3
4
5
2 #11. Dark Gathering
13
14
15
16
17
1 #12. I'm in Love with the Villainess
1
2
3
4
5
7 #13. Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom
1
2
3
4
5
9 #14. One Piece
1078
1079
1080
1081
#15. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really(x5) Love You
1
2
3
4
1 #16. Shangri-La Frontier
1
2
3
4
5
1 #17. Shy
1
2
3
4
5
#18. Goblin Slayer II
1
2
3
4
5
#19. Helck
13
14
15
16
17
#20. The Faraway Paladin
1
2
3
4
5
3 #21. Girlfriend, Girlfriend
1
2
3
4
5
4 #22. Overtake!
1
2
3
4
5
1 #23. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
1
2
3
4
5
3 #24. Rurouni Kenshin
14
15
16
17
18
2 #25. Tearmoon Empire
1
2
3
4
5
5 #26. My Daughter ... S-Rank Adventurer
1
2
3
4
5
2 #27. The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent
1
2
3
4
5
#28. Ragna Crimson
1
2
3
4
5
4 #29. Migi & Dali
1
2
3
4
5
3 #30. Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
1
2
3
4
5
5 #31. Under Ninja
1
2
3
4
5
6 #32. Stardust Telepath
1
2
3
4
1 #33. Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy
1
2
3
4
5
1 #34. Berserk of Gluttony
1
2
3
4
5
6 #35. The Kingdoms of Ruin
1
2
3
4
5
6 #36. 16bit Sensation: Another Layer
1
2
3
4
5
3 #37. You Were Experienced, I Was Not
1
2
3
4
5
1 #38. The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
1
2
3
4
5
#39. Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
1
2
3
4
5
#40. I'm Giving ... a Crash Course in Naughtiness
1
2
3
4
5
#41. A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
1
2
3
4
5
#42. Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch
1
2
3
4
5

Notes

Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.

The rankings are computed using the Schulze method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.

The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.

If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.

It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.

