Your Anime Rankings

Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.
Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details.
For the last week we're comparing all the final episodesWith the week of December 24-30, the Fall 2023 season is now over. But many of the series already ended the previous week, so we're adding an extra "final" week where all the last episodes are ranked against each other. With this we can see which series ended on a strong note and which ones ended more weakly. That means the "final ep." column is a repeat of the last episode from Dec 17-23 or Dec 24-30. And the "prev week change" is the difference in position between the "final ep." column and the penultimate episode.
Episode Rankings for the final episodesAlong the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|—
|#1.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|
1-4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
16
|1
|#2.
|The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season
|
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
32
|1
|#3.
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really(x5) Love You
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#4.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|8
|#5.
|Migi & Dali
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#6.
|Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|23
|#7.
|Overtake!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|6
|#8.
|Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#9.
|The Ancient Magus' Bride
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|4
|#10.
|The Faraway Paladin
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|21
|#11.
|The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|8
|#12.
|Undead Unluck
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#13.
|Rurouni Kenshin
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|11
|#14.
|Spy×Family
|
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
37
|4
|#15.
|Dr. Stone: New World
|
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
22
|—
|#16.
|Under Ninja
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|9
|#17.
|I'm in Love with the Villainess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#18.
|Dark Gathering
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|2
|#19.
|Helck
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|6
|#20.
|Goblin Slayer II
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|9
|#21.
|Shangri-La Frontier
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|10
|#22.
|Dead Mount Death Play
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|8
|#23.
|Ragna Crimson
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|9
|#24.
|I'm Giving ... a Crash Course in Naughtiness
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#25.
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|7
|#26.
|Stardust Telepath
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#27.
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|9
|#28.
|Berserk of Gluttony
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|11
|#29.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|7
|#30.
|You Were Experienced, I Was Not
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|11
|#31.
|Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|14
|#32.
|Shy
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|8
|#33.
|16bit Sensation: Another Layer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#34.
|Tearmoon Empire
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#35.
|My Daughter ... S-Rank Adventurer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|16
|#36.
|Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|23
|#37.
|One Piece
|
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1088
|16
|#38.
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
47
|1
|#39.
|A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#40.
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#41.
|Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|1
|#42.
|The Kingdoms of Ruin
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Series Cumulative Ranking for Fall 2023Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. With the last episode duplicated in the "final ep." column, it means that the votes for the last episode of each series are counted twice, which intentionally gives a boost to series that ended strongly. This somewhat compensates for the fact that the first episode of each series has more votes, which favors series that started strongly.
So this is it, the final ranking, the winners and losers of the Fall 2023 season. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|—
|#1.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|
1-4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
16
|—
|#2.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#3.
|The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season
|
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
32
|—
|#4.
|Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#5.
|The Ancient Magus' Bride
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|2
|#6.
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really(x5) Love You
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#7.
|Spy×Family
|
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
37
|1
|#8.
|Dr. Stone: New World
|
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
22
|—
|#9.
|Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#10.
|Undead Unluck
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|1
|#11.
|The Faraway Paladin
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#12.
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
47
|2
|#13.
|Overtake!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#14.
|One Piece
|
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1088
|1
|#15.
|Dark Gathering
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|—
|#16.
|Dead Mount Death Play
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#17.
|Goblin Slayer II
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#18.
|Migi & Dali
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#19.
|I'm in Love with the Villainess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#20.
|Shangri-La Frontier
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#21.
|Helck
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#22.
|Rurouni Kenshin
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|2
|#23.
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#24.
|Shy
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#25.
|Ragna Crimson
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#26.
|Tearmoon Empire
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#27.
|The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#28.
|Under Ninja
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#29.
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#30.
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#31.
|My Daughter ... S-Rank Adventurer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|1
|#32.
|Berserk of Gluttony
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#33.
|Stardust Telepath
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#34.
|Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#35.
|16bit Sensation: Another Layer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#36.
|You Were Experienced, I Was Not
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#37.
|I'm Giving ... a Crash Course in Naughtiness
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#38.
|Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#39.
|A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#40.
|The Kingdoms of Ruin
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#41.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#42.
|Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Notes
Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.
The rankings are computed using the Schulze method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.
The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.
If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.
It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.
