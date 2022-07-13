Bandai Namco Acknowledges Possible Data Leak After Hack

Possible leak of customer data in Asia outside Japan

Bandai Namco Holdings revealed that an unspecified party hacked the company on July 3, gaining unauthorized access to internal systems to multiple groups in Asia outside Japan. The company acknowledged that it is possible that customer information related to toy and hobby businesses in that region may have been leaked. (An information security firm reported that the party is the ransomware group ALPHV.)

Bandai Namco is investigating the attack. The company added that the hack would not have a significant impact on business.

Source: NHK via Hachima Kikо̄



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.