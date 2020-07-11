News
Atsushi Kaneko Launches New EVOL Manga on August 12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The August issue of Kadokawa's Comic Beam magazine revealed on Friday that Atsushi Kaneko will launch a new manga titled EVOL in the magazine's next issue on August 12. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover, and it will have a color opening page.
Kaneko posted a preview of the manga on Twitter on Friday.
【新作ー!!!】— カネコアツシ (@kaneko_atsushi_) July 10, 2020
カネコアツシ新作始動!
タイトルは、
『EVOL(イーヴォー)』
絶望の底で出会った3人の少年少女が、この残酷な世界に逆襲を始める!というお話です。
コミックビーム9月号(8月発売)から連載開始!
本日発売のコミックビームに予告載ってるぞ! pic.twitter.com/Wqhy64Cl6B
Kaneko launched the Deathco manga in February 2014 and ended it in January 2018. Kaneko launched the Search and Destroy manga, based on Osamu Tezuka's Dororo manga, in Micro Magazine Publishing Company's TezuComi magazine in October 2018, and ended it after 18 chapters. Micro Magazine Publishing Company released the manga's third and final volume on March 27.
Digital Manga Publishing released two of six volumes of Kaneko's earlier manga Bambi and her Pink Gun in English in 2005. Kaneko's SOIL inspired a live-action television series in 2010. SOIL and Kaneko's Wet Moon have been nominated for Best Crime Comic at France's Angoulême International Comics Festival.
Source: Comic Beam August issue