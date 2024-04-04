Your Anime Rankings
Best of Winter 2024
by Daniel DeLorme,
Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.
Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details.
For the last week we're comparing all the final episodesWith the week of March 25-31, the Winter 2024 season is now over. But many of the series already ended the previous week, so we're adding an extra "final" week where all the last episodes are ranked against each other. With this we can see which series ended on a strong note and which ones ended more weakly. That means the "final ep." column is a repeat of the last episode from Mar 18-24 or Mar 25-31. And the "prev week change" is the difference in position between the "final ep." column and the penultimate episode.
The ranking doesn't include some episodes from the trailing end of the season streaming in April: The Witch and the Beast #12 and Bucchigiri?! #12. For completeness' sake we'll update this ranking as the episodes are reviewed and rated in the coming days.
Episode Rankings for the final episodesAlong the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|3
|#1.
|The Dangers in My Heart
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|—
|#2.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|2
|#3.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
28
|7
|#4.
|Gushing Over Magical Girls
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|25
|#5.
|Bang Brave Bang Bravern
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#6.
|A Sign of Affection
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#7.
|Undead Unluck
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|3
|#8.
|Sengoku Youko
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|6
|#9.
|Delicious in Dungeon
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|12
|#10.
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#11.
|Solo Leveling
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|8
|#12.
|7th Time Loop
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#13.
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#14.
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#15.
|Banished From The Heroes' Party
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#16.
|Villainess Level 99
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|8
|#17.
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|6
|#18.
|Shangri-La Frontier
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|1
|#19.
|Classroom of the Elite
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|12
|#20.
|The Witch and the Beast
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|2
|#21.
|One Piece
|
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1099
|1
|#22.
|Ishura
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|5
|#23.
|'Tis Time for ''Torture,'' Princess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|11
|#24.
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#25.
|Doctor Elise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|7
|#26.
|Sasaki and Peeps
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#27.
|Meiji Gekken: 1874
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
10
|2
|#28.
|Chained Soldier
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|10
|#29.
|Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|4
|#30.
|Ragna Crimson
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|10
|#31.
|Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#32.
|Urusei Yatsura
|
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
35
|2
|#33.
|Bucchigiri?!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|3
|#34.
|Metallic Rouge
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|9
|#35.
|The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#36.
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#37.
|Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#38.
|The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#39.
|Fluffy Paradise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#40.
|The Demon Prince of Momochi House
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#41.
|Tales of Wedding Rings
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Series Cumulative Ranking for Winter 2024Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. With the last episode duplicated in the "final ep." column, it means that the votes for the last episode of each series are counted twice, which intentionally gives a boost to series that ended strongly. This somewhat compensates for the fact that the first episode of each series has more votes, which favors series that started strongly.
So this is it, the final ranking, the winners and losers of the Winter 2024 season. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|—
|#1.
|The Dangers in My Heart
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|—
|#2.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
28
|—
|#3.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|—
|#4.
|A Sign of Affection
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#5.
|Delicious in Dungeon
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#6.
|One Piece
|
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1099
|—
|#7.
|7th Time Loop
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#8.
|Undead Unluck
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|4
|#9.
|Solo Leveling
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#10.
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|2
|#11.
|Shangri-La Frontier
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
25
|—
|#12.
|Sengoku Youko
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|3
|#13.
|Gushing Over Magical Girls
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|3
|#14.
|Villainess Level 99
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|3
|#15.
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#16.
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|2
|#17.
|Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|2
|#18.
|Ragna Crimson
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
24
|2
|#19.
|Bang Brave Bang Bravern
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|5
|#20.
|The Witch and the Beast
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|4
|#21.
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|4
|#22.
|Doctor Elise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|1
|#23.
|Classroom of the Elite
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|1
|#24.
|Meiji Gekken: 1874
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
10
|1
|#25.
|Banished From The Heroes' Party
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#26.
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#27.
|Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#28.
|Urusei Yatsura
|
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
35
|—
|#29.
|Metallic Rouge
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13
|—
|#30.
|Ishura
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#31.
|Chained Soldier
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#32.
|Sasaki and Peeps
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#33.
|'Tis Time for ''Torture,'' Princess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#34.
|Fluffy Paradise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#35.
|Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#36.
|Bucchigiri?!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
11
|—
|#37.
|The Demon Prince of Momochi House
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#38.
|Tales of Wedding Rings
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#39.
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#40.
|The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
|—
|#41.
|The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
12
Notes
Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.
The rankings are computed using the Ranked pairs method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.
The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.
If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.
It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.
