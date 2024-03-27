Your Anime Rankings
Best of Winter 2024, Mar 18-24
by Daniel DeLorme,
Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts.
Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not on the overall quality or popularity of the series. Only the titles legally streaming in North America and popular enough are being ranked, so the bottom of the list might represent 'watchable' rather than 'bad'. See the notes for further details.
Episode Rankings for the week of March 18-24Along the actual ranking for this week's episodes, this graph chronicles the change in position from week to week. While some series are stable, others swing wildly in the rankings depending on the strength of each episode. When a series has no episode for a given week, the previous week's episode is used instead as a placeholder. The first episode of each series is considered as part of the first week, even if it really streamed during the second week. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|—
|#1.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
|—
|#2.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|—
|#3.
|Delicious in Dungeon
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#4.
|The Dangers in My Heart
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|4
|#5.
|A Sign of Affection
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#6.
|Undead Unluck
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|5
|#7.
|Solo Leveling
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|9
|#8.
|Banished From The Heroes' Party
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|7
|#9.
|The Witch and the Beast
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|6
|#10.
|Gushing Over Magical Girls
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#11.
|Villainess Level 99
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|2
|#12.
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|2
|#13.
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
|10
|#14.
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#15.
|Sengoku Youko
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|4
|#16.
|7th Time Loop
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|6
|#17.
|Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|11
|#18.
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|6
|#19.
|Classroom of the Elite
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|13
|#20.
|Sasaki and Peeps
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#21.
|Ishura
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|10
|#22.
|Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|6
|#23.
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|16
|#24.
|One Piece
|
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
|5
|#25.
|'Tis Time for ''Torture,'' Princess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|7
|#26.
|Shangri-La Frontier
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|5
|#27.
|Doctor Elise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|6
|#28.
|The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|series
is over
|Meiji Gekken: 1874
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|2
|#29.
|Bang Brave Bang Bravern
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|4
|#30.
|Bucchigiri?!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|6
|#31.
|Chained Soldier
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|3
|#32.
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|7
|#33.
|Ragna Crimson
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
|17
|#34.
|Urusei Yatsura
|
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
|5
|#35.
|Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|3
|#36.
|The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#37.
|Fluffy Paradise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#38.
|Tales of Wedding Rings
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|9
|#39.
|Metallic Rouge
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|3
|#40.
|The Demon Prince of Momochi House
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Series Cumulative Ranking as of March 24Each week's ranking takes into account the scores given to previous weeks' episodes. Click on the numbers to highlight a particular series.
|ranking change from week to week
(episode numbers as labels; clickable)
|prev
week
change
|this
week
rank
|anime series
|—
|#1.
|The Dangers in My Heart
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|—
|#2.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
|—
|#3.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|1
|#4.
|A Sign of Affection
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#5.
|Delicious in Dungeon
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|2
|#6.
|One Piece
|
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
|—
|#7.
|Shangri-La Frontier
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|—
|#8.
|7th Time Loop
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#9.
|Undead Unluck
|
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
|1
|#10.
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
|—
|#11.
|Villainess Level 99
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#12.
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#13.
|Solo Leveling
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#14.
|Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#15.
|Ragna Crimson
|
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
|—
|#16.
|Bang Brave Bang Bravern
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#17.
|Sengoku Youko
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#18.
|The Witch and the Beast
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|—
|#19.
|Gushing Over Magical Girls
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#20.
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#21.
|Doctor Elise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|—
|#22.
|Classroom of the Elite
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#23.
|Meiji Gekken: 1874
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|—
|#24.
|Banished From The Heroes' Party
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#25.
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|5
|#26.
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|1
|#27.
|Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|1
|#28.
|Urusei Yatsura
|
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
|1
|#29.
|Metallic Rouge
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|1
|#30.
|Ishura
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#31.
|Chained Soldier
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#32.
|Sasaki and Peeps
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|1
|#33.
|'Tis Time for ''Torture,'' Princess
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|1
|#34.
|Fluffy Paradise
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#35.
|Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#36.
|Bucchigiri?!
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|—
|#37.
|The Demon Prince of Momochi House
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#38.
|Tales of Wedding Rings
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#39.
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#40.
|The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|—
|#41.
|The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Notes
Disclaimer: the rankings are just an average of opinions, published for entertainment and information purposes. ANN makes no claims regarding statistical significance or invulnerability to spam.
The rankings are computed using the Ranked pairs method, with the variation that unrated titles are considered as abstentions instead of lower than the rated titles. This roughly means that if, out of all people who rated both A and B, 60% preferred A, it will be ranked higher than B.
The rankings indicate relative quality (A is preferred to B), not absolute quality (B is good/bad). While the titles are ranked from 'best' to 'worst', sometimes the difference between #1 and #10 can be very thin. So if your favorite is near the bottom of the list, don't take it personally. It doesn't mean it's a bad show, it just means that ANN readers, on average, have preferred the ones above.
If a series has no episode for a given week, we use the rating data for the previous week's episode in order to compute the weekly ranking. This is not officially counted as a position in the ranking (it has no impact on the cumulative ranking), but it makes it easier to compare weeks if they each have the same number of series ranked.
It should be noted that long-running series (and sequels) have an advantage in the sense that only people who like the series are still watching it, and they are likely to give each episode a high rating. But if such a series is going through a low-quality filler arc, the season will get low rankings that are not indicative of the true overall quality of the series. Conversely, there are fewer people rating the show so it's less likely to have enough votes to qualify for the ranking.
