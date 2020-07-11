Atsushi Kaneko Launches New EVOL Manga on August 12

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine revealed on Friday that Atsushi Kaneko will launch a new manga titled EVOL in the magazine's next issue on August 12. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover, and it will have a color opening page.

Kaneko posted a preview of the manga on Twitter on Friday.

Kaneko launched the Deathco manga in February 2014 and ended it in January 2018. Kaneko launched the Search and Destroy manga, based on Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga, in Micro Magazine Publishing Company's TezuComi magazine in October 2018, and ended it after 18 chapters. Micro Magazine Publishing Company released the manga's third and final volume on March 27.

Digital Manga Publishing released two of six volumes of Kaneko's earlier manga Bambi and her Pink Gun in English in 2005. Kaneko's SOIL inspired a live-action television series in 2010. SOIL and Kaneko's Wet Moon have been nominated for Best Crime Comic at France's Angoulême International Comics Festival.