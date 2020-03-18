The May issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine announced on Thursday that Yui Hara 's Kin-iro Mosaic manga has a new film in production. The manga ended in the same issue after a 10-year run, but a special Kin-iro Mosaic Best wishes manga will start in the July issue in May.

The original manga's story begins with Shinobu, a 15-year-old, seemingly "pure Japanese" girl who did a homestay in Great Britain. Even after coming back to Japan, she still misses her time overseas. One day, an air mail letter arrives from Alice, the girl in Shinobu's host family in Great Britain. The letter reads, "Shinobu, I'm coming to Japan!" The "Japanese/British girls' light comedy" follows the lives of Shinobu, Alice, and other girls from both Japan and Great Britain.

The series launched in Manga Time Kirara Max in April 2010, and Houbunsha released the 10th compiled book volume on July 25. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it released the ninth volume in May.

The first anime series aired in 2013, and the second series, Hello!! KINMOZA , premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the first series on home video in 2014, and released the sequel in October 2016. The Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days anime special episode opened in theaters in Japan in November 2016.

Update: Munenori Nawa ( NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them! , R-15 ) is directing the film at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ , and Yuniko Ayana ( Hello!! KINMOZA , Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is writing the script. Kazuyuki Ueda ( Hello!! KINMOZA , Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is designing the characters.

