Your Anime Rankings
Best of Summer 2023
by Daniel DeLorme,
Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.
Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details. The week of Sep 23-30 is a special 8-day week (with two Saturdays) to close off this 92-day season. And there were 2 shows with an episode on each of the two Saturdays: My Tiny Senpai and Am I Actually the Strongest?
For the last week we're comparing all the final episodesWith the week of September 23-30, the Summer 2023 season is now over. But many of the series already ended the previous week, so we're adding an extra "final" week where all the last episodes are ranked against each other. With this we can see which series ended on a strong note and which ones ended more weakly. That means the "final ep." column is a repeat of the last episode from Sep 16-22 or Sep 23-30. And the "prev week change" is the difference in position between the "final ep." column and the penultimate episode.
Episode Rankings for the final episodesAlong the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
Series Cumulative Ranking for Summer 2023Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. With the last episode duplicated in the "final ep." column, it means that the votes for the last episode of each series are counted twice, which intentionally gives a boost to series that ended strongly. This somewhat compensates for the fact that the first episode of each series has more votes, which favors series that started strongly.
So this is it, the final ranking, the winners and losers of the Summer 2023 season. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|2
|#1.
|Bungo Stray Dogs
|
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
61
|—
|#2.
|My Happy Marriage
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#3.
|One Piece
|
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1077
|2
|#4.
|Mushoku Tensei II
|
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#5.
|Undead Murder Farce
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#6.
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
34
|2
|#7.
|Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts
|
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|3
|#8.
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
9
|—
|#9.
|Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
26
|—
|#10.
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#11.
|Dark Gathering
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#12.
|The Duke of Death and His Maid
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#13.
|Rurouni Kenshin
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#14.
|Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#15.
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#16.
|Helck
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#17.
|Masamune-kun's Revenge R
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#18.
|Reborn as a Vending Machine
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#19.
|Yohane the Parhelion
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|1
|#20.
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#21.
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|1
|#22.
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|1
|#23.
|Sweet Reincarnation
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#24.
|Atelier Ryza
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#25.
|Spy Classroom
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|2
|#26.
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#27.
|TenPuru
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#28.
|The Gene of AI
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#29.
|The Great Cleric
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#30.
|The Dreaming Boy is a Realist
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#31.
|Rent-A-Girlfriend
|
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
36
|—
|#32.
|Classroom For Heroes
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#33.
|My Tiny Senpai
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#34.
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#35.
|Am I Actually the Strongest?
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#36.
|Liar Liar
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#37.
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP at Level 1
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#38.
|Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Notes
Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.
The rankings are computed using the Schulze method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.
The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.
If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.
It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.
discuss this in the forum