Your Anime Rankings
Best of Spring 2023
by Daniel DeLorme,
Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.
Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details.
For the last week we're comparing all the final episodesWith the week of June 24-30, the Spring 2023 season is now over. But many of the series already ended the previous week, so we're adding an extra "final" week where all the last episodes are ranked against each other. With this we can see which series ended on a strong note and which ones ended more weakly. That means the "final ep." column is a repeat of the last episode from Jun 17-23 or Jun 24-30. And the "prev week change" is the difference in position between the "final ep." column and the penultimate episode.
The ranking doesn't include some episodes from the trailing end of the season streaming in July: Insomniacs After School #13 and KamiKatsu #12. For completeness' sake we'll update this ranking as the episodes are reviewed and rated in the coming days.
Episode Rankings for the final episodesAlong the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|17
|#1.
|One Piece
|
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1066
|—
|#2.
|The Dangers in My Heart
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|9
|#3.
|My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|3
|#4.
|Vinland Saga
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#5.
|Oshi no Ko
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|1
|#6.
|Skip and Loafer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|5
|#7.
|Insomniacs After School
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|5
|#8.
|Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|6
|#9.
|Dr. Stone: New World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|—
|#10.
|Hell's Paradise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|3
|#11.
|My Clueless First Friend
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|4
|#12.
|Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
10
|—
|#13.
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|6
|#14.
|Otaku Elf
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#15.
|Tengoku Daimakyo
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|5
|#16.
|Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|3
|#17.
|The Ancient Magus' Bride
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#18.
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#19.
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#20.
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|9
|#21.
|Yuri Is My Job!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|7
|#22.
|TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You S2
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#23.
|Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#24.
|A Galaxy Next Door
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#25.
|Dead Mount Death Play
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#26.
|Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|1
|#27.
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#28.
|Too Cute Crisis
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#29.
|My Home Hero
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#30.
|My One-Hit Kill Sister
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#31.
|The Legendary Hero is Dead!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#32.
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#33.
|The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#34.
|Summoned to Another World for a Second Time
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#35.
|Rokudo's Bad Girls
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#36.
|In Another World With My Smartphone
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#37.
|KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|3
|#38.
|Magical Destroyers
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Series Cumulative Ranking for Spring 2023Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. With the last episode duplicated in the "final ep." column, it means that the votes for the last episode of each series are counted twice, which intentionally gives a boost to series that ended strongly. This somewhat compensates for the fact that the first episode of each series has more votes, which favors series that started strongly.
So this is it, the final ranking, the winners and losers of the Spring 2023 season. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|—
|#1.
|Vinland Saga
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#2.
|Skip and Loafer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#3.
|Oshi no Ko
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|—
|#4.
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#5.
|Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|—
|#6.
|Tengoku Daimakyo
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#7.
|The Dangers in My Heart
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#8.
|Insomniacs After School
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#9.
|My Clueless First Friend
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#10.
|The Ancient Magus' Bride
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#11.
|My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#12.
|One Piece
|
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1066
|1
|#13.
|Hell's Paradise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#14.
|Dr. Stone: New World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|—
|#15.
|Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
10
|—
|#16.
|Dead Mount Death Play
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#17.
|Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|—
|#18.
|Otaku Elf
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#19.
|Yuri Is My Job!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#20.
|Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#21.
|TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You S2
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#22.
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#23.
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#24.
|My Home Hero
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#25.
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#26.
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#27.
|Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|—
|#28.
|A Galaxy Next Door
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#29.
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#30.
|Too Cute Crisis
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#31.
|In Another World With My Smartphone
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#32.
|My One-Hit Kill Sister
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#33.
|Magical Destroyers
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#34.
|Summoned to Another World for a Second Time
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#35.
|The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#36.
|The Legendary Hero is Dead!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#37.
|KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|—
|#38.
|Rokudo's Bad Girls
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Notes
Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.
The rankings are computed using the Schulze method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.
The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.
If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.
It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.
