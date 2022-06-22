WACCA Rhythm Game Ends Online Service on August 31

Game launched in arcades in Japan in July 2019

The official website for Marvelous Entertainment 's WACCA arcade rhythm game series announced on Tuesday that the game will end its online service on August 31. The game's cabinets will still be available offline with no save data functionality.

The game uses a touch-sensitive conical interface for players to interact with. The game features both original songs from the independent label HARDCORE TANO*C, as well as songs from mainstream J-pop and other collaboration songs from other franchises.

The game launched in Japan in July 2019. The game had a new version titled WACCA S that debuted in January 2020. The game's latest version, WACCA Reverse , debuted in August 2021. The game features character designs by LAM ( takt op. Destiny , Technoroid Overmind ).

Source: WACCA's official website via Otakomu